43 Stories To Learn About Brick_trade

1. Your House on the Blockchain? Real estate will be the first real-world asset on blockchain, so here is the 4-step guide to tokenizing real estate on the blockchain: 2. Permissioned DeFi — DeFi for the Corporate Institutions Decentralized finance has apparently solved the limitations known with Centralized finance. 3. What Does a Stock Market Sell-off Mean? 4. Worried About Bitcoin Price? Let Data Lead the Way Three reasons not to worry about a bitcoin crash 5. DeFi: The Future Of Real Estate Financing Ever thought about the impact of DeFi and Web3 on real estate and how it's funded? Let's explore together the nuances of the viable alternative to TradFi. 6. How a DeFi Future Will Look Like Let's go through how Decentralized Finance came to be and explore what is next it in the future. 7. 3 Types of Good Debt & How You Can Make Them Work for You Debt is a word that is usually associated with negative connotations, this is usually due to the abuse of personal debt by some people for unnecessary purchases 8. Enter the Cybersecurity, Finance, and Linux Writing Contests: NOW OPEN. Good contests come in threes. 9. DeFi, DEXs, and the Growth of Cryptocurrency Trading Platforms Story is about the future of decentralized finance (DeFi) and the growth of cryptocurrency trading platforms, also known as decentralized exchanges (DEXs). 10. What Is Impermanent Loss? Why decentralised exchanges and the way that automated market makers work mean that losses made while investing may not be as permanent as they initially seem. 11. The Smart New Tools Powering The Crypto Trading Boom The Smart New Tools Powering The Crypto Trading Boom 12. How to Make Money With Crypto, and Keep It - The Definitive Guide Cryptocurrencies offer unprecedented ways to earn sustainable, long-term wealth and a higher quality of life right here, right now. 13. Global Fintech Unites Against the War Just a few months ago, a major war happening in Europe was unthinkable. 14. Bill "The Farmer" vs. "Crypto Fools" The old and wise have spoken, crypto as the future of finance is broken! 15. The 7 Craziest Financial Stories of 2021: Investing in Nothing The financial market has greatly surprised millions of people in 2021 with nonsense investment stories. This article discusses the 7 craziest financial stories. 16. What are 1099-B Tax Forms and Why They’re Going to Be Necessary for Crypto Exchanges As cryptocurrencies become more widely used, the US government is now looking to tax them, now using the 1099-B tax form to do it. Here's what you need to know 17. The Tides of Leverage Are Subsiding And It's Great For The Long Run The Mount Rushmore of crypto capitulation of 2022 has exposed the weaknesses of the crypto world and reminded us of its limitations and what it means. 18. The Decentralized Internet as the First Step Toward Post-Money Economy Post-money economy simulator in the form of a free fictional game based on gift economy that tests the hypothesis of having a market system without any exchange 19. A Look at Ecozones & Their Potential Economic Benefits An ecozone is also known as a special economic zone (SEZ) and these are geographic regions in a country that has more attractive economic policies for entities 20. The Future of Finance Writing Contest by Bricktrade x HackerNoon Participate in the Future of Finance Writing Contest and win from $2000 prize pool! 21. Could Tether (USDT) Go the Way of Terra USD (UST)? Holding a lion's share of total stablecoin market for years, USDT began to lose ground to its competitors. According to The Block statistics, currently, USDT accounts for 47.99% of total stablecoin supply. As of January 2021, 1st, USDT accounted for as much as 74.17% of the stablecoin market. 22. WaaS for Finance: How Banks and Retailers Can Leverage Wallet-as-a-Service? WaaS, or Wallet-as-a-Service, is an innovative FinTech delivery model that allows financial companies to jumpstart their eWallet businesses from scratch. 