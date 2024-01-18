418 Stories To Learn About Fintech

Let's learn about via these 418 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Fintech /Learn Repo Your knowledge of the Fintech industry can be improved right here.This community has got it all: from analysis of latest trends, to expert interviews. 1. Can Bitcoin Hit 1 Million Dollars? We are quite a number of years away from million dollar Bitcoins. I predict Bitcoin will NEVER get to one million dollars due to historical precedents. 2. Can You Consistently Beat the FX Markets using AI Trading Software, Without Actually Trading? I am pretty sure you are aware that every time you trade you lose money? 3. Everything You Need to Know About PSD2 and Open Banking The financial industry has grown incredibly large over the past several decades. From conventional bank wire and cash payments, our financial systems have quickly evolved into online-driven, e-wallet-type platforms where almost every major or minor transaction is just several clicks away. 4. Perch, a Mortgage Fintech, Raises $4M in Series A Funding Perch, a Mortgage Fintech, Raises $4M in Series A Funding 5. The Importance for Cyber Security in Investment Banking Industry Today, finding the best investments takes more than looking for market leaders. The investors today look for companies that has secure systems apart from profit generation, huge market share, strong growth potential, or a reasonable valuation. cybersecurity is a crucial growth-oriented strategy for their portfolio. 6. How Mobile App Developers Can Save Millions on App Store Fees Mobile app developers can now save millions on app store fees by using alternative payment channels. 7. Future of Banking and Financial Services: 2020 Edition The world of banking and financial services has changed drastically over the past few years. The rise of technological innovation in banking and fintech sector has changed the way banking software companies have been operating. There has been a rush of cryptocurrencies powered by Blockchain, along with the AI automation that has disrupted the banking and financial space for better. 8. How Government Policies Influence e-Payment Adoption Mobile payments, wallets, and digital banking have made a splash around the world over the last few years, as smartphone adoption grows and the demand for alternative e-payment options rises. According to eMarketer: [9. I Live On the Internet: Interview With Bin Nguyen, CEO of Chiheisen Technology](https://hackernoon.com/i-live-on-the-internet-interview-with-bin-nguyen-ceo-of-chiheisen-technology) 10. Fintech Talent Shortage Research : Risk of Inaction in 2020 Fintech companies are experiencing problems with finding the right IT candidates for open positions. The skills shortage has become a bottleneck to growth for many companies. Hiring tech talents in the US is time and money consuming. Find more details about the problem in the infographic below. 11. DeFi's Collateralized Debt Protocols 12. Rich Man Values Gold, His Son Values Bitcoin How do the rich get richer? At the poker table, it's simple, when you have more chips, you have earned the right to lie more often. 13. ‘Being Naive Is a Feature, Not a Bug’: Abhinov Balagoni, CEO Pax Credit A Chat with Abhinov Balagoni, Founder and CEO of Pax Credit on how he got started and what the future holds for Pax Credit 14. Generative AI, Fintech and Future of Financial Services You know the hype is real when even the World Economic Forum writes that ChatGPT is just the start of the generative AI boom. 15. Will Bitcoin be Legal in Mexico? Bitcoin has increased extraordinary notoriety lately. A huge number of Mexican natives have been effectively putting resources into cryptographic money because of the high gainfulness it has offered since its beginning. 16. What'll Happen to Crypto After Black Monday 2020? Bitcoin was explicitly called “digital gold” back in 2011, and a 2010 InfoWorld article says: 17. Find out Which Startup is Winning in Your City Vision, strength, determination, resilience… these are all key building blocks to moving the world forward. 18. Top Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Trends in 2023 Top DeFi Trends - The rise in demand is so much that the global Decentralized Finance (DeFi) market is expected to reach $231.19 billion by 2030. 19. Why Governments Should Embrace Technology The world has experienced a giant digital transformation and almost no aspect of life has been untouched by this technological change. Not only do we use all kinds of tech in our daily lives, but technological tools and devices have found a central position in professional spaces as well. In fact, one might argue that the business and administrative industry has endured the greatest degree of change due to this digital transformation. 20. I Founded a Successful Fintech Company at 16 - with Noonies Nominee Arian Adeli At 16 years-old, I founded my first company, Rivo Trading, a FinTech startup which has been nominated for the Best Trading Technology in 2020 and 2021. 21. An Open Letter to President Trump on Crypto Money has evolved alongside societies for over 40,000 years — satisfying basic human needs for a means of exchange, a method of payment, a standard of value, a store of wealth, and a unit of account. This evolution occurred both along traditional trade routes like the Maritime Silk Road, but also more recently along digital trade routes — like the Internet and blockchain. 22. From Zero To $210K MRR in Five Months: Here's How Building a SaaS startup 23. History & Evolution of Fiat Money To Digital Assets Currency is a vast subject, understanding the history of money opens the door to a deeper appreciation of digital assets and commodity-backed digital currencies 24. Open Banking and More Fintech Trends to Expect in 2020 The banking sector is perhaps one of the major beneficiaries of modern advances in software technology. Today, payments, accounts and other finances could be easily handled through banking software, mobile banking applications, banking software among other banking solutions. 25. Banks Need to Think like Fintech Companies to Capitalise on the Digital Banking Revolution Digital banking is the way of the future, and the Asia-Pacific financial services industry needs to be prepared for the enormous changes that are on the horizon. 26. Are Crypto Payments Going Mainstream With AMC News? A sign of the growing mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrency came recently with the announcement that US-based cinema chain AMC will soon be accepting crypto. 27. We Built An Email & SMS Crypto Alerts So That You Don't Miss Out On The Wild Price Movements Use email & SMS crypto alerts to track Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other 3500+ crypto coins and tokens 28. The Liquidity Crisis is Over. A Solvency Crisis is Why You Need to Invest in Gold. Investors and analysts from Forbes to Nasdaq to MarketWatch have noted the insane market volatility lately, chalking it up to “irrationality.” 29. 5 Top Payment Trends for 2021, According To McKinsey Surviving the Pandemic: the Top 5 Fintech Payment Trends of 2021 30. Capital as a Commodity: How Technology is Reshaping Global Finance How this startup is reshaping global finance by making capital a commodity. 31. 7 FinTech Trends for Financial Service Providers to Keep a Note of in 2022 To help you keep up with all the latest FinTech innovations, we have compiled a list of seven emerging trends affecting the FinTech industry. Read now! 32. How to Build Blockchain Financial Services Applications A Comprehensive Guide on how to Build a Blockchain Financial Services Application to Ensure that your Company's Idea Becomes the Next Big Thing in Fintech 33. "I’m a big advocate of Web3 and an anarchist at heart," says FinTech Entrepreneur, Julie Plavnik Julie is a content strategist and writer who helps Web3 projects rank higher on search engines by creating engaging, optimized content. 34. Fintech Is Dead: All Hail Insurtech Wall Street. Tokyo. London. Shanghai. Hong Kong. 35. Best Fintech Startup Ideas of 2019 FinTech is the amalgamation of the two most powerful industries of our time: Finance and Technology. We all know the things that technology and finance have achieved on their own. Most of the 21st century is made possible due to these two entities. 36. The Emerging Techs That Will Drive the Fourth Industrial Revolution From bespoke conveyor systems that enabled Henry Ford to build the first automobiles to the steam power that powered trains for trade, the first two industrial revolutions sparked a new era of prosperity and economic progress for humankind. More recently, the third revolution ushered in a new era of globalization with instantaneous communication, trade, and commerce over the Internet. 37. Mitigating the DDOS Threats Facing Banks and Fintechs As much as digitization and cyber simplified banking, the Fintech sector has left digital payment activity exposed to malicious and suspicious activity. 38. Pulled By The Future, Not Pushed By The Past FinTech is revolutionizing financial services for the Millennial generation 39. MSMEs could help boost the Economy in Emerging Markets through Blockchain Technology It may come as a surprise, but MSMEs (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) in emerging markets are one of the biggest contributors to their economy - almost 40% of their GDP and 60% of total employment. This is after the fact that 70% of them lack access to credit and basic financial services. 