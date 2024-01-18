84 Stories To Learn About Finance And Banking

Let's learn about via these 84 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Finance And Banking /Learn Repo 1. The 16 Highest-Paying Cities for Investment Bankers in the U.S Investment bankers can earn some hefty pay, helping to make it one of the most popular careers on Wall Street. What do they get paid in U.S cities? 2. How Distributed Ledgers Are Generating New Career Opportunities For Younger Generations Blockchains are disrupting the world - younger generations might want to think twice about the legacy education system. 3. Startup Interview with Oona Rokyta, CEO and Co-Founder, Lance Lance is the first financial guidance account for creators and flexible workers. 4. Creating a digital-first credit model designed for underbanked micro-businesses with Sean Salas Camino Financial is an AI-powered Community Development Financial Institution (neo-CDFI) offering affordable credit to underbanked Latinx entrepreneurs. 5. Mobile Payments Systems: How Close Is the Death of Physical Banking? Is online banking causing the death of phsyical banking? 5 top implications of online banking app and digital cards 6. Will China's Metaverse Alone be Worth $8 Trillion? The US based investment firm Morgan Stanley has estimated that the Metaverse might be worth about $8 Trillion in China in a note to investors published today 7. Commonly Used Components in Android Development Android app development centres around adding the same commonly used components that are both flexible and powerful, making them important for developers to get 8. How Digital Banking is Challenging the Status Quo Digital banking has exploded in popularity this year, leading to a sharp rise in interest and increased attention from the traditional finance sector. 9. Wall Street Wants All Of Your Bitcoin I know a few people in finance. 10. DeFi's Collateralized Debt Protocols 11. WTF is DeFi? 🤔 We are living in a new world. The last few years have been instrumental in positive changes in both the financial and technological sectors. In the last few months, we’ve seen a major surge in ‘DeFi services’ and we want to help you understand why products such as Raise will help mold and revolutionize the way we think of money. 12. 5 Benefits of Using Robotic Process Automation in Banking In this article, we explored the applications of RPA in the banking sector. 13. The Emergence of Crypto Visa in 2023 In this era of a radical transformation of traditional finance, it seems to be natural development that credit and debit cards are the next set of products 14. Banking in the Metaverse has been a Huge Disaster Banks in the metaverse is very much a case of “you were so preoccupied with whether or not you could that you didn’t stop to think if you should.” 15. Best Fintech Startup Ideas of 2019 FinTech is the amalgamation of the two most powerful industries of our time: Finance and Technology. We all know the things that technology and finance have achieved on their own. Most of the 21st century is made possible due to these two entities. 16. Welcome to California, Where Your Face Is Your Credit Card Whether you are craving a burger or Chinese food tonight, there is no need to reach for your wallet or phone to buy it. Food vendors in California are embracing facial recognition — technology that lets you pay with a smile. 17. On Empowering Community Financial Institutions: Interview with Har Rai Khalsa, MK Decision's CEO An interview with the founder of MK Decision, a San Diego-based startup, where Har Rai Khalsa shares the origin story, the motivation, and company culture. 18. Not Content With Bringing Credit-Scoring to DeFi, We're Now Uniting Payments with Creditworthiness We here at LedgerScore set out to fix that problem by building a credit scoring infrastructure designed for decentralized finance. 19. Then Vs Now: How Banking Has Changed Over Time? If someone told us that the beginning of 2020 would change our lives completely and that we’d have to wear masks wherever we go, refrain from hugging people in public, and maintain social distancing even at a bank, I would probably not believe it. I mean, after all, the concept of wearing a mask was strictly forbidden back in the 1920s because it was a sign of robbery. But it all now seems very normal. 20. Blockchain Regulations Must Empower Those Outside the Traditional Banking System Banking and finance instruments have slowly evolved from being exclusively accessible to the fortunate few to becoming widely accessible to the masses, who are now able to transact with relative ease and accumulate wealth. 21. Capital as a Commodity: How Technology is Reshaping Global Finance How this startup is reshaping global finance by making capital a commodity. 