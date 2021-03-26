7 Best Fallout 4 Armor Mods in 2021

304 reads

@ nicolasng Nicolas Ng Hi! I'm a Journalism student writing gaming stories with the Hacker Noon Blogging Fellowship!

Of the over 2000 Fallout 4 armor mods available at the time of publishing, only a small handful of them can be considered truly good. Quite a few of them are simple recolours of existing armors and a decent number of them have plenty of clipping and boast impressively low resolutions. With that in mind, this list has seven of the best Fallout 4 Armor mods out there that are definitely worth a look.

Fallout 4 Armor Mods List

The Mercenary Pack Courier Duster MW Kreuger Militarized Minutemen Private Military Company CROSS_InstituteExpeditionarySuit Concealed Armors

1. The Mercenary-Pack by L0rd0fWar

Picture credit: L0rd0fWar on the Nexus

This mod adds several new apparel items to the game that fit well with Fallout 4’s art style. Ranging from full body armor to simple jackets, L0rd0fWar’s work looks rugged and purpose-built for combat. The equippable armor looks like it was made after the bombs fell, not before. The clothing comes in a nice variety of designs from leather jackets to simple white t-shirts. All of the items can have their visuals customised to varying degrees which is always a plus.

Like some other mods on this list, the armors in this mod are integrated into the world and will be equipped by the Gunners, a faction that definitely suits the look of the mod.

You can download the mod here

2. Courier Duster by darkman32197

Picture credit: darkman32197 on the Nexus

As the name implies, this mod brings over a recreation of the Courier Duster from Fallout: New Vegas. Its presence is especially welcome considering the lack of dusters in Fallout 4. It does take advantage of Fallout 4’s customisation system, letting players change the decal on the back of the duster and various details on the shirt such as the sleeves and pouches.

You can download the mod here.

3. MW Kreuger by kinzbern

Picture credit: kinzbern on the Nexus

This Fallout 4 Armor Mod brings in three armor variants from the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare operator Kreuger. It comes in three main variants. The Mad Chemist, Taiga and Allegiance each faithfully recreated from the game. The armor looks great and brings a more rugged look than many of the other modern military armors on this list

You can download the mod here.

4. Militarized Minutemen by Corvalho1

Picture credit: Corvalho1 on the Nexus

Militarized Minutemen changes the Minutemen’s uniform from glorified rags to what resembles a modern-day military uniform. The main piece of armor itself is highly customisable, giving players the option to mount decorative magazines, shotgun shells and grenades to their equipment. It goes a step further and even allows the player to customise the patches sewn onto the sleeves, giving options for rank insignia and organisation.

It also comes with a wide range of headgear, ranging from helmets to aviators to combat goggles. Like the body armor, these are also customisable. The armor itself still looks great when armor pieces are attached to it, unlike some of the other options on this list.

It’s also worth noting that this mod works with the We are the Minutemen mod, topping off that overhaul with a new look for the faction.

You can download the mod here.

5. Private Military Company by EvTital

Picture credit: DonJunk on the Nexus

Private Military Company adds a highly customisable set of modern armor to the game. The set is quite barebones in the game, being comprised of a shirt, pants and a plate carrier, as well as equippable gloves and a helmet. That doesn’t hold the mod back as the customisation options given by the mod far outweigh the apparent simplicity. All parts of the mod can be altered to take on different solid colours and camouflage patterns.

The helmet itself can be altered to take on multiple attachments including night vision goggles and a ballistic face plate.

There are also some customisable patches on the plate carrier that offer a way to show allegiance to the Wasteland’s factions. While there are a few decent ones with the base mod, Private Military Company Extended can be installed alongside the mod to offer even more customisation options to the player.

6. CROSS_InstituteExpeditionarySuit by Niero

Picture Credit: Whitelilyxx on the Nexus

This mod, as the title implies, adds an institute-themed suit designed around exploration. It has some unique gameplay features like offering a significant degree of radiation protection for the player and being customisable without needing to go to an armor workbench. The main draw, though, are the looks this mod brings.

Niero has made this Fallout 4 Armor mod with great textures that have believable weathering patterns such as dirt accumulating near seams. The suit’s colors are also changeable with many of the options suiting the game’s base factions. The player is even able to “dress down” by being able to customise the armor to be worn half-off with just a vest underneath. It’s even got a unique design with the mask; lights on the edge of it function as a flashlight for the player.

You can download the mod here.

7. Concealed Armors by nisas

Picture credit: Nisas on the Nexus

Sometimes, players might want to look good and avoid dealing with bulky armor messing with their look, especially with some of the mods on this list. Concealed Armors helps make sure that there is no tradeoff between looks and protection by making a free upgrade option for Fallout 4’s vanilla armor pieces to turn invisible.

While it doesn’t introduce any fancy or interesting protection, it lets players look good with what they choose.

You can download the mod here.

Final Thoughts on Fallout 4 Armor Mods

There are far, far too many Fallout 4 Armor mods on the Nexus to go through all of them. Some of them, like the Halo armor mods, aren't even pretending to be lore-friendly. This is closer to a highlight reel that gives a feel of what someone might find there. If any of them interest you, be sure to check out the Fallout 4 Nexus to see what wonders you might find.

More in Gaming

@ nicolasng Hi! I'm a Journalism student writing gaming stories with the Hacker Noon Blogging Fellowship! by Nicolas Ng Read my stories

Tags