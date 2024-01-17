556 Stories To Learn About Finance

Let's learn about via these 556 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Finance /Learn Repo “Money is the most universal and most efficient system of mutual trust ever devised.” ― Yuval Noah Harari 1. Perch, a Mortgage Fintech, Raises $4M in Series A Funding Perch, a Mortgage Fintech, Raises $4M in Series A Funding 2. Colony Labs Launches Index Token Offering on Avalanche Ecosystem Colony Avalanche Index (CAI) is the first index token that provides exposure to the AVAX ecosystem. 3. Is the Stock Market More Legitimate Than the Cryptocurrency Market? He wished cryptocurrency had never been invented and crypto was for people who wanted to get rich quickly by doing very little for civilization. 4. Why 2020's Alt Season Is Different from 2017 With Bitcoin's recent surge in price, some people in the cryptocurrency space began to wonder whether the short-lived Alt Season was coming to an end. After all, many of the astounding gains being made by alts coincided with Bitcoin's two-month uncharacteristic lack of volatility. It seemed that traders were looking elsewhere to make large profits. 5. How to Grow Personal and Business Finance: Lessons from the Richest Man in Babylon A classic guide to economic freedom in the 21st century. 6. The Problem With CeFi Exchanges & Why We Need DeFi Now More Than Ever Too many are taking the collapse of FTX (a CeFi exchange) as a shake up their belief in DeFi. Simplifying the meltdown and why we need DeFi now more than ever. 7. Product Designer's Playbook: 3 Ways to Create a Successful Design Team My experience creating a successful design team at a early stage startup by Aysha Samrin 8. "Software Management Is A Challenge For Every Company Of Every Size," David Campbell, Tropic CEO Tropic wants you to fall in love with procurement. See how this startup is transforming an underserved industry in an interview with their CEO, David Campbell. 9. How To Safely Invest In Binary Options And Avoid The Scam Here are the three red flags of a binary options scam, a hugely risky bet on the stock market that may promise high returns with a high risk of fraud. 10. Don't Buy Another Stock Without Reading These 16 Tips Don't buy another stock without reading these 16 tips: Here are 16 tips when looking at when a stock. 11. One Thousand Ways to Make Money, November 2017 by Page Fox: Preface One Thousand Ways to Make Money, November 2017 by Page Fox is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 12. Cake DeFi has Given Out $317 Million in Rewards as of Q1 2022 CakeDeFi has paid around $317 million in rewards to its customers as of the end of Q1 2022 to become one of the fastest growing DeFi platforms in Asia. 13. 6 Expert Cybersecurity Strategies for Financial Institutions Investing in security is vital, but major breaches still happen irrespective of advancements. Financial organizations can take these 6 steps to better security. 14. Central Bank Digital Currencies: Demystifying the Next Evolution of Money To paraphrase John K. Galbraith, while many concepts that relate money, venture into the arcane, others, such as CBDCs are so simple that “the mind is repelled” 15. #FoundersConnect with Oluwatomi Solanke, Co-founder/CEO of Trove Finance Peace interviews Oluwatomi Solanke, co-founder and CEO of Trove Finance, a micro-investment platform that allows Nigerians to invest in foreign stock markets. 16. Using Liquidity Mining 2.0 (LM2) to Distribute Rewards A much better liquidity mining incentive design is to distribute reward tokens based on the AMM trading fees earned by liquidity positions. 17. How the Shady World of Crypto Shadow Banking Collapsed The acti loan book of Genesis Trading lending desk, world's largest payers in crypto shadow banking, explains the ongoing collapse & contagion in crypto markets 18. How to Track the Time and Expenses of Your Nonprofit If you run a nonprofit, you're no stranger to the idea of wearing many hats at your organization. 19. Can Bitcoin Hit 1 Million Dollars? We are quite a number of years away from million dollar Bitcoins. I predict Bitcoin will NEVER get to one million dollars due to historical precedents. 20. 11 Ways to Use Social Media to Promote Your Fintech Company The fintech industry is growing rapidly and one of the ways to reach your potential clients is through social media. Learn how to leverage the different socials 21. Debt Management on Mobile - An Overview If you are neck-deep in consumer debt, rest assured you are not the only one. As per the data from U.S. Federal Reserve, American households carried $1.07 trillion in terms of total credit card debts and $8,402 per household as in May 2019. Furthermore, the total Outstanding Consumer Debt in the United States is $3.9 trillion and the total U.S. revolving debt amounts to $1.03 trillion. Medical debt seems to be a growing issue in the United States with numerous Americans going through incredible financial instability, distress, and even bankruptcy. We understand that overall, Americans spend almost $3.5 trillion specifically on health care every year. Moreover, the U.S. average student debt is $32,731,while the total student loans amount to $1.52 trillion. 22. Capital as a Commodity: How Technology is Reshaping Global Finance How this startup is reshaping global finance by making capital a commodity. 23. Will an Increase in Institutional Investment Lead to Increase in Cryptocurrency Prices? Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies, and blockchain became a much more common topic following the boom of late 2017. 2018’s ICO fundraising numbers proved that there were a lot of fresh retail investors thirsty for the technology and the investment potential. The market was discussed increasingly on traditional finance shows and headlines would ask such questions as “Is Bitcoin the new gold?”. 24. Why eCommerce Sites Need Background Checks Formal credit checks are typically associated with scenarios such as creditworthiness, insurance, employment/pre-employment screening, tenant screening, firearms purchases, and due diligence before business decisions. Interestingly enough, less-formal public records reports are used in many unconventional ways to navigate through the new normals brought on in the post-pandemic world. 25. Israel has already started testing their own central bank digital currency The Bank of Israel has already issued a central bank digital currency through a pilot test of a digital shekel. The idea of issuing such a currency has going around since 2017, but Israel has fast tracked the development process. 26. Behind the startup: Interview with Alexander Busarov on Fighting Counterfeiting in China In this interview we speak with Alex Busarov the co-founder of Taelpay about Taelpay ecosystem a blockchain application developed by the team while operating in China. Tael consists of over\n50,000 users in 500 cities, hundreds of products protected with NFC chips and\nblockchain, all in cooperation with a long list of participating companies like Rakuten,\nNestlé, New Zealand Cherry Corp,and many more. The Tael ecosystem is anchored by\nthe Tael token which acts as a reward, loyalty, and marketing incentive for\nparticipants in the ecosystem. Now lets delve straight into the interview! 27. Blockbusting Loans: Why DeFi Will Alter The Lending Landscape With the development of DeFi as a viable alternative to centralized lenders, could we see the lending landscape change forever over the coming years? 28. Inflation is Taking a Toll on The Dollar [Infographic] A look at the impacts of inflation as well as how gold is often a hedge against inflationary measures. 29. Meet Data: The Driving Power of Fintech Off late, “Fintech” has been and remains to be a buzzword. It is transcending beyond traditional banking and financial services, encompassing online wallets, crypto, crowdfunding, asset management, and pretty much every other activity that includes a financial transaction. Thereby competing directly and fiercely with traditional financing giants and their methods. 30. The UK's Economic Outlook for 2023 Currently, the UK economy is living through tough times. 31. Fintech Should Focus On Long-Term Vision, Not Short-Term COVID Buzz The COVID19 crisis has been playing out globally for over half a year, or almost a year counting its early phase in China. It’s been hurting a lot of sectors, but one particular sector stood to benefit — Fintech. 32. Old And New Strategies That Help Movie Theaters' Owners Make Money Movie theaters have five methods of making money. The theater's income sources are preview ads, concessions, ticket sales, memberships, and more. 33. Here is What You Need to Know About Holding an ICO An initial coin offering (ICO) is a method used to raise capital in the cryptocurrency environment. 34. Variance is More Than Just A Statistician's Buzzword Explaining real world applications and the philosophy of statistical variance through finance, investing, and gambling. 35. Enter the Cybersecurity, Finance, and Linux Writing Contests: NOW OPEN. Good contests come in threes. 36. How Many Cryptocurrencies Are Simply Following the Market? In the last few days, we’ve experienced a massive rout in the cryptocurrency market. 37. How Fed's Rate Hike affects Crypto Market Sentiment 38. Could DeFi Be The Financial Revolution That Bitcoin Promised? The “DeFi financial revolution”, as many are calling it, is a promising solution to the global unbanked crisis, even if not anything else. 39. Will 2020 Prove to be the End of Monzo? For a long time, it was considered the brightest unicorn of the UK fintech startup scene. Before the pandemic, sporting a pink Monzo card, as London city slickers and fintech aficionados alike did, was a form of social status signalling. 40. The 3 Types of Cryptocurrency Traders that are Kicking Your Ass Illustration by John Wu 41. Why is Bitcoin so Volatile? Here are three reasons why Bitcoin is so volatile. 42. How Blockchain Could Automate Low-Level Accounting Jobs The deployment of robotic process automation (RPA) is starting to threaten clerical and back-office jobs as well. 43. Robinhood's Double Soul: Meme Investing And Big Bucks From Wall Street What makes up Robinhood's revenues? Now that the company is getting ready for its IPO, we can look under the hood. 44. Advice for Millennials Figuring Out The Complex World of Personal Finance The state of our personal finances says much about us, our lives, and the times we live in. For young people, now becoming financially independent for the first time in their lives, planning their finances is perhaps more complicated than it has ever been. What are the struggles and complexities they face? And how can cutting edge personal finance platforms enable them to better understand where they stand with their finances? 45. The Importance for Cyber Security in Investment Banking Industry Today, finding the best investments takes more than looking for market leaders. The investors today look for companies that has secure systems apart from profit generation, huge market share, strong growth potential, or a reasonable valuation. cybersecurity is a crucial growth-oriented strategy for their portfolio. 46. Don’t Place all of Your Crypto Bets in the Fiat Inflation Basket There are many reasons to buy bitcoin. You might not want to pin your hopes on inflation or hyperinflation that never comes. 47. Cryptocurrency and Inflation Mechanisms An overview of inflation in cryptocurrency and why it may not be all that it's cut out to be, especially when considering countries experiencing hyperinflation. 48. Bitcoin Sharpe Ratio: The Risk And Reward of Investing In Cryptocurrencies Applying the financial meter stick for evaluating risk-adjusted returns of a (digital) asset, portfolio, or strategy. 49. The Rationale for Making DeFi Available to All DeFi has the potential to make life better for everyone. But only if it works. Proposing the 3 S's of Defi to make it truly accessible: Secure, safe, simple. 50. Could Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank Collapse Soon? The stock prices of Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank are plummeting. Both international investment banks’ shares are currently trading at 0.23x and 0.3x tangible 51. On Building the Upstart DeFi Aggregator iearn.finance with Andre Cronje [Interview] Disclaimer: This article does not offer financial advice, do your own research when using one of the presented products. Use these projects and services at your own risk. 52. How to Build Blockchain Financial Services Applications A Comprehensive Guide on how to Build a Blockchain Financial Services Application to Ensure that your Company's Idea Becomes the Next Big Thing in Fintech 53. Stay Smart: Financial Analytics is Critical For SMBs While everyone dreams of owning a flourishing business, running it successfully is a daunting task. No matter the scale of the business, small or large, maintaining profitably takes a toll. As per the statistics published by the Bureau of Labour Statistics, about 20 percent of small businesses fail during the first year of commencement. More so, in about the fifth year, almost half of them lose the race. 54. This is Not an Investment Advice "Not Investment Advice" is not just a legal disclaimer. 55. How Does Cryptocurrency Affect the Global Financial System? In 2023, the total market cap of all cryptoassets, including stablecoins and tokens, exceeds $1 trillion as reported by CoinMarketCap. 56. Why Bitcoin Remains the Financial Asset of Choice the Long Term So far in 2022, the entire crypto market has been impacted by wider economic and political uncertainties, led by Bitcoin, with prices down more than 50% over. 57. Are Rising Interest Rates Going to Propel Neobanks? For two years between 2020 and 2022, the US Federal Funds rate was 0.25%. 58. A New Path to Financial Inclusivity With Blockchain and Cryptocurrency The use of cryptocurrency helps to improve financial inclusion by providing a cheaper and faster way for people who are not able to access traditional banking. 59. A Look at Ecozones & Their Potential Economic Benefits An ecozone is also known as a special economic zone (SEZ) and these are geographic regions in a country that has more attractive economic policies for entities 60. What Is the Downside to Staking Ethereum? Staking Ethereum can lock up your funds for a period of time, and you may miss out on potential price increases or other investment opportunities. 61. Informative Blogs to Follow in 2022 In this slogging thread, our community shares their best suggestions on tech, financial, work, travel, gaming, and pop-culture-themed blogs to follow. 62. A Short Guide to DeFi and The Metaverse: What is it and Why Should You Care? Decentralized finance and the metaverse are mainstream today. That is why these two topics attract people very much, they do not understand these trends. In 2022, investments in these areas will increase exponentially, even despite the bear market. In this article, let's take a look at what DeFi and Metaverse are, what their prospects are, and why you should pay maximum attention to these areas. 63. DeFi: Its Use Cases, Pros and Cons, and Why It Is a Better Option Than CeFi DeFi vs CeFi, DeFi pros, cons, and why is it better than CeFi? Problems that DeFi has to overcome to become mass adopted. 64. Augmented Analytics & Data Storytelling: Covid Ups FP&A Demand Businesses need agile tools to quickly identify and communicate actionable insights for more informed decision-making. 65. The 16 Highest-Paying Cities for Investment Bankers in the U.S Investment bankers can earn some hefty pay, helping to make it one of the most popular careers on Wall Street. What do they get paid in U.S cities? 66. How to Make Money in a Falling Market The best way not to lose but also to make money in a falling market is to hedge your purchases with short positions on a margin platform. 67. Who Really Owns Web3 The new buzzword “Web3” has recently jumped into the public’s mind. 68. Introductory Guide to Unit Economics and Financial Modeling for Early-Stage Tech Startups Introductory guide to the unit economy for aspiring tech startups founders. 69. Bitcoin Will Save Us All: Why You Should Still Invest Bitcoin restores power equilibrium, taking it from tyrants and giving it to the meek who shall inherit the earth 70. A Hidden Crypto Goldmine: CoinList Token Sales CoinList has an excellent lineup of token sales. They vet each project and provide a good opportunity for investors to get in early on exciting crypto startups. 71. Crypto is Struggling to Become the Alternative Financial System We Thought it Would Be This is the information that holds the key to thr next level of growth and adoption for the crypto industry. Crypto meets branding. 