23. A Beginner's Guide to Crypto Day Trading A Beginner's Guide to Crypto Day Trading 24. Understand Term Sheets - Part 2: Protection for Future Down-Rounds Understanding pay-to-play and antidilution provisions in a term sheet 25. Don't Be Fooled By Insanely High APYs? Seeing DeFi projects with high APYs that are the stuff of dreams might just be that. Though the potential for large returns exists, scepticism pays in the end. 26. Behind the Startup: Interview with Vent Finance Co-Founder Vent Finance is a multi-chain launchpad and accelerator that sets the stage for Web3 projects. 27. How to Buy Twitter by Building a Crowdfunding Web3 Dapp We’ll consider how we could build our own crowdfunding Web3 decentralized app (“dapp"). Ready to take on Elon? 28. Ethereum Price: When Is the Best Time To Buy ETH? All you need to do is buy coins when the Ethereum price is low and sell them when the price is high. 29. How Bricktrade is Disrupting the Property Market Using Blockchain to Disrupt the Property Market 30. How to Make Money on "Relief" During the Bear Market How to make money on "relief" during the Bear Market 31. Saving Your Money in a Crisis With Cryptocurrencies In DeFi, the yield on deposits in dollar stablecoins reaches 15-20%. I discuss the risks and where to invest for a conservated crypto-investor in 2022. 32. Elrond Blockchain’s First Lending and Borrowing Platform is Ramping Up Elrond is helping to mainstream DeFi by popularizing decentralized lending and borrowing among regular people. 33. How to Earn FREE Crypto in 2022 2021 was a great year for crypto. The market hit an all-time high, and more people than ever started investing in digital currencies. But what does 2022 brings? 34. Build to Rent DAO: Pioneering the Concept of 'Rent-to-Earn' Real estate tokenization system allows users to rent objects from a decentralized autonomous organization or DAO instead of buying it. 35. Understanding Term Sheets - Part 1: Liquidation Preferences Liquidation preferences determine how the proceeds are shared in a liquidity event such as the sale of the company or its assets. 36. 5 Handy Apps to Power Up Your Investments in Times of Uncertainty Get the list of handy apps that will fuel your investment decisions even in the crisis period! 37. Crypto Crash Of 2022 & What It Means For The Market The recent crypto crash came as a shock to many investors and its long-term effects are still yet to be known. Either way, a lot will change in the near future. 38. Why Bitcoin Remains the Financial Asset of Choice the Long Term So far in 2022, the entire crypto market has been impacted by wider economic and political uncertainties, led by Bitcoin, with prices down more than 50% over. 39. 5 Cryptocurrencies With the Most Long-Term Potential Trying to figure out how to make money with cryptocurrency isn’t all that easy, but there’s one thing for sure: it’s definitely worth it. 40. Are We Close to Abolishing Physical Money and Bank Cards? In this slogging thread, our tech community discussed how implementing a microchip on our hands can be an innovative option instead of our bank cards. 41. Central African Republic Adopts Bitcoin as Official Currency In this thread, our community discusses the potential impacts of Bitcoin adoption as legal tender in the Central African Republic. 42. Decentralized Finance: Automation of Financial Markets The expression decentralized finance - often abbreviated as DeFi - describes to an alternative financial infrastructure built on top of the Ethereum blockchain. DeFi uses smart contracts to create protocols that replicate existing financial services in a more open, interoperable, and transparent way. This article highlights opportunities and potential risks of the DeFi ecosystem. I propose a multi-layered framework to analyze the implicit architecture and the various DeFi building blocks, including token standards, decentralized exchanges, decentralized debt markets, blockchain derivatives, and on-chain asset management protocols. I conclude that DeFi still is a niche market with certain risks but that it also has interesting properties in terms of efficiency, transparency, accessibility, and composability. As such, DeFi may potentially contribute to a more robust and transparent financial infrastructure. 43. The Future of Finance in the Era Of Shadow Banking and Decentralized Exchanges In an era where shadow banks and decentralized payments have become the new cool, this article looks at what could be the future of traditional finance.