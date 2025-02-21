5 New Crypto Countries in Progress: A Decentralized Future?

We’re used to certain structures and systems, and we might think that they’re unmovable, but that’s not always the case. Countries and a corporate-governed economy are examples of those not-that-unmovable structures, and yes, they might change too, entirely. In 2022, the Indian-American entrepreneur Balaji Srinivasan published the book “The Network State: How to Start a New Country,” in which he describes a whole new societal structure for our future —including decentralization and cryptocurrencies. We can even call it crypto countries.
“A network state is a social network with a moral innovation, a sense of national consciousness, a recognized founder, a capacity for collective action, an in-person level of civility, an integrated cryptocurrency, a consensual government limited by a social smart contract, an archipelago of crowdfunded physical territories, a virtual capital, and an on-chain census that proves a large enough population, income, and real-estate footprint to attain a measure of diplomatic recognition.”
In other words, we can say that a network state is a community with common goals, governance, and decentralized funds, that also owns physical territory somewhere —hopefully, because all members joined efforts to buy it. As of January 2025, this is still just a concept, and not something fully developed anywhere. However, there are several attempts, with their teams and community doing their best to crystallize their efforts into a real network state. Let’s explore them ahead.
Nation3
Billed as a solarpunk society, Nation3 envisions a future where technology and nature coexist harmoniously. Nation3’s core offering is an Internet-native jurisdiction that eliminates traditional bureaucracy, enabling its citizens—who hold non-transferable NFT passports—to engage in seamless, enforceable agreements via smart contracts.
By depositing cryptocurrency as collateral, participants ensure accountability, while disputes are adjudicated by elected, incentivized judges within a transparent framework. This ecosystem intertwines Ethereum’s smart contracts with Aragon DAO’s governance tools to create a decentralized yet structured digital nation.
CityDAO
CityDAO.tech is a project exploring the intersection of Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) and real estate, offering $CITY token holders the ability to engage in property transactions, rentals, and futures trading. Operating on an EVM-compatible Layer 2 chain, it focuses on tokenizing physical assets (Real World Assets - RWA) to improve liquidity and global accessibility.
While
For instance, 'citizens' can make urban planning and development proposals —which could lead to the creation of a physical community.
This initiative appears to draw inspiration, or be a direct heir (there’s no official announcement, though) from
Like its predecessor, CityDAO.tech presents the idea of a decentralized citizenry, where holding tokens equates to a form of membership, complete with property access, voting power, and potential rewards.
By connecting autonomous city systems, CityDAO.tech envisions a network where participants can share resources and collaborate across different locations. This raises the question of whether such structures could one day form the foundation of a network state.
Praxis
Founded by Dryden Brown and Charlie Callinan in 2019, Praxis is an organization that aims to create what it calls the first "network state," combining online community-building with ambitions for a shared culture and governance.
Members are encouraged to engage with this vision by contributing to institutional and cultural development, supporting initiatives in education, media, and health systems, and preparing for future relocation to the planned city.
The proposed city will be located within an "Acceleration Zone," a type of special economic area designed to minimize regulatory barriers for cutting-edge industries like AI, crypto, biotech, energy, and advanced manufacturing. This framework is intended to encourage rapid technological advancement and attract innovators.
Recent developments highlight Praxis’s partnership with major financial backers and its commitment to using DLT, including tokenized real-world assets, to finance the city. The project's roadmap includes selecting a location by early 2025, with possible sites in the Mediterranean or Latin America.
Afropolitan
Afropolitan envisions itself as a digital nation, leveraging decentralized technologies to unite the global African diaspora. By creating an ecosystem supported by a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO),
Central to Afropolitan’s approach is its gradual development into a network state. They aim to grow into a physical presence, guided by collective principles and shared goals. In the meantime, they offer tools and services like Afropass, an app for booking Afrocentric experiences and managing transactions using crypto or fiat currency, an NFT collection on Ethereum (available on OpenSea), and
The latter platform integrates crypto features to enhance community participation and utility. Besides gaining voting rights in the DAO, members earn tokens through subscriptions, staking, and participating in activities, reinforcing their stake in the network. This platform consolidates networking opportunities, investment ventures, and access to curated Afrocentric events. These initiatives underline Afropolitan's mission to empower its community through decentralized tools while laying the groundwork for a broader societal shift.
Cabin City
This is a project aimed at creating interconnected modern villages, structured as a network city. These decentralized neighborhoods emphasize close-knit communities with shared resources, intergenerational living, and a balance between urban convenience and access to nature.
Governed by its members through a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO),
Cabin combines physical and digital layers, where online governance facilitates real-world impact. Its neighborhoods, governed by ₡ABIN tokens, support self-sufficiency through shared spaces, local initiatives, and a regenerative connection to the environment. Cabin's decentralized model aligns with the principles of self-determination and horizontal governance, making it more than just a set of villages—it’s a framework for collaborative and sustainable living, designed to adapt to the needs of its community over time.
A Decentralized Platform for Network States
We should say that Ethereum and other blockchain options, with their
Its Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) architecture ensures a censorship-resistant environment where decision-making and participation can be distributed across the community. Unlike blockchains that depend on powerful “validators” or block producers, Obyte’s design eliminates these middlemen and the very users are in charge of approving their transactions just by sending them. This makes it particularly suited for network states, which aim to empower individuals and decentralize control while maintaining transparency and trust.
Obyte provides essential features that align with the needs of modern communities. Its support for
Besides,
By emphasizing security, privacy, and user autonomy, Obyte provides the technological backbone for experimenting with and establishing resilient, decentralized communities.
