143 Stories To Learn About Future Of Finance

1. The Rise Of SocialFi: A Fusion Of Social Media, Web3, And Decentralized Finance A new dawn for the social media ecosystem combines decentralization, finance, and social media. 2. Crypto Philanthropy Promotes Worldwide Donations Through Cross Border Payments Philcoin was created to bridge philanthropy and technology to create the largest-ever philanthropic movement. 3. Generative AI, Fintech and Future of Financial Services You know the hype is real when even the World Economic Forum writes that ChatGPT is just the start of the generative AI boom. 4. How to Trade on Binance with a Demo Account Having a demo account on Binance is not a problem! Using this guide you can create a free account to learn interface, order flows, and more 5. Why Startups May Fail to Get Funding in 2022 If you want to start your business but don't know where to get capital, you need to find out who the investors are and why they are ready to sponsor startups. 6. What Bitcoin ETFs Are Why a Bitcoin ETF would be an important stepping stone into getting the cryptocurrency more legitimacy in the financial world and how it would work in practice. 7. Klever Releases Blockchain Mainnet to Support Building Scalable Web3 Applications KleverChain is secured through the Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism composed of 21 validators that work on a randomised selection of master nodes dynamically. 8. Write About the Future of Finance in Real Estate. Win From $6,000 Prize Pool The Future of Finance Writing Contest 2022: Write about the Real Estate in Web3 and win $$$! 9. Rise of Open Banking & Real-Time Payments: Reimagining Finance India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is a global case study to learn about the massive benefits that Open Banking can bring to the world through convenience 10. Prospects of European Economy: Defaults, Bankruptcies, and Debt Crisis Don't let the market fool you, “headwinds” will only get stronger. 11. Real Estate in the Metaverse is Booming: is it Really Such a Crazy Idea? Virtual real estate in the Metaverse is attracting enormous attention from investors. The article explains why is it worth buying real estate in the Metaverse. 12. DeFi, DEXs, and the Growth of Cryptocurrency Trading Platforms Story is about the future of decentralized finance (DeFi) and the growth of cryptocurrency trading platforms, also known as decentralized exchanges (DEXs). 13. How the Krew Accelerator Program Will Support Blockchain Startups in Web3 Krew is a DeFi accelerator nested in the Klaytn ecosystem. It aims to develop, incubate, and promote DeFi products the EVM-compatible. 14. Did Martin Shkreli Topple FTX's House of Cards? A source on Twitter has released unconfirmed audio of (allegedly) Martin Shkreli making unverified claims that he was behind FTX's and SBF's stunning downfall. 15. The Smart New Tools Powering The Crypto Trading Boom The Smart New Tools Powering The Crypto Trading Boom 16. 12 Statistics About the State of Staking in 2022 Proof of Stake (PoS) consensus is opening the doors to crypto investors looking to increase their profits. With PoS, they no longer need to have the best hardware and expend massive amounts of energy to compete against other miners to be the fastest to validate a block. With PoS, investors can simply stake some of their crypto for the chance to be chosen to validate a block and gain returns for doing so. 17. WaaS for Finance: How Banks and Retailers Can Leverage Wallet-as-a-Service? WaaS, or Wallet-as-a-Service, is an innovative FinTech delivery model that allows financial companies to jumpstart their eWallet businesses from scratch. 18. Earn Up to 12.85% Interest in Crypto During the Market Crash Learn how to earn up to 12.85% interest using your crypto and gain additional income while your investments mature and the market stabilises. 19. On Tokenized Real-World Assets (RWAs) and DeFi The importance of real assets in DeFi 20. Permissioned DeFi — DeFi for the Corporate Institutions Decentralized finance has apparently solved the limitations known with Centralized finance. 21. Crypto Crash Of 2022 & What It Means For The Market The recent crypto crash came as a shock to many investors and its long-term effects are still yet to be known. Either way, a lot will change in the near future. 22. Your House on the Blockchain? Real estate will be the first real-world asset on blockchain, so here is the 4-step guide to tokenizing real estate on the blockchain: 23. Real Estate Tokenization Guide: How Does it Work? Real estate tokenization doesn't just make it easier to do business. Tokenization of commercial real estate opens up new horizons of opportunity for investors. 