"A large group of human kind is being left behind" – Jorge Ortega, Noonie Nominee for HTML

Jorge Ortega from Berlin has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the software development category. Jorge is a software engineer working in the healthcare sector in Berlin, Germany.
The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us.
Here’s what Jorge had to share.
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year: Html
I'm a software engineer from Costa Rica, currently living in Berlin. I have learned a lot about React and Ruby since coming here in 2017. I'm interested in the all the latest tools and libraries that make our work easier.
I do mostly React components. I work in the healthcare sector and it has been very rewarding to create solutions for patients and doctors. I have done ERP modules, video, surveys, mobile apps, electron apps. I have learned a lot.
How easy, stable and scalable React is becoming
How to move people from traditional labor to tech. A large group of human kind is being left behind.
Hard work and study has a big reward later
I'm very lucky it didn't affect my work and the company I work for. Personally it has been very painful to be isolated from Costa Rica, my home country and Argentina, my wife's.
Laptops and programming courses for third world countries.
Always Ruby on Rails, it's very hard for me
