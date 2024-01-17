521 Stories To Learn About Cryptocurrency Investment

Let's learn about via these 521 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Cryptocurrency Investment /Learn Repo The word on the interwebs is that you should invest 1% of your assets in crypto. #HODL 1. The Best Time to Buy Crypto was A Year Ago - The Next Best Time is Right Now Why bear market presents the best opportunity to make money from cryptocurrencies and which coins are worth considering. 2. The Super Token Thesis Building Towards the Web3 Financialized Consumer Era 3. How To Maximize Your Arbitrage Trading Profits In 2020 Arbitrage is simple. Due to market inefficiencies, the same asset could be priced differently across the exchange. Therefore, you can buy an asset in one market and simultaneously sell it in another market at a higher price for profit. While considered to be a risk-free profit trading strategy, it’s almost impossible to execute manually as the key here is “simultaneously”. 4. UST/Luna Meltdown & The Lessons That I've Learned So Far The lessons that i've learned from UST/Luna meltdown. 5. Spray, Pray, and Go Away: Investing is an Art It is the knowledge that I'm going to die that creates the focus that I bring to being alive. The urgency of accomplishment. 6. Colony Labs Launches Index Token Offering on Avalanche Ecosystem Colony Avalanche Index (CAI) is the first index token that provides exposure to the AVAX ecosystem. 7. How to unlock your 888,888 KickTokens from FrozenDrop? In December 2019, we conducted the first-ever FrozenDrop of KickTokens. The Kick Ecosystem team was the first to create and implement the frozen mechanics of frozen tokens on the blockchain. 8. What are Structured Crypto Deposits? A structured deposit has a maturity date like a fixed deposit, but it is completely dependent on the performance of the underlying financial assets 9. 3 Tips in Crypto Trading From Ukrainian🇺🇦 Traders A very interesting point, scalping for the USA is trading on a chart, in Ukraine, they came up with a special tool for this and a number of strategies for it. Y 10. The LUNA-Tic Descent of Terra: Its Causes and Impact on the Crypto Market Many crypto enthusiasts are unaware of what caused Luna's fall, and those who do are unaware of its consequences on the crypto market. 11. Fundraising in the Crypto Sector 10 recent investments in the crypto market 12. Information Asymmetry and Crypto Trading Information Asymmetry is what attracts poker, chess and videogames players into crypto and trading. 13. Understanding the Benefits of Crypto Community Management A crypto community management is essentially a group of people who share a common interest in crypto, blockchain, or Web3 in general. 14. Features That Safe DeFi Projects Should Have A quick rundown of what kinds of features and trends need to be considered before a DeFi or crypto project is safe for investing into such as wallet types. 15. Terra Luna Classic Price Prediction I predict Terra Luna Classic will reach $0.01 by 2025. Here is why. 16. Getting Started With Cryptocurrency and Web 3 There are many benefits associated with using cryptocurrency and Web 3, including increased security, reduced fees on transactions, faster payment times, etc. 17. Journey to the Future of Finance What will the finance world look like in a couple of decades? 18. Bitcoin and Altcoins: Truth #2 "Never take profits unless..." At the end of the day, you’re trading an asset that goes up in value forever in exchange for more of your government’s money. 19. Elon Musk is Proof of Social Currency and Community Governance There’s no denying Elon Musk has a massive (and loyal) fan base. With over 65 million followers, his tweets regularly make headlines and often move markets. Thus it shouldn’t be all that surprising that a group of his biggest fans has created a meme cryptocurrency in his name. 20. Your First Simple Crypto Trading Bot Using LunarCrush and 3Commas Learn how to utilize LunarCrush unique social listening metrics with your 3Commas cryptocurrency trading bot to trigger specific trade activities. 21. A Guide That Will Help You Find the Right NFTs Here’s a collection of the top practices to consider while buying an ideal NFT. 22. FTX Invested in the Billions in many projects, but kept little to no records FTX + SBF Chapter 11 Court Filing by John J. Ray III, Nov 17, 2022 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. Part 14/20: Custody of Other Assets & Investments 23. Regulation Might Make Crypto Less Cryptic The insular nature of the crypto-industry can often discourage potential investors, but digital assets are at an adoptive inflection point. Regulation can help. 24. How To Grow Your DeFi Staking Portfolio Safely One of the main drivers of Decentralized Finance (DeFi) is that it can turn anyone with internet access into a virtual bank. And we all know how banks make their money — through interest rates set for borrowing and lending. On a DeFi protocol, from Uniswap and Aave to Compound, users become banks the moment they lock their funds into liquidity pools. 25. Bear Market Mental Models - Are You Ready for the Next Bull Run? 15 lessons from Crypto Bear Market to improve your investment skills. Mental Models | Strategies | Frameworks | Guides | Tutorials | Crypto Investment TIPS 26. 3 Asian Crypto Exchanges to Watch Out For in 2020 & 2021 Cryptocurrency exchanges are crucial to the blockchain ecosystem, as they create vast pools of demand and supply. They also offer a simple way for people to work with crypto: stories of people accidentally losing their hard drives containing Bitcoin does not happen with Crypto exchanges. 27. Blockchain Gaming is a Gamble, but it's a Good Bet There's no need to pretend that investment in blockchain gaming is a risky gamble. But this is why I think it's a good bet 28. DYOR: Why It's The Most Important Part Of Crypto Investing DYOR-Do Your Own Research-is a phrase that's as important as it is repeated. With the prevalence of crypto scams and rug pulls, keeping it in mind is essential 29. The Future of Finance Writing Contest by Bricktrade x HackerNoon Participate in the Future of Finance Writing Contest and win from $2000 prize pool! 30. Pi Cycle Says Bitcoin’s Bull Market Just Ended (and Nobody Cares) Pi Cycle indicator of bitcoin's price signaled the top is in for Bitcoin, the market cycle has peaked, and it's all downhill from here. Nobody believes it. 31. What Are the Stages of a Crypto Bear Market? Right now, nobody knows for sure when the market will completely recover. However, it’s also worth noting that there are stages of a crypto bear market. 32. Best Automated Trading Solutions for Crypto Best Automated Trading Solutions for Crypto 33. Is Discord A Good Place For Crypto Advertising? What's the value of Discord advertising for crypto projects? Does it worth considering or it is absolutely useless? Let us get deep into the details. 34. What is the Point of Junk Data? Miners need to submit proofs every day to prove that they are continuing to store data for the network. 35. Perpetual Swaps, Futures, and Contracts — Which One Fits You Best Bitcoin has come a long way in its eleven or so years of existence. It was created to be a ‘peer-to-peer electronic cash system’, but it has become so much more than that today. In fact, Bitcoin has crossed over quite significantly from being a currency to being more of an investable asset. 36. “Bitcoin Is Up! Oh, Nevermind”: What Volatility Means for Crypto Investors “Bitcoin Is Up! Oh, Nevermind”: What Volatility Means for Crypto Investors 37. Is Bitcoin a Locomotive? This is a question all HODL'ers must really ask themselves. 38. The Terra Luna Crash is a Warning for Investors to Keep their Eyes Open Many people used to see stablecoins as a safe haven for extremely high interest earning, but the Terra Luna crash has made them realize the risks involved. 39. 3 Takeaways From the Crypto Winter That Tell Us Why DeFi Is Still Failing Investors in crypto/DeFi startups are realizing that crypto still has three fundamental problems that make it unattractive. 40. Passive Income Part 1: Drip Network In this multi part series I'll be delving into the Defi playground with a few low cost entries and revealing my experiences. Part 1 looks at the Drip Network 41. Introducing $YETI Part 1 Overview of Yeti Finance on Avalanche Blockchain. Yeti is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol that offers huge earning potential for its users. AVAX NFT $$$ 42. The Crypto Outlook for 2022 and Beyond There is no doubt that cryptocurrencies and blockchain have massive potential and we are only starting to tap it. 43. 2ND Chance by DeFiat — A new way to revive your ‘scam’ holdings! There is no doubt that the crypto space is growing at a very rapid pace, but no one can ignore the scams that are prevalent in this ecosystem. If we just go back a few years, more than 80 percent of the ICOs were identified as outright scams in a study conducted by the ICO advisory firm Statis Group. 44. Crypto Market Outlook: Looking Back to Forge New Milestones The industry has been hit month after month, with 25 crypto exchanges shutting their doors. 45. How gaming with cryptocurrencies can help in the fight against COVID-19 Tauri is the Director of Casino at Bitcasino.io and co-founder of the Coingaming Group. As an early Bitcoin adopter, he has overseen the growth and development of Bitcasino from being the first licensed Bitcoin casino to an industry leader. In addition to being a crypto enthusiast, he also enjoys the occasional poker game. 46. FTX, Alameda & SBF: A Breakdown of Events A true representation of what went down with FTX, Alameda & SBF. This article also highlights the necessity of decentralization in the financial markets. 47. Watch Out: Bitcoin Could Do the Unexpected, Soon Don’t dismiss the possibility bitcoin will rocket to the peak of its market cycle. Four times before, it did the same thing in the same circumstances. 48. Crypto Will Never Replace a Major Currency (and It Doesn’t Need To) Crypto will never replace a major currency (and it doesn't need to in order to be successful) 49. The Secret Behind Market-Making Superpowers is in the Liquidity SLAs Find out the secret behind the crypto market making superpowers 50. An In-depth Look at Ethereum’s Path to Scalability Ethereum’s vision is to become a blockchain that solves the blockchain trilemma problem. 51. Trust for Stablecoins: USDT is Top Choice for 38% In HackerNoon’s weekly polls, for 03/13/23 - 03/29/23, we asked the HN community of 4M+ monthly readers what stablecoins they trust. Here's how they voted. 52. Accessing Wealth-creation Opportunities Through Market Volatility Disregarding crypto markets on account of their volatility is often, to amend an age-old adage, akin to throwing the bathwater out with the baby. 53. What Happened to Terra Luna? In May 2022, the unexpected happened. $LUNA deprecated in value by up to 99%. Find out why LUNA crashed and the impact of the crash in the crypto world. 54. Are you Ready to Invest in Cryptocurrencies? Cryptocurrency is all the rage right now. This blog will discuss all the different aspects you should know before investing in crypto. 55. The Most Common Mistakes to Avoid in the Crypto World Blockchain technology is the best gift of modern computer science and technology but you also need to understand its limitations. 56. Hot vs Cold Wallets: Which Is Right For My Crypto? Be it a hot wallet or cold wallet, it's important to understand your options for storing and protecting your cryptocurrency before you start investing. 57. Top 5 Richest Cryptocurrency Investors in The World In this article, we will be discussing the top 5 richest cryptocurrency investors in the world who have made a large amount of wealth by investing in cryptos. 58. Is Fantom the Last Undervalued L1? Fantom is a layer 1 blockchain that seems to have solved the blockchain trilemma---and it's Total Value Locked to Market Cap multiple is absurdly low. 59. How to Fund the Metaverse Jonathan Pullinger is the token marketing manager at Outlier Ventures with vast experience in NFTs and blockchain-related technologies. We interviewed gin. 60. Who Sets Bitcoin’s Price and What Gives Cryptocurrencies Their Value? Why does the price of Bitcoin change so often?\nIt is because the price of a bitcoin is extremely volatile, and it’s not just the Bitcoin exchange rate that... 61. Bitcoin Bubble 2020 - When's It Gonna Burst? In recent weeks and days, the crypto markets have been exploding again and Bitcoin is back above the level it was at the end of 2017 with an all-time high based on the market cap. 62. A crypto-trader’s diary — week 1 I have decided that I want to become a person who trades bitcoin for a living. 63. What Does A DeFi Rug Pull Look Like: A Viking Swap Story Dev left a mess in a small yield farm. What really happened? 64. How Much Will Bitcoin be Worth in the Year 2140? How much profit will you earn in your life if you keep buying Bitcoin (DCA) or buy a lump sum of it? 65. What Is Stabila Coin and How Does Stabila Work? STB is the native cryptocurrency issued by the Stabila POS blockchain. Many fintech applications are being developed on its open source code. 66. Altcoins: Stake Now or Forever HODL Your Peace Staking gives you free crypto for helping out the protocol. Why aren't you doing it? 67. From Crypto-Exchanges to Casinos, Find Everything Related To Crypto, on Bitpr0 Let’s face it. The cryptocurrency and blockchain industry still remains a niche that few people understand. Part of this is owed to the sheer amount of information to sift through, which can be a timesink that many otherwise enthusiastic investors would rather avoid. 