40. NFT'ers! LET'S GET READY TO RUMBLE!!! Polygon vs Solana Polygon and Solana are both promising projects with unique value propositions; comparing them does an injustice to both- but we will compare them anyway! 41. The Tips and Tricks for Building UX in Fintech When it comes to user convenience, understanding consumer habits is as important as the market your app operates in. The ability to combine simple gestures with user-friendly interface results in a solution that appears simple and comprehensive. Mirroring of the physical actions into digital ones is one of the ways to do it. 42. Who put the Crypto in the Cookie Jar? In the early days of cryptocurrency, storing your digital assets in a wallet file on your computer was a novelty and was part of the attraction of this burgeoning economic system. With some basic technical knowledge, you could mine or mint, store, and transact your digital currencies from your desktop, and eventually your mobile device. 43. China's Repeated Takedowns of Its Own Tech Elites Paints A Worrying Forecast For All of FinTech Fintech development in China has consistently experienced tremendous scale in the last two decades, but recent legislative measures aim to curb this growth. [44. Bitcoin 2021: A Brief Interview with Changpeng Zhao](https://hackernoon.com/bitcoin-2021-a-brief-interview-with-changpeng-zhao-7jh32js) Interview with CZ on BTC in 2021 -- hebelieves the "journey has just started" for BTC, DeFi, and cryptocurrency. 45. The 5 Best Investment Apps For Beginners In 2021 Investment apps are taking over the finance space: find out more about the best microinvesting mobile applications for beginners in 2021 and beyond. 46. Will Neobanks Emerge as the Future of Finance? The past 12 months have seen an explosion in the digital banking (or neobank), industry, with a wave of new high-quality online banks bursting on to the market. Initially, many of these new banks were simply third-party banking apps with very limited functionality, focusing largely on students and travelers looking to save money with reduced fees. 47. How New Startups are Helping Remove the ONE Thing that Terrifies Would-Be Crypto Investors Last year, crypto saw everything from 7,000% gains to catastrophic failures, where anyone investing would have got a better return if they'd burned their assets 48. Could India's Remittance Sector Pave The Way For Crypto Adoption? The historic judgement by the Supreme Court of India in March this year overturned the banking ban imposed by the Indian Central Bank RBI. The decision brought a lease of new life into the Indian crypto ecosystem where many were living in uncertainty for almost two years. The Supreme Court hearing not only helped the very few existing crypto startups and exchanges but also paved the path for many other entrepreneurs who were looking to start a crypto business outside India. 49. TRASTRA's Founder & CEO Roman Potemkin on disrupting the Paypals of the world with crypto Trastra was nominated as one of the best startups in London in HackerNoon’s Startups of the Year. Learn more about the journey of its Founder CEO in this story. 50. Tether Is No More A Cryptocurrency Than Every Other FIAT Money Out There Tether (USDT) is a controversial stablecoin, to say the least. Having been embroiled in several incidents — most notably concerning its reserves — Tether has somehow managed to stay afloat. And even become the most used stablecoin on the market. 51. Fintech Should Focus On Long-Term Vision, Not Short-Term COVID Buzz The COVID19 crisis has been playing out globally for over half a year, or almost a year counting its early phase in China. It’s been hurting a lot of sectors, but one particular sector stood to benefit — Fintech. 52. How Chintai is Making the Trading Life Cycle More Efficient The HackerNoon community talked to Ryan Bethem from Chintai about Chintai's position in the market and what sets them apart from their competitors. 53. How To Trade within TradingView with Alpaca Nothing goes better with algorithmic trading than tons of data. That's why we're delighted to announce our integration with TradingView to give you deep insights into markets, stocks, etc, all while seamlessly using Alpaca's commission-free API trading platform. 54. How an 18-Year-Old Teen Breached Uber Without Hacking a Single System A comprehensive coverage of how an 18-year-old teen breached Uber databases without hacking into the company's servers or seeing them. 55. The Basic Crypto Cash Out and Exit Strategy One of the most-asked questions I get is: "when do we cash out?" 56. In-car Payment Systems Unlock New Opportunities for M2M Economy The full potential of in-car payment systems will be revealed in the machine-to-machine economy and a cooperative mobility ecosystem 57. What if Bitcoin Didn’t Exist? I asked myself this question recently, which of course led me to thinking about the possible answers. I asked a colleague, and they said that they supposed it would be a case of ‘same old, same old’, if bitcoin didn’t exist, or that something else might have emerged. In fact, I can’t think what that alternative might have been, because blockchain seems to me an entirely logical consequence of a matured worldwide web. 58. Crypto Processing in 2022: Trends and Risks to Look out for The future of money is clearly digital, powered by decentralized blockchain technology. 59. Building the bank for startups: Immad Akhund of Mercury [Interview] Fintech startups have become undeniably attractive in the last few years, receiving a lot of attention from media outlets and VCs. I spoke with Immad Akhund, co-founder and CEO of Mercury, to understand the vision for his new company that aims to define the future of banking for startups. 60. Where Can Canadians Buy Bitcoin: A Review of The 4 Most Popular Crypto-Exchanges Canada’s relationship with blockchain and cryptocurrency has had dramatic highs and lows. 61. The COVID19 Crisis Has Accelerated The Growth of FinTech FinTech has been around for years. Whether you believe it to be the growth of PayPal in a world where digital payments were almost noon-existent to the rise of banking apps that allowed people to make transactions easily, there has always been some form of FinTech available for people to easily live their lives. 62. Why Did Twilio Acquire Segment for $3.2 Billion? To Better Understand End User Data This week the API-based communications platform giant Twilio formally announced that it would acquire the customer data platform startup Segment for $3.2 billion in all stocks. The market responded quite positively to the news, driving Twilio’s stock price up by 7.7%, bring Twilio’s market cap to a staggering $49 billion. 63. Top 10 New Tokens To Watch In 2020 2020 has been a bad year for the financial markets, be it stocks, forex or properties, made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic. Does it mean that cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects are dead? Not at all! new projects with great potential continue to emerge and for new investors there are still ground floor opportunities that may offer good ROIs once the markets recover from the current financial crisis. Below are 10 new tokens we think are doing reasonably well and will ride through the current crisis in due time. We used a few criterias to select them, such as these projects must have groundbreaking technologies, provide solutions to real world problems, listed on CMC or CoinGecko, showing decent trade volume and respectable ratings by credible crypto info sites. Overall, these tokens have displayed steady performance during this bearish market period. 64. Behind the startup: Interview with Alexander Busarov on Fighting Counterfeiting in China In this interview we speak with Alex Busarov the co-founder of Taelpay about Taelpay ecosystem a blockchain application developed by the team while operating in China. Tael consists of over\n50,000 users in 500 cities, hundreds of products protected with NFC chips and\nblockchain, all in cooperation with a long list of participating companies like Rakuten,\nNestlé, New Zealand Cherry Corp,and many more. The Tael ecosystem is anchored by\nthe Tael token which acts as a reward, loyalty, and marketing incentive for\nparticipants in the ecosystem. Now lets delve straight into the interview! 65. 4 DeFi Protocols that Will Build the Future of Finance There is a protocol arms race in DeFi right now. Yet due to DeFi’s composability, an advance boosts the whole ecosystem, not just one protocol. 66. Confessions of a Robinhood User Highlights from the Robinhood S-1, and a personal journey of "growing up" with Robinhood 67. The Future of Travelling: An Interview with Matt Luczynski, the Founder of Travala.com Travala.com is the world’s leading cryptocurrency-friendly hotel booking services with the best prices on 2 million+ properties worldwide. 68. POWER LEADER: Lifekey founder Jason Kintzler sees a smartphone-less future Read how multi-founder and entrepreneur Jason Kintzler is taking on wearables and fintech. 69. Bitcoin.com Raises $33.6 Million through Private Sale Round for its New Verse Token Blockchain Industry Leader Bitcoin.com Completes a Private Sale Round of USD 33,600,000 for its Native Token Verse. 