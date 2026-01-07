224 reads

AI Expert Ajith Suresh Is Advancing Enterprise Decision Intelligence at Global Scale

by
bySanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

Expert Tech writer and Reporter

January 7th, 2026
featured image - AI Expert Ajith Suresh Is Advancing Enterprise Decision Intelligence at Global Scale
    Speed
    Voice
Sanya Kapoor
← Previous

Sachin Gupta: Redefining Modern Audit Through Technology and Analytics

Up Next →

Zero Downtime: Engineering the IoT-Oracle eAM Integration

About Author

Sanya Kapoor HackerNoon profile picture
Sanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

Expert Tech writer and Reporter

Read my storiesLearn More

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

data-science#generative-ai-in-enterprises#enterprise-ai#decision-intelligence#ai-driven-analytics#data-governance-and-ai#scalable-ai-platforms#explainable-ai#good-company

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Archives
Bsky

Related Stories