68. 6 Crypto Launchpads to Watch in 2022 2022 brings more forms of cryptocurrency with plenty of new coins taking advantage of blockchain projects. These are 6 crypto launchpads to keep track of. 69. The Value of Cryptocurrency Amid Global Risk Crypto and related tech, when deployed at scale, have the capacity create more open digital access, digital equity, and combat other growing global risks. 70. Silvergate’s Loss is Crypto’s Gain Crypto banker Silvergate Capital is going out of business. One more reason for hope! 71. With Altcoins, Big is Not Safe. Often, it’s the Opposite Only 11 of the top 100 altcoins will survive (maybe less). Does that sound safe to you? Consider an alternative. 72. Dividends vs. Trading Profits Before starting your crypto journey first learn which one is better than between dividends or trading profits. Which one easier or less risky. 73. Understanding NFT Royalties: What they are and How they Work A brief explanation about what NFT royalties are and how creators benefit from them. 74. Despite the Bearish Sentiment, There are Still Ways to Make Quick Gains with IDOs There are still ways to make quick gains in the crytpo market with IDOs despite the market being bearish in the last few months thanks to disruptions. 75. The Roles of VR, AR and MR in the Metaverse s you know, the Metaverse is a much broader concept than just a virtual game, combining VR, AR, MR, Blockchain tech and so forth. It is an adjacent reality. 76. How to Invest Your First $100 in Crypto and Make a Profit Get in there and make the most of your $100. 77. Time to Buy Altcoins? Ignore altcoins at your own peril. Like bonds and cash deposits, altcoins now give you less downside and more upside than they have in years. 78. 4 Dividend Paying Cryptocurrencies that Help Boost Your Earnings From this article, we have seen the top dividend-paying cryptocurrencies. These dividend-paying cryptocurrencies allow you to earn constantly with time. 79. NFT DeFi: NFT Lending, Renting, and Staking The more NFTs you collect, the less liquid your portfolio becomes. How can NFT lending, renting, or staking solve your illiquidity problem? 80. The Risks in DeFi Stack A Post on the different kind of risks involved in Decentralized Finance and how you as an user can navigate them. 81. Cryptocurrency Market Suffers Major Losses: Over $70 Billion Wiped Off in 24 Hours In conclusion, the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market can cause sudden drops and losses, as seen with the recent over $70 billion wipeout. 82. 🏠 an Investor’s Take From ETHBogota at Home Bridge Web2 Identity to Web3; Recursive ZK Applications and Affordances; Mud: New GameFi development engine 83. Why Every Crypto Enthusiast Should Use a Cold Wallet Cold wallets aren't a perfect fit for every crypto user or every situation, but they're inherently and objectively superior to hot wallets in most ways. 84. Is $14k Bitcoin the New $100k Bitcoin? $14,000 is the most realistic, sensible, natural technical price level in bitcoin history. But if you’re waiting for it to happen, you could be waiting forever. 85. Should We Legalize Market Manipulation for Crypto? Perhaps a safe harbor or white hat standard . . . 86. How to Crypto Wallet: A Quick Guide for Newbies It's been a rough crypto week for all. Many gave up on the promise of crypto altogether. For those that stayed, here are some tips and tricks to keep you safe. 87. The Clever Person Slaughterhouse A cursory look at the relationship between cryptocurrencies and regulation 88. 5 Tools To Decide If a Crypto Project Is Worth Investing In There are tools that help VCs and institutional investors assess the potential of a crypto project before investing 89. 💰 Why ASIC Miners Are a Great Investment for Passive Income ? 🚀 ASIC Miners Are a great investment for passive income, be sure to choose it wisely to reach the best mining profitability. 90. Bitcoin (BTC) is Still Not Showing Bullish Signs as it Trades Below $42,000 Bitcoin (BTC) is not showing any decisive bullish signs even though the cryptocurrency market is back trading in the green on January 10. 91. Modern Investing for Dummies Never invested before and feel overwhelmed by the information available? I'm bringing a little aid for you in these times of information overload: Investing 101 92. 4 BEST Crypto Coins To Invest In 2022 The crypto market has had a rough few months as of late, but now, there are a lot of indications that the market may see a sharp rise very soon in 2022 93. Is Bitcoin A Good Investment In 2022? Bitcoin may have more in common with traditional financial assets like bonds and stocks than other cryptocurrencies making it a particularly enticing investment 94. You’re Still Buying Crypto Exchange Tokens? Exchange tokens like BNB and OKB have more utility than 99% of cryptos and their market caps keep growing. That doesn't mean you should buy them! 95. Understanding the Tax Implications of Cryptocurrencies and NFTs One of the most confusing things for new blockchain investors is knowing when you actually owe taxes on your cryptocurrency and NFTs 96. 5 Cryptocurrencies With the Most Long-Term Potential Trying to figure out how to make money with cryptocurrency isn’t all that easy, but there’s one thing for sure: it’s definitely worth it. 97. Why Security Tokens Thrive In The Developing World Security tokens may not be nearly as exciting as NFTs and other crypto investments but they're not to be ignored, especially in the developing world's youth. 98. How Samuel Bankman-Fried Contributed to the Dangers of Cryptocurrency Cryptocurrencies have been hailed as the future of money, But Bankman-Fried’s downfall should serve as a warning to others. 99. Get Ready for Bitcoin’s Melt-Up and Altseason Bitcoin's price keeps going up and altseason will come soon. Altcoins could go to the moon as bitcoin explodes. Chances are, you're not ready. Change that ASAP 100. Will the Crypto Lame Duck Ever Take Off? We can say that the market has entered a long grinding stage. 101. 3 Types of Crypto Investors: Which Strategy Wins? Having a plan in place helps to avoid mistakes that can result in large losses. 102. 11 Best Crypto Debit Cards That Worth It in 2021 Crypto debit cards are gaining traction, allowing you to spend your coins wherever you want. Here's a list of the best crypto and bitcoin debit card solutions. 103. Crypto Market Registers A Resounding Boom in Q1 2020 With the passage of time, the popularity and usage of crypto markets have grown among masses. Therefore, apart from tech geeks, even laymen have become a part of this ‘thrill’. Let it be teenagers, adults, or the CEOs of tech giants, everyone seems interested to explore cryptocurrencies for their benefits. 104. A New Data Model for Bitcoin: U2R Method Some say bitcoin's Stock-to-Flow models S2F and S2Fx are dead. I don't, but just in case "they" are right, here's an alternative model. 105. What's Next for Bitcoin's Price: Ecstasy or Terror Bitcoin's price remains in a three-year parabolic uptrend, but there's not much room left to go up. Do we get a blow-off top or will the parabola break? 106. FTX Collapse: This Is What a Crypto Bottom Looks Like Crypto market has hit a bottom? Bitcoin price indications. When does the crypto bull market return? Crypto investing fundamentals. 107. How Do Cryptocurrencies Influence Financial Markets? Since their inception, cryptocurrencies have positively influenced how financial markets conduct their affairs, setting new standards. 108. Brace Yourself: Crypto Is Coming! Headlines say that only one in five Americans own crypto, but the figure is closer to two out of three for wealthy Millennials. 109. Binance Vs Coinbase Pro Vs Crypto.com: Which One is The One for You? As a trader, it takes more than viable crypto signals to run a profitable business. For one, the efficacy of your chosen crypto exchange, or lack of it, plays a vital role in the success of your trading endeavors. As such, it is common knowledge that traders ought to take the time to research crypto exchanges before adopting their services. 110. Understanding Exponential Moving Average (EMA) for Trading Broadly technical analysis is all about seeing the trend and predicting the future. Future is always uncertain and there is probability involved. I recommend using many indicators for a hawk eye view as it will provide the required congruence and high chance of success. 111. Lenders? DAOs? Traders? Here Are the Most Promising DeFi Projects to Keep an Eye Out On in 2023 2023 is the year of DeFi, and here are five of the most promising projects to look out for in this booming industry. 112. A Liquidity Pool: What it is and How it Works In this article we are going to try and explain in simple words what is a liquidity pool and how does it works. 113. Decentralized Indices Passive exposure to cryptoassets 114. Bitcoin – Comparing Previous Market Cycles With The Bull Run of 2021 Bitcoin is booming. Just recently Elon Musk announced via a SEC filing that he put 10% of Tesla’s balance sheet into Bitcoin. However, every time there is a big drop people are scared that the end is near and that Bitcoin goes again down 80-90% like it did in 2018.. or 2014… or 2013. You see where I am getting there – Bitcoin often does that. Hence, we have market cycles and this article will look over previous market cycles in Bitcoin and where Bitcoin stands today. 115. With Bitcoin, Embrace Uncertainty Without uncertainty, you would not have this opportunity. 116. The Get-Rich-Quick Schemes in the Cryptoverse How can you judge who becomes Rich and how fast they achieve that status with the current state of things in Blockchain & The Metaverse?, Well You Can't!. 117. Crypto Noobs of 2017 vs. 2020: Learning to Trade Better Is Getting Harder Cryptocurrency trading is rising in popularity, but that doesn’t mean that it’s easy to get started. Successful crypto investing demands traditional trading skills, a grasp of the way that the new tech works, some knowledge of blockchain, and an understanding of crypto trading jargon. 118. Giddy Co-founder Eric Parker Explains How His Startup Ensures the Safety of its Users' Assets Giddy co-founder Eric Parker talks about the personal journey that led to the creation of Giddy. 119. What is a Cryptocurrency Crowdsale and How Does It Work? Cryptocurrency crowdselling is a form of crowdfunding within the digital realm of cryptocurrency. 120. The Difference Between a CEX and a DEX: Exploring the Pros and Cons The Difference Between a CEX and a DEX: Exploring the Pros and Cons of centralized and decentralized crypto exchanges. 121. The Anatomy of Cryptocurrency: 6 Ways to Earn with Crypto in 2022 Cryptocurrency is all about better currency; that is good money. Everyone in cryptocurrency is there to make money….not everyone makes it though! 122. USDT vs USDC: Which Can Earn You A Better ROI? Do you remember when stablecoins were still just for hedging risks? In the crypto industry, just about anything can become a source of profit – including stablecoins. But which of the USD-pegged coins should you buy to maximize your earnings? 123. Top 15 Small-Cap DeFi Projects to Keep Your Eye On in 2021 15 altcoins to think about in 2021 124. Top Crypto Miners in the Market for 2022 This guide's selection of bitcoin mining equipment adheres to the most secure cryptographic procedures to keep your cryptocurrency secure. 125. Is Investing In Cryptocurrency A Smart Move for Retirement? The rise of cryptocurrency can be the next big thing to invest in, which is why it is a good idea to know what it is and what makes it so great. 126. Using Crypto for Other Investments Is it a good idea to use cryptocurrencies to pay for other investments? 127. How to Convince Crypto Skeptics of the Value of Crypto Crypto Skeptics Are Hard to Convince – So How Do You Do It? 128. The End of The Bitcoin Bull Market As We Know It What if bitcoin's bull run ends at a price that's lower than you expect, sooner than you expect? Unless things change drastically, that will happen. 129. Why Fantom (FTM) Could Be A Good Cryptocurrency Investment This post will look at why Fantom (FTM) is a good investment that should be considered by any serious investor. 130. Stop Worrying About Uncertainty in Crypto Markets and Start Loving the Chaos with Coinwink It's much easier to tolerate this chaos when you know that the cryptocurrency market is automatically monitored 24/7 according to your custom set of rules. 131. A Safer Way of Investing in IDOs with Priority Projects Priority Projects - Kommunitas' way of making IGOs less risky and promoting high quality projects. 132. Bitcoin’s Data Models are Dead? Hardly Some think 2021 killed data models of bitcoin’s price because pretty much every prediction failed. Let's not be so quick to judge. 133. Analyzing a Crypto Token: A Beginner's Guide Crypto Investing 101 134. (Un)Stablecoins: A Risk-Averse Investor’s Guide to Safeguarding Your Crypto Stablecoins have always been heralded as the solution to crypto volatility, but if the stablecoins are crashing, where do you store your digital assets? 135. Institutions Will Buy Crypto Once This One Thing Changes Boomers keep dying. Millennials are inheriting their assets. Gen-Z is starting to get jobs and make money. Wall Street needs to keep its options open. 136. Here's What to Expect as Bitcoin's Death Cross Fast Approaches Chart analysis indicates Bitcoin Death Cross is fast approaching. 137. ZK-Rollups: 3 Cryptocurrencies to Explode in 2022 & 2023? We'll look at K-Rollups, plus three cryptocurrencies which use ZK-Rollup technology with a bonus cryptocurrency which is related to one of the platforms. 