24. How Crypto Is Affected by Interest Rates If you've taken a look at the crypto market recently, you probably already know that things are starting to look grim. 25. Rich Dad, Poor Dad, Bitcoin & Canned Tuna If you wish to be rich, learn to fish. 26. 5 Issues With NFTs To Be Wary Of Are you an NFT investor? or Do you want to invest in NFTs? If you do, you need to be aware of the issues that affect the NFT space such as gas fees and fraud. 27. Cake DeFi has Given Out $317 Million in Rewards as of Q1 2022 CakeDeFi has paid around $317 million in rewards to its customers as of the end of Q1 2022 to become one of the fastest growing DeFi platforms in Asia. 28. Understanding Term Sheets - Part 1: Liquidation Preferences Liquidation preferences determine how the proceeds are shared in a liquidity event such as the sale of the company or its assets. 29. Is Yield Farming Still Viable in 2022? Let's look at yield farming, how it works and if it's still worthwhile for users in the Defi space during the current market conditions after the crash. 30. Here Are the Top Crypto Audit Companies that Secure the DeFi Space Even if a project has been tested for full-functionality, it is important to work with a smart contract audit company to ensure they have been reviewed. 31. How Bricktrade is Disrupting the Property Market Using Blockchain to Disrupt the Property Market 32. Don't Believe the Hype, Trust History Look at the fundamentals by using what happened to stock trading when retail investors were allowed to participate as a case study compared to tokenization. 33. The Future of Finance Writing Contest by Bricktrade x HackerNoon Participate in the Future of Finance Writing Contest and win from $2000 prize pool! 34. Exclusive Interview: Cosmic Champs Rockets Toward New NFT Drop & Beta Test Cosmic Champs drops its second round of NFTs in preparation for upcoming Beta. 35. How MoonDAO Raised $8.3 million on JuiceBox Initially, the deployment of $Mooney was aimed at raising $450,000 for a space ticket but it ended up pulling in $8.3 million by early February. 36. What Does a Stock Market Sell-off Mean? 37. The Future Of The Crypto World Lies In Partnerships Here's the latest on the growing integration of blockchain technology into the mainstream, showing cryptocurrencies' potential to become a new asset class.. 38. Worried About Bitcoin Price? Let Data Lead the Way Three reasons not to worry about a bitcoin crash 39. 3 Best Crypto Lending Platforms: Alternatives to Celsius and Voyager Nexo and CakeDeFi provide crypto lending and earning product which allows users to earn Annual Percentage Yield (APY) by lending their crypto assets. 40. Build to Rent DAO: Pioneering the Concept of 'Rent-to-Earn' Real estate tokenization system allows users to rent objects from a decentralized autonomous organization or DAO instead of buying it. 41. Who Said NFT Sales Are Declining? - Affyn NFT Collection Sells Out in Two Minutes Singapore-based startup Affyn sold the entire collection of “Generation Zero Buddies” non-fungible tokens (NFTs) within 100 seconds. 42. What Is Yield Farming? The New Age of Decentralized Finance Wondering what is yield farming and how this strategy can help you profit in the crypto world? We cover all there is to know about this new way of investing. 43. 3 Types of Good Debt & How You Can Make Them Work for You Debt is a word that is usually associated with negative connotations, this is usually due to the abuse of personal debt by some people for unnecessary purchases 44. The Impact of Smart Contracts in Africa Looking at the nearest future in Africa where smart contracts take up the export/import trade system of sugarcane as a private manufacturer. 45. Understanding the Impact of DeFi on Real Word Assets with Lucas Vogelsang Discussing the future of finance and technology with Lucas Vogelsang, CEO and Co-Founder at Centrifuge. 46. For Crypto Lending, Winter has been Coming Recent years have seen spectacular growth of the digital asset lending market, with growth in locked assets, number of users, and attention grabbing interest rates that seem too good to be true. 47. 3 Music NFT Initiatives That Are Aiding Market Recovery When the market is volatile, investors seek dependability. These solutions have a chance to reduce speculation and boost confidence in NFTs. 48. Tokenized Stock Representing Amazon on DeFiChain Splits on a 20-for-1 Basis DeFiChain based dAMZN splits similar to Amazon stock following its stock split. 49. Understand Term Sheets - Part 2: Protection for Future Down-Rounds Understanding pay-to-play and antidilution provisions in a term sheet 50. MillenniumIT: A Poem We have now established the market's\nopened income. 