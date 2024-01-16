103 Stories To Learn About Banking

Let's learn about via these 103 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Banking /Learn Repo Why use a bank when you can just stuff your money under a mattress? 1. Mitigating the DDOS Threats Facing Banks and Fintechs As much as digitization and cyber simplified banking, the Fintech sector has left digital payment activity exposed to malicious and suspicious activity. 2. 2022 Predictions: NFTs Move Beyond Laundering & CircleJerks While Fake Meat Gets Attacked by the Sea Annual tech predictions from venture capitalist, Bernard Moon. On NFTs, 3D-printing, meat substitutes, cryptocurrencies and commercial banking 3. Blockchain Regulations Must Empower Those Outside the Traditional Banking System Banking and finance instruments have slowly evolved from being exclusively accessible to the fortunate few to becoming widely accessible to the masses, who are now able to transact with relative ease and accumulate wealth. 4. Open Banking and Crypto: An Unexpected Duo that Can Actually Work Cryptocurrencies and open banking are two terms that usually don't go together. But there is a huge untapped potential within this unexpected duo. 5. Will CBDC Powered Offline Payment Systems Complement or Compete With Cryptocurrencies? Comparatively to traditional cryptocurrencies, a CBDC is centralized, and thus it is regulated by the issuing organization or country. 6. How to Find Capital for Your Business One of the primary keys in setting up a business is having capital. If you don't have one, you must be seeking business capital. 7. The Perfect Culprit: Is Crypto or the Banking System Funding Terror? It is the financial system that could be easily corrupt and not the crypto one in funding terror all over the world. 8. On Fintech Trends and Contactless Technology: Startup Interview with Daumantas Barauskas Daumantas Barauskas, COO of Genome, shares with us Genome's origin story, technology to be excited about and the future of fintech in the Startups interview. 9. 2021 will be the year when DeFi and banks finally learn to work together The 2020 version of DeFi looked like a radical and frankly weird alternative to legacy banking. But in 2021, we might start moving to DeFi v.2 – one that banks and corporations can embrace. However, it will be very different from the sushi swaps and yield farming crazes that we've seen so far, with bank-friendly projects like Cryptoenter taking the lead. 10. Financial Products That Combine The Innovation and Purpose: The Choice of Conscious Consumers Consumers look for products that enable them to contribute to sustainability. Banks and fintech companies can address this need with innovation. 11. How Cryptocurrency is Changing the Banking Industry The emergence and growth of blockchain technology and the resultant cryptocurrencies has sent shockwaves throughout the financial markets. Cryptocurrencies have changed the way people conduct financial transactions globally. Be it typical mobile money transfers of the payment of goods and services; blockchain technology has been integrated into pertinent aspects of financial transactions. 12. SEC Saved Coinbase From The Fate That Befell Voyager, Celsius, BlockFi, and Gemini SEC's decision to declare Coinbase's Lend program unregistered security offering unintentionally saved Coinbase from the same fate as BlockFi, Celsius, Genesis 13. Crypto Processing in 2022: Trends and Risks to Look out for The future of money is clearly digital, powered by decentralized blockchain technology. 14. The Importance for Cyber Security in Investment Banking Industry Today, finding the best investments takes more than looking for market leaders. The investors today look for companies that has secure systems apart from profit generation, huge market share, strong growth potential, or a reasonable valuation. cybersecurity is a crucial growth-oriented strategy for their portfolio. 15. King Dollar Will Be Crowned The King of Crypto-Fiat While the bitcoin community seems fully absorbed by the daily ups and ATHs of bitcoin, it seems that most people have missed what might well be the biggest and most impactful news of the year 2021 for the crypto sector. 16. Introducing Bankera: Bank Account Alternative Focused on Crypto Businesses Bankera, an ambitious project to build a neobank for the digital era, has started to offer payment accounts to individual and business clients as a low-cost, fast and convenient alternative to traditional bank accounts. Individual and business clients who sign up to the service can already enjoy dedicated European IBAN accounts to send and receive funds via SEPA and SWIFT transfers. All clients can send and receive funds from cryptocurrency exchanges. 17. Key Takeaways For The Payment Industry Following The Pandemic Before the pandemic, many businesses did not even think about shifting to e-commerce, but then went online and completely automated their processes in a matter of weeks. I asked Mike Shafro, xpate CEO, what role paytech partners play during the transition, which payment solutions are here to stay and how the shift to e-commerce affects the safety of funds. 