138. A Detailed Breakdown of Bitcoin's Four Year Cycles In today’s research article, we’ll focus on dissecting Bitcoin’s Four Year Cycle in an effort to better understand Bitcoin’s current price predicament and gain insight into some of the more important technical steps price needs to achieve to ensure future exponential growth. 139. Shortage.Finance Review: A Safe Asset-Backed by Ethereum Shortage.finance brands itself as a decentralized, safe asset-backed by Ethereum. 140. Make Way for the Crypto Tortoise Slow and steady wins the crypto race (in bull and bear markets) 141. 20 Nuggets of Wisdom to Guide You Through the Crypto Noise Equip yourself with a mental framework to rise above & shine brighter than ever before! 142. 3 Ways to Earn Crypto Passive Income: A Quick Guide Do you want to earn some side income but have no experience in trading?\nLearn how to maximize your cryptocurrency funds instead of simply HODLing! 143. The New 60/40 Portfolio: Bonds, Bitcoin, and Cash? Not that bitcoin's outperforming equities, is it time to reflect on the role of stocks in the 60/40 portfolio? 144. How to Secure Your Crypto Assets: Takeaways from the FTX Collapse Despite different risks, crypto remains a highly attractive investment asset, primarily because of its utility and potential returns. 145. Crypto Experts Give 5 Cryptocurrency Trends for the Rest of 2021 The cryptocurrency space has grown in leaps and bounds since the introduction of bitcoin in 2009. The year 2021, apart from being the beginning of a new decade, 146. Bitcoin's Golden Cross is Coming and You Shouldn't Care Bitcoin's golden cross means nothing for the bull market. If history is our guide, bitcoin's price is slightly more likely to go down than up. 147. How to Get Started With Bitcoin.com in 2022 It may seem overwhelming for new users but Bitcoin has become increasingly easy to get started with over the years. Let's look at how you can get started. 148. 2 Things to Do While the Cryptocurrency Market Falls Besides crying, screaming, and other self-destructive behavior. 149. How Does Self-Management Makes You a Better Crypto Investor ? Master these Self-Management areas to become a better investor: Goals management | Time management | Energy management | Focus management | Emotional management 150. Bringing Dishonest Crypto Journalists Lies to Light - The Story of Danny De Hek and Sultan Kassam Ether 151. What the LUNA Crash Means For The Crypto Market In case you missed it, LUNA used to be one of the biggest cryptocurrencies on the planet, but now, it’s absolutely worthless. 152. Why You Should Be Careful Investing in Dogecoin Even though there has been plenty of DOGE price momentum lately, it will come to an end sooner rather than later. 153. Best Trading Apps for Europeans: 2020 Report The most exciting part of trading is the thrill of mitigating your risks in favor of your rewards. For those who are just starting, it’s a game of knowing when to buy and knowing when to sell. Or, as most traders would say, "Buy low, sell high"! But, how do you know if the prices of stocks and securities are low or high? 154. Came for the Crypto Returns, Stayed for the Web3 Revolution Updates on crypto markets and a glimmer of hope for humanity amidst wars and floods. 155. Revisiting Making Money in Crypto Making money in crypto using strategies from The Richest Man in Babylon. 156. How I Doubled My Deposit Using the WOWswap Protocol Many of my friends lost a huge amount of money. Especially those who were heavily subscribed to Terra ecosystem feel sorry. 157. Stablecoins: How Their Formation Ties in with Cryptocurrencies I have no doubt that everyone reading this right now has interacted at least once with a fairly novice concept of the crypto industry called ‘stablecoins’. USDT and BUSD have indeed become an integral part of everyday life for crypto enthusiasts across the globe. 158. My Predictions for Blockchain and Cryptocurrency in 2022 In 2021 people were letting go of their fixed assets and liquifying them into modern investments: cryptocurrency. 159. Bullish or Bearish on THETA Crypto Coin in 2022? Will THETA coin go up? Here is a list of happenings in the Theta network that will help you make an informed decision. 160. DeFi Aggregators Just Round The Corner Are A Complete Generational Upgrade In every area of finance, you may care to look, there is now a decentralized alternative. 161. Top Platforms to Tokenize Your Investment Assets how tokenization is transforming the entire investment ecosystem including traditional venture investment and start up markets 162. 10-Step Checklist for Assessing an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) Project Dye to the growing demand for educating new crypto investors, we’ve put together the following, 10 definitive factors for assessing a successful ICO project. 163. 5 Promising Cryptocurrencies to Invest in & Stake for Passive Income in 2020 - 2021 In this post, we are going to focus on promising cryptocurrencies that can be staked. 164. Predicting Bitcoin's 2021 Peak Bitcoin's price tends to increase due to the Bitcoin Halving. So how much could Bitcoin's price increase as a result of the recent Halving In May 2020? 165. The Silver Lining with Silvergate The last week has been fairly quiet in the markets, and had it not been for BTC’s 5% tumble in price yesterday, the same could be said for crypto. 166. 3 Promising Cryptocurrencies to Invest In For 2021 & 2022 3 Promising Cryptocurrencies to Look Out For 2021 - 2022 167. How Ethereum & Chainlink Will Change Blockchain Technology Ethereum 2.0 is just around the corner, with a rumored release on Ethereum's 5th Anniversary on July 30th 2020. 168. What are Good and Bad Project Tokenomics Tokenomics can be described as the science of the token economy. The word was coined by pairing the word ‘token’ and ‘economics’ together. A deep dive. 169. Draper Goren Holm’s LA Blockchain Summit Announces $1 Million Dollar Bitcoin Giveaway The unforeseen COVID-19 pandemic has shifted the world of business conferences into a whole new dimension. Draper Goren Holm, a blockchain venture studio co-owned by billionaire Tim Draper, has decided that the safety of LA Blockchain Summit attendees comes first and therefore is sending the event into cyberspace. 170. French Connection Finance and FCF Pay: The Innovative Payment Gateway The days of swapping crypto for fiat and then waiting for the deposit to land in your bank account are over. 171. As More Employers Offer Crypto Salaries, Should You Take Them up on It? Cryptocurrencies are gaining widespread acceptance at an amazing pace. 172. What Is Next for Crypto Enthusiasts and the Entire Industry? How is that possible that digital currencies remain downtrend, even though “smart money” continues to pile into crypto? 173. Is 2022 the End of Bitcoin’s Bull and Bear Markets? Six months after bitcoin's all-time high and we're still arguing bull or bear market. Here are a few reasons it might not matter. 174. Staking Vs Liquidity Mining Vs Yield Farming – An Unbiased Comparison Staking vs Liquidity mining vs Yield Farming are good methods to put your crypto assets in the protocol and facilitate trading, lending and borrowing. 175. How DAOs Can Change the Investment Landscape for Crypto Users A look at how DAOs can change the investment landscape for cryptocurrency users 176. "Web3 will revolutionize how the world interacts with the Internet of Value" We believe that regulating the blockchain space is the only way to push these ideas into the mainstream, but we also understand that it’s not that simple. 177. Why Gold-Backed Tokens Grow During Bear Run Things are not as grim as they may seem, especially for gold-backed tokens. These assets peg their blockchain values to the real-world price of gold. 178. Want to Get Ahead With Crypto? Seek Knowledge Not Expertise You won't find a lot of experts in crypto, no matter what they call themselves. But you can find plenty of knowledge. 179. Investing In Bitcoin: A Fence-Sitter's Guide Should I invest in Bitcoin? Is Bitcoin a good investment? Large Investors In Bitcoin. 180. Why Polygon (MATIC) Is A Good Cryptocurrency Investment Why, thanks to its infrastructure and design, Polygon(MATIC) is a great cryptocurrency to invest in and why even experienced traders should consider it. 181. The Three Countries Helping Europe Lay Claim to the Crypto Crown As crypto firms face uncertainty in the US and outright bans in China, these three countries are helping make Europe the crypto capital of the world. 182. Indonesian Celebrities Enter the Crypto Market Currently, Indonesia is entering the Celebrity Crypto phase, where celebrities in Indonesia are starting to create cryptocurrency projects. 183. While The Results Are Not In, Bitcoin is The Winner in the U.S. Presidential Election 2020 You may think the U.S. presidential election is under dispute. It’s not. 184. What Happened to Solana (SOL)? Solana (SOL), a fast emerging blockchain project, has caught the attention of investors in the crypto space in recent weeks. 185. In Crypto Patience Is Not Always a Virtue Sell and take profit or hold off in expectation of more profits? In the crypto space, the impatient (mostly) wins 186. "Let the market decide what it wants," says Jeremy Britton, Co-founder and CFO of Bostoncoin I will give you three guesses as to why we chose to call the fund "Bostoncoin". 187. Using GitHub Activity to Gauge Blockchain & Crypto Projects In this part of the article, I propose to consider development activity as a key factor that helps to determine where the hype is and where work is being done. 188. The Altcoin Chart You Can’t Afford to Ignore If you're still using the bitcoin dominance chart, make sure you know what it means. You may want to try a different chart. 189. How to Make Money in a Falling Market The best way not to lose but also to make money in a falling market is to hedge your purchases with short positions on a margin platform. 190. Why I Built Overbit Rewards Hub — a Game Changer for Crypto The cryptocurrency market is in the middle of transitioning into an era of mass-market flourishing, by all measures. Putting aside the fact that Bitcoin is now breaking price barriers with speed, account activity, institutional adoption, regulation — these are all pointing towards adoption. 191. Too Big to Fail: Lessons from the Latest Crypto Saga Too big to fail, read on to see how significant failures in crypto affect depositors and retail investors; the Sam Bankman-Friedman and FTX crash. 192. High GAS Fees for On-chain Transactions: Can We Fix it in Time? But with the skyrocketing prices of transaction fees, especially on the Ethereum network, this space craves alternatives (which we are already seeing). 193. Bitcoin’s Role in the Biggest Pump-and-Dump in Human History FTX’s demise, potential collapse of USDT Tether, tightest monetary environment in a generation, looming global recession, and bitcoin plays a role. 194. Crypto's Pubescent Identity Crisis In response to the 2022 Crypto Crash, Chitose Nakamoto offers thoughts on the state of Satoshi Nakamoto's dream and how to move forward from here. 195. Crypto Trading Tips: What’s AMM And How To Use It? Cryptocurrency exchanges with AMM are different from traditional ones, and in this article we will find out how. 196. The Future of Funding is Here! IDOs, or Initial DEX Offerings, are a new form of crowdfunding that have gained popularity in the cryptocurrency and blockchain space. 197. Web3 Projects Must Build Like Crypto-Natives and Think like Consumers As the Bear Cycle Bites Finding the intersection between consumer and crypto is a smart and investable way to build out of the crypto winter and into the next spring. 198. Mr. Market Meets Mr. ICO Ben Graham was a towering intellect. He wrote a book which has inspired legions of hedge fund managers and smaller investors to wealth, and quite interestingly, they all took the basic concepts laid out in this book, but applied them in radically different ways. Warren Buffett is Ben Graham’s best known pupil, but there are legions of others, the so-called “Super Investors of Graham and Doddsville”. 199. Should Your Business Start Accepting Cryptocurrency? Wanting to get your business to be able to receive cryptocurrencies might be important for your business but how do you start and are there any good reasons? 200. If You File for Bankruptcy, What Happens to Your Cryptocurrency? Is crypto exempt in bankruptcy? Are you required to disclose crypto in bankruptcy? Learn what happens to your crypto if you file for Bankruptcy. 201. 7 Metaverse & Gaming Cryptocurrencies To Invest In 2021-2022 With Facebook's rebranding bringing new interest to the Metaverse, here are seven new currencies to consider investing money into over the next two years. 202. Don't Be Fooled By Insanely High APYs? Seeing DeFi projects with high APYs that are the stuff of dreams might just be that. Though the potential for large returns exists, scepticism pays in the end. 203. Is It Too Late To Buy Cryptocurrencies, Or Is 2022 The Perfect Year To Invest? Cryptocurrencies are nearing hyper-adoption, both in terms of the retail and institutional parts of the market. 204. Thank You, Bitcoin Traders, for Making Us Rich Without traders, crypto markets would fall apart. 205. Investors Are Limiting the Growth of Cryptocurrency. Here’s Why. Several years ago, Bitcoin was a relatively unknown phenomenon and only people ahead of the tech curve were mining and exchanging it on a regular basis. By 2017, that all changed, and Bitcoin skyrocketed from around $900 to over $20,000. Optimists in the crowd might have guessed that within a few years, its trajectory would continue to grow unabated, and we’d all be using Bitcoin (or some kind of cryptocurrency) for everything from paying our bills to buying groceries. 