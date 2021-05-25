7 Best Clubhouse Alternatives for Audio Chats

@ hannah-gerstaecker Hannah Gerstaecker Full-stack Developer & Growth Hacker with a Goal of Helping Small Businesses and Startups.

Launched in April last year, the audio chat app, Clubhouse, is the new sensation in the social media world. Even though the buzzy invite-only social media app is not accessible to all, you can only join when someone (registered members) invites you. It took the tech world by surprise. In less than a year, the app has amassed more than 10 million users —2 million users overnight following Elon Musk's tweet about the app.

What is so Sensational about Clubhouse?

Everyone from the tech arena keeps thinking about what made the app so famous, even though there is nothing new, no innovation or revolutionary tech. So, it's the approach that added a new dimension to social media.

More than that, Clubhouse is an invitation-only app, assuring genuine people using the app. Once you get an invitation from anyone using the app, you can join and create audio rooms allowing strangers to join and chat about anything and everything.

But, what is so sensational is a pain point for many: you can't use it unless someone invites you.

So, if you are looking for a Clubhouse alternative, you have many options out there, and these are not invite-only apps. You can use them freely.

#1: Twitter Spaces

After Clubhouse came into the limelight, everyone started talking about Twitter, saying the microblogging site should have been the trendsetter of this audio chat. The reason is Clubhouse is based on the same principle as Twitter: you will find almost everything public on both platforms —Twitter and Clubhouse.

Anyway, better late than never, Twitter has finally launched its much-anticipated audio chat feature named "Twitter Spaces," which is integrated along with its Fleets. It's considered to be the best Clubhouse alternative, as both have similarities in terms of keeping things public and protecting privacy. Everyone can host the space domestically, though if you want to host globally, you must have 600+ followers.

#2: Telegram Voice Chat

Even though it's not a standalone app but integrated with the Telegram app is a voice chat feature.

However, there are some fundamental differences between Clubhouse and Telegram's 'voice chat.' Only a group admin or channel owner can enable the voice chat, and unlike Clubhouse, where anyone can join the discussion, Telegram does not do that. Only the members from the group or channel can join the conversation. No doubt, invite links can be shared with users or allow them to join the group or channel to be the participants.

#3: LinkedIn Live Audio Rooms

Even though LinkedIn has not yet rolled out an audio networking feature, it has confirmed to TechCrunch that it's testing a social audio experience. LinkedIn Audio Rooms will allow users to create and connect with users within the community. The live audio feature will differentiate from Facebook's Twitter and Clubhouse as users will have to use their professional identities to connect the voice chat rooms.

Image Source: TechCrunch

#4: Reddit Talk

Reddit is next in the line to bring audio chat facilities to its users. Named Reddit Talk, the feature is still in its testing mode —only moderators can use the audio chat feature at the time of writing this article. However, Reddit has promised to bring a voice chat feature to the communities-based site, even better than Clubhouse.

If you are a subreddit moderator, you can use the feature as of now. Currently, it is working with similar characteristics to Clubhouse. For example, anybody on the site can join the talk and allow others to speak. If you love voice chat and looking for apps like Clubhouse to share something unique with the world, then it's the best option for you. However, you need to wait a little while for a genuine version.

#5: Fireside

Built by Mark Cuban and Falon Fatemi, Fireside is the best alternative to Clubhouse with added features and functionality. Unlike Clubhouse, users at Fireside can record conversations and even monetize them. However, only iOS users can use it.

To use Fireside built by Mark Cuban and Falon Fatemi, you need to wait a little bit more as the app is currently in beta on iOS.

You can create your room, have your say, allow others the same, and most importantly, even monetize your conversation. That's great, isn't it?

#6: Facebook Hotline

Every tech giant is working on Clubhouse-like applications. Twitter has already rolled out Twitter Spaces, Mark Cuban's Fireside making headlines; Slack is considering integrating the feature, and LinkedIn is already testing the beta.

Image Source: Hotline

Now, Facebook is also testing (internally) and set to bring the most promising voice chat feature for users and the best Clubhouse features for its users.

#7: Discord Stage Channels

Discord is no more just a text, send a voice message, and video chat with friends and family. It is now Discord Stage, where you can create rooms and go beyond family or communities of friends. Let anyone join the group and have their say.

With similar features to Clubhouse, listeners can raise their hand when they have something to say in the live chat rooms. The moderators can decide if the person wants to speak in the rooms should be allowed or not. Besides, when you create a group, you get plenty of options, such as removing anyone from the group, stopping the speaker, moving them to the audience group, and more.

