"Why Bitcoin Can't Be a Currency.""The Bitcoin is Dying. Whatever.""The SEC Shows Why Bitcoin is Doomed.""RIP Bitcoin. It's Time to Move On.""The Big Blockchain Lie." "Why Bitcoin Can't Be a Currency.""The Bitcoin is Dying. Whatever.""The SEC Shows Why Bitcoin is Doomed.""RIP Bitcoin. It's Time to Move On.""The Big Blockchain Lie." Sounds familiar? Headlines like these have graced financial sites and blog feeds for more than a decade. And yet here we are, with crypto still alive. Since 2010, trackers of so-called “crypto obituaries” have logged hundreds of such gloomy claims that Bitcoin (and by extension “cryptos” in general) was finished. With each passing year, those clickbait-style headlines have multiplied, often during big price drops or moments of panic. But like a stubborn rumor that refuses to die, crypto keeps pushing back. Let’s see why those “death” headlines come up again and again, what they mean (or don’t mean) for real, and how to think about them with clear eyes. With each passing year, those clickbait-style headlines have multiplied, often during big price drops or moments of panic Why “Bitcoin Is Dead” Keeps Appearing in Headlines Dramatic storytelling is a favorite among the media. Bold simplifications like "Bitcoin Is Dead" or "Crypto is Doomed" appeal to the need for readers to identify with both the media outlet and the story. They draw clicks, shares, reactions. When large declines occur (such as a 50% crash or a failed financial institution), panic and fear increase, and thus create an environment that allows for sensationalized reporting to flourish. In the vast majority of these situations, a few strong words offer readers closure and clarity. That urgency makes “Bitcoin is dead” a tempting headline for writers wanting impact. At the same time, volatility in the market is also responsible for adding fuel. The nature of cryptos means they swing hard; large value increases are normally followed by large decreases. The critics believe that a bearish market is the ideal time to cry wolf one final time. Over many periods in the past, we’ve seen that pattern repeat itself. And because humans remember dramatic endings, each wave of panic, even if temporary, becomes a fresh chance to declare the end. The critics believe that a bearish market is the ideal time to cry wolf one final time. As a result, “crypto death” headlines keep emerging, even when fundamentals or technology remain. Their purpose is to draw attention more than to tell the truth. A Short Timeline and Some Voices Back in 2010, when Bitcoin had little liquidity and almost no infrastructure, the first obituary was published when each coin was worth mere cents. It was brief and cutting, and a delicious irony is that the original website doesn’t exist anymore —while Bitcoin has done much more than just stay standing. doesn’t exist anymore doesn’t exist anymore “Negative feedback loops like this are basically homeostasis. In nature, positive feedback loops like exist with Bitcoin are lethal; the only thing that’s even kept Bitcoin alive this long is its novelty. Either it will remain a novelty forever, or it will transition from novelty status to dead faster than you can blink.” “Negative feedback loops like this are basically homeostasis. In nature, positive feedback loops like exist with Bitcoin are lethal; the only thing that’s even kept Bitcoin alive this long is its novelty. Either it will remain a novelty forever, or it will transition from novelty status to dead faster than you can blink.” As Bitcoin value reached new highs (and subsequent busts) in years like 2013, 2017, and 2021, the media created the perception that it was in imminent danger of extinction by publishing a plethora of articles proclaiming its demise. At moments of euphoria or panic, media outlets, financial analysts, bloggers, and public figures stepped forward to warn the world that crypto was finished for good. As Bitcoin value reached new highs (and subsequent busts) in years like 2013, 2017, and 2021, the media created the perception that it was in imminent danger of extinction by publishing a plethora of articles proclaiming its demise And who delivers those lines? Mainstream business media and big-name publications often lead the chorus, because bold headlines sell. We have a collection of household names like Bloomberg, Gizmodo, Wired, Forbes, Vice, The Guardian, Business Insider, CNBC, Fortune, BBC, and many, many more. According to the website Bitcoin Is Dead, "Bitcoin has died 450 times. If you invested $100 each time, you'd have $94.947.081 today." Bitcoin Is Dead Bitcoin Is Dead In addition to mainstream financial newspapers, economists, influencers, and other professionals who don’t believe in crypto have also issued strong public statements about it. In the end, each time there’s a significant market decline, the cycle of fear or skepticism leads to an exaggerated article being written long before the market begins to stabilize. It’s through these pieces of doom that we continue to see stories about how "cryptocurrency is dead" at every downturn, when in reality, the market continues to exist without big issues. What “Dead” Usually Means vs Actual Failure In most cases, ‘dead’ in these headlines only means market panic. They usually refer to a major drop in price, maybe around 50% or more, along with low market confidence or strong regulatory pressure. When the irrational fear stops gripping the community, chaos subsides, traders restructure, and developers keep building on the protocol. Prices always recover. Historical data from obituary trackers show Bitcoin has bounced back many times after being declared “dead” online. True failure is around, but it’s much rarer, especially in the older cryptocurrencies. That would mean a protocol-level collapse and similar-level threats: sustained loss of consensus, massive hacks that never get resolved, community abandonment, or fragile tokenomics. Beyond the protocol itself, other factors can doom a cryptocurrency as well. They include exchange bankruptcies, regulatory bans, or a lack of use cases. True failure is around, but it’s much rarer, especially in the older cryptocurrencies Those kinds of failures matter and can destroy value or trust for a given project. But they’re different from the loud declarations of doom, which respond primarily to volatility and hype. Those kinds of failures Those kinds of failures Therefore, when you see an article that screams “Bitcoin is dead,” it’ll benefit you to check what they’re really talking about. Is it a dip in price? Some kind of regulatory panic? Is there a fundamental issue? It’s usually the first option. That’s a big difference. Survival, Resilience, and Choosing Stronger Cryptos Cryptocurrency survival tends to be limited to assets and protocols that embody several fundamental principles: decentralization to avoid censorship and external takeovers, transparent open-source development, a solid track record, realistic tokenomics, and steady usage beyond hype. There's a good chance these projects will continue to thrive more because of the strong community behind them and the technology that supports them, rather than from any speculation. external takeovers external takeovers Bitcoin is an example of a digital currency that keeps showing these principles in action. Another case is Obyte. This crypto network doesn't use a blockchain, but a structure called a Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) without miners or "validators." It was purposefully designed to be decentralized, open-source, and resilient for the long haul. Obyte Obyte decentralized decentralized The combination of constant development, structural strength, and strong values provides a strong ecosystem that can protect from volatility and uncertainty. When a crypto project has those qualities (not hype, but sustainable fundamentals), it stands a better chance of surviving real storms: hacks, regulatory changes, or drops in speculative demand. Those are the projects that might outlast false “death” headlines and persist through multiple cycles. Featured Vector Image by kraphix / Freepik Featured Vector Image by kraphix / Freepik Freepik Freepik