206. Crypto Industry In 2023: What to Expect Let me share with you our expectations, which Kyrrex`s team is awaiting in the new year. 207. Is Buy and Hold Really the Best Strategy in Crypto? There are a lot of these proverbs that get thrown around the trading community like “cut your losses short, let your winners run”, “buy the dip”, “never add to a losing trade”, “don’t try to catch a falling knife” etc. Yes, intuitively they sound about right, but how much truth there really is behind them? 208. It’s Not a Crypto “Echo” Bubble, it’s a Crypto “Always” Bubble Some things never change, even if the price does 209. The Byzantine Times: Weekly Newsletter [Week 1, April] Hello and welcome to the first edition of The Byzantine Times. This weekly publication (each Sunday) will replace our newsletter. This week we released our Q1, 2020 review where we saw one of the most eventful periods in our lifetimes. 210. 5 Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchanges to Look Out for in 2023 Five crypto exchanges to look out for in 2023. 211. Recovering Stolen Cryptocurrency: A Russian Example of What to do As the cryptocurrency market grows, so do hacker threats. Russia tackles this problem in an interesting way. 212. Bitcoin Alternatives: How to Choose the Right Crypto Once your grandparents start asking you what Bitcoin is, you know it’s become pretty popular. And while Bitcoin certainly has plenty of upsides, many people are wondering how they can invest in other cryptocurrencies to get ahead of the curve and possibly become rich. Or at the very least, people are curious as to how they can diversify their financial portfolios with a bit of crypto exposure beyond Bitcoin. And in either case, you have plenty of options to wade through. 213. HashKey Capital's Deng Chao Talks About Market Developments and the Future of Web3 in 2023 Deng Chao, a representative of HashKey Group, a blockchain-focused investment firm, discusses the market developments in the web3 space in 2022. 214. How to Successfully Navigate a Crypto Bear Market How to survive a crypto bear market. What you should do and how to avoid getting rekt. 215. NFT Taxes for Dummies: Everything You Need to Know to Get Started This is the year of NFTs... and next year will be the year of paying taxes on NFTs! Let's deep dive on how to calculate our capital gain from trading NFTs. 216. Cybersecurity Implementation for Cryptocurrency Retirement Plans Saving up for retirement is something everyone must face at some point in their lives. New advances allow you to invest in cryptocurrency for the future. 217. How to Win at the Crypto Investment Game Buying cryptocurrencies is a game. The main rule is to strike a balance between opportunism (gains) and losing money. Here is a guide on how to do this. 218. Cryptocurrency in 2023: What To Know Before Investing Your First $10 Cryptocurrencies run on blockchain technology. They are independent of any traditional regulation. Artificial Intelligence in crypto may be the next big thing. 219. What Will It Take For DeFi Protocols To Seize The Future of Loan Payments? To be sure, blockchain rose to the world stage on the back of Bitcoin's remarkable performance. However, blockchain technology is gaining its significance, especially after the cryptocurrency ecosystem nearly collapsed in 2018. Today, the technology anchors around three primary use cases: staking, custody, and DeFi. 220. Two Truths and a Lie About Altcoins You’re hearing a lot about altcoins from bitmojis, analysts, and commentators. Read on for two truths you might not realize and one lie you might believe. 221. Is There Such a Thing as Too Many Cryptocurrencies? An excessive number of cryptocurrencies and an endless rollout of ICOs can be problematic for the image of the crypto world. 222. 10 Solana NFT Projects You Should Know About in 2022 In this post we'll look at 10 interesting Solana NFT project which provide benefits to investors including airdrops, passive income generation and more. 223. The Crypto World Makes Me Feel Like I’m Living in A Simulation A constant barrage of scams and weird phenomena in the crypto world makes me feel like I'm living in a simulation 224. 8 Tips to Make the Most of Crypto Winter We all enjoy seeing our investment portfolios turn green as numbers hit all-time high levels, however, the crypto market has a cyclic nature, which means that there are periods of time when users also have to tolerate losing their funds. 225. Bad News for Bitcoin? - All Press is Good Press No matter what they say about bitcoin, good or bad, it wins. 226. An Intro to High-Risk Investments Seeking to put your money in an investment that promises a lot of profit now? Read this article before you take that big step! 227. Everything You Ever Wanted To Know About Cryptocurrency Staking Everyone and his grandma know what cryptocurrency mining is. Well, they may not indeed know what it actually is, in technical terms, but they have definitely heard the phrase as it is hard to miss the news about mining sucking in energy like a black hole gobbles up matter. On the other hand, staking, its little bro, has mostly been hiding in the shadows until recently. Today, with DeFi making breaking news across the cryptoverse, staking has become a new buzzword in the blockchain space and beyond, along with the fresh entries to the crypto asset investor’s vocabulary such as “yield farming”, “rug pull”, “total value locked”, and similar arcane stuff. If you are not scared off yet, then read on. Though we can’t promise you won’t be. 228. Confessions of a Robinhood User Highlights from the Robinhood S-1, and a personal journey of "growing up" with Robinhood 229. How To Do Fundamental Analysis Like A Pro By the time you're done reading this article, you will understand the concept of fundamental analysis in cryptocurrency projects. 230. Crypto-Trading with Ichimoku Cloud...And The World of Virtual Trading Assistants Crypto enthusiasts often face a conundrum when turning to cryptocurrency as a viable investment. An eternal question remains: To invest and forget, or to trade the notorious price swings for even more gains? 231. Wonderland.Money - Is Getting 80,000% APY Really Possible? 80,00% APY - can this be legit? Great opportunity to earn passive income or a scam? Check out this article to find out more about Wonderland DAO. 232. A Sane Person's Guide to Investing in Cryptocurrency Some of the readers are probably saying to themselves, but what about Robinhood? That seems like an easy way to buy cryptocurrencies at first glance. 233. How to Research New Crypto Projects How to Research New Crypto Projects using Selection Framework. Supply & Demand | Valuation, Financial & Real Utility | Resources, Problem & Solution 234. Here's Why MicroStrategy Put 85% of its Cash Reserves in Bitcoin What if we told you that one company now owns 0.182% of all Bitcoin that will ever exist. And it's not even a Bitcoin or cryptocurrency-related company. 235. Here for the Shrimp: What Comes in Crypto Next? The emergence of cryptocurrencies and decentralized global networks backed by digital assets provides a massive opportunity for a reshuffle. 236. 12 Best Bitcoin Lending Sites to Earn Interest and Borrow [Updated Sep'21] Lenders can easily earn interest on their BTC assets through BTC loans. Today, there are many lending platforms. Users need to know the best ones they can use, 237. Long Bitcoin But Beware The Bitcoin Super Cycle Expecting a year-long bitcoin supercycle that never ends? You might want to see this. 238. The Nash Equilibrium and Ve Model in a Sybil Free Environment: Part 1 The Nash Equilibrium brings some method to the madness of cryptocurrency investing by being able to provide a framework for processing investment decisions. 239. You Will Buy Crypto at Higher Prices, But Not Today As the world falls apart, cryptocurrency's too risky - but if you wait for prices to go higher, you will only get more risk for less reward. 240. Large Companies May Take Metaverse Market Share from Small Startups The large game companies with all the capital, user base and creativity are probably in the best position to take the metaverse to the next level. 241. Financial Crises and Bitcoin: Why You're Worrying About the Wrong Market “There are decades where nothing happens, and there are weeks where decades happen.” 242. Million Dollar Question: Should Retail Investors Get into DeFi for Money Legos? The crypto industry offers users a spectrum of investment tools: synthetic assets, liquidity pools, index tokens, lending solutions, yield farming, hodling, etc. From among the big list, yield farming stands out the most because it promises the highest returns promised by any project. Coming from the traditional financial environment with low interest rates, beginners and small investors are drawn to the idea of quick gains, requiring just a few clicks to start making profits. 243. Tokenized Stocks: Coming To An Exchange Near You A long, long time ago (depending on your historical outlook), in a stock market far, far away (depending on where you're currently reading this), risk-seeking Dutchmen congregated in coffee shops (something like that) to trade little pieces of paper, which, in theory, allowed them to reap the profits of voyages to unknown lands where new commodities would be discovered (like sugar and stuff like that). These little pieces of paper would come to be known as stocks (aka stonks). 244. Cryptocurrency is Just Getting Started Despite bitcoin hitting new all-time highs, cryptocurrency is still a very small market. How big could it grow? 245. Why the Ethereum Price has Dropped: Speculations and Dips Ethereum is a very popular coin, but before you invest in the coin, read this detailed analysis of the price changes that make ETH very peculiar to investors. 246. Single-Chain vs. Multi-Chain Wallets: About Metamask and its Alternatives MetaMask is losing market share as the crypto wallet competition picks up. We're watching the following emerging wallets: Rabby, Coin98, XDEFI, and Frame. 247. Crypto Crash? Not Really... This week's "crypto crash" is more of an "everything crash", and no cause for alarm. Check out the surrounding context and do not fall for media scaremongers 248. Institutional Investors and the Decentralized Finance Sector The decentralized finance industry has experienced impressive growth this year. The capitalization of the DeFi sector has grown 20 times: from $646 million to $14 billion. And the longer decentralized finance evolves, the more attention gets from institutional investors. 249. Fundraising For Crypto: Discussing Financing Options With Steven Parker, CEO of Crypterium Crypterium has chosen to adopt alternative financing options and launched a fundraising campaign on Seedrs. Here is an interview with Steven Parker, the CEO. 250. A Deep Dive into Augur and What v2 Holds for Its Users Augur is a decentralized prediction market protocol built upon Ethereum which allows users to speculate on anything. Prediction markets are a sector ripe for disruption from blockchain technology; however, scalability problems and broader adoption remain as potential growth inhibitors when it comes to a project like Augur. 251. Beware of Taking Profits on Altcoins If you want to take profits, that’s fine. Just remember who you’re taking profits from: your future self. Try this instead. 252. Bitcoin Will Save Us All: Why You Should Still Invest Bitcoin restores power equilibrium, taking it from tyrants and giving it to the meek who shall inherit the earth 253. DeFi: The Curve Wars In the #curvewar, protocols are trying to get the best yield for their $CRV aggregator by holding the most $CRV tokens. The lines are drawn and the battle is on 254. HODLing is a Time-Tested Strategy That Differentiates Savvy, Long-Term Crypto investors HODLing for an extended period of time means you will not be troubled with the constant price volatility of the crypto assets. 255. Leveraged Yield Farming: Everything You Need to Know to Get Started Leveraged Yield Farming is a widely used investment strategy across DeFi because it can provide higher returns and lower risks if used properly. 256. Crypto Portfolio Trackers Are Helping Drive Crypto-Adoption Forward Investing in cryptocurrencies, just like in the financial stock market, requires some strategies. If you are going to make a considerable profit from your investment, it would be wise to set up a portfolio. 257. Ethereum Valuation Using the Edosophia Macro Model True value derives from the usefulness of an invention to solve a problem. Similarly, Ethereum derives its value from scarcity and its ability to problem-solve. 258. How News Affects Crypto Prices In this article we’ll discuss how news trading strategy works and how to use it to your advantage in Crypto World. 259. Blockchain's Bright Future Explaining blockchain technology and smart contracts. 260. How To Make Extra Money In 2021 Using These Awesome Investment Ideas From cryptocurrency to domain name squatting, there are many different investment ideas you likely haven’t explored. The investment paths you could potentially go down may seem overwhelming. However, knowing what options are available is the first step toward discovering what’s right for you. 261. Blockchain Influencers to Follow in 2021 There are several options for crypto security. If you hold any cryptocurrencies, you will need a wallet to store your assets. This covers crypto security tips. 262. Why the Crypto Market Always Seems to Let You Down People set expectations so high, they're bound to remain unfulfilled. 