72. The Lack of a Comprehensive Crypto Index is Actually Hurting the Markets One of the most effective ways for retail investors to make money in the stock market is to invest in index funds, which have been found to generally outperform mutual funds over time. To date, the lack of a comprehensive index fund for crypto assets akin to those based on the S&P 500 in legacy financial markets has held the crypto market back; however, before crypto can effectively offer such opportunities to everyday people, the market needs a trustworthy index to accurately represent the state of the market. Such a measure would enable retail investors to make more informed decisions and perhaps entice institutional investors, such as pension funds and endowments, to make the leap into crypto. 73. How to Find Capital for Your Business One of the primary keys in setting up a business is having capital. If you don't have one, you must be seeking business capital. 74. How Are Crypto Yields Generated? The implosions in the crypto ecosystem highlight the need for a better understanding of how yields are generated and the risks they entail. 75. 'Time is the Most Valuable Resource': Michael Skoblov, CEO of BITLEVEX Startup interview with Micheal Skoblov, founder and CEO of BITLEVEX. 76. 6 Websites Where You Can Pay With Bitcoin (BTC) Cryptocurrency no longer seems to be something distant: let's start talking more about how such "virtual" money can be used in real life. 77. How Airlines Generate Revenue [General Overview] The Wright brothers flew the first plane in 1917. At the time, going on an airplane was not common. Being a passenger on a flight was expensive. The focus for airlines was luxury. As time has passed, their focus has shifted from luxury to revenue. With the shift, airlines have grown their revenue sources. Airlines not only make money from passengers. They work with businesses to generate revenue. 78. Raising Funds for Blockchain Projects is a Long and Winding Road Raising funding for blockchain projects presents many challenges. This article lists some of them. 79. Everything You Need to Know About PSD2 and Open Banking The financial industry has grown incredibly large over the past several decades. From conventional bank wire and cash payments, our financial systems have quickly evolved into online-driven, e-wallet-type platforms where almost every major or minor transaction is just several clicks away. 80. 'Open Banking' for Noobs: A Primer The intention of Open Banking is to bring about more competition and innovation to the financial services industry. 81. Startups: Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid to Launch a Project in a Bear Market Despite the bear market startups should not turn off their projects in the crypto industry and Web 3.0. A few tips for projects on how to start in a bear market 82. Russian Financial Sanctions and Their Impact on the Global Economy A look at how financial sanctions against Russia are playing out in the global economy. 83. OpenBB Terminal 2.0 is More Than an Alternative for Bloomberg Terminal OpenBB Terminal 2.0 is more than an application, it’s a platform. 84. Did Martin Shkreli Topple FTX's House of Cards? A source on Twitter has released unconfirmed audio of (allegedly) Martin Shkreli making unverified claims that he was behind FTX's and SBF's stunning downfall. 85. The Evolving Landscape of Digital Payments: Why Blockchain Holds the Key Digital payment volumes are set to grow by more than 80% from 2020 to 2025, from approximately 1 trillion transactions to nearly 1.9 trillion 86. How Blockchain Relates to the Byzantine Generals Problem [One Minute Explanation] Before we can understand how the Blockchain works, we need to understand the problem it is trying to solve. 87. NBA NFTs Are More Than Just Trading Cards The platform releases digital packs through drops. Drops create scarcity and urgency for consumers on the platform. 88. SORA Governance: The Wisdom of The Crowds. How can a randomly selected governance, prevent corruption and directly improve all financial sectors? SORA Parliament model will answer this question. 89. From 3D Rendering to Motion Capture: What's Next for Game Development? The past few decades have been game-changing for our daily lives as a whole range of industries transformed into what we see today. The world does not function the way it used to just a few decades ago and that is thanks to technological advancements, occurring throughout this timeframe. 90. Can DeFi Alter The World’s Wealth Distribution? What do Finance guys do? They do nothing. 91. Finance Transformation: The Role Of Technology The article analyzes the centrality of finance transformation to modern business and accounting firms. 92. Introducing Bankera: Bank Account Alternative Focused on Crypto Businesses Bankera, an ambitious project to build a neobank for the digital era, has started to offer payment accounts to individual and business clients as a low-cost, fast and convenient alternative to traditional bank accounts. Individual and business clients who sign up to the service can already enjoy dedicated European IBAN accounts to send and receive funds via SEPA and SWIFT transfers. All clients can send and receive funds from cryptocurrency exchanges. 93. Protect Your Wealth: 10 Financial Predictions for 2022 Almost every government on Earth has started developing its own digital currency. 94. How To Save Money Fast: A Guide on Building That Stash Ever wondered how to save enough money in a short period of time? Find out how to save money fast and build that stash for a rainy day. 95. As Stablecoins Rise in Popularity, How Can It Benefit Traditional Payments? The rising popularity of stablecoins has often been highlighted as an indication of the growing adoption of blockchain technology. With projects such as Facebook’s Project Libra and JPMorgan’s JPMCoin, it is clear that even large corporations from beyond the blockchain space are seeking to partake in this growing trend. 96. Aave Vs. Yearn Finance Vs. Curve Finance Vs. DeHive: What Makes These DeFi Protocols Tick? The concept of yield farming comes from a meme, but today it describes the process of making profit through any form of interaction with DeFi protocols. 97. How to Invest Your First $100 in Crypto and Make a Profit Get in there and make the most of your $100. 98. Cryptocurrency Can Significantly Disrupt Financial Systems Cryptocurrency has the potential to significantly change the financial system in a number of ways. 99. Meme Stocks: What Do they Mean for The Stock Market? Diving into the story of Reddit-induced surge of GameStop’s stocks, how it impacted the economy, and how should investors treat these types of stocks. 100. Understanding Stock As a Component of Total Compensation Stock options. Many employees of startups and corporations get to hear this term when their compensation is being discussed. 101. How Digital Securities Could Empower The Little Guy A security is a traditional financial instrument, such as equity, debt, or real assets. It represents ownership in (or the rights to ownership in) the aforementioned categories. Securities are also typically exclusive, rather than inclusive, because the process of buying and trading something like equity or debt is slow and expensive. 102. Calculate Required Rate of Return With the Fama-French Three-Factor Model Investors are always evaluating the amount of risk they are willing to take for a certain expected return. Intuitively, the best investment maximizes the return 103. Best Stablecoins in 2021: Find Order in the Chaos Cryptocurrencies are subjected to exchange rate fluctuations and variability. To set prices for them, stablecoins were created. What are the top stablecoins? 104. The Ultimate Guide To Successful Algorithmic Trading Photo From UnSplash 105. All My Trusty Crypto Trading Wisdom in One Spot It seems more and more of you are tuning into my channel because of my crypto trading articles. That’s humbling and wonderful at the same time. 106. What to do With All This Change? [Writing Prompt] Interested in writing about new and emerging technology? Use this writing prompt to get some inspiration and pointers. 107. Fintechs and the Stock-Based Loan Market Today, companies that use stock-based lending to finance their businesses generally borrow at higher costs than if they used traditional debt financing. 108. What Stocks Do You Currently Hold? [Investor Interview Template] What Stocks have you most recently purchased? And why? Pro Tip: You can add this stocks as a disclosure on your HackerNoon about page. 109. My Bot Helps You Trade Data - Introducing ARBot Data is becoming increasingly recognised as an asset of value. So much so, in fact, that data marketplaces have opened up, establishing an emerging data economy. This has opened up a wealth of profit-making opportunities that most people are still unaware of. Having worked closely with leading data marketplaces for over a year, I decided to try my hand at something new: arbitrage with data as an asset. 110. On Empowering Community Financial Institutions: Interview with Har Rai Khalsa, MK Decision's CEO An interview with the founder of MK Decision, a San Diego-based startup, where Har Rai Khalsa shares the origin story, the motivation, and company culture. 111. One Thousand Ways to Make Money by PageFox - Table of Links One Thousand Ways to Make Money, November 2017 by Page Fox is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 112. Ignoring the Billionaires Billionaires matter in America. Ignore them at your own risk. 113. Venus Protocol Launches $1 Million Dollar Grant Program to Promote Innovation in DeFi Venus, is introducing a grants programme to stimulate innovation within its ecosystem. 114. DeFiChain goes Live with ‘Fort Canning Road’ Hard Fork The Fort Canning Road hard fork signals the release of code modifications that will correct the premium pricing problem that has been plaguing dToken. 115. Peer-To-Peer Lending And How It Can Benefit Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses In this article, I talk about how Peer-to-Peer (P2P) lending is transforming the future of fintech companies and for smaller entities like entrepreneurs 116. A Layman's Introduction to DeFi DeFi, short for decentralized finance, is a way to use financial services without having to go through a traditional means. 117. How Security Tokens Benefit Small Investors To onboard more investors into the security token ecosystem there is a need to educate investors on some of its benefits 118. Tesla Is Profitable, But Its Total Debt Is Nearly $28 Billion: Can They Recover? The CFO says reducing debt is the priority right now. Tesla's annual revenue tops $30 billion and first annual profit ($720 million), but total debt is $28B. 119. Regulations are Coming to DeFi Whether We Like It or Not KOLnet is an innovative, transparent and fair launchpad that allows early-stage projects to optimise their marketing strategy through the innovation of Web3. 120. QuickBooks Desktop Error C=387 and How to Solve It The C=387 error occurs because there is an unknown mismatch between amounts in different accounts on different ledger and sub-ledger levels. 121. Institutional Investors and the Decentralized Finance Sector The decentralized finance industry has experienced impressive growth this year. The capitalization of the DeFi sector has grown 20 times: from $646 million to $14 billion. And the longer decentralized finance evolves, the more attention gets from institutional investors. 122. 8 Unknown Facts About Bitcoin Thought you knew everything about Bitcoin? This article will introduce you to 8 totally unknown facts about the king of digital currency. 123. How Does One Audit DeFi Platforms? The safety of users' funds in DeFi isn't guaranteed by monetary authorities. 124. The Eightfold Path of the Legendary Trader Like many traders, I read Market Wizards as a kid. If you don’t know it, it’s a collection of interviews with the most legendary traders of the 1980s. 125. New Research Paper May Indicate That Visa is Developing a Retail Blockchain Product Cryptology ePrint Archive has published a paper, entitled ‘LucidiTEE: Policy-compliant Fair Computing at Scale’, credited to a trio of staff members working for Visa and Visa Research by the names of Rohit Sinha, Sivanarayana Gaddam, and Ranjit Kumaresan. 126. What is Online Trading? Online trading comes with a number of risks, so it's important to understand what you're getting into before placing any trades. 127. The Crazy Rise of Crazy Eddie: How an Electronics Store in the 80s Tricked Investors Eddie Antar is one of the most remarkable people who has fooled investors. With his "Crazy Eddie" stores, he has earned more than $60 million. But got in prison 128. What are NFTs? - Their Role in DeFi By definition, a fungible asset is a type of asset that is interchangeable with other assets of the same type. Currency is a fungible asset. After borrowing a $100 bill, the borrower can return the amount either in a combination of bills of different denominations or in a different $100 bill. The value of the dollar $100 remains the same in both cases. 129. Creating a digital-first credit model designed for underbanked micro-businesses with Sean Salas Camino Financial is an AI-powered Community Development Financial Institution (neo-CDFI) offering affordable credit to underbanked Latinx entrepreneurs. 130. How Do Cryptocurrencies Influence Financial Markets? Since their inception, cryptocurrencies have positively influenced how financial markets conduct their affairs, setting new standards. 131. Understanding C++20 <chrono> in the Context of Quantitative Finance Modern C++20 chrono library usage in quantitative finance for fixed income securities pricing 132. Applying Statistical Analysis to Intraday Forex Trading Using SQL Statistical Analysis, Intraday Forex Trading, Using SQL 133. Unizen Secures Funding from Jun Capital to Launch CeDeFi Alliance to Promote Web 3 Ecosystem Unizen and Jun Capital's CeDeFi Alliance organization will provide a venue for centralized and decentralized teams to discuss Web3 and blockchain advancement. 134. Offshore Credit Card Processing: What Are the Most Common Mistakes People Make? What are the most common mistakes that people make in off shore credit card processing? Did they read the terms and conditions? Have they seen any hidden fees? 135. 3D Secure v.2 Business Safety Protocol 3D Secure 2.X guarantees a security for online businesses and consumers paired with a seamless transaction experience and high conversion rate on payments. 136. Three Industries Augmented Reality Could Disrupt in the Next Decade AR has great potential in positively disrupting real sectors 137. Venezuela is Patient Zero Challenging The Western Financial System with Bitcoin Venezuela can now interact with trading partners instantly and globally without touching US-controlled payment rails 138. What Can be Tokenized? The Tokenization of Everything It may be hard to believe, but soon you could earn a fraction of Christiano Ronaldo’s earnings. You could own a few square metres of an apartment in Hong Kong or perhaps a stake in a collectible Formula 1 race car. Thanks to tokenization, the world is becoming increasingly fractionalized everyday, providing us with the ability to shape our own financial destiny. 139. Not Content With Bringing Credit-Scoring to DeFi, We're Now Uniting Payments with Creditworthiness We here at LedgerScore set out to fix that problem by building a credit scoring infrastructure designed for decentralized finance. 140. How Technology and Finance are Changing in Today’s World? Technology and finance provide news, analysis, and insights on various business-related topics, including finance, upcoming global situations, and scopes. 141. What is A Credit Spread And Why Is It Important? There are many instruments on the financial market investment houses use to predict the future, describe the present and, of course, make money. 142. Using Algorithms to Limit Loss in a Market Crash Whether you're a retail or institutional investor, a traditional or alternative investor, you probably just lost a lot of money. 143. Top Benefits of Crypto to Fintechs in 2022 The crypto revolution has helped out fintech startups in ways other than one. Here are some of the top benefits of crypto to fintech companies in 2022. 144. How to Earn Profit on Crowd-sourced Automated Trading Communities 145. Top 9 Business Valuation Calculators You Can Try in 2021 Here are the top 9 business valuation calculators you can try for your business in 2021. 146. The 7 Craziest Financial Stories of 2021: Investing in Nothing The financial market has greatly surprised millions of people in 2021 with nonsense investment stories. This article discusses the 7 craziest financial stories. 147. How Buffett Is Hedging Against The Endless Pandemic Where would you invest in an endless world of the pandemic? 148. Bad Policies Result in 'No Money, No Food, No Fuel, No Meds': Emergency Crisis in Sri Lanka Sri Lanka currently is going through an economic crisis with high inflation, heaps of debt, a falling currency, and empty foreign reserves. 