22. Could Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank Collapse Soon? The stock prices of Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank are plummeting. Both international investment banks’ shares are currently trading at 0.23x and 0.3x tangible 23. Borrow Without a Lender: a Decentralized Guaranteed Income System Borrow from yourself. At zero interest. This story is about a bank-killing DeFi cryptocurrency plan that involves a Guaranteed Income (GI) system. 24. Why is Africa Being Called the Next Silicon Valley? The technological industry is one of the largest and fastest-growing sectors of the global economy. Innovation and novelty within this field have been evident for decades now, as technology is gradually becoming an inseparable part of our daily lives. Our daily activities are almost unimaginable without gadgets and the internet. Everything nowadays is interconnected and technological solutions are substituting a growing number of traditional products and services. 25. 6 Benefits of Cloud Computing in Finance Understand the different ways cloud computing benefit the financial industry. 26. How To Safely Invest In Binary Options And Avoid The Scam Here are the three red flags of a binary options scam, a hugely risky bet on the stock market that may promise high returns with a high risk of fraud. 27. DeFi: The Disruption Felt 'Round the World' Legacy banks have held the power for too long. Decentralized Finance put the power back into the hands of the people. 28. The Future of the Banking Industry It is hard to believe that soon banks will lose their hegemony, but the process is happening and cryptocurrency is a big part of the reason 29. What Makes TradFi Different From DeFi? You may have seen numerous articles about decentralized finance (DeFi) and its claims that it will radically change the traditional finance (TradFi) sector. 30. Will Artificial Intelligence Replace Portfolio Managers in The Financial Industry? Artificial Intelligence (AI) chess gamers and poker players have already proven they could beat human masters. What’s to stop AI from doing the same with financial markets? What happens when AI becomes a portfolio player? 31. The Future of Offshore Crypto: An Overview Cryptocurrency and the future of Offshore 32. Banks Make Money Off you, Not for You - Unhashed #16 Sean Rach, the co-founder of a not-for-profit finance service platform hi, talks about the digital finance ecosystem and the evolution of the crypto markets. 33. 2021 will be the year when DeFi and banks finally learn to work together The 2020 version of DeFi looked like a radical and frankly weird alternative to legacy banking. But in 2021, we might start moving to DeFi v.2 – one that banks and corporations can embrace. However, it will be very different from the sushi swaps and yield farming crazes that we've seen so far, with bank-friendly projects like Cryptoenter taking the lead. 34. Advice for Millennials Figuring Out The Complex World of Personal Finance The state of our personal finances says much about us, our lives, and the times we live in. For young people, now becoming financially independent for the first time in their lives, planning their finances is perhaps more complicated than it has ever been. What are the struggles and complexities they face? And how can cutting edge personal finance platforms enable them to better understand where they stand with their finances? 35. Subprime 2.0 – Is 2008 is back? CIA Supervisor: 36. What Does the Future Hold for Mobile Money? In an East African country, an idea that gives birth to the developing world by storm. The concept of mobile money solution was introduced in Kenya in 2007 by two mobile network operators, namely Safaricom and Vodafone. 37. 10 Spy Apps for Android without Target Phone10 Spy Apps for Android without Target Phone Want to monitor the phone activities of your child, spouse, or employees? Wondering how to spy on someone’s phone without them knowing for free? 38. What Is Stopping Institutions From Taking the Path to Liquid Staking Institutions do have certain reasons for being cautious of the crypto market - but the innovation of liquid staking removes all such concerns. 39. Meme Stocks: What Do they Mean for The Stock Market? Diving into the story of Reddit-induced surge of GameStop’s stocks, how it impacted the economy, and how should investors treat these types of stocks. 40. Examining the Risk of a Banking Crisis in the United States Are we heading to a bank crisis in the US? 41. Decentro Launches India’s First-ever Fintech Fellowship Program Decentro is thrilled to announce the country’s first-ever fintech fellowship program for young developers & final-year graduates. Apply now! 42. Are Rising Interest Rates Going to Propel Neobanks? For two years between 2020 and 2022, the US Federal Funds rate was 0.25%. 43. Banks Are the Key to Crypto Adoption in the United States Cryptocurrency is about to become more accessible, thanks to a new mandate by the United States Office of the Comptroller of Currency (OCC). Now, National Banks and Federal Savings Associations “of all sizes” can provide cryptocurrency custody to customers, a report from The Block notes. 