263. Crypto: The Markets as at June 2022 Crypto market updates: some crashes, some crises, some opportunities and optimistic outlook. Also charts and puppy pictures :) 264. Extrapolating The Future of Cryptocurrency Over the past decade, cryptocurrency has become a breaker of old approaches in monetary policy, finance, economics, and e-commerce. The speed at which the crypto industry is growing today is very impressive. The global cryptocurrency market volume is predicted to reach $1,758 million by 2027 with a compound annual growth rate of 11.2%. More and more people are getting faced with the digital currency so the questions on the future of cryptocurrencies are becoming especially relevant today. So what is the future of cryptocurrency? In this article, we’ll try to figure this out. 265. On Building the Upstart DeFi Aggregator iearn.finance with Andre Cronje [Interview] Disclaimer: This article does not offer financial advice, do your own research when using one of the presented products. Use these projects and services at your own risk. 266. How #Covid19 Compares to #GFC08 Why digital assets might drive the recovery, and how it will define Bitcoin’s legacy. 267. How The Coronavirus Epidemic Impacts Blockchain & Cryptocurrencies? No matter where you are on Earth, you can feel the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Coronavirus has a negative impact on the industry, tourism, trade, stock markets, and of course, cryptocurrencies. In this article, we will consider how this epidemic has affected the blockchain industry and how it will affect the development of the cryptocurrency industry. 268. How to Make Money on "Relief" During the Bear Market How to make money on "relief" during the Bear Market 269. Trading Altcoin Hype Cycles [A Deep Dive] Hype moves markets...and the best thing about hype is that its potential is limitless. 270. How to Find the Best IDOs (Part 1) How to find the best IDOs 271. What do NFTs Mean for the Movie Industry? NFTs are making their way into the film and television space.\nhere is how it is reshaping the movie business. 272. In Crypto, Businesses Die but the Protocols Persist The biggest crypto lending platform, trading firm, broker, and #2 crypto exchange all collapsed. Yet, crypto persists. How? Why? 273. Is Bitcoin Really A Safe Asset During the Coronavirus Pandemic? [Deep Dive] The outbreak of the coronavirus has disrupted our daily lives. Places that we enjoy our everyday life have become deserted, and we have had restrictions imposed on our day-to-day existence. 274. How to Get Started in Cryptocurrency Investment with this 5-Point Framework End-to-End Evidence-Based Cryptocurrency Investment Framework. Portofolio Management | Investment Strategy | Investment Process | Investment Review | Skills 275. The Ultimate Guide to Crypto Staking Crypto staking is taking world finance to a new level. When more people come on board to DeFi, it will start a Web3 revolution. 276. Real Estate Tokens; a Tool for Capital Preservation in Uncertain Times Exploring the value of real-estate tokens as a tool for capital preservation in a crypto bear market. 277. Bitcoin Bear Market Already? Seriously? I wait three years for a bitcoin bull market and it only lasts five months? 278. How to Make Money from Crypto in a Bear Market Bear markets suck. In this article, I present a few ways of making passive income from crypto, even when the market goes bear. 279. How to Start Investing in NFTs: For Complete Beginners How does investing in NFTs work? This guide will cover all you need to know to get started. 280. Powering Decentralized Identities and Access For All Uniris is a permissionless integrated services platform capable of meeting a fundamental need: giving everyone back the control over technology. In this way, we are part of the promise of a safer, more inclusive, and truly decentralized world. 281. Bitcoin’s Potential as a Hedge Against Inflation Bitcoin is a decentralized digital currency that can be used as a hedge against inflation, as any government or central authority does not control it. 282. Make it Easy on Me: How to Easily Invest in Crypto Even if You Have No Time Bogle believed that “investing is for everyone.” 283. 7 Common Crypto Investing Mistakes (and How To Avoid Them) How to avoid the most common mistakes people make when they invest in cryptocurrencies. Quick guide for crypto and investment beginners. 284. Trade Crypto with Machine Learning Based On Google Trends Google trends (GT) is an under-utilized superweapon and harvests a massive amount of search data. But, it hasn't been possible to use GT for real time machine learning tasks, such as predicting stock price or crypto currency movements, until now....In this blog, we'll explain the problem with GT for machine learning, the fix to GT data and the edge we've built in crypto trading models at edgebase.io.We are currently looking for experienced crypto traders as beta testers for our product - please reach out to hello@edgebase.io! Edgebase.io is a no-code platform for building your own AI trading signals (initially cryptos only). 285. Exploring Passive Income in Cryptocurrencies: Will 2020 be Year of Staking? The blockchain industry definitely looks like a blue ocean - there are a lot of opportunities, the wind changes fast, and the calm suddenly can be replaced by the storm. And, as in real sailing, to be successful it means to catch a wave and tailwind. 286. Bitcoin Bull Market Peak : When Happen? We often read WHERE might Bitcoin peak in this bull market. But we never read about WHEN that could happen... 287. A 'Picks & Shovels' Strategy for Profiting from the Metaverse Gold Rush 2022 will be the metaverse's breakout year, and an industry front runner is carving out its metaverse presence while offering tools for others to get involved. 288. How Businesses Can Reap The Benefits of Cryptocurrency In this post, we’ve given you a look at how businesses can reap the benefits of crypto, but first, let’s see some primary attributes of cryptocurrency. 289. Despite Silvergate's Impending Downfall, Bitcoin Remains Resilient The crypto market is facing yet another potential systemic risk if Silvergate, one of the largest crypto-friendly banks, winds down its operations. 290. Meme Tokens Lifetime and Their Place in the Cryptomarket Memetokens are a risky investment that may seem tempting to invest into even though they offer little utility. But can it work? And do they have a place? 291. Will Micro Cycles Replace 4 Year Cycles in Crypto? Current market cycle is certainly different than previous ones. But there seems to be a pattern appearing, which may help us predict BTC price changes in 2022. 292. With the Crypto Market, Choose Your Conclusions Wisely Nobody shares more data than the crypto community. Does that mean you should believe it? 293. Path Independence in Cryptocurrency Markets There is likely a lot of research to be done in determining exactly which path-independent market maker is optimal in cryptocurrency markets. 294. Investment Areas for 2022: Lithium, Small Businesses, India, and More Here are 5 investment areas to watch out for in 2022 including metals, semiconductors, small-cap companies, and more. 295. Rethinking the Investment Logic of Public Chain With Open Sewer Model The first thing average users and developers want to address is performance, followed by usability and finally, privacy. 296. My Most Bullish Scenario for Bitcoin What would you do if bitcoin's price went up 20% at a time? only 297. Bitcoin: Unsafe at Any Price Once bitcoin's price starts going up again, you may get tempted to buy. Read this first. 298. The Best Way to Talk to Normal People About Cryptocurrency In August 2019, I published Stop Arguing With People. Show Them How Cryptocurrency is Useful. Earlier this year, I wrote Education Will Not Get People to Use Bitcoin—Here’s Why. 299. List of Awesome Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Projects I probably don’t need to introduce you to Decentralized Finance (DeFi) or Open Finance. DeFi is here to change traditional finance, creating an open ecosystem of financial products. It’s here to stay. 300. Why You Should Invest in the Cardano Ecosystem Now Cardano ecosystem can make future millionaires. As ADA has been going sideways for a while, now may be the best time to invest. 301. No Wins and Losses, Just Learning and Opportunities: Interview with Noonies Nominee Andy Thank you for the nominations for Noonies 2022. Here are some of my thoughts about web3 and where we're heading in the coming years. 302. DeFi's Opportunities and Dangers Here is Part 1 of a beginner-friendly, eye-opening post where I try to demystify the complex world of DeFi. 303. Crypto Series #1 — New Power Players Entering The DeFi Space DeFi, or Decentralized Finance, is a movement for developing a suite of financial products in a decentralized world. We currently live in a world of CeFi, or Centralized Finance, where all the financial instruments are built and offered by large institutions having centralized control. 304. How to Pick the Winning Altcoin Won't anyone please think of the Tokenomics? 305. How Irrational Exuberance aligned Dot-Com and Crypto bubbles. Intro 306. Privacy, Decentralization & Investments: What Do They Have in Common? Privacy regulators' grip tightens on megacorporations and major cryptocurrencies make their way into institutional funds portfolios, how can you benefit? 307. Why We Invested in These 5 Blockchain Companies ArkStream Capital invested in more than 10 projects in the first quarter of 2021. Here are 5 of the most promising ones. 308. Blockchain Gaming: The Most Definitive Guide To The Hype Behind It This article describes why certain blockchain games can be a good long-term investment possibility. 309. 15 Trends That Prove Crypto-Adoption Is Moving In The Right Direction The blockchain sector is among the fastest-moving industries, susceptible to change and disruption. Here are 15 upcoming events to look out for in 2021. 310. A Beginner's Guide To Setting Up A DASH Staking Rig Have you ever dreamed of having a money printing machine that cranks out money in your home? Maybe your bedroom or basement dwelling area you have a machine that spits out currency 24/7. 311. Bitcoin's Market Cycle Peak is a Lot Closer Than You Think If you think bitcoin's bull market will peak at the end of 2021, you'd better hope the market cools off real quick. Otherwise, you may be very disappointed. 312. The Only Non-Wrong Way to Invest in Bitcoin and other Cryptocurrency Assets Under Bitcoin’s leadership, cryptocurrencies have emerged as assets university endowments are investing in and financial institutions are trying to emulate. Blockchain companies have also emerged as top investments of the most forward-thinking venture capitalists. 2017 was a milestone year for crypto but was followed by the extended 2018 bear market. 313. The 4-Hour a Month Crypto Investor: How to Make Money When You’re Short on Time *This article contains some referral links 314. Why Bitcoins Price Might Reach $100k or Higher: 2021 - 2022 Why Bitcoin Is Likely to Be Worth Over $100,000. 315. How The Bitcoin Threshold Will Be Broken Via Institutional Adoption During the month of August, many investors were excited to see Bitcoin shatter past the $12,000 barrier, but it was unable to hold steady after hitting a high of $12,482.20 on August 16th. 316. Dogecoin: Everything You Wanted To Know About This Memecoin Making A Mockery of 'Serious' Crypto Can a cryptocurrency that started as a joke become a serious asset? Here is a quick guide on the Dogecoin ecosystem, how to start mining some, and its future. 317. A Beginner's Guide to The Crypto Lending Space - Opportunities, Risks, and Potential Since its inception, blockchain technology is actively disrupting the financial industry, including cryptocurrency. One of the rising trends among crypto enthusiasts is the emergence of crypto lending. As an alternative for hodlers to increase their assets' productivity, crypto lending is becoming a pivotal instrument in the crypto ecosystem. What's unique about using Blockchain in the economic system is that the rules are defined by smart contracts and algorithms to ensure the transactions are autonomous and decentralized. 318. Altcoins With the Most Lucrative Potential in 2021 Any cryptocurrency that are alternative to Bitcoin are classified as Altcoins. That includes Ethereum’s Ether and Ripple’s XRP, but there are other notable ones 319. Stablecoin Economy: A Brief History of the Top Ten Stablecoins Alyze Sam, Adam Alonzi, Patrick Devereux and Koosha Azim term themselves themselves ‘the Stablecoin Group’ as they collectively try to be the unbiased go-to for Stablecoin knowledge, with the help of their communities. Alyze Sam's book, ‘Stablecoin Economy’ was released May 14, 2020. This article is a section from my book that breaks down the top ten stablecoins. Please enjoy this free chapter and consider supporting my work, as I produce a stablecoin to reward children for altruism. Thank you! 320. 4 Reasons Why Stablecoins Have Gained Traction Stablecoins have been gaining traction among users ever since their inception. Thanks to steady market growth, its risk-mitigating properties and DeFi and more. 321. We Built a Crypto Trading Algo Based on AI Sentiment Analysis Introducing an AI-powered Algo trading platform on the blockchain. 322. How To Bridge the Abyss Between the Masses and Blockchain Adoption Back in the good days, when we could still go to different blockchain conferences and meetups, one of the most common topics was “mass adoption”. 323. How The Capital Markets Industry is Being Innovated and Why You Should Be Happy About It The adaption of digital assets, along with blockchain infrastructures, has placed tremendous pressure on stock exchanges, marketplaces, and trading vehicles. 324. Crypto is Struggling to Become the Alternative Financial System We Thought it Would Be This is the information that holds the key to thr next level of growth and adoption for the crypto industry. Crypto meets branding. 