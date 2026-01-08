Yes, there’s open-source and free-to-use software for the fashion industry! When it comes to creating powerful digital tools for this purpose, there are many developers worldwide building programs available for download and use without needing a huge budget or a partnership with a famous brand name. Most of these projects include everything from 3D visioning, simulation of fabrics, managing production processes, and many more. Most of these projects include everything from 3D visioning, simulation of fabrics, managing production processes, and many more. We have below a few examples of the innovations that have become accessible through this wave of technology, all for free. Should you find any of the following helpful, consider making a cryptocurrency contribution through Kivach. This is an Obyte-based crypto donation platform that allows anyone to support their favorite projects on GitHub. Kivach Kivach Obyte-based Obyte-based Besides, donations received through Kivach don't just reach one developer: they can automatically “cascade” to others whose code contributed to that project, rewarding the entire chain of creators who made it possible. Let's start! Seamly In 2021, Susan Spencer, a systems analyst, released this software after realizing that most women's fashion problems result from poorly fitting clothes. While researching over 150 different fashion design software programs, she found that most were using outdated Victorian-style measurements, leading her to create Seamly, a fashion design platform that enables users to produce reliable custom patterns for any body type. It helps designers, tailors, and clothing brands produce garments that fit real people instead of standard size charts. Seamly Seamly It helps designers, tailors, and clothing brands produce garments that fit real people instead of standard size charts. The platform includes tools for drafting, resizing, and editing patterns digitally, connecting physical garment design with 2D, 3D, and even mixed reality spaces. Users can integrate circuits and advanced textiles for smart clothing projects or simply build more efficient production workflows. It shortens design times and supports collaboration, making it practical for independent creators and larger studios alike. Today, Seamly remains active and community-driven. Developers can contribute code, while non-programmers help through translations, tutorials, or workshops. It’s sustained through individual contributions and donations, mainly via PayPal, without corporate or institutional backing. Of course, you can also send a crypto donation via Kivach. crypto donation via Kivach crypto donation via Kivach Haru Fashion Released in 2022 by developer Sat Naing, Haru Fashion provides its users with an easy-to-use, adaptable, and visually stunning web application —which means that it works on any type of device. By using this app, creators who don’t have access to expensive resources can be successful in releasing a professional-grade fashion retail website. By using this app, creators who don’t have access to expensive resources can be successful in releasing a professional-grade fashion retail website. The software is built using Next.js, React, and TypeScript, all of which provide a fast and enjoyable experience for the user. The design used Tailwind CSS and includes common e-commerce functions such as product categories, wish lists, product search, and user account creation. Designers or developers can install it locally, modify layouts, upload new collections, or adjust the backend API to fit their own products. Haru Fashion is freely available on GitHub and is open for anyone to contribute enhancements to the code. It’s currently not backed by any sponsors, but maintained entirely by its author and community. If you would like to thank the author for developing this project, please consider sending a small donation through Kivach. Haru Fashion Haru Fashion sending a small donation through Kivach sending a small donation through Kivach Gen-AI Virtual Try-On Clothes Trying on clothes without needing to step into a fitting room sounds like something out of the future, yet it’s already possible. Released in 2025 by Ownned3389, this software lets users upload a photo of a model and a garment to instantly see how they’d look together. It was designed to help the fashion and retail world reduce waste, make online shopping more accurate, and give creators a new way to present their designs through generative AI. It was designed to help the fashion and retail world reduce waste, make online shopping more accurate, and give creators a new way to present their designs through generative AI. Built with Google Gemini, FastAPI, and React, the software blends strong image processing with a simple interface. Once installed, users can upload two images and get a high-quality virtual preview that feels close to a real photo shoot. Designers can test outfit combinations, online stores can show customers better product fits, and stylists can experiment with styles before a collection even exists. It’s a creative shortcut that saves time and materials. Gen-AI Virtual Try-On Clothes keeps growing, and its updates improve speed and image quality. It runs entirely