70. 5 Best Stock Market APIs: A Guide for Data Scientists & Algorithmic Traders Best stock market data APIs for data scientists and algorithmic traders: Alpha Vantage, Barchart OnDemand, Tradier, Intrinio, and Xignite. 71. Taking the Leap: From Developer to FinTech Startup CEO [Interview] Ioana started her career as a software developer, but decided to leave Shopify to found Konvi - the investment platform for alternative assets. 72. How Technology Is Making Pensions More Attractive Here is how technology is making pensions more attractive to younger generations. 73. Tax Sketches Raises $1m in Funding to Build the Future of Legal Tech LegalTech-project Tax Sketches has attracted a round of $ 1 million from a private angel investing in fintech and legaltech projects. 74. Singapore, Named as a Top Technology Hub in 2021, Is Now an Environmental Crypto Pioneer Fintech hub Singapore is set for another pioneering role, which naturally has connections to the world of technology, and that’s environmental crypto. 75. Lazerpay: An African Decentralised Dream African startup called Lazerpay is the blockchain and web3 solution to Africans banking problems since colonisation. They are a decentralised finance company. 76. A Short History Of Fintech Ever since information technology started gaining its foot in the world the financial market has started adopting its services into its ranks. The new breed is called Financial Technology or Fintech for short. While it may seem like Fintech is something new, in reality, it has been around for quite some time. We can go as far as to say that it has been around since the evolution of the modern society. 77. Product Designer's Playbook: 3 Ways to Create a Successful Design Team My experience creating a successful design team at a early stage startup by Aysha Samrin 78. Startup Interview with Emil Åkesson, Vetrik's Founder CEO With a month-on-month growth measured in thousands of percent, Vetrik is the world's leading platform for pet owners and professionals in the animal sector. 79. Startup Interview with Efe Ojadua, Co-Founder and CEO of Middletrust A startup interview with Efe Ojadua, Co-Founder and CEO of the Nigerian Fintech company Middletrust on starting up his own business and what he learned. 80. Twitter Brings NFT Profile Pictures to Reality with QuickNode as NFTs become Mainstream Twitter introduced NFT profiles to reality with the help of QuickNode making the future of NFTs mainstream. 81. A Brief History of Jack Ma's Ant Financial - the $150B Unicorn Image: crowdfundinsider.com 82. "Listen to Your Parents More,"says myCashback CEO Sarun Vichayabhai myCashback is the most innovative e-commerce startup in Asia. Learn more about it in this interview with the CEO. 83. Startup Interview with Antonio Peláez, Dapp CEO & Cofounder Dapp was nominated as one of the best startups in Queretaro in Startups of the Year hosted by HackerNoon. 84. QuickBooks Desktop Error C=387 and How to Solve It The C=387 error occurs because there is an unknown mismatch between amounts in different accounts on different ledger and sub-ledger levels. 85. Startup Interview With Ryan Edwards-Pritchard, Founder & CEO of Cape Cape is a technology startup developing corporate cards designed to save businesses time and money. 86. "Spend Less Time in Fear," says nBanks CEO Orlando Costa Learn more about Porto-based startup nBanks in this interview with nBanks CEO Orlando Costa. 87. 5 Ways Technology is Helping Improve Financial Literacy With an ever more worrying cost-of-living crisis, here are 5 ways technology is helping improve financial literacy. 88. How Blockchain Technology Is Being Used In Clearance & ICT Services The financial sector has shown an increasing interest in blockchain technology. The technology has already seen adoption by traditional finance firms. 89. How Biometrics Reshape Payments Worldwide The applications for biometric recognition are numerous, but in this article, I’ll specifically look into one—bio-acquiring, or biometrics-enabled payments. 90. Not Content With Bringing Credit-Scoring to DeFi, We're Now Uniting Payments with Creditworthiness We here at LedgerScore set out to fix that problem by building a credit scoring infrastructure designed for decentralized finance. 91. What PayPal's Decision to Support Cryptocurrencies Means For Mainstream Adoption JPMorgan Global Markets Strategy last Friday published a research note touting Bitcoin as the alternative of gold for the millennials and predicting to potentially double or even triple the price. Ironically, only a few years ago JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon famously called Bitcoin a "fraud". Why did the major US bank make such a drastic shift in its view on Bitcoin? It was in part triggered by a major movement earlier in the week. 92. An Overview of the Fintech Industry: Application Types and Trends We'll look at the present state of the fintech industry, current trends for 2022 and beyond, and the number of resources required to run an effective project. 93. 4 Industries to Watch for Technology Innovation in 2020 Technology trends are evolving faster than ever. From cryptocurrency to autonomous vehicles, new possibilities for what computers can do for both businesses and consumers are emerging. Some of these trends are well-covered, like artificial intelligence emerging as a way to sift through massive amounts of data to find trends for use across a wide range of industries. 94. Blockchain in Fintech: A Catalyst for Disruption in Finance World Since the launch of Bitcoin a decade ago, the blockchain has continued to grow in popularity. It has found use cases outside of cryptocurrency. In the fintech industry, technology is making a huge impact. As a result, startups and mainstream companies in the finance world are showing a lot of interest in this technology. 95. Dr. Demetrios Zamboglou: HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - Fintech Dr. Demetrios Zamboglou talks Noonies, fintech, and more. 96. Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Elena Obukhova, Entrepreneur, Mentor, & Crypto Enthusiast Meet Elena Obukhova, the Hackernoon contributor. Founder of FAS Fintech Advisory Services, FlashBack (NFT ticketing), Mentor, Speaker & Blockchain Enthusiast 97. POWER LEADER: Public's Katie Perry talks rise of the retail investor evolution I’ve been with Public for more than 3.5 years and have seen a lot of different “eras” of the retail investing phenomenon 98. Solving Access to Finance for Underserved Communities: Interview with Supratik Mukherjee Supratik Mukherjee is the Product Lead at Camino Financial, the first AI-powered Community Development Financial Institution (“neo-CDFI). 99. We Need More Women in Fintech One of the main reasons that there should be more women in fintech is diversity. 100. Startup Interview with a Serial Fintech Entrepreneur Shan Han, CEO of Zetl We’re called Zetl because we help our customers ‘settle’ their bills! 101. Fintechs and the Stock-Based Loan Market Today, companies that use stock-based lending to finance their businesses generally borrow at higher costs than if they used traditional debt financing. 102. Elrond Network has Acquired Twispay, a Romanian Tech Firm and with it the Approval to issue E-Money Elrond Network acquires Twispay and the approval to issue electronic money. 103. As Stablecoins Rise in Popularity, How Can It Benefit Traditional Payments? The rising popularity of stablecoins has often been highlighted as an indication of the growing adoption of blockchain technology. With projects such as Facebook’s Project Libra and JPMorgan’s JPMCoin, it is clear that even large corporations from beyond the blockchain space are seeking to partake in this growing trend. 104. Introducing Bankera: Bank Account Alternative Focused on Crypto Businesses Bankera, an ambitious project to build a neobank for the digital era, has started to offer payment accounts to individual and business clients as a low-cost, fast and convenient alternative to traditional bank accounts. Individual and business clients who sign up to the service can already enjoy dedicated European IBAN accounts to send and receive funds via SEPA and SWIFT transfers. All clients can send and receive funds from cryptocurrency exchanges. 105. How Can Machine Learning Predict the Stock Market? Artificial intelligence is changing the world as we know it. Form self-driving cars to weather predictions. Now it's taking on the stock market. Here's how. 106. "Software Management Is A Challenge For Every Company Of Every Size," David Campbell, Tropic CEO Tropic wants you to fall in love with procurement. See how this startup is transforming an underserved industry in an interview with their CEO, David Campbell. 107. SPARQ Launches on App Store and Google Play After months of validating the concept and testing the app, SPARQ’s time has finally come! 108. A Look at Ecozones & Their Potential Economic Benefits An ecozone is also known as a special economic zone (SEZ) and these are geographic regions in a country that has more attractive economic policies for entities 109. On Fintech Trends and Contactless Technology: Startup Interview with Daumantas Barauskas Daumantas Barauskas, COO of Genome, shares with us Genome's origin story, technology to be excited about and the future of fintech in the Startups interview. 