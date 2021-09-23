8 Great Alternatives to SharePoint in 2022

Do you find it difficult to manage 50 papers together? (By managing I mean to ask editing, stacking, distributing, and delivering the sheets.)

Well, just imagine a company having to manage 100s of documents each day!

Humans are bound to make errors when assigned such complicated tasks. Even the most efficient employee cannot be fully trusted with a task of such great importance.

Hence, a software system to manage such a task should be used instead. A Content Management System (CMS) can be of great help in keeping track of all documents and sheets in one place.

The configuration of SharePoint CMS takes a very long time and it requires regular maintenance.

Hence, I have come up with 8 great alternatives to SharePoint. Switch to any one of these that meets your needs.

1. Huddle

Huddle CMS platform is considered to be a great alternative to SharePoint. It can be used on a desktop as well as on a phone. It also offers the highest security of one’s documents. There are various features that set this app apart from SharePoint.

Let’s read about Huddle’s features:

Provides external collaboration. Other parties can be given access so they can view, edit and share the content uploaded on the platform.

Simple, secure and safe platform to use.

Minimum time of deployment hence many companies prefer to use this. It saves a lot of deployment time that is wasted while using any other company’s CMS.

Easy to learn for first-time users or less tech-savvy people.

Used for daily operations very conveniently.

Powerful tool with high efficiency results.

Supports all, i.e., web apps, iPhone apps and Android apps.

Used by many small, medium and large enterprises for daily operations.

FREE trial is available for users to try and test the platform for their work. If it suits their requirements and functions, they can always subscribe to the plans.

Rarely lags in performance.

Integrated with 11 other platforms like Google Workspace, Microsoft 365, Salesforce Sales Cloud, etc.

Contains 90+ features for activity tracking, collaboration, etc.

2. Liferay

Liferay is an open-source platform. Documents can be uploaded on Liferay for free.

It is mainly based on the enterprise portal technology.

Read further to compare its features with SharePoint:

Lets users create digital experiences on the web, mobile and other connected devices.

Equipped with rapid development capabilities.

Can be scaled according to the size or scope of the organization.

Well-known in the IT industry for its proven reliability.

Rated higher than SharePoint for meeting the business requirements .

. Out-of-the-box functionality as compared to SharePoint - core portal, content management, collaboration, security, interactive design, and much more.

Liferay has the lowest TCO. This means it can be subscribed at the lowest Total Cost of Ownership.

Liferay community members are very active on the forums for any guidelines and doubts of users.

3. Samepage

An award-winning collaboration that enables users to co-author the documents, share files, and manage tasks and calendars. The features of this platform make it easy for the users to get more work done with the least amount of time wasted.

Let’s peep into its exclusive features:

Available on web, iOS and Android platforms.

Many freelancers, small, medium and large scale enterprises use Samepage for their daily management.

Helps in grasping a big picture altogether containing documents, sheets, pictures, etc.

Lets users take a FREE trial before they subscribe to a plan.

Unique feature of Business Instant Messaging that allows internal communication.

Enables the creation of special groups and teams on the portal.

4. Confluence

Confluence contains ready-to-use document templates to give a head start to typing. Its USP offers easy collaboration and sharing.

Check out these facets of Confluence:

Can be used as a document control system.

Also known for its software documentation abilities.

Individual spaces to all contributors for creating pages within the database.

Available for cloud and server-based solutions.

Easy to learn the platform.

More intuitive and reliable search function.

5. Google G Suite

Google G Suite is now known as Google Workspace. It is in fact the most preferred system for startups and small-scale businesses.

Let’s take a glance at its key features:

Suite of products that are built to work together.

Suitable for internal as well as external sharing of documents.

User-friendly UI.

Suitable for Android and iOS both.

Complies with the highest security protocols in the IT industry.

6. Box

It is a content cloud which is a one-stop solution for document management. It is the most useful digital solution for maintaining the entire content cycle.

Let’s peep into its key aspects:

File syncing between devices.

Creations of automated workflows.

10 GB limit of FREE plan.

Toolbars display the most-used tasks in the centre.

E-filing tool for maximum convenience.

Offers 3 tiers of support for users according to their subscription plans.

Allows integration with other softwares.

Easily syncs with desktop.

7. Source by IC Thrive

It is a robust and reliable intranet software. It helps in easing the manual and lengthy document approval process.

Check these characteristics out to understand its usability:

Easy installation and hosting.

Can be deployed with SaaS, web-based and desktop applications.

Can be used to get workflow approvals.

Good portal for internal communication.

8. Igloo

Igloo is a cutting-edge intranet solution for the digital workplace. It claims to enable users to work smarter, faster, and better.

Traits of Igloo are:

Communications-focused digital workplace.

Responsive to all device types.

More than 60 features inclusive of advanced access controls and customizable templates.

Easy setup and use.

Used for onboarding and employee recognition.

To Conclude

After going through the features of all the CMS platforms above, I’m sure you have a clearer picture. Rather than using SharePoint CMS for your business needs, you can try using its alternatives. They are better in numerous ways. Choose one that suits your requirements the best. Microsoft surely has a monopoly but other platforms are usable in their own ways.