325. Don’t Place all of Your Crypto Bets in the Fiat Inflation Basket There are many reasons to buy bitcoin. You might not want to pin your hopes on inflation or hyperinflation that never comes. 326. HODLing: Risks and Rewards Every Crypto HODLer Should Know HODL cryptocurrency is the best strategy when trading crypto. But you can earn long-term interest with your existing assets to earn even more. 327. Despite Risks with Centralization, It is Key to Crypto's Growth - Unhashed #10 Unhashed is a QnA series where I speak with top execs of new and established blockchain projects to unravel the mystery of blockchain & crypto. 328. Can Uniswap Be Left Behind? With newly-launched DEXs, Uniswap V3 is running late. That’s the project that carved out a niche one day and conquered the crypto market. Let’s face the music - even titans can lose over time. The next-gen platform that looks ahead of the pack is Algebra.Finance. 329. Is Investing in Crypto for Passive Income Goals a Good Idea-l? Your mom is asking about it. Governments are resisting it. Industries are innovating with it. Elon Musk is shamelessly tweeting about it. 330. Will BTC Rise Again in 2022? Thinking of Investing in Bitcoin? Here is Bitcoin's price history and some valuable insights that will help you make an informed decision. 331. How to Increase Your Portfolio Returns by up to 30% By Making Investment Decisions as a Community What’s better for a crypto investor’s ROI: building a portfolio alone or making decisions after a group discussion? 332. As DeFi Breaks Records and Ethereum, Can a Fix Be Found? DeFi is booming, but while industry records are smashed, questions about Ethereum’s ability to shoulder the burden mount. The burgeoning DeFi sector is putting increasing pressure on the Ethereum network, with the problem growing so acute that Vitalik Buterin recently described gas prices as something “we now have to spend years painfully fixing”. 333. Bitcoin’s Price is Immaterial: Focus on Opportunities NOT Price Bitcoin's price has nothing to do with its value or the opportunity it presents 334. DeFi Enthusiasts Dream up New Ideas as Cross-chain Support Gains Importance The decentralized finance industry never sleeps, as competition remains fierce. Several new trends can be identified every month, yet the reputable projects appear to remain on top. For those who like fast-paced action and competitiveness, DeFi is well worth keeping an eye on. 335. How Regulation is Propelling Trust in the Digital Asset Industry Since digital assets were launched, they have received intense attention from retail and institutional investors globally and have achieved notable adoption milestones. This progress has occurred even with the different approaches taken by regulators who are still refining laws for digital assets across global jurisdictions. 336. Why Institutional Investors Need Advanced AI While we are experiencing a great deal of AI disruptions in several industries, the movement is facing a bit of resistance in the investment landscape. 337. Bitcoin Maxi Versus AltCoin Maxi I recently interviewed Jonathan Levi about Bitcoin maximalism and his 5 assertions about Bitcoin. Let's take a look at his points and try arguing against them. 338. Is Tesla Adding Dogecoin as a Payment Option? Twitter user @BitDeepu tweeted an image of Tesla’s source code that shows that Dogecoin holders can buy Tesla Model Y with their DOGE tokens. 339. 51% Attacks Pose the Biggest Threat to Smaller Mining-Based Cryptocurrencies A 51% attack is where an actor controlled over half of the mining power in order to reverse transactions and compromise the security of the network. 340. What is Cryptocurrency Burning and Why is There a Need to Burn a Coin? The process by which users remove tokens (also known as coins) from circulation, thereby decreasing the number of coins in use, is known as crypto burning 341. The Moment You Say Bitcoin Can’t Do Something, It Does Bitcoin’s price is up 60% this year and down 30% since one month ago. And you're worried? 342. Launching a New CeDeFi Investment Product: Key Aspects, Metrics, and Security Risks You have likely heard about decentralized finance (DeFi), but what about decentralized-centralized finance, a bridge between the new system and the old. 343. Aptos Fumbles and Why a Killer App Wins Versus L1 A coverage on Aptos mainnet launch and an argument on why building a new layer 1 is difficult. 344. The Truth About This Crypto Bear Market That Everybody Seems to Deny Crypto's naysayers are out in full force. They may have missed an important detail. 345. The Terra-Luna Syndrome in DeFi Blockchains are complex systems of persons, code, ideas and values, vision, tokenomics design, governance, technology, and use cases. 346. Top 5 Methods of Running an Effective Cryptocurrency Exchange Anti Danilevski, KickEX CEO and founder, talks about Top 5 Methods of Running an Effective Cryptocurrency Exchange based on his own experiences in the field. 347. Sick of high gas fees and long transaction times? DeFi 2.0 is here If you're left wondering what on earth an IDO launchpad is, you're not alone! Scaleswap aim to educate and uplift everyone in the crypto community and beyond 348. Filter the Fake News About Crypto and Blockchain Read about 5 crypto myths that shouldn't be taken at face value. 349. The Tides of Leverage Are Subsiding And It's Great For The Long Run The Mount Rushmore of crypto capitulation of 2022 has exposed the weaknesses of the crypto world and reminded us of its limitations and what it means. 350. My Friend Lost Money in Celsius and Why it Pissed Me Off When I Found Out "Crypto" and "lending" do not belong in the same sentence. 351. If You're Worried About Being Late to the Crypto Game? You Ain’t Seen Nothing Yet! We are still early in the cryptocurrency adoption cycle. Get in now before it's too late 352. Chingari Raises $15 million in Funding from Republic Capital, Onmobile and JPIN Venture Catalysts Chingari Raises Investment for its Social Media Token, $Gari with Republic Capital leading the round with 15 million in funding. 353. How to Break Down Barriers Of Entry To The Crypto Market There are still considerable barriers to entry for the crypto market. But these hurdles are rapidly being surmounted. 354. Convince Your Anti-Crypto Friends That Crypto Is Worth Using 355. Is the Bitcoin Crash Good for Investors? At this point, Bitcoin has proven itself to be an investment that can withstand some troubling times. 356. How Is Cryptocurrency Regulated In The US? This article will discuss the current state of cryptocurrency regulation in the United States and how it could change in the future with more intervention 357. How to Find your Approach to Crypto Investing 3 steps to develop your strategy to crypto investing. Find a strategic direction for bitcoin and ethereum investment & decide between HODLing and trading. 358. Ethereum Tokens: A Dive With ERC 777 And Risk Mitigations Ethereum tokens: a dive into ERC77,ERC20 and smart contract risk reduction strategies for people considering investing money into Ethereum-based tokens 359. Is DeFi a Breakthrough for the Blockchain Industry? The blockchain industry started twelve years ago with the release of Bitcoin. That was a shock, a huge slap for the traditional financial system. However, from another angle, it was a Big Bang of a Decentralized finance universe. 360. Comparing Bitcoin ATMs Which Bitcoin ATM offers the best exchange rate, dollars for crypto? 361. 4 Reasons Why I Ditched My Savings Account For Stablecoins Learn why stablecoins are a great alternative to traditional bank accounts and a hedge against inflation. 362. VWAP Indicator: How To Become Better At Trading Crypto Learn How to Trade Using the VWAP Indicator so that you can profit from this crypto trading signal. The Volume-Weighted Average Price Indicator Explained. 363. The Current State of Tokenization and What to Expect in the Future Tokenization enables fractional ownership of assets, allowing investors to make smaller investments in assets like real estate. 364. Why Do We Need Decentralized Finance? Decentralised finance has been considered as an important vertical application of blockchain technology. 365. Bitcoin in a Nutshell: High Prices for a Cheery Consensus For somebody who hates bitcoin, Warren Buffett sure got one thing right 366. Why Everyday People Don’t Trust Crypto and Some Answers To Placate Their Fears Bitcoin and other cryptos are coming mainstream but everyday people still find it difficult to trust blockchain tech, NFTS and coins. How can we convince them? 367. Burned By LUNA? You're Not Alone If you lost money on LUNA, know that many millions of others did also, including some very big institutions. Stay strong, follow the tips and come out safely 368. 4 Gold-Backed Tokens to Fight Crypto Volatility Thanks to gold-pegged assets, crypto investors may fight the market’s volatility. Below are four gold-backed tokens that could help you do the same. 369. Wall Street Wants All Of Your Bitcoin I know a few people in finance. 370. Uniswap Under Government Scanner: Can't Stop Crypto Though SEC regulators are investigating Uniswap, sending chills through the US cryptocurrency community. But is it really worth worrying about? 371. Top 10 Cryptocurrencies With a Better Future Than Bitcoin To generate profit in crypto wallets at some point throughout the investment, crypto investors can search for alternative top 10 cryptocurrencies. 372. Decentralized Autonomous Organization for Investment Groups Investment DAOs are a new kind of partnership in blockchain. This article reviews the types of investment DAOs and what approach each one takes to invest 373. Should You Invest In Meme Coins? Find out everything you need to know about meme-based cryptocurrencies 374. Stop Dollar-Cost Averaging Into Bitcoin When you buy blindly, you might be doing more harm than good. 375. Bitcoin - The 4 Year Cycle Bitcoin’s price moves in cycles. 376. Introducing T.K.O Summit 2021 Asia’s First Crypto Outlook The T.K.O Summit 2021will also focus on the introduction of the TKO token utility, Indonesia's first local token project with CeFi and DeFi utilities. 377. The Recent Crypto Slump, Correlation Trading, and Portfolio Rebalancing Opportunities The recent crypto slump may present correlation trading or portfolio rebalancing opportunities. 378. Interview with Anndy Lian: Views on 2022 Cryptocurrency Adoption - What Is Coming Next An interview with Anndy Lian, a business strategist, about the future of global Cryptocurrency Adoption through 2022 and the reasons for his predictions. 379. Paying Crypto Taxes: Nuisance or Cost of Doing Business? TRASTRA founder and CEO Roman Potemkin on what is right, wrong, and unclear with implementing crypto taxes. 380. Bitcoin is Less Risky at $35,000 Than at $65,000 It may seem like you get a better deal at $35k than at $65, but most people will tell you the opposite. They're wrong. 381. Solana Supercharges Crypto On The Go By Launching Web 3 Smartphone The launch of the Saga by Solana could catapult Solana into the league of the big tech, rubbing shoulders with the likes of Samsung and Apple. 382. The Spice Must Flow: Why Crypto Brokers Spent $3Million to Buy a Rare Dune Book Cryto investors use DAO built on the the Ethereum blockchain to purchase million dollar copy of Jodorowsky's Dune 383. Forget About Bitcoin's Price Predictions. Do This Instead Bitcoin price predictions are great but usually wrong. Dismiss them at your own peril, but also to go beyond them. 384. Making the Most of Altseason in a Bull Market Bitcoin's price is booming but don't forget about the most exciting new projects in crypto - altcoins. 385. Why This Pullback is Good for the Crypto Market Cycle This market cycle is playing out differently than how most of us expected. Although we didn't get 100k Bitcoin this year, I'm even more bullish for 2022. 386. Bitcoin’s Price Peak Is Coming This Month - Stock-to-Flow Says . . . Stock-to-Flow predicts bitcoin's price will stay above $100,000 from summer to the end of this year. What if that doesn't happen? 387. Crypto Exit Scams Have Stolen Billions — Here Are 6 Things to Watch Out For Now that the industry is growing, with more widespread understanding and adoption, there are a few simple things that will help weed out bad actors. 388. 4 Simple Ways to Diversify Your Income and Make More Money Online Four ways you can make money from home by following your passions, using the internet and your imagination. Free or cheap real estate strategy? 389. How Shorting Can Help Survive the Bear Market How understanding how to short can help you make money trading crypto even during Bullruns where everyone else is fated to lose money instead of making it. 390. You Can Now Buy Cryptocurrencies On KickEX With Bank Cards Now on the KickEX exchange you can buy cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH, USDT, BCH) for dollars, euros, rubles and other fiat currencies without resorting to other exchangers, without triple commissions and unreliable intermediaries! 391. “Liquidity mining is one of the dumbest things happening right now in crypto,” says @hasufl Can Liquidity Mining come back after the mania from DeFi summer last year? How have yield farmers changed the way the system works and have tokens changed? 392. Bitcoin Will Recover, But When Will The Next Bull Run Begin? Some people believe that Bitcoin is dead, others hope for a bull run. What are the signs that Bitcoin will recover and how to detect that a bull run started? 393. An Introduction to Smart Contracts and Graphene Building great applications takes both decentralized and centralized databases, and so Koinos is being designed to enable developers to integrate a decentralized database into their stack regardless of how much or how little they want to rely on that database. 