110. The Future of the Internet Lies in Decentralization: Dr. Zamboglou A decentralized internet is coming to guide society away from persistent scarcity and towards unlimited abundance. 111. Nicolas Katan On His Cryptocurrency Vision: Simplicity No matter how complicated the theories behind it may be, money is one thing to most people: simple. 112. Cost of Developing a FinTech Mobile Application Check this in-depth guide to know the FinTech Mobile Application Development Cost, Industry Stats, Types of Apps, Top FinTech Apps, Tech Stack, and more! 113. WaaS for Finance: How Banks and Retailers Can Leverage Wallet-as-a-Service? WaaS, or Wallet-as-a-Service, is an innovative FinTech delivery model that allows financial companies to jumpstart their eWallet businesses from scratch. 114. What the FRAX: A Crypto is Born after President Trump Failed at Infiltrating the Federal Reserve President Donald Trump & Famous Economist Stephen Moore are “Frax-ing” with Everipedia’s Sam Kazemian 115. What Do E-Wallet Consumer Trends Look Like in Southeast Asia? In the past few years, Southeast Asia has become a leader in the financial revolution. As a region with a dynamic economy, Southeast Asia presents an excellent opportunity for digital payment services, such as e-wallet and internet banking solutions to prosper. [116. Fintech Will Eventually Eat the Banks: Every Company will Become a FinTech Company](https://hackernoon.com/fintech-will-eventually-eat-the-banks-every-company-will-become-a-fintech-company-jvjj3204) In today’s world, most of the companies and startups even those that do not have anything to do with financial services, have been increasingly taking the provision of alternative financial services to the individuals as a mission. Therefore, it would not be wrong to claim that every company will be a fintech company in the not-too-distant future. 117. How to Build Telegram Chats with a Crypto-trading Bot Perhaps a sign of the times: my most active Telegram chat is with a crypto-trading bot that constantly listens for opportunities to trade on my behalf. I used an open-source library to develop some strategies and configure the bot to execute them using my Binance account. The bot communicates all of its trades through Telegram and can reply to my requests to take action or share live updates. 118. As DeFi Breaks Records and Ethereum, Can a Fix Be Found? DeFi is booming, but while industry records are smashed, questions about Ethereum’s ability to shoulder the burden mount. The burgeoning DeFi sector is putting increasing pressure on the Ethereum network, with the problem growing so acute that Vitalik Buterin recently described gas prices as something “we now have to spend years painfully fixing”. 119. Mobile Money: The Key to Financial Inclusion in Emerging Markets Mobile Money. Agency Banking. This article gives you an introductory guide to the Mobile Money Scene in Emerging Markets. 120. The Tragic Covid-19 Pandemic Could Be an Opportunity For Fintechs Who Learned The Lesson of 2008 Photo by Katrine Bengtsson on Unsplash Fintech startups looking to transform current investing trends or disrupt traditional banking are facing their first major test as Covid-19 pandemic bites into the very fabric of our society. As interest rates fall and fearful consumers seek safety in tradition, brand new industries like digital banking and online investing that never experienced a major market slump now must prove their business models can withstand a crisis. 121. An Internet of Banks; The Future of Defi Internet of Banks - the future of DeFi 122. What Advantages Come With The Use Of Fintech Apps Fintech can be defined as a technology that uses science-driven solutions to change traditional financial services. 123. The Intersection of Blockchain Technology and Fintech Blосkсhаіn tесhnоlоgу іѕ оnе of thе lеаdіng іnnоvаtіоnѕ аnd hаѕ thе роtеntіаlѕ tо mаkе оur financial іnduѕtrу mоrе trаnѕраrеnt. 124. Building A Secure Data Economy: An Interview with Ocean Protocol's Founder Bruce Pon Ocean Protocol is technology that allows data sharing in a safe, secure and transparent manner without any central intermediary. Using Ocean Protocol, data scientists and artificial intelligence researchers can unlock and analyze big data, while respecting data privacy. 125. 10 Bold Ideas I Learned from Interviewing 20+ Traders Trading is an adventure that has a different meaning for every individual. It affects careers, businesses, and entire industries. Traders are the individuals that embark upon this path, and succeed. They use a wide range of tools and strategies, and have their own specific principles that guide their efforts. There are differences and similarities between the routines and approaches of successful traders. Below are the main pieces of advice shared by 20 traders. 126. Get Ready for Bitcoin’s Melt-Up and Altseason Bitcoin's price keeps going up and altseason will come soon. Altcoins could go to the moon as bitcoin explodes. Chances are, you're not ready. Change that ASAP 127. Why DeFi Needs Decentralized Oracles Decentralized finance, or DeFi, is a relatively recent variation on FinTech that is seeing a massive surge in popularity. As of the time of writing, there’s over $12.4 billion of value locked into DeFi, which is an enormous jump up from the $547 million it held a year ago. 128. On Balancing a Versatile Freelance Career: Meet the Writer Grant Bartel Grant Bartel makes for a curious combo: A quant, writer, and a dev. Read more about this Hacker Noon contibutor's story in Meet the Writer Interview series. 129. KYC, Neobanks and More: An Interview with Vitaliy Dyachenko, CEO and Founder of UppLabs 130. How Blockchain Technology Is Revolutionizing Fintech in 2022 Blockchain is a robust and secure technology that every business wants to embrace in 2022. Let’s dive a little deeper into the concept of blockchain technology. 131. 10 FinTech Trends in 2021 [Part II] You can read the first part of this article here. For those who for some reason don’t like to follow the links, let me remind you briefly: in the first part, we made a retrospective of fintech trends in 2020 and delved into the first 5 trends in 2021. 132. Top 5 Financial Technology (Fintech) Trends to Watch Out for in 2021 According to technological growth statistics, there are approximately 4.88 billion mobile phone users across the globe as of January 2021 133. Why We Invested in Multis, The Self Custodian Bank for the Digital Era Why we invested in Multis 134. Is Fintech Overrated - Or Are We Underestimating It? Quartz recently published an interesting think piece on whether or not the fintech revolution is overhyped, or understated. I was overjoyed - at last someone was brave enough to question the genuine ‘greatness’ of the fintech revolution, and whether it really is worth all the buzz, investment and coverage in the media. 135. What Makes Decentralization the Best Hope for the West Decentralized Finance could save the west from financial catastrophe. 136. How Has Traditional Media and Social Media Helped To Boost The Popularity Of Cryptocurrency In today’s digital world, both standard and social media channels are renowned for having a huge effect on our daily lives. From the ways we communicate and share content, to the ways we keep up to date with the world around us, social media has, and continues to have a disruptive effect on how we view the world. Cryptocurrencies have been no exception. 137. Bitcoin’s Price is Immaterial: Focus on Opportunities NOT Price Bitcoin's price has nothing to do with its value or the opportunity it presents 138. How FinTechs and Neobanks are Pushing Traditional Banks Out of the Market FinTechs and neobanks are prone to adopting the most innovative technologies, such as cloud computing and blockchain technology 139. Decentralized Finance: Automation of Financial Markets The expression decentralized finance - often abbreviated as DeFi - describes to an alternative financial infrastructure built on top of the Ethereum blockchain. DeFi uses smart contracts to create protocols that replicate existing financial services in a more open, interoperable, and transparent way. This article highlights opportunities and potential risks of the DeFi ecosystem. I propose a multi-layered framework to analyze the implicit architecture and the various DeFi building blocks, including token standards, decentralized exchanges, decentralized debt markets, blockchain derivatives, and on-chain asset management protocols. I conclude that DeFi still is a niche market with certain risks but that it also has interesting properties in terms of efficiency, transparency, accessibility, and composability. As such, DeFi may potentially contribute to a more robust and transparent financial infrastructure. 140. The Complete History of Cryptocurrency in 2800 Words Curious about the history of cryptocurrency? Covering Blockchain as early as 1991, we've outlined the history of digital assets in this unbiased fintech review 141. Love Code and Write Words - Viacheslav Aksenov 2022 Noonies Nominee Writer Interview Hi! This is a small interview about my path in tech and some advice to beginners. 142. Can Blockchain Solve Open Bank Issues? According to Tearsheet: 143. How to Offer Buy Now, Pay Later to Customers with No Stress Convenient payment options often lure customers to buy sooner. See how quick and easy this can be using the Marqeta platform. 