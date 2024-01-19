45 Stories To Learn About Gold

Let's learn about via these 45 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Gold /Learn Repo 1. What Direction Would Technology Take Once the Pandemic Ends? The 1929 recession was the triggering event which caused the Great Depression, lasting almost 12 years. One of the key causes of this recession was the surge in the stock market prices. From the big investors to the average person, from a banker to a cook, all had investments in the stock market. 2. Gold-Backed Cryptocurrency: What to Know About the Digital Token Assets of Tomorrow? Gold-backed cryptocurrency is something worth considering if you have doubts about the stability of any digital investments you might have. Or so it seems. 3. There's No Such Thing As A Fixed Hard Cap When It Comes To Bitcoin And Other Cryptocurrencies Given the amount of hype around Bitcoin, one would think this MYTH of a 21 million coin cap would get more attention. Bitcoin's supply is capped at 21 million 4. Bitcoin Exceeds $40,000 For The First Time Ever: Value Doubles in Less Than a Month The value of Bitcoin is worth more than $740 billion just behind Tesla at $758.26 billion, and digital cryptocurrency markets are worth more than $1 trillion, 5. Rich Man Values Gold, His Son Values Bitcoin How do the rich get richer? At the poker table, it's simple, when you have more chips, you have earned the right to lie more often. 6. Why Crypto: The Gold Standard In the future, cryptocurrencies could be far more stable and reliable than traditional money. Trustless crypto reserves could back digital currencies. 7. 10 Data-Driven Predictions for Bitcoin, Stocks, and Commodities in 2020 It's a brand-new year, and oh man, 2020 has a lot on its plate. Last year, we witnessed the benchmark S&P 500 surge almost 29%, crude oil rallied 35% and the bitcoin price nearly doubled since the beginning of the year. 8. Bitcoin has Many Parallels with the California Gold Rush. Will it End the Same Way? Earlier this year, Hacked published an article comparing bitcoin to the California gold rush, when the discovery of gold sparked a frenzied, greed-driven migration into California from 1848 to 1855. 9. The Midas Touch: The New Bitcoin Fork BTCU Showed the World Its Team Led by Eric Ma as CEO The whole world woke up to a new global order and necessity that meant everyone had to stay indoors as the most viable means of staying safe. It wasn’t like any other thing the world had seen, at least not this generation. A few weeks down the line, it became recognized as a global pandemic – the COVID 19 pandemic. 10. Let’s Talk About Gold Vs. Bitcoin Bitcoin vs. Gold: The Pros and Cons 11. Gold and Bitcoin — Which One is a Better Investment? When we look back at the trajectory that led to the rise of gold and Bitcoin, we can see that 2020 was packed full of massive financial events. All of them stem 12. Crypto is Safer than Gold: An Argument Are You sure that Your gold is safe, also in the future? 13. Is this the best time to buy Bitcoin or not? The recent rally has affected many market participants; at such moments, many people are influenced by the FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out) effect. But an understanding crypto investor, clearly aware that it's just only beginning. 14. 14% of Americans Own Crypto. Only 12% Own Gold. Gold bugs have long touted gold as the best long-term investment and hedge against market volatility. Naturally, when Bitcoin emerged during the fallout of the 2008 financial crisis, it threatened gold's seat of power as an alternative investment for those concerned about the instabilities of fiat. 15. Bitcoin ATH Notwithstanding, Gold Price Is Rallying Towards Its Own Highs The thing that most likely raised quite a few eyebrows this week was – in addition to gold’s recent move by itself – the fact that gold rallied mostly without the dollar’s help. Yesterday (Jan. 5) I wrote that one swallow doesn’t make a summer and that a single session rarely changes much. 16. Gold Investments: Should You Weather the COVID Storm in 2020 - 2021? Gold price forecasters are not worth more than an umbrella in a hurricane. There are ever-changing variables, such that even the most educated people usually miss the mark in forecasting prices. With COVID-19 sweeping the world, many wonder what the price of gold will be since it is considered a safe-haven asset. The following forecast is based on an analysis of historical data as well as current market conditions. 17. I'm just a regular chap that got into Bitcoin and went down the rabbit hole… A couple of years into crypto… 18. Debunking Myths Around the Stability of Stablecoins: Part 1 Without hard-backed assets, the value of a stablecoin is purely speculative. 19. Surviving COVID-19: 15 Investment Strategies For Recessions As restaurants, shops, airlines and factories shut down around the world, a global coronavirus-fueled recession is no longer a looming threat. It’s here. During the last downturn, I lost a lot of money and I don’t plan on doing that again. So, it is a great opportunity to reexamine it all and turn it into lessons or personal reminders. 20. 5 Investment Lessons I Learned In the 2010s There is a saying on Wall Street that the best time to invest was always ten years ago. 21. Gold-Backed Tokens - How do they Work? A gold-backed token is a cryptocurrency pegged to the value of gold. Every single token has a value correspondence in real-world gold. 22. The Looming Inflation and How to Hedge Against It Following the outbreak of the novel Corona Virus pandemic, Central Banks have had to resort to printing more money to save the dying economy. The US Central Bank, like others, reportedly printed more dollar notes to meet the growing demand of the American economy. 