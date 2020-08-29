"A large group of human kind is being left behind" – Jorge Ortega, Noonie Nominee for HTML

@ noonies Noonies The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.

Jorge Ortega from Berlin has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the software development category. Jorge is a software engineer working in the healthcare sector in Berlin, Germany.

The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us.

Here’s what Jorge had to share.

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year: Html

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I'm a software engineer from Costa Rica, currently living in Berlin. I have learned a lot about React and Ruby since coming here in 2017. I'm interested in the all the latest tools and libraries that make our work easier.

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.

I do mostly React components. I work in the healthcare sector and it has been very rewarding to create solutions for patients and doctors. I have done ERP modules, video, surveys, mobile apps, electron apps. I have learned a lot.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

How easy, stable and scalable React is becoming

5. What are you worried about right now?

How to move people from traditional labor to tech. A large group of human kind is being left behind.

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Hard work and study has a big reward later

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

I'm very lucky it didn't affect my work and the company I work for. Personally it has been very painful to be isolated from Costa Rica, my home country and Argentina, my wife's.

8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

Laptops and programming courses for third world countries.

9. Which apps can't you live without?

Twitter

10. What are you currently learning?

Always Ruby on Rails, it's very hard for me

At Hacker Noon, we decided not to put good ideas behind pop-ups or paywalls — nor abuse your personal data to target you with creepy ads. We also decided that you don’t have to be an influencer or have 50k followers on Twitter to earn the recognition that comes with a 2020 Noonie Nomination.

Make somebody’s day and nominate them to be recognized in the internet’s most independent and community-driven awards: NOONIES.TECH.

Most importantly, don't forget to vote for Jorge for Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year: Html

Tags