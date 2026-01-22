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Educational Byte: What Are Fed Rates and Why Do They Affect Crypto Prices?

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byObyte@obyte

A ledger without middlemen

January 22nd, 2026
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    byObyte@obyte

    A ledger without middlemen

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A ledger without middlemen

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finance#federal-reserve#fed-rate-cut#u.s.-federal-reserve#cryptocurrency-investment#crypto-and-traditional-banking#crypto-vs-fiat#obyte#good-company

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