51. The Digital Identity Phantom Menace Is decentralization of your digital identity possible, or is it yet another delusion being promoted by Web 3.0 cheerleaders? 52. How Technology Is Making Pensions More Attractive Here is how technology is making pensions more attractive to younger generations. 53. Korea Blockchain Week and MarketAcross to Promote Blockchain Thought Leadership in Asia Korea Blockchain Week (KBW) has engaged MarketAcross as its official worldwide media partner to promote blockchain in Asia. 54. Ethereum Price: When Is the Best Time To Buy ETH? All you need to do is buy coins when the Ethereum price is low and sell them when the price is high. 55. How to Buy Twitter by Building a Crowdfunding Web3 Dapp We’ll consider how we could build our own crowdfunding Web3 decentralized app (“dapp"). Ready to take on Elon? 56. Why Are Non-Fungible Tokens Becoming Popular? NFTs are a mega craze and they are said to be the next big thing- but why? Is the hype over? 57. How Open Source and AI Will Change the Future of Finance My prediction is that open source + AI will disrupt the financial sector in the upcoming years. 58. 5 Years & 600 Developers! What it Takes to Transform a European Bank An interview with the Head of Development, Jindrich Kubat at KB Bank. Digital Transformation with 600 developers using Flagsmith feature flags. 59. Finance Transformation: The Role Of Technology The article analyzes the centrality of finance transformation to modern business and accounting firms. 60. How the Finance Industry Is Being Reshaped by Enterprise Blockchain Decentralization and peer-to-peer exchanges, made possible by blockchain and distributed ledgers, are increasing the efficiency of financial transactions. 61. GDR vs. BDR vs. ADR: A Poem As in certain unit percentages, one-for-one, nor twice the third sheet position\ndisclosed over-the-counter. 62. 10 Predictions About the Future of Finance Despite the challenges, the future of finance looks bright.\nThe industry is adapting and evolving. 63. The Future of Finance Writing Contest 2022: Round 2 Results Announced! Fellow Hackers, it’s THAT time again. We have the results for the winners of the #Future of Finance writing contest Round 2. 64. Why Bitcoin Remains the Financial Asset of Choice the Long Term So far in 2022, the entire crypto market has been impacted by wider economic and political uncertainties, led by Bitcoin, with prices down more than 50% over. 65. What Is Next for Crypto Enthusiasts and the Entire Industry? How is that possible that digital currencies remain downtrend, even though “smart money” continues to pile into crypto? 66. What Is Impermanent Loss? Why decentralised exchanges and the way that automated market makers work mean that losses made while investing may not be as permanent as they initially seem. 67. How Technology has Changed Commerce Over the Last 20 years Commerce has dramatically changed with the advent of the web and its further development. Modern offline commerce is digitalizing, providing innovative features 68. Global Fintech Unites Against the War Just a few months ago, a major war happening in Europe was unthinkable. 69. AAX Exchange On a Hiring Spree, Scouting for Talent Amid the Recent Crypto Layoffs AAX Exchange is hiring hundreds of professionals as part of its ambition to quadruple its workforce this year. 70. How to Create a Funder-Friendly Budget Creating budgets, especially a funder-friendly budget, could be perceived as hard. But they don't have to be. 71. The Tides of Leverage Are Subsiding And It's Great For The Long Run The Mount Rushmore of crypto capitulation of 2022 has exposed the weaknesses of the crypto world and reminded us of its limitations and what it means. 72. 10 Financial Predictions For Gloomy 2023 Stagflation, dollar fall, cannibals, and doubling oil prices 73. Behind the Startup: Interview with Vent Finance Co-Founder Vent Finance is a multi-chain launchpad and accelerator that sets the stage for Web3 projects. 74. Bill "The Farmer" vs. "Crypto Fools" The old and wise have spoken, crypto as the future of finance is broken! 75. Understand Term Sheets - Part 3: Vesting and its Implications on Acquisition Offers We will introduce the concept of vesting and discuss how it can have profound and unexpected implications during an acquisition. 76. How to Earn FREE Crypto in 2022 2021 was a great year for crypto. The market hit an all-time high, and more people than ever started investing in digital currencies. But what does 2022 brings? 