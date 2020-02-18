Five Crypto Music Startups To Keep an Eye On

Let’s have a look at some crypto music startups who are trying to disrupt the music business in one way or other. There were dozens of crypto music startups popped out in icomania of 2017. But many didn’t deliver or turned out to be outright scams and exit scammed the investors. I am listing only few startups which i know are in operational state and looks genuine. Still I can’t gurantee if these projects will deliver as promised so please do your due deligence if you think of investing in them. So let’s start with some crypto startups that maybe could have a chance to compete or replace Spotify or Youtube or Napster.

1. Viberate

Viberate is a live music marketplace. It helps the artists to find new venues and collaborators and fans to curate and manage all festivals activities at one place. As recording music revenue has fallen due to piracy and cheap streaming, the revenue in live music is keep growing and have huge potential for growth in coming years.

2. Emanate

Emanate is a music streaming platform based on EOS blockchain. It’s in alpha developing phase so you may encounter some bugs here and there , good news is there is some music to play , you can check it out. They have two token model.

3. Audius

Audius is a new streaming platform based on blockchain technology.

4. Ujo Music

Ujo music was one of the early startup to disrupt the music industry using ethereum blockchain. You can directly buy and tip artists. All proceeds go to artist, no middle man included.

5. Musicoin

Musicoin is a free streaming platform which pays it’s artist on pay per play model in music tokens.

Conclusion

All these startups has one thing in common: they want to remove the middlemen in industry. But the big problem is replacing the age old star and label systems are not that easy. The successful startups will be those who will leverage best of both tech and business to solve the problems for artists and fans , some out of the box solution with a great team and good investors backing may succeed creating true decentralized thriving music economy. I will be updating the list time to time for any changes. What do you think? How will blockchain and crypto will change music industry in long run? comment below.