149. Relationship of Gross Margin and Depreciation If you have stepped into the arena of business and established your company, it is adamant that you must be encountering Gross Margin and Depreciation very soon. Every company owner wants to estimate the cost of business operations and the revenue generated from it. This is the reason which makes gross margin and depreciation an essential part of business concerns. Let’s narrow down both terms one after another and the relationship among them. 150. Tether And The Great Crypto Ice Age Stablecoins have become the most important source of short-term liquidity for central crypto exchanges. And among those Tether. What's the current scenario? 151. Open Interest, Volume, and Their Differences Explained What is Volume? What is Open Interest? And what do they tell us about the market? 152. The Short Guide to Decentralised Finance (DeFi) With DeFi, crypto assets can be put to use in ways not possible with fiat currencies or traditional financial products, though it has its own quirks to it. 153. CBDCs Could Bring Economic Growth to Israel and Palestine CBDCs may be able to help bring stability to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict by acting as a mutually-trusted system for all groups to transact with each other. 154. Actions You May Want to Take in a Post Crypto Winter The year 2022 brought a number of financial problems for investors toward the end, a period which has become known as the crypto winter of 2022. 155. How Freelancers Can Solve Proof of Income Issue When Renting This article features all the possible ways through which you can rent your dream apartment being a freelancer and not worry about the lack of employee benefits 156. How to Build Telegram Chats with a Crypto-trading Bot Perhaps a sign of the times: my most active Telegram chat is with a crypto-trading bot that constantly listens for opportunities to trade on my behalf. I used an open-source library to develop some strategies and configure the bot to execute them using my Binance account. The bot communicates all of its trades through Telegram and can reply to my requests to take action or share live updates. 157. A Brief History of Jack Ma's Ant Financial - the $150B Unicorn Image: crowdfundinsider.com 158. Subprime 2.0 – Is 2008 is back? CIA Supervisor: 159. Nakamoto Terminal CBDC Factbook: Insights on International Efforts to create CBDCs The Nakamoto Terminal CBDC Factbook is a compilation of intelligence insights on international efforts to create Central Bank Digital Currencies. 160. No. Crypto-Mining and NFTs are NOT Killing Our Planet: An Analysis Are NFTs really harmful to the ecosystem? Read on to know more about the this statement, which is dismissed by facts, stats, and numbers. 161. 5 Benefits of Using Robotic Process Automation in Banking In this article, we explored the applications of RPA in the banking sector. 162. How Do I Win the 'Game' of Income Tax in the USA? Income is taxed differently than investment proceeds, which are subject to capital gains tax, so it is important to know the differences between each tax type. 163. Introducing Nova Finance Nova is an inclusive portfolio management platform that harnesses the power of programmable assets built on Solana. 164. SVB Collapse: What Happened and What Happens Next Over the past week, the financial world has been rocked by the news of SVB's failure - the largest bank to go under since the 2008 financial crisis. 165. Trading Scams Explained & Tips to Avoid Them The trading of forex is not well regulated, as the system depends on brokers. The nature of the volatile rate of trading forex makes it an easy target for scams 166. Simulating a Prolonged Cryptocurrency Bear Market with the Monte Carlo Method Half-way into 2018, it’s become clear that we’ve strayed far away from the jubilant exuberance that characterized the peak months of December and January. 167. Top Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Trends in 2023 Top DeFi Trends - The rise in demand is so much that the global Decentralized Finance (DeFi) market is expected to reach $231.19 billion by 2030. 168. Some Stray Thoughts On The Long Term Winner in Crypto-Assets Today we are going to discuss how the long term survivability of a prospective crypto asset is the single best indicator of its investment quality. We will also consider capital’s role in this model and why this is the best approach to investing in a crypto asset. 169. Did Bitcoin Derivatives Change the Institutional Investment Landscape? The arrival of cryptocurrencies has resulted in varied responses from the traditional finance world. Initially thought of as a fad with little practical application, the sentiment surrounding cryptocurrencies have generally improved, with institutional investment rising notably in the past two years. Despite this, many parties still find investment difficult, as regulation is threadbare and infrastructure is still nascent. 170. Invest With Purpose: Interview with Arian Adeli, CEO at Rivo Trading Uppermost on my mind is launching an investment platform that I believe will revolutionize how people invest their capital. 171. Why We Invested in Multis, The Self Custodian Bank for the Digital Era Why we invested in Multis 172. "Be ready to fire youself," advised Markus Wunsch, Executive Chairman at Mount Wish Mount Wish was nominated as one of the best startups in New York City in Startups of the Year hosted by HackerNoon. 173. Investment DAOs: What they are and How they Work An investment DAO is the one that is involved in raising and investing capital into digital assets like cryptocurrencies, NFTs, virtual real estate, etc. 174. Why Liquidity Bootstrap Pools are the Future of Fundraising Crypto projects went through multiple cycles, seeking the right recipe to build finance operations. The most intuitive and immediate takeaway was that crypto was volatile and unpredictable, with wild price swings for new projects. There were multiple reasons for the price swings, ranging from outright scams to coordinated pumps. 175. 6 Benefits of Cloud Computing in Finance Understand the different ways cloud computing benefit the financial industry. 176. 14% of Americans Own Crypto. Only 12% Own Gold. Gold bugs have long touted gold as the best long-term investment and hedge against market volatility. Naturally, when Bitcoin emerged during the fallout of the 2008 financial crisis, it threatened gold's seat of power as an alternative investment for those concerned about the instabilities of fiat. 177. How to Research New Crypto Projects How to Research New Crypto Projects using Selection Framework. Supply & Demand | Valuation, Financial & Real Utility | Resources, Problem & Solution 178. Dollar-Cost Averaging Into Crypto: Why To Get Started Now 179. The Greatest Trading Books Ever Written {NOTE: If you’re an avid reader of mine be sure to check out my new podcast, The Daily PostHuman because everyone needs a regular dose of the future!} 180. HSBC Partners with The Sandbox to Bring Financial Services into The Metaverse The partnership between The Sandbox and HSBC will have HSBC acquire a plot of land, a virtual real estate in The Sandbox's virtual & Metaverse world. 181. How Crypto can Reach Mass Adoption What will drive the next bull run? I believe it will be mass adoption of crypto driven by real-life utility. 182. 5 Financial Lessons Learned While Launching a Startup Startups fail as they run out of cash or can't raise enough funding. Here are five critical financial lessons for founders. 183. Cryptocurrency Trading Bible Four: Secrets of the Bitmex Masters “Do you Mex?” 184. Minimize Your Life Expenses by Following These 5 Steps Living in today’s world may force you to prepare more money. But don’t worry because we will show you how to minimize expenses in five simple ways! 185. SEC Commissioner ‘Crypto Mom’ Calls for Blockchain Safe Harbor SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce, nicknamed “Crypto Mom” by the blockchain community, has outlined a formal proposal to provide a three-year safe harbor for token projects. 186. An Introduction to Decentralized Currencies 187. Open Codebase and DAP Launch to Incentivize Network Participation [AVA Labs Update] Blockchains are notoriously challenging network structures to scale, both in performance - such as latencies, throughput, and number of validators - as well as in feature sets - such as customizability of the bytecode that the blockchain executes. 188. How To Identify A Good ETF The decision process you should learn when it is time for you to start selecting ETFs to build a strong financial portfolio that reaches your objectives. 189. How Blockchain Technology Is Aiding The Rise Of The Sharing Economy The sharing economy is fast transforming how we interact as people and work. Valued at around $15 billion five years ago, the sharing economy is predicted to be worth over $335 billion by 2025. The potential for the industry is massive. 190. Rise of Open Banking & Real-Time Payments: Reimagining Finance India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) is a global case study to learn about the massive benefits that Open Banking can bring to the world through convenience 191. How to Build Your Financial Intelligence Like Men on Forbes’ Billionaire List Financial intelligence that’ll put you on Forbes’ billionaire list. 192. How to Gain Financial Security As a Man with this 5 Safe Tips ‘The risk comes from not knowing what you're doing,' says the rich person. 193. Insurance for Digital Assets Can Help to Protect Users in the Crypto Space Cryptocurrency insurance can be instrumental in reducing the losses that come with engaging in the crypto market. 194. How Bitcoin Better Preserves its Value Compared to Other Cryptocurrencies In the case of Bitcoin, after every 210,000 blocks, Bitcoin halving will occur, and it can be continued until 2140. 195. NFT Taxes for Dummies: Everything You Need to Know to Get Started This is the year of NFTs... and next year will be the year of paying taxes on NFTs! Let's deep dive on how to calculate our capital gain from trading NFTs. 196. Crypto Trading Tips: What’s AMM And How To Use It? Cryptocurrency exchanges with AMM are different from traditional ones, and in this article we will find out how. 197. Portfolio Optimization with Python and Quantum Computing Techniques How to optimize portfolios using quantum computing and Python, featuring QUBO conversion and QAOA solving algorithm. 198. 10 Companies to Bet the Future of Your Career On If you’re interested in great rewards, a career with a heavy tilt toward stock-based compensation could be right for you, depending on your risk tolerance. 199. 5 Ways Technology is Helping Improve Financial Literacy With an ever more worrying cost-of-living crisis, here are 5 ways technology is helping improve financial literacy. 200. How Biometrics Reshape Payments Worldwide The applications for biometric recognition are numerous, but in this article, I’ll specifically look into one—bio-acquiring, or biometrics-enabled payments. 201. The Beginner's Guide To Handle International Debts Debts are an invincible part of any business. The struggle of recovering it back from the consumers is real. Things get even worse when they dodge your calls, ignore reminders and try to escape from settling the outstanding balance. Here’s a quick data check that will back up our discussion on debts - According to the New York Federal Reserve, consumer debt was approaching $14 trillion in the third quarter of 2018, (In the US alone!) 202. Turning Income Into Collateralized Crypto Loans - Hodl! Tomorrow, I'm getting $1313 CAD refund as a present from Newegg for their defunctional laptop they'd sent me. I'm going to etransfer it to canadianbitcoins.com in exchange for ETH at around 5% loss on the dollar. 203. Crypto-Cards 2021: Bitpay Vs. Wirex Vs. CryptoPay Vs. TTM Bank Why can 2021 redefine how we use crypto cards? 204. Blockchain in Fintech: A Catalyst for Disruption in Finance World Since the launch of Bitcoin a decade ago, the blockchain has continued to grow in popularity. It has found use cases outside of cryptocurrency. In the fintech industry, technology is making a huge impact. As a result, startups and mainstream companies in the finance world are showing a lot of interest in this technology. 205. Decentralized Indices Passive exposure to cryptoassets 206. Why I'm Optimistic About the Future of the Blockchain with TRON Founder Justin Sun Justin Sun recently published a thought piece on the Milken Insitute website, citing his excitement and optimism about the future of blockchain. 207. A Tract on Monetary Reform: Chapter V - III. Other Countries It is necessary to presume to begin with that we are dealing with countries which have not lost control of their currencies. 208. Bolstering Food Integrity With Blockchain How Blockchain Could Enhance Our Food Integrity? 209. Then Vs Now: How Banking Has Changed Over Time? If someone told us that the beginning of 2020 would change our lives completely and that we’d have to wear masks wherever we go, refrain from hugging people in public, and maintain social distancing even at a bank, I would probably not believe it. I mean, after all, the concept of wearing a mask was strictly forbidden back in the 1920s because it was a sign of robbery. But it all now seems very normal. 210. 7 Ways to Save Cash in Your Daily Budget Saving money and running a sensible budget has long been important to most people. However, as additional challenges and pressures develop throughout this year, this is becoming more critical than ever for more people. Saving money on a large scale is not always easy, however, there are many small steps you can take to save cash as part of your daily life. 211. 5 Ways DeFi Is Impacted By the Adoption of Embedded Finance in the Blockchain Industry The integration of financial services by non-financial organisations is referred to as embedded finance. This system has changed the way we engage with money. 212. The Importance of Oracles in Decentralised Finance Most of the common blockchain audience has by now heard of DeFi, and the implications it has to those who know how to utilise it - but one thing that hasn't been greatly explored is Price Oracles and their impact on these applications. 213. How COVID-19 is Accelerating the Move to Branchless Banking The only valid and safe method of banking left is digital banking. As the world shuts down and we brace for our new normal, one reality still exists. We still need our money. And the way we need to access and use it now relies on digital banking more than ever. 214. I Never Understood the Hype About Warren Buffet Interview with Martin Fiedler about his projects, crypto and investing. 215. Uncovering the Dark Truth Behind De Hek and Kassam - Liars Targeting Apollo Fintech So far, the cryptocurrency industry has grown to be one of the most lucrative in the world. After a decade of existence, Bitcoin has so far become the best performing asset – period. Statistics from last year show that Bitcoin was the best –performing investment class of the year, as well as the past decade. 216. 5 Personal Finance Apps to Take Control of Your Financial Situation Find out which apps to make use of that can help with your spending, budgeting, and tracking your finances. 217. The Growth of PFOF and How it Really Works PFOF has become most affordable trading approach yielding great profits for everyone, especially after SEC disclosure of information amendment 218. CBDC: Are We on the Brink of Financial Lockdown? CBDCs could be the next big thing for governments and financial institutions. 219. What is Open Finance and How Will it Shape the Future of the Financial Industry? The article covers the hottest topic in the financial Industry today: Open Finance. 220. How a New Subset of Indian UPI Enables Offline Transactions India's central bank and regulatory body, RBI launched a service named 123PAY on 8th March 2022. Read on to know more. 221. Ichimoku Cloud Explained Ichimoku Cloud is a versatile technical analysis indicator rapidly rising in popularity among traders. Also known as Ichimoku Kinko Hyo which translates to ‘one look equilibrium chart’ - this is exactly what Ichimoku strives to be. An ‘all-in-one’ style indicator that incorporates multiple elements from different technical analysis tools. At just a glance traders are able to ascertain future support and resistance, momentum and trend direction. 222. Twitter Takes a Loan at ≈ $8B Valuation, Reports The Cynic Formerly Known as MilwaukeeBonds Twitter senior secured bank loans- the top of the capital stack- at $0.60 implies that Twitter- for which @elonmusk paid $44 billion- is now worth less than $8B 223. Use This Alternative Crypto Exchange Guide to Fight the Government Ban Hammer (When it Drops) Looking back at 2021, whether in China or the United States, regulatory agencies and departments have become stricter about cryptocurrencies. 