394. The Case for Hibernation: Has Bitcoin Taken us to the Latest Crypto Winter? Is Bitcoin set to hibernate between halving events? Or will adoption levels help to improve the cryptocurrency's outlook? 395. Fundamental Analysis of ATOM, NEAR, WLKN, A8, MATIC Fundamental analysis of Polygon (MATIC), Ancient8 (A8), Walken (WLKN), NEAR Protocol (NEAR), and COSMOS (ATOM) will help you make the right decision in 2022. 396. How Bitcoin Better Preserves its Value Compared to Other Cryptocurrencies In the case of Bitcoin, after every 210,000 blocks, Bitcoin halving will occur, and it can be continued until 2140. 397. BingX Introduces Spot Grid Copy Trading to Traders Execute Automatic Trading Strategies BingX combines the advantages of Grid trading, employing professional traders' strategies to profit from crypto asset volatility. 398. 2021 Is Bitcoin’s Year: How to Get in on the Digital Gold Rush Everyone's pinning their hopes on this new year to bring good fortune,\nand for Bitcoin traders, it couldn't be a better beginning. 399. How to Get Tokens From the Most Promising Decentralized Social Trading Network Before They Launch Learn the ultimate strategy to squeeze the most tokens out of Superalgos' governance programs while they're still under the radar. 400. Getting Started with the Tech for Making Money; Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Learn how to get started with cryptocurrency or bitcoin investment/trading 401. Understanding Exponential Moving Average (EMA) for Trading Broadly technical analysis is all about seeing the trend and predicting the future. Future is always uncertain and there is probability involved. I recommend using many indicators for a hawk eye view as it will provide the required congruence and high chance of success. 402. 3 Best Crypto Lending Platforms: Alternatives to Celsius and Voyager Nexo and CakeDeFi provide crypto lending and earning product which allows users to earn Annual Percentage Yield (APY) by lending their crypto assets. 403. There Has Never Been a Better Time to Get Into Crypto Crypto market overview, regulation updates and a very bold Bitcoin price prediction with a soda-back guarantee 404. The 5 Best Crypto Strategies to Know About After the Crash The crypto crash has absolutely devastated the entire market, and the future of cryptocurrency looks bleak overall. 405. Tokens Represent the Next Generation of Capital Many central banks are considering digital currencies. The tedious process and costs associated with paper currency prohibit financial inclusion. 406. We're Jointer, Get to Know Us! With a $5B+ market cap we want to welcome you to the future of cryptocurrency - Enter Jointer DeFi 407. How Crypto Fund Iconium is Leading The Charge for Web3 In this post we’ll be looking at how crypto investment fund Iconium is leading the charge for development of Web3 infrastructure. 408. Are Crypto Exchanges Going to Bankrupt? If there’s one word that describes Bitcoin and cryptocurrency, it’s volatile. Crypto prices soar and then seem to crash almost as quickly. 409. Financial Freedom Attracts Women to Crypto Little is known about what draws women to crypto, how they pick assets, and the barriers they face. These questions were answered for the first time in a survey 410. What Is Leveraged Yield Farming and Is It Worth the Risks? Learn by example and find out what farming yield with leverage means, what some of the most widespread risks it carries are, and what you can do to avoid them. 411. You HODL Dogecoin? What seems like millennia ago, but was only about a year ago, I wrote on HN about Dogecoin's value proposition being worth a penny. I just wrote my response to my adult sons when they had asked why I had started accumulating Dogecoin. This essay is similar. This is essentially my response to their queries when they learned I was still HODL'ing my Dogecoin. 412. Risk Management in Crypto - How not to Lose All Your Money? Uncertainty and risk present challenges to any investment success in cryptocurrency. Managing those factors in your investments is a crucial part of it. 413. Visualizing the Recent Crypto Selloff Analyzing the recent cryptocurrency crash from an altcoin perspective. Crypto selloff on heavy momentum after coming off euphoria in the last rally. 414. True Review! The Hooked Protocol Project Positioning from shit and sticks. Hooked Protocol is going to introduce people to Web 3.0. 415. Is There a Future for Cryptocurrencies Without Privacy Features? Many people think that Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other public blockchains all offer privacy by default. Unfortunately, that is not the case 416. 5 Important Crypto Lessons to Take Away From 2022 In this article, I want to look at the five lessons of the year and how they can affect the further development of the cryptocurrency industry. 417. Against the Skeptics: Why the Crypto Crash Isn’t the End of Blockchain A rebuttal of crypto skeptics who claim that the cryptocurrency industry is doomed to collapse because of its failure to deliver substantial innovation. 418. 8 Investment Strategies to Embrace Right Now I lost a lot of money during the 2008 financial crisis. And before the corona crisis hit, I had made sure I don’t repeat the same mistakes. So, I made a plan and stuck to it. 419. The Crowdfunding Landscape: From Smartwatches to ICO Scams and IDOs Crowdfunding has been hugely successful for many B2C companies but how do you fund a startup when your product is digital? 420. DeFi 2.0: Could it be Rehab for Liquidity Addicts in DeFi 1.0? In #DeFi 1.0 users are chasing the next high (yield). DeFi 2.0 provides: Increased capital efficiency, Protocol controlled liquidity, Advanced treasury mgmt 421. What Bitcoin ETFs Are Why a Bitcoin ETF would be an important stepping stone into getting the cryptocurrency more legitimacy in the financial world and how it would work in practice. 422. No, Bitcoin Is Not Going to Fail! Arguments for why Bitcoin the digital asset will not fail. What are they? Come on, let's go take a look... 423. Why Is The Crypto Market Down Right Now? If you take a look at the overall crypto market right now, things aren’t looking too good. Every major cryptocurrency you can think of has a very low price! 424. Market Makers Hold The Key To Success Of Early-Stage Cryptocurrency Projects Market makers have become a significant driving force in the cryptocurrency market. Primarily, their activity is to create an active, progressive market for buyers and sellers by placing multiple limit orders in an exchange platform’s order book. 425. DeFi Overdrive: High APY Pools and Head to Head Betting The Vanilla Network is a deflationary token that aims to introduce the best staking and betting decentralized applications in the market for betting enthusiasts around the world as well as users that are looking for rewards in long-term participation. 426. How an NFT Investor can Survive a Bear Market: Practical Tips 427. The Best Crypto Marketing Agencies for Advertising Cryptocurrency Projects in 2022 We compiled a list of the best crypto marketing agencies for advertising cryptocurrency projects in 2022. 428. Talking Crypto Investments with Zignaly CEO Bartolome Bordallo Interview with the CEO of Zignaly, a company working to make investing in crypto easier for all, regardless of experience level. 429. Crypto Crash Of 2022 & What It Means For The Market The recent crypto crash came as a shock to many investors and its long-term effects are still yet to be known. Either way, a lot will change in the near future. 430. Wild West Crypto World: The Story of Skycoin’s Lawsuit Against Fraudsters The thorough investigation into the Skycoin lawsuit against crypto scammers and what other Blockchain Companies might learn from the company's experiences. 431. DeFi: Another Instance of Too Little, Too Late? Dozens of new DeFi coins appear every day. 90% of them may not even exist in a week. Most of the created tokens do not have enough liquidity and are designed to collect money quickly and disappear for good. 432. Bitcoin Bull Markets Always End When everybody starts saying this, you will want to believe it. Do so at your own peril. 433. Compliance is an Evolving Target and We'll See How the Regulatory Landscape Evolves - Ben DiScipio This article talks about DeFi, Regulations and if DeFi should be regulated. 434. 5 Reasons Why Getting A Bitcoin-Based Retirement Plan Makes Sense Instead of utilizing a normal individual retirement account, perhaps you should consider getting a bitcoin IRA. Learn how these plans can stand above the rest! 435. An Introductory Guide to the Crypto Tax Season Whether you are an active day trader or a passive holder, taxes are likely not the first thing that comes to mind when you think about your crypto portfolio. 436. Everything You Need to Know About the Ethereum Merge In this article, the Ethereum Merge is discussed under the spectrum of the theory of reflexivity and game theory design. 437. Follow The Money: Why You Should Invest In Crypto Bitcoin price has seen a significant dip on Nov 25, 2019, with the price falling below the long-standing resistance at $7,000. However, the price bounced back to $7,500 today but this gave skeptics an opportunity to criticize the crypto landscape. 438. What the Future of Ethereum Looks Like Post London Hard Fork Investing in crypto during the bear market isn’t for everyone here's what you need piece the market sentiment & Ethereum together before diving into investing 439. Will 2022 be the Year of the Bear and Other Crypto Investment Themes for the Year Downmarket got you down and concerned about the future of #blockchain Read our TL;DR summary of Messari and Ryan Selkis' Crypto Theses for 2022. 440. The Practical Guide to Earning Web3 Tokens without Investing This article will show you practical steps on how you can earn tokens on Web 3.0 through dapps especially for creatives. 441. A New Wave of NFTs are Finding New Ways to Extract Value Learn more about how new projects are inventing new ways to extract value and add utility to NFTs 442. Everything from Crypto to Blockchain and NFTs with Noonies Nominee Crypto Badger I’m Andy, also known as Crypto Badger. I create content about various aspects of crypto and NFTs - technical analysis, market commentaries, tutorials, etc. 443. Is Crypto a Safe-Haven? It is if You're Very Wealthy For a long time, crypto enthusiasts around the world have touted Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies as a safe haven for investors in times of economic trouble. 444. What the DeFi Revolution Means for You A good way to start thinking about decentralized finance is that it is peer 2 peer finance that is enabled by the blockchain. It's growing exponentially and... 445. Bitcoin is NOT the silver bullet for El Salvador’s economic woes — here’s why Bitcoin is NOT the silver bullet for El Salvador’s economic woes — here’s why. 446. Dissecting the World of Cryptocurrency with Coder Anthony Watson In this Slogging AMA, we talk to Anthony Watson a writer, coder and respected member of the Hackernoon community. We discuss with him all things writing, coding 447. What is SX Network? A Look at Polygon's First Layer 2 Blockchain In this post, we'll be looking at SX Network, Polygon's first Layer 2 blockchain and how it works. 448. Top 20 Crypto Wallet Development Companies & Services Providers Here is the list of top 20 crypto wallet development companies in USA, UK, India. White label Cryptocurrency wallet development services companies to hire. 449. Security Exchange Commission SEC Has Officially Delisted Long Blockchain Corporation The stock of Long Blockchain corporation has delisted by the SEC after the company renamed itself from Long island iced tea corporation. 450. The Rollerball Cryptocurrency Hypothesis The Rollerball Cryptocurrency Hypothesis: I was putting real money into cryptocurrency based upon the belief there would be a Rollerball League. 451. How To Become a Cryptocurrency Broker [Compliantly and Profitably] How To Become a Crypto Broker? There are three ways. One of them is the quickest and best from the effort/revenue ratio perspe 452. The infrastructure of Kick Ecosystem We launched KickICO in 2017 to create a safer means of raising capital for enterprises in the blockchain sector, and to open that safer new channel to a community of investors. 453. Investing in Web3 with Midas Investment CEO Iakov Levin Iakov Levin is the CEO of Midas.Investment, a custodial CeDefi investment platform offering yields on cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. Iakov joined us in this Slogg 454. "The Skills Required To Succeed In Crypto Are Different From Others" - Xinshu Dong of IOSG Ventures The article discusses investing in blockchain startups and DeFi applications with insights from Xinshu Dong, partner at IOSG Ventures. 455. How Arrogance Cost Me Thousands in Crypto at 15 January of 2018 marks the month of what is commonly referred to as the 2018 cryptocurrency crash. This historic crypto massacre was the dumping of huge sums of crypto-assets following the historic price leaps in the prior December. After an unparalleled surge in 2017, the price of one Bitcoin fell by roughly 65 percent between January 6 and February 6, 2018. 456. Cryptocurrencies for Payment: The Twain Series As the second article of “The Twain Series” (deep dive of consumer fintech & crypto), this article aims to have a closer look at the to-consumer payment vertical 457. The Musk Effect: Is Elon's Interest in Crypto Having a Negative Effect On The Industry? For years, Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, has been vocal about cryptocurrencies. However, is Elon Musk really doing a favor to the world of cryptocurrencies? 