through community effort with no company or institutional support. Developers can contribute code or features, while others can help by sharing feedback or donations. You can send some crypto tips with Kivachas well. Gen-AI Virtual Try-On Clothes Gen-AI Virtual Try-On Clothes crypto tips with Kivach crypto tips with Kivach Open Industry Project Bringing complex production systems to life before the first stitch is sewn or the first fabric roll is unwrapped is one of the biggest challenges facing designers and manufacturers. To address this, the Open Industry Project was developed by Robert Yevdokimov and launched in 2024 to help create and test digital simulations of actual industrial setups. Originally designed for manufacturing, this system also allows fashion professionals to create and evaluate digital simulations for warehouse operations, automate textile production lines, or simulate supply chain workflows in a safe, efficient manner. simulations for warehouse operations, automate textile production lines, or simulate supply chain workflows in a safe, efficient manner This tool provides a digital platform where users can experiment with these capabilities prior to investing in costly machines and modifications. This tool utilizes Godot, a popular game engine, with a drag-and-drop feature allowing users to create interactive factory simulations by adding machines, conveyors, and sensors. For example, a fashion company could use this software to visualize how fabrics move through a cutting line or to test timing between automated machines. Getting started is easy: you can download the most recent release, access it via Godot's project management system, and start designing your factory simulation. Currently, the Open Industry Project is active on GitHub with contributions from independent developers who extend its features and documentation. Funding comes from Open Collective, where users and supporters can donate to sustain long-term development. Of course, it’s also possible to send some crypto coins to the creator via Kivach. Open Industry Project Open Industry Project via Kivach via Kivach PolyTex As textile innovation continues its march toward the digital world, PolyTex represents a key step toward creating an electronic link. Designed in May 2024 by Bin Yang, it uses 3D images to simulate the way that the internal structures of woven textiles behave and how their fibers and threads combine. Although it was created with materials scientists in mind, fashion designers will find it useful for assessing the strength of fabric or predicting how a new weave will behave under stress long before the availability of a physical sample is possible. Although it was created with materials scientists in mind, fashion designers will find it useful for assessing the strength of fabric or predicting how a new weave will behave under stress PolyTex stands out for its accuracy. In addition to creating what researchers have termed a "Digital Material Twin" (a virtual version of a fabric that contains all of its tiny surface imperfections), the software allows manufacturers to evaluate a material's performance before they ever create it. Because this is an application that allows a user to create 3D meshes for use in tandem with professional engineering modeling software, such as OpenFOAM or Abaqus, a user can include PolyTex with their broader analysis of other engineering parameters as well. PolyTex PolyTex The project remains entirely community-driven, available for everyone on GitHub, where users can report issues or propose improvements. It’s supported through academic collaboration and shared contributions rather than traditional funding. If you want to support its development as well, you can send some cryptocurrency via Kivach. send some cryptocurrency via Kivach send some cryptocurrency via Kivach Send and Receive Donations on Kivach In order to support your favorite open-source project on GitHub, you'll need three basic items: an Obyte wallet funded with any compatible token, access to the Kivach site, and a link to the repository that you wish to assist. You can use popular tokens like ETH, USDC, or BNB by bridging them to Obyte through Counterstake. Obyte wallet Obyte wallet Counterstake Counterstake Once you have everything ready, just search for the repo you want to donate to on Kivach. From there, select what token you wish to donate and how much, and confirm the donation straight from your wallet. There's no requirement for the developer to register beforehand. Your donation will be safely held in an Autonomous Agent until the developer claims it. Kivach Kivach From there, select what token you wish to donate and how much, and confirm the donation straight from your wallet. Receiving donations via Kivach is also an easy process for developers. Even if you have not yet verified that you own the repository, donations can still come into the account. You’ll first need to install the Obyte wallet and then find the GitHub Attestation bot in the Bot Store. Next, you will have to link your GitHub account to the bot. Once this process is complete, you’ll be able to determine how you want to distribute your donations: either keep them all or send a portion to other open-source projects that you used. And that’s it! Want to discover more free tools from GitHub? 