77. Don't Be Fooled By Insanely High APYs? Seeing DeFi projects with high APYs that are the stuff of dreams might just be that. Though the potential for large returns exists, scepticism pays in the end. 78. You Will Buy Crypto at Higher Prices, But Not Today As the world falls apart, cryptocurrency's too risky - but if you wait for prices to go higher, you will only get more risk for less reward. 79. 4 Fascinating NFT Utilities You Didn't Know About As the NFT space continues to grow, we'll continue to see more unique utilities for projects that utilize the technology such as credit cards and schools. 80. Making Money with Bitcoin - A Guide This piece covers the major ways to make your bitcoins work for you with tips on how to start earning with these strategies. 81. The State of the Compound Protocol Compound III: towards a money market's multi-chain future 82. Is "Depopulation" of Cryptocurrencies a Necessary Evil? All Cryptocurrencies Are Equal, But Some Cryptocurrencies Are More Equal Than Others! 83. Fraud Detection to Robo Investing: AI in Finance is Rising Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the world of finance by allowing financial institutions to make more accurate and data-driven decisions. 84. The Crazy Rise of Crazy Eddie: How an Electronics Store in the 80s Tricked Investors Eddie Antar is one of the most remarkable people who has fooled investors. With his "Crazy Eddie" stores, he has earned more than $60 million. But got in prison 85. Why Liquid Staking Benefits the Crypto Ecosystem Proof of Stake (PoS) blockchains are waiting for you to stake your crypto. Yet staking’s low participation — only 24% of the total market cap of staking platforms are locked in staking — means that crypto enthusiasts have yet to realize its benefits. 86. How Crowdfunding Impacts the Crypto Market Let's look at how crowdfunding and how it relates to the crypto market. 87. Journey to the Future of Finance What will the finance world look like in a couple of decades? 88. Radically Democratic Business and Finance Inequality and environmental degradation are inherent features of the status quo. The private sector, especially finance, is badly in need of democratization. 89. A Beginner’s Guide to Wrapped NFTs Crypto market welcomes a new gen of NFTs – wrapped ones, or wNFTs, or NFT 2.0 as I call it. Let’s understand what it is and which potential wNFTs have. 90. What Is Looping in DeFi and How Does It Work There is a method known as "looping" that allows investors to profit from borrowed funds. 91. 5 Ways Technology is Helping Improve Financial Literacy With an ever more worrying cost-of-living crisis, here are 5 ways technology is helping improve financial literacy. 92. Guide on How to Choose Tokens for Investments Today there are too many different crypto projects on the market. This guide on how to choose tokens for investments will help you find prospective projects. 93. How a DeFi Future Will Look Like Let's go through how Decentralized Finance came to be and explore what is next it in the future. 94. My Top 5 Favorite Bitcoin & Crypto Poems Here are some of my all-time favorite Bitcoin and crypto focused poems I’ve come across online that celebrates this new part of our digital ecosystem. 95. Developers Never Sleep but Money Does: Here’s the Surprising Data A recent BCG-report highlight that despite the recent cryptocurrency crash, developer activity has continued to sustain. In other words: Developers Never Sleeps 96. The Get-Rich-Quick Schemes in the Cryptoverse How can you judge who becomes Rich and how fast they achieve that status with the current state of things in Blockchain & The Metaverse?, Well You Can't!. 97. How to Get Started With Bitcoin.com in 2022 It may seem overwhelming for new users but Bitcoin has become increasingly easy to get started with over the years. Let's look at how you can get started. 98. Introductory Guide to Unit Economics and Financial Modeling for Early-Stage Tech Startups Introductory guide to the unit economy for aspiring tech startups founders. 99. Faster, Cheaper, and More Secure Real Estate Ownership with NFTs The 21st Century has certainly been a time of incredible technological advancement. In just a few years, we’ve seen the rise of the internet, social media, and mobile devices. These technologies have transformed the way we live, work, and play. 100. Bitcoin Will Save Us All: Why You Should Still Invest Bitcoin restores power equilibrium, taking it from tyrants and giving it to the meek who shall inherit the earth 101. PONZI-FI: Why Passive Income in Crypto is a SCAM Investing in cryptocurrency and blockchain can be risky. Anyone looking for passive income in any crypto project must be aware of where the money is coming from 102. How Blockchain Technology Provides a New Normal for Real Estate Investments What is changing is how we’re buying and selling real estate. 