23. A Decentralized Anonymous Marketplace for Trading Precious Metals Free Market One — Decentralized Anonymous Marketplace for Precious Metals Trading. 24. 8 Investment Strategies to Embrace Right Now I lost a lot of money during the 2008 financial crisis. And before the corona crisis hit, I had made sure I don’t repeat the same mistakes. So, I made a plan and stuck to it. 25. Inflation is Taking a Toll on The Dollar [Infographic] A look at the impacts of inflation as well as how gold is often a hedge against inflationary measures. 26. 3 Assets That Help Make Your Portfolio Inflation-Resistant When the vastly inflated pandemic predictions hit the world, government officials across the planet shut down their local economies. 27. All Central Banks Will Soon Line Up For A Piece of The Bitcoin Pie The BoE´s refusal to return Venezuela´s gold shows how even governments need a truly independent, decentralized, not coercible, censorship resistant and resilient digital store of value 28. Blockchain is Enabling Gold and Silver to Become far More than Just a Store of Value The stock market continues to reach new highs and a China/US trade deal may be just around the corner. The stock market bull run has been going strong for more than ten years now and has become the longest-lasting in history. 29. Does Economic Uncertainty Create More Demand for Gold and Bitcoin? The world is moving into a new era filled with political, economic and social instability. With reports showing how most countries including the US are running fiscal deficits, capital markets are becoming increasingly volatile as economic uncertainty increases. 30. 10 Financial Predictions for 2021 to Protect Your Wealth Banks are so screwed. They are about to be attacked by central banks, fintech, and crypto companies. 31. Bitcoin is Now Larger Than Any Financial Service Company Bitcoin is reinventing money, and what comes out of it will be bigger than Bitcoin itself. 32. The Byzantine Times: Weekly Newsletter [Week 1, April] Hello and welcome to the first edition of The Byzantine Times. This weekly publication (each Sunday) will replace our newsletter. This week we released our Q1, 2020 review where we saw one of the most eventful periods in our lifetimes. 33. Gold-backed Tokens: Hidden Potential, Drawbacks, Prospects The economic unpredictability has now reached even gold and Bitcoin. But what if they were merged into one single asset? Let's see how the two work together. 34. Mr. Ray Dalio - "You're Wrong. Again." Bitcoin Will Never Get Banned. Here's Why Invariably, as bitcoin spikes and defies gravity, either up or down, the attention of institutional investors, central bankers and prominent financiers is suddenly awaken. 35. Covid-19 Related Monetary Tsunami's Impact on Bitcoin and Gold Prices The uncertainties surrounding the evolution of the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy are gripping both the people and the markets with fear. A global recession is now the best case outcome also for JP Morgan while Goldman Sachs foresees the possibility of a second great depression. 36. Why The Fed’s Money Machine Makes Tokenized Gold a Good Investment The US Federal Reserve recently announced it would start a policy of “unlimited QE,” or Quantitative Easing. In layman’s terms, this means the Fed is printing money to buy assets in any amount needed for market liquidity. 37. Tokenizing Metals - An Overview DeFi continues to explode in popularity, driving most of crypto’s growth, but what some investors don’t realize is that it’s merely a continuation of crypto’s vision of “tokenizing the world.” 38. About The Money In Your Pocket...Or Your Bank: Creation And Evaporation of Value As I briefly explained in this other post, money is something that has always interested me. 39. BTC Should Be in Your Portfolio: A Comparison of Bitcoin, Gold and ETFs When it comes to Bitcoin or its price, interested readers will find thousands of articles on the Internet. The range here extends from apocalyptic scenarios to extremely positive forecasts. On the one hand, it underlines the volatility and the unpredictable nature of the digital currency. On the other hand, the range shows that, while it is easy to obtain information in the digital age, it is all the more difficult to find high-quality information. Neutral and objective considerations are rare, as self-interest often accompanies the valuation of an asset. 40. 4 Gold-Backed Tokens to Fight Crypto Volatility Thanks to gold-pegged assets, crypto investors may fight the market’s volatility. Below are four gold-backed tokens that could help you do the same. 41. The Creation Of Humanity According To Sumerian Tablets I think it was about 6 months ago. While researching a topic on the internet, I found myself by chance watching a youtube video about Sumerian tablets. After watching the video series breathlessly for about 3 hours, I dived into more detailed articles ... It was so interesting that I was even trying to solve the cuneiform script at a time. I would like to talk about the Sumerian Tablets that I saw and read on the internet about six months ago by chance ...It consists of a total of 14 tablets. Especially the 6th and 7th narratives are very interesting ... These are the chapters where the creation of human beings are told. 42. Bitcoin Shall Bring Back The Lost Art of Commercial Banking How emerging economies can lead the crypto revolution in commercial banking and enjoy an economic renaissance based on sound money 43. Blockchain Security Tokens | SARS Section 12J 44. The Age Of "Whatever It Takes" Economic Policies And what it means for all of us 45. Bitcoin vs. Gold: Background, Analytics, and Price Estimates The Bitcoin vs gold debate has been epic. In this article, you'll get the need-to-know background, analytics, and future price estimates.