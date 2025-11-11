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5 Surprising Ways Today's AI Fails to Actually "Think"

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byAnthony Laneau@hacker-Antho

Managing Director @ VML | Founder @ Fourth -Mind

November 11th, 2025
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Anthony Laneau@hacker-Antho

Managing Director @ VML | Founder @ Fourth -Mind

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machine-learning#ai#llms#generative-ai#illusion-of-thinking#can-ai-think#ai-fails#the-illusion-of-thinking#ai-experiments

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