144. On the Future of ‘Ethical DeFi’: Interview with Waseem Mamlouk Waseem Mamlouk, VP of the Nimbus Platform speaks about "Ethical DeFi", and how DeFi platforms can serve buyers with spiritual requirements such as Sharia Law. 145. How AI Will Push Fintech and Banking to New Heights in 2021 The greater relationship between AI and fintech can help the financial industry combat fraud more efficiently. 146. Simplify and Secure Your Cryptocurrency Transactions with Tangem Cards [New Launch] Cryptocurrencies and blockchain have suffered turbulent times and the landscape continues to evolve. Remember when crypto surged 2000% in 2017 and FOMO reigned — even your Aunt was calling you up asking how she’d gotten her hands on some of that gold dust. 147. The Influence of Crypto Companies on the Fintech Industry Increases The rising prevalence of cryptocurrencies and people buying into it has increased the influence of the industry on the finance sector which will grow with time. 148. Step Into The Matrix With Our New Update SPOILER ALERT: Reading this article in advance might impact your actual Coinwink Matrix experience and you’ll receive a lower level of satisfaction. Similarly, like someone spoils a movie for you by telling how it ends. 149. Momentum vs. Trend Following in Crypto Assets Trends play a strong influence in the behavior of crypto markets. How many times we’ve heard expressions such as “crypto is a followers market….” Or “there is a FOMO sentiment in Bitcoin….”. When comes to translate those sentiments into investment models there are two core strategies that apply: momentum and trend following. Unfortunately, the immaturity of the crypto markets causes many people to use the two terms interchangeably when they have different connotations from a quantitative investment standpoint. Today, I would like to explore the differences between momentum and trend following in the context of crypto assets. 150. From a Tropical Island to FinTech: Interview with Ellen Cibula An interview with Ellen Cibula, who started as an analyst at a chem demil site in the Pacific, worked as a programmer in FinTech, and now writes about FinTech. 151. The Future Trends of Back Office Operations An analysis of different strategies and technologies for back office operations in hedge funds. 152. Then Vs Now: How Banking Has Changed Over Time? If someone told us that the beginning of 2020 would change our lives completely and that we’d have to wear masks wherever we go, refrain from hugging people in public, and maintain social distancing even at a bank, I would probably not believe it. I mean, after all, the concept of wearing a mask was strictly forbidden back in the 1920s because it was a sign of robbery. But it all now seems very normal. 153. 'The North Star of Our Success Is the Impact We Have on American Borrowers': Tomas Campos We're the embedded finance solution for consumer debt that any application can integrate with. Embed payments, refinance, debt management, automation, and more. 154. Top FinTech Development Companies in 2023 The FinTech industry is a fast-moving train, and the one who joins early will be the winner. Check the top financial software development companies in 2023 155. The Fintech Industry Seeks for a Higher Growth Rate According to Investopedia: 156. Essential Aspects of Cloud Compliance for Financial Services In this post, we will cover five key areas that are very relevant to most financial services businesses—five topics an organization must “get right”. 157. Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About Fintech 3.0 and its Impact on the Banking Sector The world of banking shaped by FinTech 158. The Future of Personal Finance In the future, personal finance management will combine DeFi and CeFi to give users more control and power over their financial assets. 159. Bridging the Gap Between Traditional Finance and Cryptocurrencies While traditional finance, which includes banking, investment, and insurance, has been around for at least a century, the digital currency market is relatively younger. Bitcoin, the first ever cryptocurrency, was released in January 2009 and did not gain much traction outside enthusiast communities until a couple years later. Over the past few years, however, applications of the technology have proliferated, with major technology companies such as IBM and Microsoft exploring its use cases to augment or replace existing financial processes. 160. Hacking Auto Insurance: Are Givebacks a Good Deal? COVID-19 has changed the way many of us live our lives as stores, restaurants, and more have begun closing up shop, causing many to lose their jobs or start working from home. With millions now stuck in their homes, people are driving much less. Less driving means fewer low-speed accidents, and fewer incidents of aggressive acceleration. Insurance companies have started to give back to their customers to help them financially through the pandemic. Insurance companies are offering financial assistance and more flexible payment programs, penalty-free grace period for late payments, to pause cancellation due to non-payment, and waive deductibles for commuting healthcare workers. In response to the sharp decrease in Americans’ driving mileage, some of the nation’s largest insurers have begun to refund auto insurance premiums. Companies such as Allstate, Geico, Progressive, and StateFarm have returned a total of $14 billion to policyholders. 161. How Digital Currencies Are (and Will Continue) to Bring About Global Innovation If you haven’t been paying attention to digital currencies, now is the time to start. 162. 11 Ways to Use Social Media to Promote Your Fintech Company The fintech industry is growing rapidly and one of the ways to reach your potential clients is through social media. Learn how to leverage the different socials 163. How VASPs can Comply with FATF Regulations Without Missing A Beat Crypto exchanges, custodial wallets, and virtual asset service providers (VASPs) are required to follow stringent compliance rules and regulations, or face severe penalties. 164. Fragmented Databases: Access Easily With Utility APIs We have released a set of FREE utility APIs, which we hope, will help individual developers, startups, and companies alike. Find out more! 165. How To Build an AI-Powered Financial Assistant App Find answers to the most common questions related to the development of a financial management application in 2022. 166. DeFi - Definancializing Productive Activity As software and hardware engineers around the world are untangling the centralization of the internet, a vocal portion within the enclave of blockchain-based solutions - generally referred to as decentralized finance - or DeFi for short - has emerged. While blockchains provide the building blocks for reliable information and - to a lesser extend value - transport functions - a layer of middleware to the larger concept of cryptographic primitives mapped by protocols, current developments are largely focused on digitally native assets, and their derivatives. However, a first-principles view on the innovation of financial services will focus on the central tenet of technology: the increase of productivity of human activity, freeing up individuals’ attention — measured in time — that these can assign to leisure activities or higher-order pursuits, such as the accumulation of knowledge. To that end, network technologies, in particular, the internet and consequent emergence of the World Wide Web, amplified human productivity by fueling a surge of synchronous and asynchronous coordination methods of human fecundity, as well as the wider distribution of economic activity in general. 167. Yearning Man 2020 - 4 Projects for DeFi 2.0 DeFi has been making a lot of noise recently, but it’s perhaps more established than most people think. 168. Crypto Derivatives: A Precursor Derivatives are changing. And the future of Futures is unfolding at a rapid pace. 169. CBDCs Could Bring Economic Growth to Israel and Palestine CBDCs may be able to help bring stability to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict by acting as a mutually-trusted system for all groups to transact with each other. 170. Why Does Mukesh Ambani Have Faith in Blockchain? In the next ten years, Ambani predicted that the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry would undergo unavoidable changes. 171. Power BI and Fintech: A Match Made In Heaven To Optimise Banking Operations Technology keeps evolving, and the incorporation of technology helps businesses of varying types to make profits and meet customer needs better. 172. 7 Step Process To Develop a FinTech App That Drives ROI Needless to mention that the FinTech development company you pick should have prior experience in developing FinTech solutions. 173. Fintech in Japan: How App Payments Are Changing Cash Culture Many visitors to Japan are always surprised by one thing. Despite its East Asian neighbours moving rapidly towards a cashless future, Japan is a cash society. Tokyo’s neon lights and sleek and high-tech public transport system often give the impression that Japan is a place where the future happens. Hop off the train at the newly opened Takanawa Gateway Station and you’ll find a station that has its cleaning and security handled by robots. 