44. MillenniumIT: A Poem We have now established the market's\nopened income. 45. Embedded Finance is a Liferaft in the Recession Economists forecast a steep recession. Here's how EmFi, or embedded finance, is helping firms provide fintech solutions at a low cost to survive the downturn. 46. Behind The Iron Curtain: Impact on Business & Finance. Interview with Elena Obukhova, Crypto Expert Interview with Elena Obukhova explaining how the situation in Russia can affect the world economy. Brands and talents are on the run, crypto is at a high demand 47. How COVID-19 is Accelerating the Move to Branchless Banking The only valid and safe method of banking left is digital banking. As the world shuts down and we brace for our new normal, one reality still exists. We still need our money. And the way we need to access and use it now relies on digital banking more than ever. 48. 5 Advantages of Automating Expenses for Your Small Business It's common for small business owners to use traditional methods in their processes, thinking it's more efficient and cheaper. However, this isn't always the case. 49. Open Banking and the Nigerian FinTech: Everything You Need to Know By supporting incubators, accelerators, and other innovation hubs, Nigeria can create an environment that nurtures home-grown FinTechs... 50. Onlookers Question SVB Executive Salaries Following Collapse CEO Greg Becker received $9.9 million in compensation, while two other executives received $4.6 million and $3.6 million, respectively. 51. Crypto Processing in 2022: Trends and Risks to Look out for The future of money is clearly digital, powered by decentralized blockchain technology. 52. A Simple Introduction to Banking-as-a-service Basics of Baas 53. Can Banks Take Your Money? The Legal and Financial Implications of Bail-Ins The rise of bank bail-ins: Understanding what they mean and how they can affect your funds. 54. Cryptocurrencies Will Go Mainstream in the U.S. and Other Bold Predictions for 2020 Everybody’s making predictions about 2020, mostly about the price of bitcoin. 55. FinTech’s New Normal - The Post Pandemic Landscape Want to find out what's next in FinTech and the importance of scalable, reliable technologies in the sector? Abstract from new 'FinTech Trends in 2021 Report'. 56. Here's Everything You Need to Know About Silicon Valley Bank's Collapse March 10, 2023, was a bad day for Silicon Valley Bank customers but not as much as it was for the bank. 57. Central Banks To Start Holding Crypto on Their Balance Sheets The Bank of International Settlements, BIS, recently released a report titled “ Prudential Treatment of Crypto Asset Exposure.” 58. How Growth Financing helps to grow Tech Companies Tech companies need funds in the initial stages to market and advertise their brand. The financing of a tech economy requires significant capital. [59. Fintech Will Eventually Eat the Banks: Every Company will Become a FinTech Company](https://hackernoon.com/fintech-will-eventually-eat-the-banks-every-company-will-become-a-fintech-company-jvjj3204) In today’s world, most of the companies and startups even those that do not have anything to do with financial services, have been increasingly taking the provision of alternative financial services to the individuals as a mission. Therefore, it would not be wrong to claim that every company will be a fintech company in the not-too-distant future. 60. API Economy as a Key for the Success of Banking and Finance in the Future Application Programming Interfaces are an integral part of the emerging digital space. Without them, benefiting from many of today’s habitual financial services would be at least difficult if not impossible. In this piece, Andersen’s experts in FinTech software development will tell how API-based IT solutions contribute to the success of banks and financial organizations. 61. Will Bitcoin’s ‘Retail’ Investors Ever Arrive? Imagine I told you about a technology that could revolutionize finance and governance. 62. On Bringing the Change to Financial Education, with Ivan Muck, CEO at ff.next An interview with the Co-Founder and CEO of the Hungarian mobile banking firm, Ivan Muck about how he and his startup got started and some lessons learned. 63. Top 8 Mobile Banking Trends in 2021 Mobile banking has revolutionized the entire banking infrastructure and with advanced technologies like automation, AI & ML, blockchain, biometrics... 64. Steroids For Your App Development: A Recipe For Exponential Growth Factoring is the perfect solution for app developers who need a capital influx to sustain the app development. 65. Digital Banks are Going to Disrupt the Digital Assets Industry Can banking and digital assets co-exist in an effective way? Switzerland seems to think so. 66. Online Banking Apps: Extra Features Banks Need to Stay Competitive Online banking is on a steady path to success, surpassing traditional financial institutions in reliability, convenience, and transaction speed. Still, with more financial services software companies joining the race, users become increasingly picky and difficult to impress. To keep that competitive edge, the service has to offer features that are both desirable and original. This article is an overview of the most feasible directions to explore. 