18. Releases: The Last Frontier of Standardization As software engineers, we strive to better our craft and leave a lasting mark on the organizations we work for. Throughout our careers, we balance two types of knowledge: the combination of business domain and technical stack is our bread and butter. Sometimes we might value the business domain over the technical stack and vice versa as we expand our toolkit. For example, we might work at a financial institution (let’s call it Acme Investment Bank) for a broad domain, but where the tech stack is not bleeding edge. On the other hand, we might roll the dice and work for a firm that has a bleeding-edge tech stack but where the domain is very specific, like a company that sells wine to your pets. 19. Five Practical Tips of Protect your Anonymity in the Cryptocurrency Space Bitcoin is now worth over $8,500. As such, it is only natural that this community-driven alternative to banks has drawn interest from traders, investors, and even regulators. Governments are concerned about Bitcoin, sprouting blockchain networks, and how it could impact their operations. Here, it is important to note that the control of money supply is vital for a centralized economy to thrive. 20. Relationship of Gross Margin and Depreciation If you have stepped into the arena of business and established your company, it is adamant that you must be encountering Gross Margin and Depreciation very soon. Every company owner wants to estimate the cost of business operations and the revenue generated from it. This is the reason which makes gross margin and depreciation an essential part of business concerns. Let’s narrow down both terms one after another and the relationship among them. 21. How To Secure Your Bank Account from Hackers In this article, we shall take a closer look at how one can secure his or her bank account and other related ideas. 22. An Open Letter to Banks about Bitcoin and Cryptocurrencies Dear Mr Bank Manager, don’t you think it is more frightening to ignore cryptocurrencies and face being left behind? 23. Why Was This Banking App Closing People's Accounts? New Jersey man's account was closed suddenly after he paid for lunch at Applebee’s. 24. I Left Banking For Tech And It Was The Best Career Decision I've Ever Made I quit my Hong Kong finance job and changed the course of my life through technology. Two years after making the switch into tech and I still love the industry. 25. "A Global Currency Without National Boundaries Needs A Global Payments Solution" - Steven Parker For a while now, the fintech sector has taken center stage as consumers are flooded with thousands of tools looking to finetune the way we execute banking processes and communicate with financial institutions. 26. FinTech: A 2020 Retrospective, and 5 Finance Trends for 2021 FinTech is a growing industry at the intersection of technology and financial services. This is a powerful incentive for technological progress, which expands its influence on different sectors of the economy, allowing them to develop. For example, FinTech has been most active in consumer services, banking, money transfers, payments, insurance, asset and capital management. The industry is revolutionizing the way businesses and consumers conduct financial transactions. 27. HSBC Partners with The Sandbox to Bring Financial Services into The Metaverse The partnership between The Sandbox and HSBC will have HSBC acquire a plot of land, a virtual real estate in The Sandbox's virtual & Metaverse world. 28. Twitter Takes a Loan at ≈ $8B Valuation, Reports The Cynic Formerly Known as MilwaukeeBonds Twitter senior secured bank loans- the top of the capital stack- at $0.60 implies that Twitter- for which @elonmusk paid $44 billion- is now worth less than $8B 29. Fintechs vs. Incumbents vs. COVID-19: Who Wins? Incumbent Banks and financial technology startups (Fintechs) face very different challenges as they navigate the COVID-19 crisis. Despite sharing customers and offering similar products, their business models, how they operate, their balance sheets and culture vary tremendously. Each one of these differences impacts how they will perform during and after the crisis. 30. Is the Cryptocurrency Industry Destined to Relive the Fate of the Banking System? The government's recent stablecoin regulations could shape how the entire cryptocurrency industry evolves. 31. Cash, Card, or Crypto? We've finally reached a point where the cryptocurrency market is more than just a niche interest. 32. API Economy as a Key for the Success of Banking and Finance in the Future Application Programming Interfaces are an integral part of the emerging digital space. Without them, benefiting from many of today’s habitual financial services would be at least difficult if not impossible. In this piece, Andersen’s experts in FinTech software development will tell how API-based IT solutions contribute to the success of banks and financial organizations. 33. Is Saga the future of stablecoin and a new monetary regime? [Interview with Ido Sadeh-Man] The most essential difference between Libra and Saga is a governance mechanism. In Saga, the owners of the currency and its "fate" so to speak are the SGA holders. Saga has a built-in democracy to prevent the case of plutocracy. 