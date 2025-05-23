Meet Fabi.ai, Member of San Francisco/Analytics's Momentum 10

Congratulations on being a part of the Momentum 10, the elite top 10 startups who demonstrated truly exceptional drive and progress in the year 2024. The Momentum 10 Interview Series will delve into the unique journeys and powerful foundations propelling your startups to the top in the 2024 Startups of The Year campaign!

Tell us about you.

We’re on a mission to be the easiest platform to build and share dashboards and data science workflows. We bring together the best of AI, Python notebooks and dashboards to supercharge data practitioners from founders all the way to seasoned data scientists.

Tell us how your startup is changing the world.

Building dashboards and data reporting workflows has become expensive and out of reach to all but the most experienced data professionals. Now with AI, everyone from product managers to data scientists can generate reports in a fraction of the time it used to take. Companies that use Fabi.ai for data analysis are able to pull actual insights that were simply out of reach previously, helping founders and leaders make more informed decisions about the strategy of the business.

What sets you apart from the competition?

We’ve designed our platform to perfectly blend the AI and humans elements of data analysis. We’re neither a legacy BI platform with a tacked on AI chatbot nor a pure chatbot that can produce interactive dashboards. We bring the best of both world’s together in a one-of-a-kind data analytics platform.

What does it mean for you to be in the Momentum 10?

We’re incredibly proud, but most importantly it’s a testament to the hard work of our team and the trust of our customers and users.

What do you love about your team, and why are you the ones to set out for this mission?

The team comes from a mix of deep data science leadership and expertise and product management in platforms and analytics. But most importantly, we’re single mindedly obsessed about our users and their experience solving their problems.

Looking back, what milestone was the biggest turning point for your startup?

Moving our AI to an agentic framework with hyper-aware context from the user’s notebooks. This turned the AI from a nice-to-have chatbot that could generate some basic code to a true partner in any data analytics task. This is when things started really taking off for us.

What’s one valuable lesson you learned this year that you’d pass on to other startups?

In a world where everyone can vibe-code and all products are converging, distribution and go-to-market is king. Know your users and know where they are, and meet them there.

How do you envision your industry evolving in the coming years, and how will your startup stay ahead?

Legacy BI is sitting on a crumbling foundation. The way analytics is done in the enterprise is about to completely change. We’re staying at the forefront by continuing to think about what AI can be, not what it is, and what that means for data professionals in 2, 5 and 10 years.

How do you or your company intend to bring forward the Momentum 10 inspirations in 2025?

We’re going to wear it as a badge of honor and a testament to our progress and the trust our users have put in us.

What goals are you looking forward to accomplishing in 2025?

We’re looking forward to continuing bringing Fabi.ai to more startups and enterprises across industries.

2024 has been crazy, with all the new techs, and all the geopolitics fluctuations. What are the impacts of these to your startup, and to your industry as a whole? Be as brief or as detailed as you like.

Geopolitical risks have certainly created a lot of uncertainty, but this has led to an acceleration of discussions about how AI can help maintain a competitive edge in the enterprise. Overall this was a net positive for us as an AI startup that supercharges data teams. As for the new tech, we’ve embraced the waves and quickly shifted with new paradigms that we believe in. We were one of the first analytics platforms to embrace the agentic AI approach and that paid off in troves. We plan on continuing to stay at the forefront by keeping a pulse on leaps in AI technology.

We would love your feedback on HackerNoon as a tech publication! How has your experience been with us?

It’s been great! Published my first article earlier this year for our AI Analyst Launch and it was very smooth.