224. Trading With Moving Averages - SMA’s & EMA’s Entering the realm of technical indicators, it’s easy to get lost in the jargon and the countless techniques available. As an introduction, we’re starting with the oldest and most widely used technical indicator. It also just happens to be the simplest - the moving average. 225. "Free Market will Adopt the Best Form of Money, and Bitcoin Checks all the Boxes" - Carl Runefelt In a bid to help crypto enthusiasts with more insight and information, I reached out to Carl Runefelt, a crypto influencer, for his opinion and expert insights. 226. Jon Squires Interview: Key Tactics To Protect Yourself From Inflation Global financial markets are tumbling again as market sell-off accelerates due to fears of lockdowns occurring again in parts of Europe. As the hopes of a faster economic recovery die down, the situation for small and medium enterprises and individuals is becoming bleaker day by day due to a fall in demand and no hopes for a fiscal stimulus from the government. With a dip in the business activity, individuals must hedge themselves against various financial and budgetary risks that are arising in the market today. I sat down with Jon Squires, CEO of Currency.com; a CIS regulated exchange for trading tokenized stocks, indices, commodities, and FX pairs with fiat or crypto to talk about global financial markets, technology, and how investors should hedge themselves against the market downside. 227. DeFi's Collateralized Debt Protocols 228. Tokenized Stocks: Coming To An Exchange Near You A long, long time ago (depending on your historical outlook), in a stock market far, far away (depending on where you're currently reading this), risk-seeking Dutchmen congregated in coffee shops (something like that) to trade little pieces of paper, which, in theory, allowed them to reap the profits of voyages to unknown lands where new commodities would be discovered (like sugar and stuff like that). These little pieces of paper would come to be known as stocks (aka stonks). 229. Trust for Stablecoins: USDT is Top Choice for 38% In HackerNoon’s weekly polls, for 03/13/23 - 03/29/23, we asked the HN community of 4M+ monthly readers what stablecoins they trust. Here's how they voted. 230. FTX, Alameda & SBF: A Breakdown of Events A true representation of what went down with FTX, Alameda & SBF. This article also highlights the necessity of decentralization in the financial markets. 231. Announcement: The KickEX exchange will buy back KickTokens at a price of $0.00015 per token On September 1, 2020 at 12:00 UTC, the KickEX cryptocurrency exchange will buyback KICK tokens (KickToken) worth a total of $100,000 at a price of $0.00015 per token. The buyback will be carried out only on the KickEX exchange and according to specific conditions. 232. Understanding The Options Greeks - Delta, Gamma, Theta, Vega, and IV. 233. Top 5 Budgeting Apps for iOS Finding the right budgeting app for your iOS device is a trial-and-error process. Fortunately, every app offers unique features for every circumstance. 234. Financial Services for Gamers: A Rising Paradigm? Virtual economies have become increasingly intertwined with the physical world. How could this change how we approach our in-game finances? 235. The Future of the Banking Industry It is hard to believe that soon banks will lose their hegemony, but the process is happening and cryptocurrency is a big part of the reason 236. What NOT TO DO As A Cryptocurrency Trading N00B With the advent of global equity and digital currency markets, trading has become more accessible to ordinary individuals than ever before. While there is no denying that effective trading can be immensely rewarding and profitable, most asset classes are known to be unforgiving to even the tiniest of mistakes. The good news, however, is that most of these mistakes can be easily avoided with some prior knowledge and determination. 237. What Makes a Smart Contract Platform “The Best”? The question of “what makes the best smart contract platform” really depends on who’s asking it as there are many variables which will taken into account or not depending on who is asking the question. An investor will usually only consider the value of the underlying token, which isn’t necessarily an indicator of “the best.” As we know by now, token prices can rise and fall in minutes off the back of rumors and speculation. Just look at the value of Tron each time Justin Sun ends up in the press. 238. The 19th-Century Dot-Com Bubble: How a Scotsman Sold a Fake Country In the 1820s, money-hungry Gregor MacGregor proclaimed himself ruler of land he did not own and named it Poyais. He invented a flag, coat of arms, banknotes... 239. Did You See the Two Bitmax Exchanges Yet? Don't Worry. It's OK. If you have been paying attention to the global crypto space, you might have spotted two Bitmax exchanges. What is the confusion about and how to differentiate between them? 240. Modern Investing for Dummies Never invested before and feel overwhelmed by the information available? I'm bringing a little aid for you in these times of information overload: Investing 101 241. Revolutionizing Traditional Finance: How DeFi is Poised to Disrupt the Status Quo Most of the growth in DeFi has been driven by a couple of factors, unique to the technology, which are more advanced than the traditional finance systems. 242. Bridge Pay — A Non-Custodial Multichain Debit Card for Everyone! Join the waiting list today! 243. 3 Types of Good Debt & How You Can Make Them Work for You Debt is a word that is usually associated with negative connotations, this is usually due to the abuse of personal debt by some people for unnecessary purchases 244. B1 and Chintai are Mainstreaming Blockchain in Traditional Finance Block.one (now rebranded as B1) is making big moves in the crypto space with an upcoming IPO and newly announced exchange, Bullish. 245. The 5 Best Investment Apps For Beginners In 2021 Investment apps are taking over the finance space: find out more about the best microinvesting mobile applications for beginners in 2021 and beyond. 246. How Buying BTC For Less Than $1k Shaped This Hodler's Outlook this is derived from a hackernoon community thread. these answers are by @BeastlyBeast. 247. How VASPs can Comply with FATF Regulations Without Missing A Beat Crypto exchanges, custodial wallets, and virtual asset service providers (VASPs) are required to follow stringent compliance rules and regulations, or face severe penalties. 248. How Technology is Helping Venture Capitalists Make Investment Decisions From stone tools to the invention of the wheel to steam engines to the internet, technology has come a long way, it has overtaken nearly all major aspects of our lives. Just take this article for example, you wouldn’t be reading it if it wasn’t for technology. 249. Automatic Cross-chain DeFi Protocol Would Increase Earning in Yield-Farming Yield-farming is a growing trend in DeFi, which allows farmers to earn a profit on their deposits. An automatic yield protocol would increase earnings in DeFi 250. The WeWork Crisis: How Blockchain Could Help The Company Regain its Former Glory Days “The only constants in life are death and taxes,” is a phrase most of us have heard. The WeWork IPO constant is “debt and obligations.” 251. What Does Total Compensation Really Mean? It is common to think of compensation purely as salary – money you get paid for the work you do. But many people get compensated with more than just salary. 252. Face Masks, Oil’s Crash, and a Bitcoin Bloodbath: How Can Investors Survive Corona-geddon? The world has caught a chill. As efforts to contain COVID-19 aka the coronavirus heat up, global stock markets—the barometers for the world’s economic health—are flashing red. Compounding the virus fears was news of a Saudi-Russian conflict over oil prices, enough to catalyze a systemic collapse in global stock markets, with U.S. stocks counting their worst single-day losses since the 2008 financial crisis. Upon opening on March 9, U.S. stocks plunged so rapidly that the circuit breakers were triggered for the first time since 1997. 253. How Unsecured Business Loans are Bridging the Gaps Between Innovation and SMEs Although with an innovative idea and a feasible revenue plan you can pitch your startup to investors, but getting unsecured loans is way more easier to fund you 254. What Is a (Crypto)Coin Burn? Bitcoin is the main cryptocurrency many people know, understand, and are familiar with. It is also one of the few digital currencies that has no individual or group that is in charge of the blockchain project. What has come about since Bitcoin was created is a cryptocurrency ecosystem where there are a number of companies in charge of blockchain token projects. 255. How is Finance and Investment Changing? — An Interview with the CEO of Antares Due to several factors, the financial and investment landscape is currently undergoing a significant shift. Chief among them is the economic crisis resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic that subsequently forced nations to lock down their economies. 256. How to Win at the Crypto Investment Game Buying cryptocurrencies is a game. The main rule is to strike a balance between opportunism (gains) and losing money. Here is a guide on how to do this. 257. What's the Future of Crypto in India? I have been in a dilemma For months about whether I should invest in cryptocurrency or not. 258. Could The Ethereum 2.0 Upgrade Lead To The Flippening? The second-largest cryptocurrency in the world is implementing a network upgrade, which completely changes its value proposition as a financial asset. 259. NAGAX to Bring Web 3 based Social Trading to Crypto NAGAX, a web3 based social trading platform, has announced that it will be bringing web3-based social trading to traders. 260. How India Revolutionised its Digital Payment System UPI has revolutionised the way Indians used to look at digital payment systems. In four years, it has surpassed Visa and MasterCard. 261. Bitcoin Is the Currency of the Gods Discounting is the single most important concept in finance and possibly economics. It’s the idea that money (cash) is less valuable tomorrow than today. The reason is quite existential: our impending death. 262. 6 Fatal Financial Mistakes Entrepreneurs Should Stay Away From One quality that separates seasoned entrepreneurs from the newbies is their willingness and ability to take calculated risks. You will notice this tendency from the world’s best entrepreneurs including Richard Branson, Arianna Huffington and Jack Ma. Irrespective of the type and scale of the business, ranging from a remotely operating technology business to a multinational corporation, there are some financial mistakes that founders should avoid at all costs. 263. How To Retrieve Company Data With Python and yfinance Use Python for Finance to do financial analysis, such as retrieve historical prices, calculate moving average and plot daily returns. 264. THORWallet DEX: Filling the DeFi Retail Market Gap Decentralized finance (DeFi) is democratizing finance by replacing outdated institutions and legacy infrastructure with peer-to-peer networks. 265. Understand Term Sheets - Part 2: Protection for Future Down-Rounds Understanding pay-to-play and antidilution provisions in a term sheet 266. How To Make Extra Money In 2021 Using These Awesome Investment Ideas From cryptocurrency to domain name squatting, there are many different investment ideas you likely haven’t explored. The investment paths you could potentially go down may seem overwhelming. However, knowing what options are available is the first step toward discovering what’s right for you. 267. How To Secure Your Bank Account from Hackers In this article, we shall take a closer look at how one can secure his or her bank account and other related ideas. 268. Meet TakeProfit: The Ultimate Platform for Self-Directed Investors TakeProfit.com: The Ultimate Game-Changer in the Trading Research 269. What'll Happen to Crypto After Black Monday 2020? Bitcoin was explicitly called “digital gold” back in 2011, and a 2010 InfoWorld article says: 270. How To Start Investing - Developer Edition Having money in the bank that is just giving you zero profit and killing your capital instead of making more money is not going to help you achieve your financial goals. 271. Are Bitcoin Investments Legal? Given its nature as a decentralized digital asset, Bitcoin's legal status was always going to cause major debate. 272. Thulani Introduction: Slack Bot For Investment Management This is the story of Thulani, a chatbot I designed to make my life easier and also help me understand ChatOps more. I wish there was more to it than that, I really do, but this post is a guide to what tools and resources I used to understand chat ops more, and how you can use chatbots to solve (hopefully better) problems. 273. A Fistful of Coins - Market Making Fundamentals And How We Make It Fair And Square On August 5th, 2018, Evgeny Gaevoy published an article, titled: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly of crypto market making. It was a particularly viral article from perhaps the least transparent sector of the crypto-currency ecosystem. 274. Make Data-Driven Decisions With Power BI Consulting & Implementation Power BI offers a solution for businesses that need to manage large volumes of data. It's designed to help with even the heaviest data flows business have. 275. Your House on the Blockchain? Real estate will be the first real-world asset on blockchain, so here is the 4-step guide to tokenizing real estate on the blockchain: 276. International Tech Sanctions: A Summary for Startup Founders In this article I'll give you a quick overview of the concept of international sanctions, how they work and how it may impact a FinTech company, especially from the standpoint of technical implementation and tools. 277. The Emerging Techs That Will Drive the Fourth Industrial Revolution From bespoke conveyor systems that enabled Henry Ford to build the first automobiles to the steam power that powered trains for trade, the first two industrial revolutions sparked a new era of prosperity and economic progress for humankind. More recently, the third revolution ushered in a new era of globalization with instantaneous communication, trade, and commerce over the Internet. 278. Startup Interview with a Serial Fintech Entrepreneur Shan Han, CEO of Zetl We’re called Zetl because we help our customers ‘settle’ their bills! 279. 5 Best Stock Market APIs: A Guide for Data Scientists & Algorithmic Traders Best stock market data APIs for data scientists and algorithmic traders: Alpha Vantage, Barchart OnDemand, Tradier, Intrinio, and Xignite. 280. What Bitcoin ETFs Are Why a Bitcoin ETF would be an important stepping stone into getting the cryptocurrency more legitimacy in the financial world and how it would work in practice. 281. The Intersection of Blockchain Technology and Fintech Blосkсhаіn tесhnоlоgу іѕ оnе of thе lеаdіng іnnоvаtіоnѕ аnd hаѕ thе роtеntіаlѕ tо mаkе оur financial іnduѕtrу mоrе trаnѕраrеnt. 282. 3 Major Use Cases That Prove Global Finance is the Master of Blockchain For the last several years, companies across a variety of industries have been pouring money into blockchain research in the hopes of getting in on the ground floor of the next big tech wave. There have been developments in blockchain uses in everything from POS systems for small restaurants to supply chain systems, and even in pharmaceutical compliance. For all of the spending, however, there haven't been all that many high-profile big-business use cases to really make a splash, with most of the development happening in behind-the-scenes applications that most people will never see. 283. Shorts, Options, and Memes: How Redditors Cost Hedge Funds Billions In January 2021, GameStop (GME) stock rose from $18 to a peak of $483. GME stock was chosen by anonymous users on Reddit to punish billion-dollar hedge funds. 284. How Blockchain Technology Is Being Used In Clearance & ICT Services The financial sector has shown an increasing interest in blockchain technology. The technology has already seen adoption by traditional finance firms. 285. What Is Looping in DeFi and How Does It Work There is a method known as "looping" that allows investors to profit from borrowed funds. 286. "Web3 will revolutionize how the world interacts with the Internet of Value" We believe that regulating the blockchain space is the only way to push these ideas into the mainstream, but we also understand that it’s not that simple. 287. Rising Tensions in the Middle East Highlight the Need for a Haven Currency And Bitcoin Is Not It Shortly after the United States assassinated influential Iranian military leader Major General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad, the price of bitcoin spiked alongside gold and crude oil. Bitcoin’s price leap was especially significant because gold and crude oil are considered safe havens that tend to attract investment in the wake of economically destabilizing events like the strike against Soleimani in Iraq. 288. How Growth Financing Increases Revenue for Tech Companies? Companies want to expand to realize new opportunities, bring in staff and inventory, expand their product lines and attract new customers. 