CEO of Crypto Media Outlet Spills The Beans on Establishing Authority in the Crypto Space

Crypto thrives on accurate and timely information. At the same time, the industry is quite complex, and users often face data overload.





For some media outlets, exploit this complexity with manipulated data - publishing paid forecasts of coin prices with low turnover and lack of transparency. As a result, this creates distrust and confusion among readers, which is why there is a need for crypto media that provide high-quality and reliable content.





Therefore, the main question arises: how to create a media that will not only withstand competition but also become an authoritative source in 2025?





In today's article, together with valuable insights from Sebastian Scheplitz , CEO of The Coinomist, we will give you an overview of the key aspects of building a successful crypto media outlet. His approach breaks down the essentials you need to stand out in a crowded market.

Why Does Crypto Media Matter in 2025?

Crypto media deliver fast, up-to-date insights that keep users informed about market events and changes in the industry. Thanks to the accessibility and timeliness of information, readers can keep up with the latest trends and important news without spending money on subscriptions or paid resources.





The main goals of crypto media can be summed up in several key aspects:





Popularizing crypto - even after a decade, the industry still has untapped growth. Therefore, crypto media contribute to the popularisation of cryptocurrencies by highlighting both opportunities and potential risks. In particular, by supporting transparent regulation, highlighting new projects, and providing real-world examples of the technology's use.





In-depth market analysis - the publications analyse market trends, price movements and technological developments to help investors build effective strategies. This includes tracking key indicators, identifying emerging trends and providing practical advice to users.





Investor education - simplifies complex topics, so cryptocurrency users can make informed decisions. This includes explaining complex concepts in simple terms, debunking myths and highlighting possible risks and benefits.





Community building - through interaction on social media, forums and industry events, they help to create a sense of community and facilitate dialogue between different market participants: investors, developers, enthusiasts, etc.





These pillars set the stage for a powerful brand, which Sebastian outlines next.

How to Build a Strong Brand in Crypto Media? A Plan by Sebastian Scheplitz

Launching your own publication is a big step because it is not just another information channel. The media space is complex and highly competitive, where the most valuable currency is the trust of the audience. Creating a strong brand in crypto media requires a clear vision, strategy and attention to detail from the very beginning.





Sebastian Scheplitz, CEO of The Coinomist, shares his experience and vision of the key aspects that will help launch a successful news outlet from scratch.





– Key steps to launch a successful crypto media from scratch





‘It’s absolutely crucial to have a clear vision from day one. We thought long and deep on what could make our outlet truly unique. I didn’t want us to be another news media, of which there are so many already, not just in crypto. I wanted to have a unique and well-defined value proposition for The Coinomist. This means combining educational content with community-driven reporting on topics that are interesting to young degen and VCs alike.’





In keywords:

Niche - How can we differentiate ourselves from potential competitors? How can we overtake without just playing catch-up. A clear niche builds credibility.





Team Composition - We’re assembling a mix of seasoned journalists and crypto experts. We want to emphasize quality and experience, having talent that understands both media and crypto is crucial.





Business Model - Don’t rely on one revenue stream. We consider streams like subscriptions, events, merchandise, and affiliate partnerships to be the most logical first steps. The more we diversify our offerings, the more we can stay resilient.





Community Engagement - We’re not fully there yet. But I believe that community is one of the biggest driving factors for any media, any modern business.





Long-term Vision - We don’t want to jump from one trend to the next. But we have a vision that combines more traditional media with modern formats. I believe that’s key to building a long-lasting media.



– Essential skills for running a crypto-focused media company





‘You need to be able to be on the pulse, especially in such a vibrant industry. I believe in a blend of traditional media skills and deep crypto know-how. Like all trustworthy media, which we strive to be, our outlet must have a strong fact-checking process. This builds trust, especially in this industry full of misinformation.





We have to understand the technology, market dynamics, and regulatory environment alike, and then explain them to our readers, just as much as the more fun and serendipity topics we’re looking to incorporate in the future.





