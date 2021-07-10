5 Nintendo Franchises that Should Come Back

@ joseh Jose Writer and member of the gaming fellowship. Loves games, movies and comics. Also loves talking in the third person

Nintendo is known for its iconic and long-standing franchises, from Pokemon to Mario. But the problem with having a lot of franchises is that it’s hard to juggle all of them at once, and some have to be put on the back burner.

Sometimes players have to wait many years to get another installment of their favorite franchise. Here are the 5 Nintendo franchises we would love to see make a return.

Nintendo Franchises that Need a New Installment

Mario Strikers Donkey Kong Country Super Princess Peach Diddy Kong Racing F-Zero

1. Mario Strikers

Mario has a ton of sports games, Mario Tennis, Mario Kart, and Mario Golf are some of the most recent ones that were released on the Nintendo Switch. But Mario has plenty more spin-offs that include Mario Baseball, Mario Basketball, and Mario & Sonic at the Olympics. The one Mario sports game that needs more love and a new installment is Mario Strikers.

This Nintendo soccer game was first released for the GameCube in 2005, and its sequel was released in 2007 on the Wii. Since then, we haven’t had a full-fledged Mario soccer game. Apart from soccer, it has similar elements to other Mario games such as items and super abilities.

Some items to mess with your opponents include shells, bombs, and Chain Chomps. A modern, hyper, Mario soccer game sounds like a ton of fun and we think this Nintendo franchise should return on the Nintendo Switch.

2. Donkey Kong Country

Donkey Kong has his fair share of games, from Mario vs Donkey to Donkey Kong Country; however, the last Donkey Kong Country game was released 7 years ago. Although this doesn’t seem like a fairly long time, the game is so fun you can’t blame us for wanting another installment.

The previous game, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, was released for the Wii U, and it was ported to the Nintendo Switch in 2018. It followed the Kong family as they try to save their home from Lord Fredrik.

The game is a platformer and also has collectibles that players can try to obtain at every level, which allows for more replay value as you try to collect every puzzle piece and Kong letter.

3. Super Princess Peach

With how long she’s been around, it’s wild to think that she’s only starred in roughly two games. The last game was Super Princess Peach which was released in 2005 for the Nintendo DS.

The story follows Princess Peach as she tries to rescue Mario and Luigi from Bowser in a platformer, similar to other Super Mario Bros. titles.

To help along with her journey, Princess Peach has her umbrella, Perry, who is a living, breathing creature. Princess Peach has a heart gauge, so she can take multiple hits, and she has an emotion meter that gives her different abilities.

Although this is the only Super Princess Peach game that was released, and can’t really be called a franchise, we think it should be one. There are plenty of Nintendo franchises, and we think Princess Peach should have her own.

4. Diddy Kong Racing

We’ve already mentioned Donkey Kong, but another ape that needs a new installment in their franchise is Diddy Kong. Diddy Kong Racing was released on the Nintendo 64 in 1997 and was developed by Rare.

Although Rare is now owned by Microsoft and won’t be able to make a sequel, surely there is another studio that Nintendo can call on to make another installment.

Unlike Mario Kart, there is a story in Diddy Kong Racing. An alien named Wizpig attempts to take over their island, so they must race him to defeat him. The game allows you to use three different vehicle types for races, a car, an airplane, and a hovercraft.

Different power-up balloons give you different abilities, including shooting rockets at your opponent. The last time a Diddy Kong Racing game was released was in 2007 for the Nintendo DS, and it was a remake.

5. F-Zero

We know we’re far from the first ones to say this, but there’s a reason why this opinion is prevalent in the gaming community. The last F-Zero game was released 17 years ago, it’s almost legally allowed to vote in the United States.

The racing game that stars Captain Falcon is much harder than Mario Kart, but it’s still just as fun in its own way.

It’s been so long since an F-Zero game has been released that most people’s knowledge of the franchise, begins and ends with Captain Falcon’s inclusion in Super Smash Bros.

Mario Kart is great, but there’s plenty of room for more Nintendo racing games. With the Nintendo Switch’s joy-cons allowing for motion control, it could be fun to speed through race tracks as you steer by physically moving your controllers left and right.

There are a lot of great Nintendo franchises, but these are the ones that we haven’t seen in a while, and we would love to experience them again on a modern console. Although some of these may never get new installments, that doesn’t mean we can’t be optimistic.

More in Gaming:

1. 5 Best Minecraft Hacks and Cheats: How to Enable and Use Them

2. Warframe Update 30.5: Sisters of Parvos Brings Lich Changes, Melee Rework and New Warframe

3. Mortal Kombat 11 DLC Support Is Officially Ending After Over Two Years



For more Nintendo news and articles, make sure to subscribe to our newsletter down below

@ joseh Writer and member of the gaming fellowship. Loves games, movies and comics. Also loves talking in the third person by Jose Read my stories

Also Featured In

Tags