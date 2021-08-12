5 Best Co-Op Horror Games to Play With the Lights Off

Although it isn’t quite October yet, spooky season is nearly upon us. It’s about that time to turn off the lights, curl up in a blanket and play scary games. Going on a scary adventure on your own can be terrifying, but it becomes more fun when you have a partner (or partners) to tag along.

From running and hiding from a killer to hunting down zombies in Africa, here are the 5 best co-op horror games to enjoy with friends.

1. Last Year: The Nightmare

If you’re looking for some good old-fashioned scares, what’s more classic than teenagers running away from a killer? This is exactly what happens in Last Year: The Nightmare which was released on Microsoft Windows in 2018.

In a 6-player game, 5 people join the game as survivors trying to escape, and the 6th person plays as the killer trying to prevent them from escaping.

The survivors can pick from stereotypical teenage characters such as the high school jock and nerd, along with other characters. The killer also has different choices when deciding a character; they can pick between the spider, strangler, giant, and the slasher. Each killer has different abilities and ways of hunting down their prey.

2. Resident Evil 5

A game that can be played with a partner or by yourself, Resident Evil sees Sheva Alomar and Chris Redfield take down zombies in Africa. The duo teams up to investigate bioterrorists and run into zombies, mutated monsters, and Chris’ old nemesis, Wesker Albert.

Although the game is a sequel and continues the story of the series, it helps newcomers with flashbacks and clues them in on the story.

Like in previous Resident Evil titles, there’s a big emphasis on conserving ammo and having only the essentials in your inventory. You have to strategize on how much ammo you want to have in your inventory for a specific gun while keeping in mind that certain guns work better for certain enemies.

On top of that, you have to make room for healing kits, and it’s important to have a good healing kit to ammo ratio.

While all of this is going on in your mind, it’s important to remember that there are flesh-eating monsters around every corner. Resident Evil 5 is a great choice if you’re looking for co-op horror games.

3. Dead by Deadlight

With Resident Evil 5, you know what monsters are coming for you; zombies and mutants. With Dead by Deadlight, it could be any killer chasing after you. 4 players are stuck in an arena with a killer chasing them, and they need to work together to fix generators to get the escape door working.

If the killer catches them, they are put on a hook where they can be rescued by other players. If they are put on a hook one too many times, they die and the other survivors have to go on without them.

What adds to the scares is that the killer can be any number of terrifying figures. Dead by Deadlight has had many crossovers with iconic horror franchises such as A Nightmare on Elm Street, Halloween, Saw, and Resident Evil.

4. Phasmophobia

This list has plenty of mentions of monsters and killers, but there’s a horror figure that has yet to be mentioned; ghosts. For fans of the paranormal, this is the game you’re looking for.

Up to 4 people play as a team of paranormal investigators as they discover ghosts living in different buildings.

It’s up to the players to figure out what type of ghost is haunting the building, and it gets complicated when there are many different types of ghosts. Some of them include ghosts such as banshees, poltergeists, revenants, and demons.

They have different characteristics and can be told apart by their different behaviors. Players have to hurry and classify the ghost before it’s too late.

5. GTFO

If you’re looking for more action in your horror game, GTFO manages to mix both of these elements perfectly. The game supports up to 4 players, who can team up as they explore a complex and encounter the creatures living there. Although you and your teammates do have weapons, it is very easy to get overrun and killed, so it’s important to strategize.

Some of the weapons available to use include pistols, assault rifles, shotguns, and hammers. You’ll need these weapons to go against the enemies that live in the complex.

GTFO enemies include strikers, shooters, scouts, chargers, and shadows. It’s good that this is a co-op game because having to deal with these enemies by yourself seems unimaginable.

Halloween is a few months away and it can never be too early to check out the best co-op horror games. You can’t go wrong with any of these picks because they’re guaranteed to give you a fun and frightening experience.