174. How the FinTech Industry is Responding to the Silicon Valley Bank Collapse Following the Silicon Valley Bank collapse, the FinTech industry faces unprecedented territory in both crisis management and opportunity. 175. Will an Increase in Institutional Investment Lead to Increase in Cryptocurrency Prices? Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies, and blockchain became a much more common topic following the boom of late 2017. 2018’s ICO fundraising numbers proved that there were a lot of fresh retail investors thirsty for the technology and the investment potential. The market was discussed increasingly on traditional finance shows and headlines would ask such questions as “Is Bitcoin the new gold?”. 176. Startup Interview with Erik Norgaard, HOLLYFY Founder / CEO Built for the creator economy. Empowering small businesses. Expanding spheres of influence. Erik Norgaard shares the origin story of Hollyfy. 177. How Escrow Smart Contracts Could Change Online Transactions Forever Smartlink is an escrow smart contract protocol that aims to mitigate the risk in online transactions through smart contracts. 178. Designing Gamification Features in Fintech Products Gamification is a “standard” that every Bank or Fintech product must have. Based on business and customer perspectives define the solution strategy. 179. Should you Switch to a Challenger Bank in 2021? Should you switch to a challenger bank in 2021? Will fintech really make a difference in how you manage your money? Find out if you should change your bank. 180. RChain concurrency model compared to Ethereum, Cardano and EOS sequential model Let's compare the processing of smart contracts to RChain’s powerful concurrent computation model and understand how RChain achieves scalability. 181. Is There Actually a Problem with Hiring Fintech IT Talents? It’s not news that Fintech is booming. On the one hand, millions of Fintech start-ups appear every year to offer innovative services, channels, and approaches. On the other hand, existing financial institutions and companies are improving the technology side of their business and expanding market reach. 182. 3D Secure v.2 Business Safety Protocol 3D Secure 2.X guarantees a security for online businesses and consumers paired with a seamless transaction experience and high conversion rate on payments. 183. Bricktrade Joins Forces With Blocksquare to Bring Real-Estate On-chain Through Tokenisation Bricktrade joins forces with Blocksquare in a strategic partnership to bring the real-estate ecosystem on-chain through tokenisation 184. The Future Of Defi In Fintech: Decentralized Exchanges, Lending, And Payments One of the most exciting areas of fintech is the emerging field of decentralized finance, or "defi." 185. Why A Fintech Dev Writes About His Work Why a Backend Software Engineer chose to write about his work on HackerNoon and how he managed to land his job at a fintech business with millions of clients. 186. Why You Need No-Code Solution to Launch Your Lending Startup Fintech startups must be faster to stay competitive, and no-code solutions can be one of the ways to compete in this race. 187. Machine Economics Part 1: Finance’s Inflection Point (Will biological ‘wet-ware’ always have a place in the economy?) 188. Why Start a Bank? Interview with Mercury CEO Immad Akhund Fintech startups have become undeniably attractive in the last few years, receiving a lot of attention from media outlets and VCs. I spoke with Immad Akhund, co-founder and CEO of Mercury, to understand the vision for his new company that aims to define the future of banking for startups. 189. How Buying BTC For Less Than $1k Shaped This Hodler's Outlook this is derived from a hackernoon community thread. these answers are by @BeastlyBeast. 190. Is the Cryptocurrency Industry Destined to Relive the Fate of the Banking System? The government's recent stablecoin regulations could shape how the entire cryptocurrency industry evolves. 191. How Open Source and AI Will Change the Future of Finance My prediction is that open source + AI will disrupt the financial sector in the upcoming years. 192. How Robo Advisors Will Affect the Finance Industry Robo advising isn't just a buzzword. In the U.S. today, there are already $980 million in assets managed by robo advisors. These aren’t slowing down anytime soon. In fact, they’re growing by a rate of 27% annually. 193. How to Leverage Digital Transformation in Sub-Saharan Regions in 2022 With various technological advancements such as AI, Machine Learning, Digital transformation. Even the African enterprises are finding ways to leverage DT. 194. Blockchain-Powered Mobile Wallets Are Changing The Cross-Border Payments Landscape Every year hundreds of billions of dollars are transferred internationally by businesses and individuals who have emigrated from their home countries and cross-border money transfers are likely to experience double-digit annual growth rates over the next few years. 195. How to Make Crypto Simple and Trustworthy: CryptoEQ Cofounder Interview Houston, Texas “Would you ever invest in something you don’t understand?” Spencer Randall asked me. It is a compelling question, one of the challenges preventing mass cryptocurrency adoption. “People don’t understand Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. That’s why we’re here to share our insights, analysis, and make more people aware of this asset class.” 196. International Tech Sanctions: A Summary for Startup Founders In this article I'll give you a quick overview of the concept of international sanctions, how they work and how it may impact a FinTech company, especially from the standpoint of technical implementation and tools. 197. Why Should Financial Services Adopt Digital Tokens? For some time now, the concepts of asset tokenization and digital tokens have been gaining much traction in the FinTech industry with the latter being used to represent various assets on a blockchain. 198. Goldman Sachs, Data Lineage, and Harry Potter Spells Goldman Will Dominate Consumer Banking 199. Mick Morucci on Working at the Intersection of People and Tech Mick Morucci from the US has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the Back the Internet Award Category for an uncanny ability to occupy (and write about) the space between people and tech, powered by the unique perspective of a user researcher, anthropologist, economist, and creative. 200. Is Cryptocurrency Still A Worthwhile Investment? Is cryptocurrency still a worthwhile investment in an economy with high inflation, recession risk, and multiple scandals and collapses of crypto institutions? 201. Saving for the Future - Deception in the Financial Status Quo Deception in the age of fintech and investment savings. 202. #Mythbusting the Top 4 Misconceptions about Fintech The world of finance is a very diverse and constantly changing environment that combines tradition and innovation. On the one hand, we have conventional financial mediums like fiat money, precious metals, and stocks that have been well tested during recent centuries (some of them even longer). 203. Contactless Technology Spikes in Demand Amid Coronavirus Coronavirus outbreak has trembled the world with global cases reaching 182,742 with death toll crossing 7,174. This outbreak has affected the world catastrophically. Scientists have galvanized in order to find a vaccine against this virus, and a lot of funding is being raised in this regard. This has proven to be a life-threatening virus, and with more deaths with every passing day, it's safe to say chaos is being created all across the globe. 204. Why Are All Eyes On China's Digital Yuan? China has continuously been in global news, be it corona crisis, diplomatic relations, army conflicts or trade & commerce. Since the last couple of weeks, everyone is talking about China’s digital currency. 205. Financial Products That Combine The Innovation and Purpose: The Choice of Conscious Consumers Consumers look for products that enable them to contribute to sustainability. Banks and fintech companies can address this need with innovation. 206. Futuristic Future of Human in the World of Financial Technologies Finance has entered a phase of radical charge, promising much for both consumers and those leading the revolution. 207. How the BankID Verification Tool Capsized Norway's Banking Industry Over the last decade, non-collateralized debt in Norway has increased by more than 220%. It now equates to almost 15% of the national government's budget. Why? The short answer is technology. 208. Imagine DeFi Simplified A simplified explanation of the concept of DeFi in day to day terms. 209. 'Investments Unlimited' Captures the Trials and Tribulations of Running a Fintech as a Technologist Investments Unlimited follows a group of under-pressure technologists solving an existential crisis at a highly regulated fintech. 210. DApps 101: Decoding Legality, Privacy, and Token Security Over the past few years, the overwhelming popularity of blockchain platforms such as Ethereum and EOS have introduced the world to a new computing paradigm: decentralized applications. 211. Why are International Money Transfer Apps so Popular? Online payment platforms transform your smartphone into a pocket bank, allowing you to pay bills remotely and send money. 212. Meet Daulat: A Digital Wealth Management Platform Tailored for India Daulat is a tech-enabled, wealth-management platform helping Indians invest better. Our expert investment portfolios help people reach their financial goals. 