Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    5+ Potential Christmas Gifts for Crypto Lovers Worldwideby@obyte

    5+ Potential Christmas Gifts for Crypto Lovers Worldwide

    tldt arrow
    EN
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    This Christmas, consider unique gift ideas for crypto enthusiasts, ranging from classic crypto merchandise and physical art to educational courses and secure private key backup solutions. Online shops offer a variety of crypto-themed items, while physical crypto art provides a unique touch to home decor. Books on cryptocurrency and libertarianism make thoughtful gifts, and crypto courses offer continuous learning opportunities. Secure private key backup solutions like Cryptosteel ensure the safety of digital assets. Additionally, textcoins, representing Obyte-based assets in the form of seed phrases, can be a creative and secure gift for both crypto and non-crypto users. The optimistic crypto market sentiment adds excitement to the festive season.

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - 5+ Potential Christmas Gifts for Crypto Lovers Worldwide
    tech-stories #crypto-christmas #crypto-merch
    Obyte HackerNoon profile picture

    @obyte

    Obyte

    A ledger without middlemen

    Receive Stories from @obyte

    Credibility

    react to story with heart

    Watch: Who Controls the Internet?

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Revolutionizing International Trade: 5 Key Benefits of the ArbStore
    Published at Sep 29, 2023 by obyte #tech-companies
    Article Thumbnail
    Introducing .box – The World’s First Blockchain Native DNS Routable Domain
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by chainwire #web3
    Article Thumbnail
    Using Witnet to Overcome The Challenges of Developing A Truly Multichain Oracle Network
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by oraclesummit #blockchain-oracle-summit
    Article Thumbnail
    43 Stories To Learn About Financial Services
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by learn #financial-services
    Article Thumbnail
    418 Stories To Learn About Fintech
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by learn #fintech
    Article Thumbnail
    From Permissionless to Aggressive: Evolution of Crypto Regulation
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by obyte #cryptocurrency-adoption
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!