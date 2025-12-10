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A Simple Guide to KZG Commitments and Why Ethereum Needs Them to Scale

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bySahil Sojitra@sahil4555

Golang, Blockchain & Competitive Programming.

December 10th, 2025
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Sahil Sojitra@sahil4555

Golang, Blockchain & Competitive Programming.

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web3#ethereum-kzg#kzg-ceremony#proto-danksharding#zk-rollups#l2-scaling#eip-4844#kzg-commitments#hackernoon-top-story

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