213. Consumer Fintech & Crypto currencies: The Twain Shall Meet 1+1>2 214. How to Navigate Digital Transformation as a Mid-Cap Bank In the banking sector, digital transformation is long overdue. It’s the pandemic that caused a rapid spike in customers’ demand for digital channels. 215. What is the Potential Impact of KYC (Know Your Customer) Videos on the Fintech Sector? Technology has revolutionised everything. Industries around the world have been disrupted, and those who fail to adapt are left behind. Fintech or financial technology refers to the technology and innovation aimed at revamping the traditional methods being used in the financial industry. Just the way financial institutions and banks work, fintech operates with customers digitally. 216. Ichimoku Cloud Explained Ichimoku Cloud is a versatile technical analysis indicator rapidly rising in popularity among traders. Also known as Ichimoku Kinko Hyo which translates to ‘one look equilibrium chart’ - this is exactly what Ichimoku strives to be. An ‘all-in-one’ style indicator that incorporates multiple elements from different technical analysis tools. At just a glance traders are able to ascertain future support and resistance, momentum and trend direction. 217. Blockchain Regulations Must Empower Those Outside the Traditional Banking System Banking and finance instruments have slowly evolved from being exclusively accessible to the fortunate few to becoming widely accessible to the masses, who are now able to transact with relative ease and accumulate wealth. 218. When Life Gives You Lemonade On July 2nd, 2020, a shockwave rippled across the technology landscape, as a few newly minted millionaires took stock of their fortunes. Simultaneously, individuals in Silicon Valley and New York met in private for celebratory cocktails. Major publications across the world reported the event including Forbes, Reuters, and the Financial Times. 219. Promising Tech trends: 2020 Edition Technology is a necessity and it's hard to imagine doing anything without these innovations these days. The tech-crazy only gets bigger every year so it is expected to cover a bigger variety of industries and locations the following year. 2020 promises a new start now only because it’s a new decade. It will be an important year for tech lovers since a lot of innovations and advanced technologies we’ve been hearing about will finally be accessible for the public. We’ve combined a list of top 5 tech trends that you should look out for in the following year. 220. Setting Up a Dedicated Distributed Team at a Fintech Startup [A How-To Guide] At the outset of its existence, a startup involves a limited number of people. Basically, it consists of cofounders, whose roles are rather tentative. Soon, however, if that startup succeeds, it requires other specialists for help—specialists whose qualifications are high enough that they can work efficiently in a startup-like atmosphere. 221. DeFi Has More Risks Than Just Magic Credit Creation Protocols The decentralized finance (DeFi) space is currently experiencing a boom like nothing else that the crypto space has seen. Projects are seeing more adoption by the day, and the total value of assets locked in DeFi appears to be growing by the day. From those in the traditional financial space to the legacy crypto industry, both individuals and companies are lining up to take a piece of the crypto pie. 222. How Web Push Provisioning Can Be Used Digital wallets and tokenization have been popular among FinTechs and developers for several years. 223. Advice for Millennials Figuring Out The Complex World of Personal Finance The state of our personal finances says much about us, our lives, and the times we live in. For young people, now becoming financially independent for the first time in their lives, planning their finances is perhaps more complicated than it has ever been. What are the struggles and complexities they face? And how can cutting edge personal finance platforms enable them to better understand where they stand with their finances? 224. M&A Deals in the 2020 Blockchain Space The blockchain space moves at warp speed, going through rounds of mergers for almost all types of startups. Over the recent years, various projects consolidated as influences shifted and market performance delineated the winners. The deals are both large and small, leading to synergies while reshaping the crypto asset landscape as a whole. 225. Startup Interview with Oona Rokyta, CEO and Co-Founder, Lance Lance is the first financial guidance account for creators and flexible workers. 226. The Evolving Landscape of Digital Payments: Why Blockchain Holds the Key Digital payment volumes are set to grow by more than 80% from 2020 to 2025, from approximately 1 trillion transactions to nearly 1.9 trillion 227. Lending Technology Forecasts — What to Expect in 2022 and Beyond An article about the most promising trends and forecasts in lending technology one should be on the lookout for in 2022. 228. Why Was This Banking App Closing People's Accounts? New Jersey man's account was closed suddenly after he paid for lunch at Applebee’s. 229. Startup Interview with Ato Kasymov, CEO & Co-founder of Zentist 230. Why Do We Need Decentralized Finance? Decentralised finance has been considered as an important vertical application of blockchain technology. 231. Embedded Finance is a Liferaft in the Recession Economists forecast a steep recession. Here's how EmFi, or embedded finance, is helping firms provide fintech solutions at a low cost to survive the downturn. 232. Consider a Loan Instead of VC Money “If you’re starting a business and you take out a loan, you’re a moron,” said firebrand entrepreneur Mark Cuban in an interview with Bloomberg. 233. A Simple Introduction to Banking-as-a-service Basics of Baas 234. WebSockets: Plugging More People into Payments Whether tethering off a feature phone or using the latest in wireless, a WebSockets backbone aids in user connectivity on many levels. 235. Neobanking: Pros, Cons, and How To Use Them Efficiently For Your Business A Neobank is a term for banks that exist only in digital form, as an app, web app, or other software solution, and doesn’t have any physical branches. 236. Taking the Leap: From Corporate Employee to Startup FinTech Founder My journey from BlackRock employee to Fintech employer at age 27 building a platform to facilitate partial buyout deals between online biz founders & investors 237. The Role of Embedded Finance in Creating a Frictionless Experience Customers are still big on frictionless experiences and because humans are insatiable in their quest to improve life’s meaningfulness, the job is never done. 238. From Borderless Banking To Fewer Declined Transactions: Crypto-Payment Processors Are The Future Crypto providers and payment gateways are now here to help solve a broader range of payments, from subscriptions to frictionless e-commerce to b2b payments. 239. Were Fintechs Engaging in Fraud? The House Committee Thinks So One such executive falsely claimed in loan documents to be a Black veteran and received loans through multiple business entities 240. Fintech-Populism: Using Technology to Level the Financial Playing Field The solution to investing inequality is simply to build trading algorithms for the people. 241. Welcome to California, Where Your Face Is Your Credit Card Whether you are craving a burger or Chinese food tonight, there is no need to reach for your wallet or phone to buy it. Food vendors in California are embracing facial recognition — technology that lets you pay with a smile. 242. Some of the most influential Fintech products that came from Finland The number of fintech companies that are in Finland has seen amazing growth over the years, with the country currently housing approximately 180 companies and covering all the different field of fintech such as: 243. Serving Contactless Payments Through the Use of the QR Code How can QR codes help you acquire more revenue and customers 244. Did the Men in Suits Ruin Cryptocurrency For The Rest Of Us? The bitcoin and cryptocurrency space was once quite chaotic; in many ways, it still is. That’s not to say a little chaos is a bad thing. Often it’s the spark that results in impressive innovations. Many of the great ideas that have flooded out into the world and changed our perceptions result from great minds combined with chaotic ideas. 245. The Banks Have Gone Mad and the System is Broken The rise of peer to peer crowd-lending, tokenization and the slow death of bank 246. 8 FinTech Software Development Startups to Watch Out for in 2022 How does FinTech software development affect business success? ✅ Are FinTech development services relevant in 2022? 247. An Introduction to Shopify and Embedded Fintech Stacks A lot has been written about Shopify’s potential as an Amazon alternate. Ben Thompson’s post on Shopify as a platform does a great job of justifying the growing value of Shopify in the commerce ecosystem. It is Shopify and not Walmart/Best Buy that is Amazon’s closest alternative and by far the easiest way for a seller to start selling online - more than 1,000,000 stores are already selling through Shopify. 248. What's New in the Evolution of Real-Time Cross Border Digital Payments? The rise of a global infrastructure facilitating cross-border settlements creates a real-time, highly-secure alternative to traditional payments. 