103. How to Make Money on "Relief" During the Bear Market How to make money on "relief" during the Bear Market 104. Could Tether (USDT) Go the Way of Terra USD (UST)? Holding a lion's share of total stablecoin market for years, USDT began to lose ground to its competitors. According to The Block statistics, currently, USDT accounts for 47.99% of total stablecoin supply. As of January 2021, 1st, USDT accounted for as much as 74.17% of the stablecoin market. 105. The Housing Shortage is the Next Target for Blockchain Development A player from the blockchain and cryptocurrency space takes on real estate development and the housing shortage. Let's take a look. 106. Interesting Ways Tokenized Assets & NFTs Are Being Used in 2022 NFTs are mainly known for NFT art collections & P2E games. However, other industries have fascinating use cases for this blockchain-based technology. 107. Central African Republic Adopts Bitcoin as Official Currency In this thread, our community discusses the potential impacts of Bitcoin adoption as legal tender in the Central African Republic. 108. Analyzing SVB's 2022 10-K to Understand Its Failure Silicon Valley Bank has entered into FDIC receivership and has for all intents and purposes has failed. Here, I argue that SVB failed due to a failure to respon 109. The Decentralized Internet as the First Step Toward Post-Money Economy Post-money economy simulator in the form of a free fictional game based on gift economy that tests the hypothesis of having a market system without any exchange 110. A Beginner's Guide to Crypto Day Trading A Beginner's Guide to Crypto Day Trading 111. The 7 Craziest Financial Stories of 2021: Investing in Nothing The financial market has greatly surprised millions of people in 2021 with nonsense investment stories. This article discusses the 7 craziest financial stories. 112. The Greatest Recession Story Ever Told: Bitcoin vs. Gold The Digital Gold, Or So I Was Told... 113. Tech, Co-investment Lowering Homeownership Barriers in Dismal Housing Market Since the housing crisis in the late 2000s, real estate has continued to evolve rapidly which has only been accelerated by the impacts of the global pandemic. 114. Empowering Startup Employees: Equitybee Launches Equity Value Finder to Help Navigate Stock Options Equitybee’s proprietary model uses multiple streams of information from trade data, valuations, and market sentiment. 115. 5 Cryptocurrencies With the Most Long-Term Potential Trying to figure out how to make money with cryptocurrency isn’t all that easy, but there’s one thing for sure: it’s definitely worth it. 116. We are Not in a Bear Market but the Entire World Economy is in a Depression MEXC is the 1 destination for low-cap gems, offering the widest variety of services, inventory, and industry-leading customer service. 117. DeFi: The Future Of Real Estate Financing Ever thought about the impact of DeFi and Web3 on real estate and how it's funded? Let's explore together the nuances of the viable alternative to TradFi. 118. Crypto Newbies: Expectation vs. Reality This is a short comparison of Crypto Newbie’s Expectations Vs. Reality when entering the Crypto world. 119. The Future of Finance Writing Contest 2022: Final Results Announcement! Hackers, Assemble! Here we are with the final results announcement of the Future of Finance Writing Contest! 120. Are We Close to Abolishing Physical Money and Bank Cards? In this slogging thread, our tech community discussed how implementing a microchip on our hands can be an innovative option instead of our bank cards. 121. The FTX Debacle and Centralized vs. Decentralized Crypto Debate Centralized vs decentralized crypto platforms: Do we need both? The answer is yes. But it's not a simple question. Here is how to address the argz 122. Saving Your Money in a Crisis With Cryptocurrencies In DeFi, the yield on deposits in dollar stablecoins reaches 15-20%. I discuss the risks and where to invest for a conservated crypto-investor in 2022. 123. How Does The Backsolve Method Work In A 409a Valuation? In this article, we will look at how the 409a valuation for the market value of a company's stock can be managed using methods such as the backstop method. 124. The Future of Finance Writing Contest 2022: Round 1 Results Announced! Hackers, rejoice! Here we are with the winners' announcement of the first round of #Future of Finance writing contest! 