34. Banks Make Money Off you, Not for You - Unhashed #16 Sean Rach, the co-founder of a not-for-profit finance service platform hi, talks about the digital finance ecosystem and the evolution of the crypto markets. 35. 15 Wall Street Institutions Bullish On Bitcoin If you were a CEO of a large financial institution three years ago, publicly stating support for Bitcoin would be suicidal. 36. Capital as a Commodity: How Technology is Reshaping Global Finance How this startup is reshaping global finance by making capital a commodity. 37. Banking in the Metaverse has been a Huge Disaster Banks in the metaverse is very much a case of “you were so preoccupied with whether or not you could that you didn’t stop to think if you should.” 38. The Unit of Account for Bitcoin is $ "Many of the things you can count, don't count. Many of the things you can't count, really count." - Albert Einstein 39. Why BlockFi Could Be the Bank of the Future The future of money is in the realm of decentralization. Can BlockFi really take over the banking industry? Click here to find out. 40. Thinking Like a Hacker: The Threat of DeFi Hacks for Financial Institutions The hacker attacks at DeFi protocols are a threat to DeFi's institutional adoption, but with the right precautions, banks can enter the space at minimal risk. 41. Are Rising Interest Rates Going to Propel Neobanks? For two years between 2020 and 2022, the US Federal Funds rate was 0.25%. 42. How Open Banking Can Revolutionize Dated Banking Systems in the US Open banking is on everyone's minds now – and for a good reason. In Latin America, open banking is gluing society together to achieve greater social inclusion. In Africa, fintech companies are engineering a new hub for economic activity, and the latest EU regulations on open banking are provoking an inevitable face-off between challenger banks and traditional financial institutions. 43. Then Vs Now: How Banking Has Changed Over Time? If someone told us that the beginning of 2020 would change our lives completely and that we’d have to wear masks wherever we go, refrain from hugging people in public, and maintain social distancing even at a bank, I would probably not believe it. I mean, after all, the concept of wearing a mask was strictly forbidden back in the 1920s because it was a sign of robbery. But it all now seems very normal. 44. Microsoft Orleans Gives Rise to Future-Ready Digital Banking Why MS Orleans? — Let's delve into the features that make it a good pick for banking and finance app development. 45. The Real Take on Real Estate Crowdfunding Challenges in 2020 Could crowdfunding be the new frontier for real estate investing? Crowdfunding is an emerging industry alternative to property investment trusts for modern investors looking to gain exposure to real estate. 46. Top Benefits of Crypto to Fintechs in 2022 The crypto revolution has helped out fintech startups in ways other than one. Here are some of the top benefits of crypto to fintech companies in 2022. 47. "I experienced firsthand how painfully long and intricate working with a bank can be" #Noonies2021 Learn about the pursuit to solve one of the most severe and long-prevailing problems in fintech. 48. Mobile Payments Systems: How Close Is the Death of Physical Banking? Is online banking causing the death of phsyical banking? 5 top implications of online banking app and digital cards 49. The Future of the Banking Industry It is hard to believe that soon banks will lose their hegemony, but the process is happening and cryptocurrency is a big part of the reason 50. How Blockchain Scales Banking Services Total forecast 51. The Crypto Rises: The Future of Moving Money SWIFT payments are a broken system that help financial institutions at the expense of users but they will soon be disrupted with the help of cryptocurrency, 52. Neobanks Notwithstanding, Traditional Banks Are Not Going Away Traditional banks Vs. Neobanks 53. Are APIs the Real Banking Revolution? Application programming interfaces (APIs) have been around for 20 years,\nbut, as Ron Shevlin points out, just one in five community banks in the USA had deployed APIs before 2020, and they aren’t even on the radar of at least 20% of the banks. 54. Blockchain's Impact on Payments Systems, Digitized Records, Trade Finance and Syndicated Loans By now, if you have read about blockchain technology, you might have an idea about its potential. Bitcoin made its spectacular announcement as a result of the financial disaster led by centralized banks and government, back in 2009. But, is bitcoin free from its own vices? Also, after the financial disaster, have banks learned their lesson? 55. The Sectors Most at Risk from Remote Work and How to Secure Them Making the transition to a work from home arrangement has been a heavy lift for a lot of organizations. 56. Brick-And-Mortar Banks are Losing the Battle to their Digital Counterparts Financial technologies are rapidly transforming from futuristic imaginings into an inextricable component of everyday life. Back in 2016, such services as Apple Pay and Samsung Pay were just entering the global market as newfangled inventions, while today, they are used to processing three times more transactions than those made using conventional plastic bank cards. Mobile apps have since largely replaced bank office branches, and the coronavirus pandemic has only accelerated the trend. Taking into account the rapid pace of development of the fintech sector and speed at which modern users adapt to innovations, our experience of interacting with financial institutions is likely to undergo radical changes over the next few years. 