458. One Man's Shitcoin is Another Man's Life Savings Gone are the days when Bitcoin was the only known cryptocurrency. Countless blockchain projects have been created over the years. 459. Why should you Invest in Digital Currency? Digital currency is the future of money. It is a growing industry and one which you can invest in. 460. Bitcoin: You can’t print it, but you can mine it Out with the old, in with the new 461. How to Save Your Crypto Safely: Overview of Non-Custodial Wallets The authorities can block accounts on crypto exchanges. How to save crypto safely: overview of non-custodial wallets. Metamask, Trust Wallet, Phantom, Ledger 462. An Explainer on Why Stablecoins are a Better System for Money Stablecoins have become a key part of the cryptocurrency industry. 463. Bitcoin vs. 'Safe' Investments: Risk is Everywhere When every other investment carries more risk and less yield than ever before, is bitcoin really such a bad bet? 464. How to Move Large Funds in Crypto Without Losing any Cash Value Transaction strategies to move large funds in crypto without losing value 465. How Shiba Inu Might REVERSE The Crypto Crash Out of all the coins in the market right now, Shiba Inu is the one that people are now putting all of their hopes in. 466. The Smart New Tools Powering The Crypto Trading Boom The Smart New Tools Powering The Crypto Trading Boom 467. 5 Issues With NFTs To Be Wary Of Are you an NFT investor? or Do you want to invest in NFTs? If you do, you need to be aware of the issues that affect the NFT space such as gas fees and fraud. 468. What Is Tether (USDT)? - Stablecoins, Low Volatility Tether is a cryptocurrency that is linked to the US Dollar. Tether tokens are issued by a company known as Tether Ltd. 469. Is It Too Late to Buy Crypto?: Top 5 Most Annoying Questions about Cryptocurrency This article takes a look at questions that you might've asked as a newbie to cryptocurrency. Is it too late to buy in? 470. There's No Such Thing as a Best Price in Bitcoin You spent most of 2021 waiting for the price to go up before you bought. As a result, your portfolio is down. How long do you want to repeat that pattern? 471. 3 Investor Relations Best Practices For Crypto Projects So you've founded a crypto project, and you're going to issue tokens to investors as a way to generate funds and turn your vision into reality - but have you thought about how you're going to take care of those investors beyond launch? After all, getting buy-in to the initial token-sale doesn't mean you take the money and run with it. 472. Is Mass-Cryptocurrency-Adoption Venezuela's Destiny? A country living under draconian restrictions, which also happens to be facing the biggest currency devaluation of the century. Venezuela should be fertile ground for mass cryptocurrency adoption. Is it? How’s Bitcoin doing in Venezuela, you ask? 473. Video Games And Crypto: What's The Hype? Can tokens change the gaming experience? Why crypto investors should pay attention to the thriving gaming sphere and gaming altcoins? 474. Could Tether (USDT) Go the Way of Terra USD (UST)? Holding a lion's share of total stablecoin market for years, USDT began to lose ground to its competitors. According to The Block statistics, currently, USDT accounts for 47.99% of total stablecoin supply. As of January 2021, 1st, USDT accounted for as much as 74.17% of the stablecoin market. 475. Uncovering the Dark Truth Behind De Hek and Kassam - Liars Targeting Apollo Fintech So far, the cryptocurrency industry has grown to be one of the most lucrative in the world. After a decade of existence, Bitcoin has so far become the best performing asset – period. Statistics from last year show that Bitcoin was the best –performing investment class of the year, as well as the past decade. 476. Everything You Need to Know About Vechain In the fast-moving world of cryptocurrency, VeChain, a blockchain-based platform, distinguishes itself with an anti-fraud technology that has the potential to u 477. 3 Common Entry Barriers for Crypto Users in 2022 Despite its growing popularity, however, there are still some serious barriers to entry that could affect cryptocurrency adoption on a larger scale. 478. Quantum Computing and The Problem of Cryptography Most of us are probably wondering why the world today’s going to development of new generation of computer called Quantum-Computer 479. Is Crypto Lending Halal: What You Need to Know Everything you need to know about whether crypto lending follows Islamic law, whether it's Halal and why 480. Is Renting Better Than Owning A House? (I Sold My House to Buy Crypto) Owning a house is one of the key objectives for most young people but is it really the best way of using your money? 481. CryptoKitties: A Marketing Love Letter An informal case study on how CryptoKitties has effectively used marketing for wide-scale adopting & use-case of blockchain. 482. What DeFi Tools Can You Use During this Market Cycle? - 2020 Market Research Most crypto traders are comparing 2020 with 2017 when Bitcoin hit its all-time-high of $20,000 and altcoins were doing a 2-5-10x in just a matter of days. This year is different, though. Traders, holders, and investors have more knowledge and the market growth is not based on hype. The crypto market is close to reaching mainstream adoption and that wouldn’t be possible without all the DeFi (Decentralized Projects) that are making crypto more accessible and easy to use for the average user. 483. Will Bitcoin Be The Best Inflation Hedge? I once asked a monk how he found peace. “I say yes,” he told me. “To all that happens, I say yes.” 484. Which Cryptocurrency Should I Invest In? Objective research and a solid knowledge base are needed to make a secure investment. 485. Here Comes a New Wave of Mainstream Bitcoin Adopters In the classic “diffusion of innovations” theory, new technology has to progress from innovators to early adopters before it can go mainstream. 486. How to Select a Crypto Exchange for Beginners to Crypto Choosing a crypto exchange to start trading cryptocurrencies can be difficult. Picking the right one requires you to consider these factors to suit your needs. 487. My Inglorious Path to Crypto and the Mistakes I Made Along the Way Unfortunately, I don’t recall a precise moment in time, be it day or month, when I first heard about Bitcoin. It’s only the year that I am certain about: 2013. 488. When Bitcoin Runs, Altcoins Always Follow Altseason always comes after bitcoin goes on a run - don't let anybody tell you otherwise 489. The Crypto Paradox: ICO failures, and the rise of STOs — 2019 The cryptocurrencies at present are not threatening any traditional currencies like the Devil Dollar, why because they are already battling intrinsic issues like unanticipated price manipulations, pump and dump of schemes, and acts of cybercriminals that contribute to this ongoing paradox. 490. The Ultimate Guide to Hedging Strategies for Cryptocurrency Hedging strategies enable traders to use more than one concurrent bet in opposite directions to minimize the risk of drastic losses. 491. Here is What You Need to Know About Holding an ICO An initial coin offering (ICO) is a method used to raise capital in the cryptocurrency environment. 492. How to Find New Cryptocurrency Projects Framework to Screen Cryptocurrency Projects with examples| Screeners & Screening Strategy | Screening Criteria | SWOT Analysis | Investment Thesis 493. The Crypto Market is Nervous: Options for Investors to Protect their Capital The crypto market has always been considered a decentralised and independent alternative when compared to traditional financial structures. However, recent events have shown that even digital assets are not always immune to geopolitical changes. A number of crypto giants have already chosen to support newly announced sanctions against Russian users, and there is no way of telling what will happen next. Let's examine the main ways investors can protect their capital in this nervous market. 494. 3 Passive Income Strategies For Earning Crypto on Cosmos and Terra Blockchains This is a lengthy guide since we cover the reasons why we picked crypto investments in current macroeconomic conditions. We also cover 3 different investment strategies in . 495. A Research Report on the Trader $JOE DeFi Platform Investment Research Report for the Trader Joe ($JOE) decentralized finance platform on the Avalanche blockchain. Crypto / NFT Valuation and Tokenomics Analysis 496. How We Approach Cryptocurrency Trading Differently The landscape of digital currencies has considerably evolved since the inception of Bitcoin in 2008. Cryptocurrencies have gained popularity as investment tools alongside traditional assets. 497. How To Create Your Customized Trading Signal Alerts Trading signals are an easy way to monitor the markets without monitoring the markets. Instead of following someone else’s – create your own. Become a better trader while enjoying life and never miss a move on as many trading pairs as you want to follow. 498. Top Cryptocurrency Exchanges in India to Spoil Rotten With Your Hard Earned Paper To invest or not to invest was never the question. 499. My Experience With Blockchain.com: Lost Funds, Bad Support, Low Reviews I checked my Blockchain.com wallet and checked the Bitcoin explorer. All funds were transferred to an unknown wallet. 500. The Two Distinct Worlds of DeFi And How Retail Investors Are Losing Out DeFi is supposed to be inclusive but beyond basic products with fiat-like returns (APR < 10%), discovery and usability are too complex for retail investors. 501. What Crypto and Rap Have to Do with the War in Ukraine Support Ukraine and peace all over the world and help avoid a Russia-caused humanitarian crisis in Europe by making crypto donations through Aid For Ukraine. 502. How to Responsibly Invest in Crypto & NFTs for Your Long-term Future There are reliable and safe ways to make long-term and sustainable profits in the new era of cryptocurrencies and NFTs; get familiar with them! 503. Out of Options: The Sparsity of Hedging Solutions in the Crypto Space There is not only considerable demand for hedging solutions in the crypto space, but a serious and fundamental need for them. 504. Tokenizing Metals - An Overview DeFi continues to explode in popularity, driving most of crypto’s growth, but what some investors don’t realize is that it’s merely a continuation of crypto’s vision of “tokenizing the world.” 505. What Will Happen to Bitcoin When COVID-19 Ends? “The global bastard,” COVID-19, continues to wreck everything, but this will change sooner than you think. 506. Hot July for Crypto Market: Big Burning News is Coming In June 2022, the whole crypto industry experienced one more wave of panic caused by uncertainty. 507. 5 Things Standing in the Way of Crypto Asset Institutionalization — and How to Fix Them When will we see crypto become a fully-fledged institutionalized asset class? 508. What's The Right Time To Start Buying Crypto? Which cryptocurrency is really worth your time and money, as well as when is the most favorable moment for investment? 509. Crypto in 2022: Challenges and Opportunities Galore As the crypto industry heads into 2022, what are the trends, challenges, and opportunities for the industry? 510. An Interview With Crypto Expert and Token Guru Eloisa Marchesoni My conversation with the youngest female cryptocurrency consultant in the industry 511. Bitcoin and Altcoins: Truth #3 "Size Does NOT Matter" There is no altcoin cycle. They all move up and down at roughly the same time, regardless of size. 512. A Deep Dive Into My Cryptocurrency Investment Process Cryptocurrency Investment Process - Make investment decisions using this 8 step framework | Strategy | Portfolio Impact | Valuation |Exit Strategy |Evaluation 513. Could Cryptocurrencies Soothe International Tensions? It’s natural to think about the potential growth and profitability of cryptocurrency, but with an internationally accepted currency in place, the practical benefits could be enormous. Depending on how the currency is adopted, a stable, internationally recognized currency could have the power to soothe international tensions—and make the world a more peaceful place. 514. Top 10 Potential Use Cases of NFT For Business NFTs could also be used as a form of currency. For example, businesses could issue NFTs that could be used to purchase goods and services from other businesses. 515. FTX/Alameda, What Happened? I think everyone was caught by surprise by the collapse of FTX/Alameda. Why did we end-up where we are now and why did it happen so quickly? Here is my take. 516. Buying bitcoin for the First Time? Start Here A beginner's guide to getting started investing in bitcoin, ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies. 517. $Fil Mooned Right After I Sold It. Am I Weak Hands? FIL has climbed from $35 to $135, an increase of more than 279% in a single month. Why is FIL getting so bullish all of a sudden? What is IPFS? Learn more now! 518. FTX : The Fastest Moving Derivatives Exchange FTX is one of the most rapidly growing exchanges, swiftly making a reputation for itself by rapidly adding new services. Click through for FTX Exchange Review. 519. How to Invest in Digital Assets and Blockchain Startups with Maggie Wu This article talks about investment into digital assets and how investors should invest and navigate the cryptocurrency industry 520. How To Analyze Cryptocurrency Cash Flow? Cryptocurrency Evaluation using Demand & Supply forces | Real Utility (value provided via token like cash flow), Financial Utility and Valuation (Speculation) | 521. Engaging to Earn with AdLunam Co-Founder Nadja Bester
In this Slogging AMA, we chat to Nadja Bester, the cofounder of AdLunman, an IDO launchpad that uses the principles of engage to earn