67. Brick-And-Mortar Banks are Losing the Battle to their Digital Counterparts Financial technologies are rapidly transforming from futuristic imaginings into an inextricable component of everyday life. Back in 2016, such services as Apple Pay and Samsung Pay were just entering the global market as newfangled inventions, while today, they are used to processing three times more transactions than those made using conventional plastic bank cards. Mobile apps have since largely replaced bank office branches, and the coronavirus pandemic has only accelerated the trend. Taking into account the rapid pace of development of the fintech sector and speed at which modern users adapt to innovations, our experience of interacting with financial institutions is likely to undergo radical changes over the next few years. 68. Blockchain-Powered Mobile Wallets Are Changing The Cross-Border Payments Landscape Every year hundreds of billions of dollars are transferred internationally by businesses and individuals who have emigrated from their home countries and cross-border money transfers are likely to experience double-digit annual growth rates over the next few years. 69. Cryptocurrency in 2023: What To Know Before Investing Your First $10 Cryptocurrencies run on blockchain technology. They are independent of any traditional regulation. Artificial Intelligence in crypto may be the next big thing. 70. Financing Options Tech Companies Can Leverage for Growth Growth financing can take many forms, from lines of credit extended by a traditional bank to small business loans from the federal government’s Small Business 71. How Growth Funding Helps Businesses? Does business need financial help for growth? Learn how growth funding can help your company reach the next level. 72. The Best Way to Talk to Normal People About Cryptocurrency In August 2019, I published Stop Arguing With People. Show Them How Cryptocurrency is Useful. Earlier this year, I wrote Education Will Not Get People to Use Bitcoin—Here’s Why. 73. How Banks Can Strategically Counter the FinTech Disruption in 2023 and Beyond Let's explore how banks and credit unions can strategically counter the FinTech disruption in 2023 and beyond. Read on. 74. RuPay: The Indian Card Payment Alternative Rivals Visa and Mastercard Story of how RuPay, an Indian alternative for Visa and MasterCard became a giant in the plastic card industry within a span of a decade. 75. Why DeFi is the Future of Finance DeFi democratizes financial products, improving access for every customer. Meet the first DeFi platform to partner with a licensed and regulated bank. 76. How can Open Banking be Useful for Banking Customers? A bank account is essential for any individual as it holds their money and helps them to make financial transactions. However, with the introduction of newer technologies, third party companies are accessing the financial data from the banks to create more value-added service for its customers. Open Banking is a practice that allows the bank to share the account information of their customer with third parties to benefit the customer. 77. How Open Banking Can Revolutionize Dated Banking Systems in the US Open banking is on everyone's minds now – and for a good reason. In Latin America, open banking is gluing society together to achieve greater social inclusion. In Africa, fintech companies are engineering a new hub for economic activity, and the latest EU regulations on open banking are provoking an inevitable face-off between challenger banks and traditional financial institutions. 78. How to Generate Additional Streams of Revenue via Embedded Banking Wish to unlock new revenue paths for your business and that too from your existing products? Say hello to embedded banking & finance! 79. What To Do if The Bank Mistakenly Reported You as Deceased Investigate, complain, and maybe sue 80. Digital Transformation in Banks – Role of Document Automation Document Automation is the perfect start to digital transformation. It offers a low-risk investment with immediate returns for banks. 81. Clever Financial Hacks You Need to Try In this thread, our community shared a few clever financial hacks you need to start using today. 82. Should you Switch to a Challenger Bank in 2021? Should you switch to a challenger bank in 2021? Will fintech really make a difference in how you manage your money? 7 FinTech Trends for Financial Service Providers to Keep a Note of in 2022 To help you keep up with all the latest FinTech innovations, we have compiled a list of seven emerging trends affecting the FinTech industry. Read now! 84. 5 Robotic Process Automation (RPA) Use Cases in Banking and Finance Did you know that human error in the financial sector results in 25,000 hours of avoidable rework on average per enterprise and costs $878,000 per year?