57. 5 Benefits of Using Robotic Process Automation in Banking In this article, we explored the applications of RPA in the banking sector. 58. How Robo Advisors Will Affect the Finance Industry Robo advising isn't just a buzzword. In the U.S. today, there are already $980 million in assets managed by robo advisors. These aren’t slowing down anytime soon. In fact, they’re growing by a rate of 27% annually. 59. How the Shady World of Crypto Shadow Banking Collapsed The acti loan book of Genesis Trading lending desk, world's largest payers in crypto shadow banking, explains the ongoing collapse & contagion in crypto markets 60. How to Improve Open Finance Apps In the US, our financial data should be more easily accessible and transportable. This would make it simpler for more applications to be built to give us views into our financial life (bank account, brokerage, etc…). That in turn would allow different segments of the population to be better served for their needs. 61. How Silicon Valley Bank Went Under - And the Tech Execs Who Stepped Up As small-scale startups scrambled to make payroll while the future of the tech industry stood threatened, many of its prominent leaders looked for ways to help. 62. How to Navigate Digital Transformation as a Mid-Cap Bank In the banking sector, digital transformation is long overdue. It’s the pandemic that caused a rapid spike in customers’ demand for digital channels. 63. Financial Services for Gamers: A Rising Paradigm? Virtual economies have become increasingly intertwined with the physical world. How could this change how we approach our in-game finances? 64. The Noonification: Contagion (10/7/2022) 10/7/2022: Top 5 stories on the Hackernoon homepage! 65. Understanding C++20 <chrono> in the Context of Quantitative Finance Modern C++20 chrono library usage in quantitative finance for fixed income securities pricing 66. Digital Transformation in Banks – Role of Document Automation Document Automation is the perfect start to digital transformation. It offers a low-risk investment with immediate returns for banks. 67. Two Financial Worlds One App A Bank Alternative that takes the best of traditional Banking/Finance, and combines it with DeFi, into one app is the future. Where TradFi and DeFi co-exist. 68. Should you Switch to a Challenger Bank in 2021? Should you switch to a challenger bank in 2021? Will fintech really make a difference in how you manage your money? Find out if you should change your bank. 69. Onlookers Question SVB Executive Salaries Following Collapse CEO Greg Becker received $9.9 million in compensation, while two other executives received $4.6 million and $3.6 million, respectively. 70. A Simple Introduction to Banking-as-a-service Basics of Baas 71. Bitcoin Mining and Traditional Banking Energy Consumption: The Truth Over the years, analysts and environmentalists have constantly called Bitcoin mining an energy-intensive venture. This has brought a continuous spotlight on Bit 72. Decentro Launches India’s First-ever Fintech Fellowship Program Decentro is thrilled to announce the country’s first-ever fintech fellowship program for young developers & final-year graduates. Apply now! 73. 7 Ways Banks Can Use Conversational AI to Stay Relevant In Today's FinTech Era Learn how banks can leverage conversational AI and stay relevant in the age of FinTech including the rise of contactless payment methods, omnichannel, and more. 74. Designing Research to Simplify the Benefits of Blockchain for Banking How will the banks of tomorrow operate, look, grow and thrive in a budding fintech environment and increasingly globalised market? 75. How COVID-19 is Accelerating the Move to Branchless Banking The only valid and safe method of banking left is digital banking. As the world shuts down and we brace for our new normal, one reality still exists. We still need our money. And the way we need to access and use it now relies on digital banking more than ever. 76. Examining the Risk of a Banking Crisis in the United States Are we heading to a bank crisis in the US? 77. Serving Contactless Payments Through the Use of the QR Code How can QR codes help you acquire more revenue and customers 78. How Banking APIs Can Help Businesses Launch Quickly Any company, be it a startup or an enterprise, that needs to collaborate with a legacy financial institution has several hurdles to overcome on the way. 79. Who put the Crypto in the Cookie Jar? In the early days of cryptocurrency, storing your digital assets in a wallet file on your computer was a novelty and was part of the attraction of this burgeoning economic system. With some basic technical knowledge, you could mine or mint, store, and transact your digital currencies from your desktop, and eventually your mobile device. 