289. A Tract on Monetary Reform: Chapter IV - II. Stability of Prices versus Stability of Exchange The reader should notice, further, the different parts played by discount policy under the one régime and under the other. 290. The IRS is Coming: Why You Shouldn't Pay Crypto Taxes Preparing for income taxes and understanding what happens with your cryptocurrency in the process. 291. How The Heck Did Robinhood Become So Popular? A Data Driven Analysis Robinhood launched over seven years ago as a stock prediction app, before it became the brokerage we have today. 292. Dollar: A Dominant and a Surprising Currency 293. How Does Self-Management Makes You a Better Crypto Investor ? Master these Self-Management areas to become a better investor: Goals management | Time management | Energy management | Focus management | Emotional management 294. DeFi— the Solution to Centralized Finance DeFi is a major financial breakthrough that validates the opinion that computers and technology are taking over and might even take over quicker than projected. 295. 4 DeFi Protocols that Will Build the Future of Finance There is a protocol arms race in DeFi right now. Yet due to DeFi’s composability, an advance boosts the whole ecosystem, not just one protocol. 296. Greed To Green: Inside The New Trend Of Regenerative Finance How can we go from an extractive to a regenerative economic system? ReFi is the web3 answer, using crypto and blockchain to tackle climate change. 297. Klever Releases Blockchain Mainnet to Support Building Scalable Web3 Applications KleverChain is secured through the Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism composed of 21 validators that work on a randomised selection of master nodes dynamically. 298. The 3 Cs + 3 Ps + SA Formula For Trading and Investing in The Stock Market The Recipe You Need to be Successful in the Stock Market 299. Little Known Truths About AI In Online Lending And Why They Matter Technology is now one of the essential elements for the growth and development of many businesses. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is an example of such tech becoming popular with businesses, like online lending. 300. How Technology Is Making Pensions More Attractive Here is how technology is making pensions more attractive to younger generations. 301. Upland and EOS Network Foundation Unite for Groundbreaking Metaverse Hackathon The 2023 Upland Hackathon aims to unite web2 and web3 developers in a quest to create inventive gaming experiences. 302. FinTech Cybersecurity: How 'Capital One' Could Have Avoided a Data Breach Even after investing heavily in securing IT infrastructure and developing security tools with AWS, Capital One failed to avoid data breaches. Here's why. 303. How Will Sanctions in Russia Impact the Crypto Sphere? Money stored at the bank is not your money. 304. Why Was This Banking App Closing People's Accounts? New Jersey man's account was closed suddenly after he paid for lunch at Applebee’s. 305. Fraud Detection to Robo Investing: AI in Finance is Rising Artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the world of finance by allowing financial institutions to make more accurate and data-driven decisions. 306. WaaS for Finance: How Banks and Retailers Can Leverage Wallet-as-a-Service? WaaS, or Wallet-as-a-Service, is an innovative FinTech delivery model that allows financial companies to jumpstart their eWallet businesses from scratch. 307. A Beginner's Guide to Crypto Day Trading A Beginner's Guide to Crypto Day Trading 308. Starlink’s Rapid Growth Points to a Tantalizing 2022 IPO It appeared that Starlink’s subscriber growth was slowing down, paving the way for potential problems when the company’s eventual IPO landed. 309. How to Use Macro Data Points to Understand SMB Financial Performance A constant and long-standing pain-point for SMBs has been the difficulty they face in securing financing compared to their larger peers. This has been due in large part to the traditional banks considering SMBs to be both high-risk and high cost to underwrite, onboard, and serve. 310. Stop Listening to Interest-as-Income Advice by Crypto 'Experts' Crypto experts might mean well when dispensing financial advice. But using interest earned from your crypto assets is going to cost you in taxes. 311. How to Secure Your Financial Future as a Self Employed Entrepreneur If you're a self-employed entrepreneur, becoming financially stable should be a priority of yours. But it can be rough if you have no idea where to start. With a little bit of learning and skill, you can plot a course towards a safe financial future. 312. The Top Ways In Which Free Apps Make Money Many companies give their product to consumers for free. These companies are worth billions of dollars. How are they making money if they do not charge for their product? 313. How Digital Payments Like Cryptocurrencies Are Changing the Way We Do Business Cryptocurrencies have democratized the way one person sends funds to another by cutting out the middleman. The result is a faster, more transparent, and more secure way to do business. 314. The Lay of the Cryptoland - Part I: Coins, Wallets, and Exchanges A beginner's guide to the crypto ecosystem 315. Liquid Staking is the New Staking: An Exclusive Interview with Tushar Aggarwal, CEO of Persistence A conversation with Tushar Aggarwal, CEO of Persistence on why liquid staking is the new frontier in DeFi and how it unlocks DeFi’s full potential. 316. Top 5 Stocks For Beginners To Buy in 2022 Choosing which stock to invest in can be hard for a beginner. To make it easier for you, we did some research on which are the best stocks to buy in 2022. 317. How Blockchain Can Be Used for the Democratization of Finance You've heard all about the blockchain origin story, and how it has made its way into the public eye, from Satoshi Nakamoto's seminal white paper in 2008 to the recent announcement of Facebook's Libra currency. 318. Cryptocurrency Insurance Can Protect You Against Hacks [Infographic] Crypto insurance is worth checking out in order to protect your cryptocurrency gains in the market. 319. 4 Tips for Building the Ultimate Finance App There are a lot of good personal finance and investment apps on the marketplace, but trying to find an app that does it all is hard. 320. What Does Apple’s Stock Split Mean? A stock split is not a new thing. Hundreds if not thousands of companies have appealed to it to keep the price in the desired trading range and, theoretically, to make the stock more affordable. One of the most recent examples was Apple, announcing the division of its share price by four. It will be achieved by giving three additional shares to each investor. 321. Fiat-Pegged Stablecoins as a Stepping Stone to the Next-Generation Global Currency There is no question that stablecoins are making waves in the sea of cryptocurrencies. Binance research backs up this general sentiment, showing a rise in stablecoin popularity and trading pair usage in 2019. At the moment, fiat-backed stablecoins are flooding the market as a natural transition from our global fiat-driven economy; however, it’s only a matter of time before fiat-backed stablecoins are replaced with algorithmic coins that are better able to retain purchasing power over time. 322. How Founders Can Adapt to the New Normal The ongoing pandemic has impacted not only our lives but also the global economy. COVID-19 will stay with us for months to come and it is unlikely that our world will ever look the same. This is the time to adapt. 323. The Future of Personal Finance In the future, personal finance management will combine DeFi and CeFi to give users more control and power over their financial assets. 324. Compound: The Money Market on Ethereum On June 26, 2020, the value locked into the Compound protocol reached a staggering $1 billion, making it the "most valuable" decentralized finance protocol. In the past year, DeFi became the hottest topic in the crypto. Let's take a close look at one of its most popular projects. 325. Why is Inflation So High? [Infographic] A look at why inflation is currently skyrocketing. 326. Stochastic Assets - The Next Evolution Of Crypto Infrastructure 327. KYC Does Not Harm the Crypto Industry — It Actually Does the Complete Opposite KYC (know your customer) is by no means an enemy of the crypto space. In fact, it is much needed if the goal is for cryptocurrency to be taken seriously on the world stage. 328. When Life Gives You Lemonade On July 2nd, 2020, a shockwave rippled across the technology landscape, as a few newly minted millionaires took stock of their fortunes. Simultaneously, individuals in Silicon Valley and New York met in private for celebratory cocktails. Major publications across the world reported the event including Forbes, Reuters, and the Financial Times. 329. DeFi's Opportunities and Dangers Here is Part 1 of a beginner-friendly, eye-opening post where I try to demystify the complex world of DeFi. 330. Why it's Not a Good Idea to Quit Your Day Job Just Yet Don't Quit Your Day Job (Yet) ft. Fiona Smith aka. The Millennial Money Woman 331. A Tract on Monetary Reform: Chapter V - Positive Suggestions for the Future Regulation of Money A method for regulating the supply of currency and credit with a view to maintaining, so far as possible, the stability of the internal price level 332. How I Built a Simple Forex App with Telegram Bots and AWS Lambda As a freelancer working for different countries, I needed to optimize my currency exchange. So, I built a simple forex app with AWS Lamda and Telegram bots. 333. Best Practices of Cloud Networks Usage in Fintech Making good use of a could network first requires firms to consider if they would be meeting their regulatory obligations before ensuring network resilience. 334. I Left Banking For Tech And It Was The Best Career Decision I've Ever Made I quit my Hong Kong finance job and changed the course of my life through technology. Two years after making the switch into tech and I still love the industry. 335. Financial Products That Combine The Innovation and Purpose: The Choice of Conscious Consumers Consumers look for products that enable them to contribute to sustainability. Banks and fintech companies can address this need with innovation. 336. Does a Shadow Credit Score Decide Whether You Get an Apartment? The vast tenant screening industry is subject to less regulation than credit scoring agencies, even though experts warn that algorithms introduce bias. 337. Understanding the Polkadot's DeFi Ecosystem with Yubo Ruan Yubo Ruan talks about the Polkadot ecosystem, DeFi and the NFT market. 338. A Break Down of Financial Aid for Public Colleges in the US The Student debt crisis is a pressing issue. As such, this article explores financial aid alternatives to be considered before taking out a student loan. 339. Arbitrage as a Shortest-Path Problem An explanation of arbitrage and a look at an efficient algorithm to find riskless instantaneous arbitrage opportunities across markets. 340. Monetary Systems and The Future The future of money and the dollar in the world of crypto and Central Bank Digital Currencies - CBDC. What will change and how it might look like? [341. Bookkeeping for Startups: Tips and Common Mistakes](https://hackernoon.com/bookkeeping-for-startups-tips-and-common-mistakes) Bookkeeping is one of the most complicated aspects of starting and growing a business. When young entrepreneurs launch their startups they have deep education and expertise in the matters they’ll be dealing with in their company, but - usually - none of them know anything about bookkeeping. And yet, this is the aspect that is most common to any business in the world. 342. An Open Essay on the U.S. Federal Reserve, Treasuries, Cryptocurrencies and More: Part 1 The Federal Reserve is raising rates. Markets are turning bearish. Can crypto, bitcoin, or the market rise higher? Here's how to help navigate the markets today 343. Providing Proof in an Untrusting World Dragonchain's hybrid platform provides blockchain-based measurable proof for selective transparency, accountability, and regulatory compliance. 344. How to Protect Yourself From Sim Swap Attacks If they can get Jack Dorsey they can get you… learn the simple ways to protect yourself against Sim Swapping Attacks. 345. APY.Finance: What's Under The Hood? Technological developments and their rapid adoption make this the right time for a new decentralized financial system to emerge. So far, the products with more traction have been protocols offering lending/borrowing of crypto assets. 346. Journey to the Future of Finance What will the finance world look like in a couple of decades? 347. What is Financial Literacy and Why is it Important? In today’s increasingly complex world, being financially literate can be the difference between a comfortable happy life and one full of problems and stress. 348. New Challenges for Digital Banking: How Neobanks Can Defend Against Cyberattacks The rise of neobanking and banking ecosystems, and how businesses should protect themselves against cyber attacks 349. How to efficiently save money as a Digital Nomad Please feel free to add comments to this doc and add your investment theories and options for nomads. Photo by Pawel Janiak (Unsplash) 350. Nakamoto's idea Vs The Real World: How Bitcoin Is More Mainstream Than You Think Millions of people still wonder. Can bitcoin and mainstream finance (fiat money) ever get along? 351. Why Is Bitcoin the Best Secret Society Ever? The Rise of Illuminati 2.0 Why is Bitcoin the best Secret Society ever? The rise of Illuminati 2.0 and a Greater Idea behind it. 352. How Buy Now, Pay Later Can Help You Hack Your Budget For most people, the budget offered by BNPL is easy to stick to and offers a less stressful way to give their furry friends the treatment they deserve. 353. Switch to Platforms that Offer Seamless Payments, Advanced Security, and Much More! Significant loopholes lead to millions of dollars in losses for businesses and affect their ability to sustain in an increasingly competitive market. 354. Brick-And-Mortar Banks are Losing the Battle to their Digital Counterparts Financial technologies are rapidly transforming from futuristic imaginings into an inextricable component of everyday life. Back in 2016, such services as Apple Pay and Samsung Pay were just entering the global market as newfangled inventions, while today, they are used to processing three times more transactions than those made using conventional plastic bank cards. Mobile apps have since largely replaced bank office branches, and the coronavirus pandemic has only accelerated the trend. Taking into account the rapid pace of development of the fintech sector and speed at which modern users adapt to innovations, our experience of interacting with financial institutions is likely to undergo radical changes over the next few years. 355. 5 Handy Apps to Power Up Your Investments in Times of Uncertainty Get the list of handy apps that will fuel your investment decisions even in the crisis period! 356. Hacking Auto Insurance: Are Givebacks a Good Deal? COVID-19 has changed the way many of us live our lives as stores, restaurants, and more have begun closing up shop, causing many to lose their jobs or start working from home. With millions now stuck in their homes, people are driving much less. Less driving means fewer low-speed accidents, and fewer incidents of aggressive acceleration. Insurance companies have started to give back to their customers to help them financially through the pandemic. Insurance companies are offering financial assistance and more flexible payment programs, penalty-free grace period for late payments, to pause cancellation due to non-payment, and waive deductibles for commuting healthcare workers. In response to the sharp decrease in Americans’ driving mileage, some of the nation’s largest insurers have begun to refund auto insurance premiums. Companies such as Allstate, Geico, Progressive, and StateFarm have returned a total of $14 billion to policyholders. 357. How to Get Started in Cryptocurrency Investment with this 5-Point Framework End-to-End Evidence-Based Cryptocurrency Investment Framework. Portofolio Management | Investment Strategy | Investment Process | Investment Review | Skills 358. The Great Polarisation When you look at the trends of the last few decades, it’s difficult to miss the signs, overt and covert, of there being an increasing polarization in the business world. Even in the last decade, firms have been seeing extremely high profit rates primarily driven by the lack of competition. But this hides the underlying fragmentation of a previously solid market, which is likely to be the beginning of the next phase of exploration vs exploitation. To take a few examples: 359. Converting Python Notebook Into an Interactive Web Application: Tools, Tips and Tricks This story is shown how to make a web service using python and jupyter notebook using with MLjar mercury framework. 