125. How to Make Money With Crypto, and Keep It - The Definitive Guide Cryptocurrencies offer unprecedented ways to earn sustainable, long-term wealth and a higher quality of life right here, right now. 126. Bitcoin and CBDC - Using the Trend Bitcoin and Central Bank Digital Currencies - CBDC. What is the future of the dollar and money we know? Can Bitcoin change the way we think of the money? 127. Sports Staking – A New Tradable Asset Appealing to Sports Enthusiasts ASD is the world’s first crypto-enabled sports exchange, offering traders the opportunity to trade on the performance of sports stars in football and cricket. 128. Tether - Is It as Stable as Thought. What Might the $10 Billion Contraction Mean? Stablecoins, with a market capitalization of over $170 billion, comprise a significant portion of the crypto market. Until recently, it was believed that this type of cryptocurrency is completely stable and able to keep our funds safe from market fluctuations. The recent UST collapse has proven that this is far from the truth, at least in terms of algorithmic stablecoins that are not backed by stable liquid assets. 129. 5 Handy Apps to Power Up Your Investments in Times of Uncertainty Get the list of handy apps that will fuel your investment decisions even in the crisis period! 130. A Beginner's Guide to Virtual Real Estate This beginner guide tells you why people are buying virtual land for millions of dollars. If you want to know why people buy land that doesn't exist, read this. 131. How the Conflict Between Russia and Ukraine is Affecting Supply Chains The war in Ukraine has disrupted global supply chains by tying up the production of two of Europe's biggest suppliers while disrupting trade through them. 132. DeFi Today: In the Words of Builders in the Space It might just be a sign of the times, and it definitely feels like so much has been said about DeFi already. 133. A Look at Ecozones & Their Potential Economic Benefits An ecozone is also known as a special economic zone (SEZ) and these are geographic regions in a country that has more attractive economic policies for entities 134. The Fed's Disastrous Confusion about Money Money is a contract between two or more parties. The arrangement solves a central challenge in trade referred to as the coincidence of wants problem 135. Decentralized Finance: Automation of Financial Markets The expression decentralized finance - often abbreviated as DeFi - describes to an alternative financial infrastructure built on top of the Ethereum blockchain. DeFi uses smart contracts to create protocols that replicate existing financial services in a more open, interoperable, and transparent way. This article highlights opportunities and potential risks of the DeFi ecosystem. I propose a multi-layered framework to analyze the implicit architecture and the various DeFi building blocks, including token standards, decentralized exchanges, decentralized debt markets, blockchain derivatives, and on-chain asset management protocols. I conclude that DeFi still is a niche market with certain risks but that it also has interesting properties in terms of efficiency, transparency, accessibility, and composability. As such, DeFi may potentially contribute to a more robust and transparent financial infrastructure. 136. The End of the Hidden Crypto Business Era Following the recent FTX crises, this article explores the nature of trust in crypto and how it relates to privacy, transparency and the future. 137. DeFi Option Vaults: Options Democratized DeFi Option Vaults: Options Democratized 138. DeFi Adoption: How Far Are We from It and What Problems Need Solving? DeFi is an alternative to the traditional financial system, since it offers many benefits and improvements but to become adopted, it must solve many challenges 139. The Future of Finance in the Era Of Shadow Banking and Decentralized Exchanges In an era where shadow banks and decentralized payments have become the new cool, this article looks at what could be the future of traditional finance. 140. What are 1099-B Tax Forms and Why They’re Going to Be Necessary for Crypto Exchanges As cryptocurrencies become more widely used, the US government is now looking to tax them, now using the 1099-B tax form to do it. Here's what you need to know 141. Powering the Next Generation of DeFi: Q and A with TAF CEO Bill Nolan The TAF ecosystem emerges in the DeFi space to bring unique benefits and terms to its users. Learn more about the project from the interview with its founder. 142. Elrond Blockchain's First Lending and Borrowing Platform is Ramping Up Elrond is helping to mainstream DeFi by popularizing decentralized lending and borrowing among regular people. 143. Exploring the Future of Finance in 2022 We speak to Bricktrade Founder Guv Kang about how his company is contributing to the future of real estate, defi, and more.