80. #Mythbusting the Top 4 Misconceptions about Fintech The world of finance is a very diverse and constantly changing environment that combines tradition and innovation. On the one hand, we have conventional financial mediums like fiat money, precious metals, and stocks that have been well tested during recent centuries (some of them even longer). 81. DeFi Needs to Have a Reliable Legal Framework That Supports Such Innovations EQIFI is a hybrid platform that combines decentralized finance with centralized finance. 82. Some of the most influential Fintech products that came from Finland The number of fintech companies that are in Finland has seen amazing growth over the years, with the country currently housing approximately 180 companies and covering all the different field of fintech such as: 83. [Announcement] Wise Raises $12M To Accelerate Embedded Banking Partnerships Wise, the leading embedded banking FinTech, that offers business banking via partnerships, announced today that it has closed a $12M Series A. 84. Here's Everything You Need to Know About Silicon Valley Bank's Collapse March 10, 2023, was a bad day for Silicon Valley Bank customers but not as much as it was for the bank. 85. ☢️ Dissecting DEFENSOR - An Android Malware That Affects Your Banking Apps Android malware apps are nothing new, but this one is of particular interest in how it implements no such functionality that can be readily detected by security products. The apps named DEFENSOR ID and Defensor Digital rely mainly on Android's Accessibility Service to conduct malicious activities, and go undetected. 86. Englishman Who Fooled America 87. What To Do if The Bank Mistakenly Reported You as Deceased Investigate, complain, and maybe sue 88. Online Banking Apps: Extra Features Banks Need to Stay Competitive Online banking is on a steady path to success, surpassing traditional financial institutions in reliability, convenience, and transaction speed. Still, with more financial services software companies joining the race, users become increasingly picky and difficult to impress. To keep that competitive edge, the service has to offer features that are both desirable and original. This article is an overview of the most feasible directions to explore. 89. Stochastic Assets - The Next Evolution Of Crypto Infrastructure 90. What are the Sectors Most Prone to Cyber Threats? This article presents a rundown of the industries that have been kicked in the teeth by cybercriminals amid the pandemic. 91. Banking, Finance and More with Noonies Nominee Radley 2021 Noonies Nominee General Interview with Rad Sidwell-Lewis. Read for more on Investments, Finance, Tech, Entrepreneurship, Travel and Startups. 92. Could Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank Collapse Soon? The stock prices of Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank are plummeting. Both international investment banks’ shares are currently trading at 0.23x and 0.3x tangible 93. Banks Are Investing in Chatbot Services and Are Expected to Save Billions by the End of 2022 Know 5 benefits & top 10 banking chatbot use cases. How a chatbot is evolving in the banking sector to both bankers and customers. 94. What Is Traditional Finance & Why Is the Current Financial System on Shaky Ground? Traditional financial systems are in trouble. DeFi is trying to fix that. 95. Open Banking and the Nigerian FinTech: Everything You Need to Know By supporting incubators, accelerators, and other innovation hubs, Nigeria can create an environment that nurtures home-grown FinTechs... 96. The Essential Guide on Selecting and Integrating a KYC Provider The digital identity solution market revenue volume was $22.9 billion, while according to experts, it will grow to $70.7 billion by 2027. 97. How AI Will Push Fintech and Banking to New Heights in 2021 The greater relationship between AI and fintech can help the financial industry combat fraud more efficiently. 98. In California, Your Face Can Be Your Credit Card Whether you are craving a burger or Chinese food tonight, there is no need to reach for your wallet or phone to buy it. Food vendors in California are embracing facial recognition — technology that lets you pay with a smile. 99. 5 Ways DeFi Is Impacted By the Adoption of Embedded Finance in the Blockchain Industry The integration of financial services by non-financial organisations is referred to as embedded finance. This system has changed the way we engage with money. 100. How to Generate Additional Streams of Revenue via Embedded Banking Wish to unlock new revenue paths for your business and that too from your existing products? Say hello to embedded banking & finance! 101. Is the Chase Sapphire Reserve Credit Card Worth It? Chase sapphire reserve credit card review and analysis of whether the rewards justify the high annual fee. 102. BaaS (Banking as a Service): Everything You Need to Know Banking as a Service or BaaS is an advanced banking model. See how it works, its benefits, and its challenges. Read now. 103. "FinTech Wave-2 isn't Digital, It's Hybrid." Lessons from Wave-1 and What's Next? Fintech represents the collision of two worlds — Financial services and technology, and with this union comes, both disruption and synergies. Fintech came of age in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. New regulations and changing consumer demands began to emerge as the world tried to pick up the pieces of the "great recession".