360. “Autonomous-Finance” offers a Re-Imagined Idea of Banking. 10:12 A.M. 11OCT 2022 <system voice notification> “Hi Marc, I’m transferring $15K of your free-cash to investment-account and buying Amazon (AMZN) at $1621. Also, the home-insurance was renewed for 24 months. You saved $2400 in premium paid.” 361. PONZI-FI: Why Passive Income in Crypto is a SCAM Investing in cryptocurrency and blockchain can be risky. Anyone looking for passive income in any crypto project must be aware of where the money is coming from 362. Financial Literacy 101: How to grow wings series Savings are very much interlinked with mindful spending. Read on to master the art of spending money properly. 363. SocialFi Re-democratizing Web3 with Social First, Finance Second The world we live in has been extremely adaptive to the twists and turns coming its way – whether they be in fashion, business, economy, or the way we interact with one another. Social media, noticeably, has evolved over the last 30 years since the emergence of the internet, completely revolutionizing and defining social interactions; from Myspace, Meta’s Facebook, Instagram to now SocialFi projects like Ultra (UOS), Gritti, and Coinverse, where users are empowered with decentralized finance (DeFi) principles and unlimited opportunities. 364. What is DeFi and Why it is so Important? DeFi is an acronym for decentralized financial applications, meaning all those banking services without someone in the middle. 365. Are Crypto Savings Accounts Safe to Use? Opening yourself up to the cryptocurrency market, a crypto savings account also allows for the benefits of a standard bank account. Learn the benefits of this. 366. You Should Stop Wiring Money via Banks and Other Intermediaries, Today When we transferred money overseas, we had to top up extra cash. Exorbitant remittance fees, foreign exchange rates, and commissions all meant that we had to transfer more than what our recipient needed, just so we could ensure that the recipient actually received the full amount. 367. 9 Indispensable Factors to Consider Before Starting an IT Services Business More than half of the small businesses in the United States do not make it to the fifth year. The big question now is: How do you create a successful business? 368. The Role of Embedded Finance in Creating a Frictionless Experience Customers are still big on frictionless experiences and because humans are insatiable in their quest to improve life’s meaningfulness, the job is never done. 369. A Tract on Monetary Reform: Chapter II - Public Finance and Changes in the Value of Money A Government can live for a long time, even the German Government or the Russian Government, by printing paper money. 370. What's New in the Evolution of Real-Time Cross Border Digital Payments? The rise of a global infrastructure facilitating cross-border settlements creates a real-time, highly-secure alternative to traditional payments. 371. Top 6 Types Of Finance Technologies To Grow Your Business Finance technology has a broad scope of application that keeps revolutionizing the field. Here is an overview of the main 6 ones that enable business growth. 372. A Crypto Gospel: Supercycle Theory The investment thesis for crypto and bitcoin amidst inflation, economic growth, and U.S. policy initiatives. 373. Understanding Term Sheets - Part 1: Liquidation Preferences Liquidation preferences determine how the proceeds are shared in a liquidity event such as the sale of the company or its assets. 374. Decentralized Finance: Automation of Financial Markets The expression decentralized finance - often abbreviated as DeFi - describes to an alternative financial infrastructure built on top of the Ethereum blockchain. DeFi uses smart contracts to create protocols that replicate existing financial services in a more open, interoperable, and transparent way. This article highlights opportunities and potential risks of the DeFi ecosystem. I propose a multi-layered framework to analyze the implicit architecture and the various DeFi building blocks, including token standards, decentralized exchanges, decentralized debt markets, blockchain derivatives, and on-chain asset management protocols. I conclude that DeFi still is a niche market with certain risks but that it also has interesting properties in terms of efficiency, transparency, accessibility, and composability. As such, DeFi may potentially contribute to a more robust and transparent financial infrastructure. 375. Tether, Off-Chain Stablecoins, And Synthetic Crypto Bubbles How are off-chain stablecoins influencing the crypto market? In this article, you'll have an overview of the top three stablecoins. 376. Is It A Good Time To Buy Small-Cap Stocks? Small-cap stocks refer to stocks that have a small market capitalization and generally hover between US$300 million and US$2 billion. 377. Community Governed Loans and Mobile Money in Nigeria with Adebola Adeniran on The HackerNoon Podcast In this episode of the HackerNoon Podcast, Amy Tom sits down with Adebola Adeniran to talk about Money; specifically, mobile money in Nigeria 378. Why are Cryptocurrencies and Blockchain Finding Increased Acceptance by the People? Similar to the Internet in its early days, the cryptocurrency and the blockchain industries have experienced massive shifts in acceptance and maturity within a short span of time. While the initial half of the last decade witnessed the first-ever large scale security breach at crypto exchange Mt. Gox, and the fall of darknet marketplace, Silk Road, it also laid the groundwork for wider adoption and general awareness of the technology. 379. 9 Startup Metrics For Tech Founders To Track In this post, you will find nine essential metrics that you should know about and measure. Your KPIs can change as your startup grows. 380. How To Use the Exit Waterfall Tool in the Cap Table In this article, we will learn about the exit waterfall tool in the cap table. 381. Trading Range: Finding Your Next Runners Ask traders how they find the next breakout move, the next runner that’s going to skyrocket to +2000% profit. They’ll likely spout a bunch of technical indicators, screeners, Bollinger Bands, RSI, Stochastic Indicators… the list could go on. Before we even get to these tools, we first need to understand what the stock is breaking out from. So without further ado, here is your lesson on Trading Range. 382. Unlocking the Value of Digital Currencies with Crypto-Backed Loans Currently, the value of all the bitcoin in the world is $154 billion. And, bitcoin is only the most well-known cryptocurrency in the global economy. If we combine the value of bitcoin with other cryptocurrencies with a market cap of at least $1 billion, such as ethereum, litecoin and ripple, the total value comes to approximately $210 billion. 383. Time Value of Money: A Financial Management System for Developers If money has time value, does time have monetary value? 384. Bridging the Gap Between Traditional Finance and Cryptocurrencies While traditional finance, which includes banking, investment, and insurance, has been around for at least a century, the digital currency market is relatively younger. Bitcoin, the first ever cryptocurrency, was released in January 2009 and did not gain much traction outside enthusiast communities until a couple years later. Over the past few years, however, applications of the technology have proliferated, with major technology companies such as IBM and Microsoft exploring its use cases to augment or replace existing financial processes. 385. Five Practical Tips of Protect your Anonymity in the Cryptocurrency Space Bitcoin is now worth over $8,500. As such, it is only natural that this community-driven alternative to banks has drawn interest from traders, investors, and even regulators. Governments are concerned about Bitcoin, sprouting blockchain networks, and how it could impact their operations. Here, it is important to note that the control of money supply is vital for a centralized economy to thrive. 386. Will China's Metaverse Alone be Worth $8 Trillion? The US based investment firm Morgan Stanley has estimated that the Metaverse might be worth about $8 Trillion in China in a note to investors published today 387. 4 Lessons From OnlyFans and its Founder, Tim Stokely In contrast to other live platforms, OnlyFans saw adult performers as assets, so instead of prohibiting them, the company empowered them. 388. Thrilled to be Recognized as Startup of the Year in New York City From a personal perspective, I have leveraged quite a few tools to grow into a CEO. These range from therapists and coaches to SSRIs and budgeting exercises. 389. Promoting Reliable Decentralized Finance: An Interview with 2 Experts Ever since Bitcoin first came into play in 2008, the cryptocurrency space has never been deprived of concerns. 390. From Inside a Hedge Fund: Revelations From Insiders Here we have collected some interesting facts about what is happening in hedge funds based on open sources. 391. CSS Recreation: The Frosted Glass Credit Card Design Today I wanted to try and recreate a super cool dribbble shot from Dede Dwiyansyah I came across. 392. 7 Step Process To Develop a FinTech App That Drives ROI Needless to mention that the FinTech development company you pick should have prior experience in developing FinTech solutions. 393. Why Does Mukesh Ambani Have Faith in Blockchain? In the next ten years, Ambani predicted that the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry would undergo unavoidable changes. 394. How Social Trading Paves the Way for a Decentralized Future The lack of full ownership and open access threatens the sustainability of wealth preservation and growth for traders. Social trading could be the solution. 395. The Single Biggest Problem Plaguing Crypto Adoption Today, 19% of the world’s population have purchased cryptocurrencies. 396. Maduro's Venezuela Starting the CBDC Race On The Back Of Oil-Backed Petro Venezuela’s Petro, also known as Petromoneda, is an allegedly oil-backed CBDC introduced in 2018. 397. Fintech: The Main Attractions of This Bustling Industry Financial technology, or Fintech for short is a relatively avoided topic among tech enthusiasts, developers, programmers and etc. The reason is very simple actually. Developers don’t necessarily refer to their software as Fintech even though it’s quite literally associated with the financial industry. 398. Understanding Stock Options Stock Options are one of the most misunderstood investment instruments available on the stock market. Just mention ‘Stock Options’ to everyday investors, and you’re bound to hear such misnomers as — “they’re too risky”, “they’re too complicated”, and “isn’t it just gambling?” 399. Know About The 7 Basic Tech Trends In The Personal Finance Space Traditionally, the Financial Services industry has been a ‘stale’ and carefully regulated space. 400. DApps 101: Decoding Legality, Privacy, and Token Security Over the past few years, the overwhelming popularity of blockchain platforms such as Ethereum and EOS have introduced the world to a new computing paradigm: decentralized applications. 401. Crowdlending is Redefining Growth in Emerging Markets An increasingly popular way to connect entrepreneurs and secure investment, crowdlending is proving to be a key driver for innovative growth stage businesses. It connects those businesses that have great potential and disruptive ideas with major investors, empowering emerging markets around the world, especially in developing countries. 402. The Liquidity Crisis is Over. A Solvency Crisis is Why You Need to Invest in Gold. Investors and analysts from Forbes to Nasdaq to MarketWatch have noted the insane market volatility lately, chalking it up to “irrationality.” 403. Finance != Future of Blockchain But Cross-Domain Collaboration is Once upon a time, the emerging of the blockchain seemed to initiate a parallel new era, a utopia of the Value Internet. However, now the tide has receded, Bitcoin and Ethereum, as the flagships of the blockchain, are still struggling to get out of the dark tunnel, and the difficulty of landing various blockchain applications still has not been resolved. 404. 7 Platforms for Investing in Tokenized Real Estate Tokenization makes it possible for you to invest in properties across the globe and make profits, while owning a fraction of real estate in the form of tokens. 405. How Growth Financing helps to grow Tech Companies Tech companies need funds in the initial stages to market and advertise their brand. The financing of a tech economy requires significant capital. 406. How and Why Mango Markets Was Able to Be Exploited by Attackers How Mango Markets were manipulated by attackers to drain the platform of over a $110 million without needing any advanced hacks or other complex breaches. 407. Crypto Banks Are About to Flip Traditional Banks Move over traditional banks, crypto banks are the new move. Our guide explains everything you need to know about them. Click here for more. 408. How AI is Rocking the Finance Industry The financial market has evolved from what it used to be. There are a lot of redundant pictures stuck in the heads of everyone who are not a part of it and do not know how far it has come. The financial technology sector has accelerated its development during the last two decades and has created opportunities for people to trade from all across the world utilizing either their home computers, tablets, or even smartphones. 409. Using Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM) versus Black Scholes Model to value Stocks [A How-To Guide] Should we choose a model that gives a flawed but mostly usable coefficient, or should we choose a model that may give a very good or at times a very bad estimate depending on the nature of the data? 410. Lets Graph Simple Moving Averages Using Rust Simple Moving Averages are calculated by getting the mean closing price over a period of time. Lets see on how we can program that idea into Rust. 411. Diversifying your portfolio? Here are some tips you should try When the economy is expanding and stock markets soaring, it seems almost impossible to sell an asset for any amount less than the purchasing price. However, the economy is ever-changing, making it hard to predict market conditions. It is imperative for investors to have a well-diversified portfolio for any market condition. 412. Here’s Why It Is Easier For Startups To Set Up Shop in Singapore and Hong Kong Hong Kong and Singapore have emerged as the epicenters for startups and tech in Asia and worldwide. Both locations have attractive tax regimes for foreign companies and have invested heavily in government-backed startup programs, fostering positive growth and support in the region. Southeast Asia’s internet economy has more than tripled its size over the last four years, soaring to a US$100 billion for the first time in 2019 with expectations to reach US$300 billion by 2025. 413. DeFi Vs. CeFi: A Detailed Comparison The differences between CeFi and DeFi 414. Why Governments Should Embrace Technology The world has experienced a giant digital transformation and almost no aspect of life has been untouched by this technological change. Not only do we use all kinds of tech in our daily lives, but technological tools and devices have found a central position in professional spaces as well. In fact, one might argue that the business and administrative industry has endured the greatest degree of change due to this digital transformation. 415. Russia Pursues Technological Autonomy in the Shadow of Crippling Sanctions Since the invasion of Ukraine on February 2022, Russia has faced an array of sanctions from the international community. 416. Is Investing In Cryptocurrency A Smart Move for Retirement? The rise of cryptocurrency can be the next big thing to invest in, which is why it is a good idea to know what it is and what makes it so great. 417. How Podcast Players Generate Revenue [General Overview] The podcast industry is growing. The more growth, the more money will go into the industry. Podcast players make money from consumers and businesses through several methods. 418. The Future of DeFi: Is DeFi Awaiting for Mass Adoption DeFi future is bright, but many investors are still interested in DeFi mass adoption. The article explains how DeFi is revolutionizing the financial industry. 419. How to Navigate Digital Transformation as a Mid-Cap Bank In the banking sector, digital transformation is long overdue. It’s the pandemic that caused a rapid spike in customers’ demand for digital channels. 420. How Wall Street Veterans Decided to Fight Back Against Traditional Finance Despite its popularity, traditional finance has some inefficiencies that need to be addressed. We spoke to Jack Tao of Phemex to get his thoughts on this. 421. Does Bitcoin Actually Solve a Problem? Before we can evaluate if and how Bitcoin is worth any value, we must first acknowledge and agree that there are problems worth solving. 