Since we’re digital, SEO is a huge component too. The crypto space moves fast, so being agile is a huge plus. We’re looking at running our publication like a startup where we’re able to pivot quickly. To me, that’s one of the most important skills in any business. If you drown yourself in processes, your speed boat becomes a tanker, unable to change direction.





It all boils down to team building and team management. Happy writers write better articles. That’s my goal. Our readers should see that we have produced our content for them. And that we love what we do - for them.





But even with a solid foundation, early challenges are inevitable.’





– What are the biggest challenges you might face in the first days of launching your media platform?





‘I mean, what isn’t a challenge in building a media? Media in general, and especially crypto or SEO-focused online media is highly competitive. Establishing authority in the crypto space can be tough when the market is flooded with speculative and unverified news. Every single day, we need to overcome potential skepticism by delivering content that’s well-researched, unbiased.





We need to have rigorous standards and focus on implementing them. Every day. With every article. The crypto world is under constant scrutiny. Like many media outlets in emerging fields, staying compliant and up to date with regulations is a steep learning curve.





In the early stages, balancing quality journalism with revenue generation is challenging. Identifying sustainable revenue streams, while safeguarding our editorial independence is important, but a huge challenge.





Finding people who are both savvy about media operations and deeply knowledgeable about crypto can be a challenge too. With many voices in the crypto media space, differentiating ourselves through quality and authenticity is crucial.’









‘This has its own set of challenges. That’s why we want to be selective with our partnerships and align ourselves with brands that share our editorial values and vision. If there’s one thing that’s important to me, it’s integrity.





Our sponsors or partners have no say in our editorial guidelines, and we need to keep the last right on editing. This builds trust with our readers, but also with all of our partners. We won’t get dominated by just one single partner. That way we can keep our independence intact and are also able to attract new partners. As long as our editorial independence is a non-negotiable. And if needed, we have to regularly adapt and even renegotiate terms to keep our content unbiased.’





– How to deal with disinformation and fake news in the crypto space?





‘Each claim should be backed by multiple sources. If in doubt, better not post it at all. Especially when someone’s reputation is on the line, or when people could lose money through your analysis. We need to be upfront with our audience about where our information comes from as much as possible. We disclose our sources, we talk to and report from actual people. This reinforces trust with our readers.





Not only should our newsroom prioritize a culture of skepticism and thorough research. But we definitely also encourage our readers to point out potential inaccuracies. When errors are identified, we need to address them publicly and transparently.





With trust secured, the next step is capturing and retaining your audience through engaging content.’





Attention-Grabbing Content: Formats That Work

As Sebastian summarised, the next step is to attract and retain the audience with meaningful content. To do this, it is important not only to create a recognisable brand, but also to build an effective content strategy. In particular, you can keep your readers interested by using a variety of formats that answer their key queries and relevant topics. Here are some key elements to implement to retain your audience:





Breaking news is, so to speak, the base. Prompt and accurate coverage of important events in the industry, such as the launch of new projects or changes in regulation, allows readers to keep abreast of the latest trends. Timely information helps to strengthen readers' trust in the platform.





In-depth analysis is an equally important element of content. Readers appreciate a detailed analysis of the market and its trends. Therefore, it is important to provide readers with analytical materials that contain forecasts or an overview of new technologies that help the audience make informed decisions.





Educational materials - such content is especially relevant for newcomers to the crypto industry. Guides, video tutorials, or explanatory materials help to understand the basics of blockchain technologies and allow you to attract a wider audience that does not have such deep technical knowledge.





Expert articles - publishing opinions and editorials that encourage discussion is an important aspect of content. It encourages readers to think critically about current issues in the crypto industry, which not only helps to engage the audience but also builds a community.





Interviews - Conversations with industry leaders, experts and influencers will provide readers with exclusive views and opinions on the future of cryptocurrencies. Interviews can also help establish your publication's credibility in the industry.





Research - the use of data visualisation and analytics helps to create a clear and comprehensive picture of market trends. Readers appreciate information backed by facts, as it adds credibility and accuracy.





Tip: The media environment is competitive, but there is still room for new players. Therefore, you should focus on building a strong brand, staying true to your mission and providing readers with accurate, insightful and engaging content.