422. Central Bank Digital Currencies and A Bretton Woods Moment On October 15, Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF, came with an announcement talking about A New Bretton Woods Moment. 423. A Tract on Monetary Reform: Chapter I - No. 2 The Business Class Economists draw an instructive distinction between what are termed the “money” rate of interest and the “real” rate of interest. 424. The Zen of Building Financial Models: 9 Tips for Startup Founders 9 tips to improve your financial modeling game as a founder. 425. 5 Fintech Firms that Have Disrupted the Payments Industry in 2020 Innovations in fintech are usually given much attention because of the massive impact they have on everyone. The advent of smart payment solutions and digital financial products have helped both big businesses and average consumers in streamlining financial transactions. These days, machine-learning models, AI, and other similar technologies are paving the way for even more innovation and convenience in the financial services domain. 426. Blunt Economics: The Death of Growth - Part I During the 2007 crisis, I was 15 years old, obviously too young, to understand what's happening. My father was upset. He tried to explain to me that it's the crisis that has come, and we will have to cut expenses and save. 427. Money: A Basketcase [A Deep Dive] The failures of the USD as a global reserve currency mean\nthat we must reimagine money. 428. Why Traditional Investment Bankers Don't Work Well with Startups by Harry Friedberg, partner, BX3 Capital 429. How Irrational Exuberance aligned Dot-Com and Crypto bubbles. Intro 430. Borrow Without a Lender: a Decentralized Guaranteed Income System Borrow from yourself. At zero interest. This story is about a bank-killing DeFi cryptocurrency plan that involves a Guaranteed Income (GI) system. 431. An Intro to High-Risk Investments Seeking to put your money in an investment that promises a lot of profit now? Read this article before you take that big step! 432. Kurtosis and Bitcoin: A Quantitative Analysis Financial markets are chaotic. So chaotic, even, that many economists and investors believe market trends to be the product of ‘random walks’ and that prices cannot be predicted (see generally Malkiel). But randomness shouldn't be worrisome. In fact, random price movements can be good. Gaussian random walk, an assumption used by an options pricing model called Black-Scholes, treats intervals of an asset’s price over time as independent variables. By doing so, the changes in price over time, or the returns of an asset, are assumed to be normally distributed. Otherwise stated, “If transactions are fairly uniformly spread across time, and if the number of transactions per day, week, or month is very large, then the Central Limit Theorem leads us to expect that these price changes will have normal or Gaussian distributions” (Fama, 399). When an asset's returns are normally distributed, the probabilities of those returns are known. Knowing these probabilities can give investors a reliable framework accounting for the risk of holding said asset. When it comes to bitcoin, much has been said about how risky it is. The purpose of this article is to explore how to frame risk and to test how well traditional assumptions, implicit in derivatives pricing, apply to bitcoin. 433. What are Cryptocurrency Faucets? A simple narrative that highlights cryptocurrency faucets and how you should perceive them, Are crypto faucets great or a waste of time? Read more to find out 434. The Fintech APIs to Use in Your Finance Software Fintech app development with all the necessary features can be tough but that's exactly the case APIs are used for. Read on to learn how fintech APIs help you! 435. Your Guide To the Best Forex Trading Platforms in 2020 Whether you are new to forex or a seasoned trader, choosing the right trading platform for your needs is critical. Platforms with risk management tools are great for beginner traders while automation and advanced charting tools will be valued by advanced traders. 436. Nexo for Crypto Loans and Bitcoin Loans and Crypto Cards [Reviewed] What if Nexo had more than $100m USD worth of YOUR assets? More than their centralized bank-backed insurance fund protects? What if Nexo began speculatively investing YOUR funds into third-party protocols, putting the capital at risk — or even losing substantial amounts of it? 437. Can CeDeFi Offer the Best of Both Worlds? By now, if you haven't heard about DeFi (decentralized finance), it might be that you've been living under a rock of some kind. 438. Building a Custom Solution for Financial Analytics The success of financial services is highly dependent on data accuracy and analytics. Creating a custom solution helps to overcome this challenge. 439. Will Artificial Intelligence Replace Portfolio Managers in The Financial Industry? Artificial Intelligence (AI) chess gamers and poker players have already proven they could beat human masters. What’s to stop AI from doing the same with financial markets? What happens when AI becomes a portfolio player? 440. DeFi: The Future Of Real Estate Financing Ever thought about the impact of DeFi and Web3 on real estate and how it's funded? Let's explore together the nuances of the viable alternative to TradFi. 441. Fintech: How COVID Affected Payments and the Underbanked The COVID-19 pandemic was a disruptor in the purest startup sense. The immediate shift to remote work, school, and socially distanced ways of life accelerated innovation by an estimated five years. 442. Bitcoin Exceeds $40,000 For The First Time Ever: Value Doubles in Less Than a Month The value of Bitcoin is worth more than $740 billion just behind Tesla at $758.26 billion, and digital cryptocurrency markets are worth more than $1 trillion, 443. Ant Financial: Controversies around the Biggest IPO in History At a share price of 68.8 Chinese yuan, the Ant Financial IPO was expected to raise $34 billion in its public offering at the Shanghai and Hong Kong exchanges -- which would value it at over $300 billion. 444. Google Pay’s 2020 Diwali Campaign Is The Marketing Campaign You Need To Learn From 2 445. 10 Bold Ideas I Learned from Interviewing 20+ Traders Trading is an adventure that has a different meaning for every individual. It affects careers, businesses, and entire industries. Traders are the individuals that embark upon this path, and succeed. They use a wide range of tools and strategies, and have their own specific principles that guide their efforts. There are differences and similarities between the routines and approaches of successful traders. Below are the main pieces of advice shared by 20 traders. 446. Crypto Experts Give 5 Cryptocurrency Trends for the Rest of 2021 The cryptocurrency space has grown in leaps and bounds since the introduction of bitcoin in 2009. The year 2021, apart from being the beginning of a new decade, 447. How Far Are We From CBDC? Coronavirus has become the boogeyman of today. From public to financial health, almost every aspect of our lives were impacted by this pandemic. It has gotten to the point where some began spreading conspiracy theories about Covid-19, claiming that everything was planned, calculated and organized by one of the world powers. 448. How to Move Large Funds in Crypto Without Losing any Cash Value Transaction strategies to move large funds in crypto without losing value 449. Banking The Unbanked with DeFi: Egoras Vs. PlasmaPay Vs. ARCC.One From the beginning, one of crypto's most promising features was its ability to sidestep the gatekeepers of traditional finance. 450. RuPay: The Indian Card Payment Alternative Rivals Visa and Mastercard Story of how RuPay, an Indian alternative for Visa and MasterCard became a giant in the plastic card industry within a span of a decade. 451. 15 Wall Street Institutions Bullish On Bitcoin If you were a CEO of a large financial institution three years ago, publicly stating support for Bitcoin would be suicidal. 452. Futuristic Future of Human in the World of Financial Technologies Finance has entered a phase of radical charge, promising much for both consumers and those leading the revolution. 453. Cryptocurrencies and Loki's Part in the Current Global Financial System It has been God backing the global financial system, if US Dollars can be trusted. The medieval sentiment ‘In God We Trust’ snuck into the original 1776 design of the Great Seal of the United States and was raised to adorn the currency during the height of the United States economic power in 1956. 454. The US Dollar has Failed as a Reserve Currency Where to from here? 455. An Intro to Shitcoins for Beginner Crypto Traders Shitcoins are the subject of most crypto discussions and for a good reason. Find out more about them in this introductory article. 456. I Took a COBOL Course and It Wasn't The Worst COBOL is in the news again. Millions of people are filing unemployment claims nearly all at once, and the systems to process them are failing. Why? They need to scale to unprecedented levels, they’re written in COBOL, and… we don’t have enough COBOL programmers. 457. Data Science in Finance: 5 Ways It Changed the Industry What’s the Role of Data Science in Finance? 458. How Do Classical Economic Theories Value Bitcoin? About 700 years before Sweden issued the first European banknotes in 1661, China cracked their head on how they could lighten the load of the people carrying copper coins everywhere they go. 459. How to Generate Additional Streams of Revenue via Embedded Banking Wish to unlock new revenue paths for your business and that too from your existing products? Say hello to embedded banking & finance! 460. DeFi Will Replace The Global Financial System There's no denying that DeFi will play a major role in finance of the future, and the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission looked at the problems with regulating it this week. 461. Stop Dollar-Cost Averaging Into Bitcoin When you buy blindly, you might be doing more harm than good. 462. Learning from the Past to Create a Modern Financial System for the Digital Age The global financial system is comprised of a framework of legal agreements, institutions, and both formal and informal economic actors that together facilitate international flows of financial capital for purposes of investment and trade financing. Our current global financial systems are based on a series of historical events and innovations that brought us to where we are today. Historical markers such as the first minted coin, the use of paper money, the adoption of the US dollar as the international reserve currency, abandonment of the gold standard, and the ubiquity of mobile payments have all greatly influenced the way we exchange and store value on a micro and macro scale. 463. How Artificial Intelligence is Transforming Fraud Detection in Financial Services In this article, you will find the common types of financial fraud and how artificial intelligence is transforming fraud detection in financial services. 464. Medical Student Meets Blockchain: Meet the Writer Gimbiya Galadima Meet the Writer interview with Hacker Noon blogging fellow Gimbiya Galadima, a medical student and content writer with vast knowledge of finance and blockchain. 465. Crypto Philanthropy Promotes Worldwide Donations Through Cross Border Payments Philcoin was created to bridge philanthropy and technology to create the largest-ever philanthropic movement. 466. How BitMEX Wallets Impact the Price of Bitcoin Part of building a profitable trading strategy is quickly testing novel ideas. These tend to be the money makers in the rare case that they prove useful once you can integrate them into your strategy. 467. Make it Easy on Me: How to Easily Invest in Crypto Even if You Have No Time Bogle believed that “investing is for everyone.” 468. Can Blockchain Help Close the Gender Gap in Finance? The DeFi movement gives power to female investors in a way legacy banking never has. 469. On Bringing the Change to Financial Education, with Ivan Muck, CEO at ff.next An interview with the Co-Founder and CEO of the Hungarian mobile banking firm, Ivan Muck about how he and his startup got started and some lessons learned. 470. How the Finance Industry Is Being Reshaped by Enterprise Blockchain Decentralization and peer-to-peer exchanges, made possible by blockchain and distributed ledgers, are increasing the efficiency of financial transactions. 471. A Tract on Monetary Reform: Chapter I - II. Changes in the Value of Money, As affecting Production A fluctuation in the measuring-rod of value does not alter in the least the wealth of the world, the needs of the world, or the productive capacity of the world 472. How Open Source and AI Will Change the Future of Finance My prediction is that open source + AI will disrupt the financial sector in the upcoming years. 473. The DeFi Boom And Its Impact On The Privacy of Crypto-Transactions Privacy in DeFi protocols that run mostly on the Ethereum Blockchain are an issue. Findora, Secret and Incognito try to solve this issue 474. Financial Damage Caused by Software Bugs The damage caused by software bugs is undermined. Here's a look at the issue of technical debt caused by bugs, with example cases. 475. Can Facebook's Libra 2.0 Live Up To Its Promise? When Facebook first introduced the concept of Libra, their first digital currency, it looked promising. They designed the currency to become global and utilized a digital ledger, or blockchain technology, just like any other cryptocurrency. Interestingly, unlike other cryptocurrencies, Libra would be backed by a ‘basket of currencies’, which would protect it from volatilities; the usual fluctuations that we see in a typical cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. 476. List of Awesome Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Projects I probably don’t need to introduce you to Decentralized Finance (DeFi) or Open Finance. DeFi is here to change traditional finance, creating an open ecosystem of financial products. It’s here to stay. 477. Your Money Is All Set To Lose More Value. Again. There’s a simple strategy that will change your financial life and you don’t need to be Warren Buffett to understand it. 478. 5 Business Growth Hacking Tips to Adopt in 2023 5 Business Growth Hacking Tips to Adopt in 2023 479. DeFi 2.0: Could it be Rehab for Liquidity Addicts in DeFi 1.0? In #DeFi 1.0 users are chasing the next high (yield). DeFi 2.0 provides: Increased capital efficiency, Protocol controlled liquidity, Advanced treasury mgmt 480. How Growth Funding Helps Businesses? Does business need financial help for growth? Learn how growth funding can help your company reach the next level. 481. Low-Risk Investing for Beginners: 5 Types of Investments Not Related to Stocks and Crypto What if I told you your investment portfolio can be a pleasant calm breeze of investment that provides us with low-risk returns. 482. Using Python For Finance: How To Analyze Profitability Margin Learn how to perform a profitability analysis by peer companies using Python 483. 2020 is The Year Wall Street Could Take Over Cryptocurrency Fresh off the German government’s decision to let banks store and sell cryptocurrency, Deutsche Bank predicted cryptocurrency will go mainstream by 2022 and eventually replace cash. 484. What is Modern Monetary Theory (MMT)? A Pocket Guide To Modern Monetary Theory and Why It Matters 485. My Thoughts on Stocktwits, Censorship, and Online Harassment Stocktwits as a tool really excited me in the beginning, but I was awakened to a reality of things that are quite toxic. What inspired me, is that you seem to have had founders with an innovative vision in terms of creating a community for stocks and stock tickers. However, this community may have become a safe haven for trolling, internet harassment, defamation, stock dumping, privacy concerns, and much more. This isn't to personally come after the founders or anything like this, as I warrant a healthy discussion on how to improve big tech. We do need to look at the problems though. 486. An Interview With Crypto Expert and Token Guru Eloisa Marchesoni My conversation with the youngest female cryptocurrency consultant in the industry 487. General Motor's Claims To Commercialise the Most Innovative Battery Technology GM has made the much-overlooked claim that by mid-decade, it expects to commercialize the most exotic of the stretch futuristic batteries currently on electric vehicle drawing boards. 488. Moving From the Flat Earth: Why We Should Switch to Data-Driven Finance Businesses should switch from linear formulae to data-driven finance. This will allow companies to not only get an immediate revenue boost! 489. How to Improve Open Finance Apps In the US, our financial data should be more easily accessible and transportable. This would make it simpler for more applications to be built to give us views into our financial life (bank account, brokerage, etc…). That in turn would allow different segments of the population to be better served for their needs. 490. Teamwork, Humor and Fintech: Interview with 2022 Noonies Nominee Valerie Ejegi An interview with 2022 HackerNoon Noonies nominee, Valerie Ejegi. 491. Importance and Tips of Financial Management in Small Business Managing your business finances is important for creating stable financial future. Keep reading to know useful tips for financial management in small business. 492. [A Response] to the Citron Research Report on Nanox Story first seen here, republished as well to Hackernoon on 9/20/2020 2:28PM 493. The Age Of “Whatever It Takes” Economic Policies And what it means for all of us 494. Securities on Blockchain: Revolutionizing Capital Markets - Interview with Alex Nascimento, UCLA Welcome to our series, "Behind the Startup." Tell us about your book on Security Token Offerings ('STOs') and your journey\ninto the blockchain industry? 495. What is So Good About the Ownership Economy? The ownership economy offers a powerful new tool for builders to leverage market incentives to jumpstart new networks. 496. The Bitcoin Mempool: Where Transactions Take Flight One of Bitcoin’s strengths and the thing that makes it unique in the finance world is its radical transparency. Blockchain data is like a window, you can see right through it. 497. How To Explain Bitcoin To People Without Boring Them To Death Bitcoin confuses a lot of people because they get lost in the jargon (decentralized, validator, etc.). 498. Tokenization Will Destroy The World of Finance As We Know It Blockchain can become the main feature not only of financial markets, but also of many other sectors of the economy. In theory, any asset can be tokenized, and the rights to it are represented in a distributed ledger. But it is most likely that in the coming years, this process will affect the following industries - Infrastructure, real estate, intellectual property, music and culture, stocks and trade, gold and rare precious metals, foundations and their assets, art and collectibles, foreign exchange transactions and insurance. But at the same time, it should be understood that the tokenization of these industries will seriously change them, and will actually hit finance. 499. Why (and how) our startup spends $10K on our annual retreat A few weeks ago we finished another company retreat. It was our best one yet.I’m sad to see it come to an end, but also breathe a sigh of relief — After all, a lot of time goes into 48h of pure company bonding time. 500. What is Bad Debt? Being in debt can be frustrating, but here is an article designed to help you pay off those loans and get back on your feet. 501. Crypto Regulation Aspects in South-East Asia The most important part of the investors' trust in crypto assets is their legal regulation. Now, we have several types of countries according to crypto regulations. The first ones include only El Salvador, where Bitcoin is a legal tender. The second ones unite countries where there’s a legal basis to buy/sell/margin trade/issue new tokens, and so on. The last ones are like China, where crypto activities are strictly forbidden. Many South-East Asia countries focus on providing a legal field for crypto companies to work and managing issuing crypto assets. The regulation authorities look for tax deductions of both individuals and companies if they make profits, trading crypto assets. Also, the countries pay much attention to anti-terrorist financing activities. 502. Looking Into the Impact of AR and VR in the Finance Industry Learn all about the most recent advances in the usage of augmented reality and virtual reality in the finance sphere with this comprehensive overview. 503. Busting Financial Myths: "The Ignorant Retail Investor" If you Google "ignorant retail traders," you'll find mentions on the Financial Times, Seeking Alpha, Wired, Berkshire Money Management, The Street, and even The South China Morning Post. 504. WTF is Decentralized Finance or DeFi? Well kept billion dollar secret at your fingertips 505. The Various Cryptocurrencies — A Framework to Understanding Crypto-assets On coinmarketcap alone, there are 2,347 unique cryptocurrencies listed as of September 3, 2019. 506. Using Machine Learning to Recommend Investments in P2P Lending Introducing PeerVest: A free ML app to help you pick the best loan pool on a risk-reward basis 507. The Ascent of FinTech Society has always been hostile towards financiers. There has always been tension between the have-nots and have-yachts. For millennia people have sneered at ‘parasitic’ money lenders, while admiring more ‘honourable’ professions from farming to art. 508. A Tract on Monetary Reform: Chapter I - No. 3 The Earner It has been a commonplace of economic text-books that wages tend to lag behind prices, with the result that the real earnings of the wage-earner are diminished 509. 6 Financial Mistakes That Prove To Be Fatal For Startups One quality that separates seasoned entrepreneurs from the newbies is their willingness and ability to take calculated risks. You will notice this tendency from the world’s best entrepreneurs including Richard Branson, Arianna Huffington, and Jack Ma. 510. The Financial System Laid Bare [My Two Cents] A Pocket Economics Guide To Where Money Comes From 511. Coinbase Innovator’s Dilemma: From Exchange to Broker This quote from Brian Armstrong holds the clue to an under appreciated threat to Coinbase. 512. An In-Depth Look at Coronavirus, Bitcoin, & the 2008 Housing Bubble What do a McMansion buying spree, a pandemic, and a cryptocurrency have in common? It may be surprising but these three things have a lot of stuff in common 513. Current Market Outlook: Insights for Seed Stage Founders This short briefing note is prepared for founders who are considering, or are in the process of raising seed capital. The last few weeks have seen a significant shift in terms of the fundraising atmosphere, and investors’ appetite for risk. 514. Clever Financial Hacks You Need to Try In this thread, our community shared a few clever financial hacks you need to start using today. 515. The Crypto State of Affairs in 2021 The stories to track regarding government regulation that will determine the future of cryptocurrency. 516. Making Sense of Bitcoin's Volatility Clustering and How To Take Advantage of it In 2019, Bitcoin's (BTC) volatility was erratic. On one day alone, the price of bitcoin changed by over 40%. However, for most days, the change in price hovers around 1%-2%. The purpose of this article is to investigate the nature of BTC's volatility and see what kind of strategies are suited best to take advantage of it. 517. How To Analyze Cryptocurrency Cash Flow? Cryptocurrency Evaluation using Demand & Supply forces | Real Utility (value provided via token like cash flow), Financial Utility and Valuation (Speculation) | 518. The New Wolf of Wall Street: DeFi 2021 Overview and 2022 Outlook The rapid growth #DeFi in 2021 exposed many flaws in the pioneering new financial system. In 2022, we look forward to improved #security, #insurance and more. 519. Indian Currency and Finance: Chapter I - The Present Position of the Rupee On the broad historical facts relating to Indian currency, I do not intend to spend time. 520. Online Banking Apps: Extra Features Banks Need to Stay Competitive Online banking is on a steady path to success, surpassing traditional financial institutions in reliability, convenience, and transaction speed. Still, with more financial services software companies joining the race, users become increasingly picky and difficult to impress. To keep that competitive edge, the service has to offer features that are both desirable and original. This article is an overview of the most feasible directions to explore. 521. "You Have to Have Privacy, But to What Scale and Under Whose Control?" - Adel de Meyer Recently I had a chance to chat with Adel de Meyer, entrepreneur and leader of DAPS coin, a fully anonymous staking coin and payment system. Her project recently published a new DAPS whitepaper and announced its web wallet. 522. How to Effectively Plan a Startup Equity Distribution? Learn how to plan your early-stage startup's startup equity distribution effectively. 523. Water: The Alternative Investment Opportunity There are just three basic things that humans cannot live without: water, food, and oxygen. The problem is that the human population is growing too rapidly, to the extent that there are genuine worries about the ability of the earth’s environment to sustain this population. 524. Why I Think the S&P 500 Crashed Bitcoin in 2019 In this post we are going to see how: 525. Prospects of European Economy: Defaults, Bankruptcies, and Debt Crisis Don't let the market fool you, “headwinds” will only get stronger. 526. What Does the Future Hold for Mobile Money? In an East African country, an idea that gives birth to the developing world by storm. The concept of mobile money solution was introduced in Kenya in 2007 by two mobile network operators, namely Safaricom and Vodafone. 527. The True Impact Of The US Election On The Global Financial Markets: An Analysis The closer to the US presidential election day, the more financial markets go into turmoil. At the time of writing, we have DXY up, Gold down, Stocks down. As for Crypto, although BTC did not decline, most Altcoins have been red for a relatively long time. 528. Women in Blockchain | Collaboration 529. What Is Impermanent Loss? Why decentralised exchanges and the way that automated market makers work mean that losses made while investing may not be as permanent as they initially seem. 530. DeFi Adoption: How Far Are We from It and What Problems Need Solving? DeFi is an alternative to the traditional financial system, since it offers many benefits and improvements but to become adopted, it must solve many challenges 531. How to Choose a Blockchain Accounting Solution To thrive in a volatile economic environment, blockchain accounting tools are needed that boost efficiencies and cut costs. Here's how to find the right one. 532. Analyzing The Commitment of Traders [COT] Report The Commitment of Traders Report is one of the prime sources of data for many futures and forex traders. You may have even seen the graphs referenced in our Weekly Reports. But what exactly does COT data tell you and how can you use it to improve your trading? We tackle these questions in our latest blog below. 533. The Risk and Reward of Yield Farming Yield farming tends to have much higher returns due to a protocol's high need for liquidity. However, the higher returns come with increased risk. 534. Are Nordic Nations Happier than Others? The Nordic countries are known for the benefits they provide to their citizens for the sake of their happiness 535. Nixon Shock, Bitcoin Pizzas, Beirut and Refugees Interview with Tey el-Rjula, author of The Invisible Son, about Bitcoin, being unbanked, & Bitcoin Pizzas in a refugee camp, on the anniversary of Nixon Shock. 536. Traditional stocks and crypto exchanges. Convergence paves the way to new era of finance I, Viktor Kochetov, CEO at Kyrrex, a digital wallet and professional cryptocurrency, discuss and explain common traits, distinctions and why this interaction is a win-win. 537. About Bitcoin: What Altcoins and Shitcoins Don't Seem To Get After 30 years of trial and error, this new, pristine asset class called Bitcoin has emerged, it’s here, staring at you in the face. It works. 538. A Tract on Monetary Reform: Chapter III - IV. The Forward Market in Exchanges Transactions in “spot” exchange are for cash—that is to say, cash in one currency is exchanged for cash in another currency. 539. Tech Politics, Math, and Career Baakt Launch 540. A Tract on Monetary Reform: Chapter IV - III. The Restoration of a Gold Standard It is natural, after what we have experienced, that prudent people should desiderate a standard of value which is independent of Finance Ministers and State Ban 541. Family Offices: The Secret Instrument to Keeping Your Wealth According to a study by American expert and businessman Russ Alan Prince, three quarters of surveyed wealthy people in the world (with assets of more than $30 million) prefer to use the services of multi-family offices (MFOs). At the same time, 85% of those participating in the study would like to organize their own family office — single-family office (SFO), if they could afford it. It is very unusual that such sentiments arise despite standardization and automation of financial services. Today, managing your own liquidity is no longer technologically complex, and the link to the bank, as an infrastructure, is weakening. 542. Should You Buy Bitcoin? Understanding the Ups and Downs Lessons in cryptocurrencies from the past and a look towards the future 543. The Future of Finance in the Era Of Shadow Banking and Decentralized Exchanges In an era where shadow banks and decentralized payments have become the new cool, this article looks at what could be the future of traditional finance. 544. Benefits of Financial Independence For Software Engineers If you read this post, chances that you are a software developer who is seeking financial advice for smart money-saving or investment or early retirement. 545. A Tract on Monetary Reform: Chapter I - I. Changes in the Value of Money, as affecting Distribution For the purpose of this inquiry a triple classification of Society is convenient—into the Investing Class, the Business Class, and the Earning Class. 546. An Introduction to Relative Strength Index Trading Strategies Relative Strength Index (RSI) is another staple indicator of the technical analysis world. What is the Relative Strength Index? It measures the speed and change of price movements to evaluate if a stock is overbought or oversold. A wildly popular tool among traders, it is also widely misunderstood. 547. What is The Arca Research Framework? The Arca Research team takes a blended approach to performing due diligence on investment opportunities in digital assets, leveraging our backgrounds in capital markets, equities/credit investing, M&A, venture capital and early-stage technology. Our analysis incorporates both a top-down and bottom-up approach -- meaning we analyze global economic events and asset classes in combination with crypto-specific events to form top-down theses, and use a bottom-up thesis-driven approach to token selection. 548. Crypto Will Never Replace a Major Currency (and It Doesn’t Need To) Crypto will never replace a major currency (and it doesn't need to in order to be successful) 549. Indian Currency and Finance: CHAPTER II - The Gold-Exchange Standard If we are to see the Indian system in its proper perspective, it is necessary to digress for a space to a discussion of currency evolution in general. 550. A Tract on Monetary Reform: Chapter III - The Theory of Money and of the Foreign Exchange Parts of this chapter raise, unavoidably, matters of much greater difficulty to the layman than the rest of the book. 551. Don't Forget The Pattern Day Trader (PDT) Rule A common source of frustration for beginner and more experienced traders alike, is the Pattern Day Trader (PDT) Rule. ‘Pattern Day Trader’ is a regulatory designation from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), to discourage retail traders from excessive trading. The PDT Rule places a minimum equity requirement on margin accounts where the stock market trader executes four or more day trades within five business days. 552. Growing a Fintech Unicorn: Alex Tonelli's Anthology of Lessons Learned Whether you’re thinking of launching a startup or in the trenches of your first entrepreneurial venture, any morsel of advice from someone who’s been in your shoes can be like gold. 553. Organizing Student Finances With Abhinov Balagoni In this AMA, Abhinov shares his insights on student loans, steps toward financial stability, the birth and growth of his company, and university applications. 554. How Chintai is Making the Trading Life Cycle More Efficient The HackerNoon community talked to Ryan Bethem from Chintai about Chintai's position in the market and what sets them apart from their competitors. 555. FinTech: A 2020 Retrospective, and 5 Finance Trends for 2021 FinTech is a growing industry at the intersection of technology and financial services. This is a powerful incentive for technological progress, which expands its influence on different sectors of the economy, allowing them to develop. For example, FinTech has been most active in consumer services, banking, money transfers, payments, insurance, asset and capital management. The industry is revolutionizing the way businesses and consumers conduct financial transactions. 556. How to Manage your Cryptocurrency Portfolio How To Manage Your Cryptocurrency Portfolio in Five Steps?\nVision | Portfolio Assessment | Measurable Targets | Strategy Creation, Implementation and Evaluation Thank you for checking out the 556 most read stories about Finance on HackerNoon. to find the most read stories about any technology. Visit the /Learn Repo