249. RiseUp, NBA of Fintech, Measuring Goals, and Productivity Tips An Interview with a Fintech founder on scaling a product, measuring goals and practical productivity tips. 250. How To Improve Banking App Security With GPS Data Mobile-based fintech solutions are becoming the first port of call for many financial services, as people embrace the simplicity, cost-effectiveness and speed of mobile payments. However, digital fraud is rising as fast, if not faster, and thus fraud monitoring based on robust customer authentication have become as important as the services mCommerce has to offer customers. 251. In California, Your Face Can Be Your Credit Card Whether you are craving a burger or Chinese food tonight, there is no need to reach for your wallet or phone to buy it. Food vendors in California are embracing facial recognition — technology that lets you pay with a smile. 252. Key Takeaways For The Payment Industry Following The Pandemic Before the pandemic, many businesses did not even think about shifting to e-commerce, but then went online and completely automated their processes in a matter of weeks. I asked Mike Shafro, xpate CEO, what role paytech partners play during the transition, which payment solutions are here to stay and how the shift to e-commerce affects the safety of funds. 253. 7 Ways Banks Can Use Conversational AI to Stay Relevant In Today's FinTech Era Learn how banks can leverage conversational AI and stay relevant in the age of FinTech including the rise of contactless payment methods, omnichannel, and more. 254. RegTech Platform That is Blockchain Agnostic? You Heard It Right For years now, the attention of the world has remained focused on the financial implications of the cryptocurrency revolution. And that makes sense because the crypto market has grown to a valuation of over $2 trillion. But if you remember a few years ago, the financial aspect of cryptocurrencies wasn't what had most people excited. 255. Ant Financial: Controversies around the Biggest IPO in History At a share price of 68.8 Chinese yuan, the Ant Financial IPO was expected to raise $34 billion in its public offering at the Shanghai and Hong Kong exchanges -- which would value it at over $300 billion. 256. Blockchain's Impact on Payments Systems, Digitized Records, Trade Finance and Syndicated Loans By now, if you have read about blockchain technology, you might have an idea about its potential. Bitcoin made its spectacular announcement as a result of the financial disaster led by centralized banks and government, back in 2009. But, is bitcoin free from its own vices? Also, after the financial disaster, have banks learned their lesson? 257. Slogging About Adam Neumann, Robinhood IPO Access, and What's Next in FinTech UX? Slogging #only-at-hackernoon: we discuss Adam Neumann shoelss in NYC, Robinhood's IPO play play and what makes good UX in Fintech? 258. "Fintech is Truly Changing the World" Interview with John Hegrenes, Founder of Bueno Bueno makes it easy for people to manage their property abroad by combining financial services with innovative solutions. 259. Tech Jobs Are Among The Best Paying Jobs In 2021 Tech jobs have gained an increasingly important status in the modern world. See what type of jobs are among the best paying ones. 260. Little Known Truths About AI In Online Lending And Why They Matter Technology is now one of the essential elements for the growth and development of many businesses. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is an example of such tech becoming popular with businesses, like online lending. 261. Switch to Platforms that Offer Seamless Payments, Advanced Security, and Much More! Significant loopholes lead to millions of dollars in losses for businesses and affect their ability to sustain in an increasingly competitive market. 262. Will 2020 Prove to be the End of Monzo? For a long time, it was considered the brightest unicorn of the UK fintech startup scene. Before the pandemic, sporting a pink Monzo card, as London city slickers and fintech aficionados alike did, was a form of social status signalling. 263. Fintech Trends to Expect in the 2020s Although it may seem that the paradigm shift has just begun, the reality is that the financial services sector has already undergone significant changes. Merely think of mobile banking apps, contactless payments, online money transfers, crypto platforms, robo-advisors, and crowdfunding marketplaces. And fintech innovation has definitely had a hand in this evolution. 264. Open Banking and the Nigerian FinTech: Everything You Need to Know By supporting incubators, accelerators, and other innovation hubs, Nigeria can create an environment that nurtures home-grown FinTechs... 265. How to Improve Open Finance Apps In the US, our financial data should be more easily accessible and transportable. This would make it simpler for more applications to be built to give us views into our financial life (bank account, brokerage, etc…). That in turn would allow different segments of the population to be better served for their needs. 266. Tokenization Will Destroy The World of Finance As We Know It Blockchain can become the main feature not only of financial markets, but also of many other sectors of the economy. In theory, any asset can be tokenized, and the rights to it are represented in a distributed ledger. But it is most likely that in the coming years, this process will affect the following industries - Infrastructure, real estate, intellectual property, music and culture, stocks and trade, gold and rare precious metals, foundations and their assets, art and collectibles, foreign exchange transactions and insurance. But at the same time, it should be understood that the tokenization of these industries will seriously change them, and will actually hit finance. 267. 2020: Our Meatless, Cashless, City-less Future Happy New Year! 2019 has come and gone like Kylo Ren’s reign in The Rise of Skywalker, and so it's time for my annual prediction piece. 268. The US Dollar has Failed as a Reserve Currency Where to from here? 269. Invest With Purpose: Interview with Arian Adeli, CEO at Rivo Trading Uppermost on my mind is launching an investment platform that I believe will revolutionize how people invest their capital. 270. We Need to Connect Blockchains to Legacy Systems for Mass Adoption — Unhashed #8 Parsiq brings greater interoperability to the blockchain 271. Top Fintech Trends of 2022 that are Transforming Finance Read about the main factors that drive the development of the fintech industry to maintain the relevancy and competitiveness of your financial software product. 272. Brad Michelson on Writing About Fintech and Infancy Industries Brad Michelson is an NYC-based marketer, regular top contributor to Hacker Noon, and 2020 Noonie Nominee. Scroll down to find out why Brad's into writing about fintech, and what his personal strategy is when it comes to failure. 273. An Introduction to PCI Compliance There are plenty of reasons for enterprises that work with cardholder data to care about payment card industry (PCI) compliance. 274. Fintech Software Development Trends to Expect in 2020 There’s no doubt that the Fintech software development industry has attracted a lot of attention from consumers and investors alike. In Finance, Fintech is synonymous with convenience, innovation, and accessibility. With the enormous solutions that Fintech promises to offer, it’s no wonder venture capitalists are willing to put their money in Fintech startups. 275. DeFiChain goes Live with ‘Fort Canning Road’ Hard Fork The Fort Canning Road hard fork signals the release of code modifications that will correct the premium pricing problem that has been plaguing dToken. 276. 10 Best Tech Stocks: Which are the Most Traded in 2021? In this article, we will discuss the most popular and most traded tech stocks of 2021 so far. 277. Blockchain Investing 101 The largest opportunities for profits are frequently found at the introduction of new disruptive technologies. An often-cited example of this observation is the emergence of the internet and the World Wide Web, which created some of the most notable investment opportunities in recent decades. Companies such as Google, Amazon and Facebook turned hundreds of their employees into millionaires and made billionaires of some of their founders and early investors. 278. Global Fintech Unites Against the War Just a few months ago, a major war happening in Europe was unthinkable. 279. FinTech Security Needs To Be Taken More Seriously Than It Is Cyberattacks the biggest barrier to financial innovation 280. The Essential Guide on Selecting and Integrating a KYC Provider The digital identity solution market revenue volume was $22.9 billion, while according to experts, it will grow to $70.7 billion by 2027. 281. The Fintech APIs to Use in Your Finance Software Fintech app development with all the necessary features can be tough but that's exactly the case APIs are used for. Read on to learn how fintech APIs help you! 282. Stablecoins Might Be The Only Real Chance for Crypto to Hit The Mainstream Finances Humanity has come a long way from a barter-era economy to a modern, remotely functioning finances. Along that road, some developments have been positively received like the introduction of banknotes in China, while others were rejected or remained in the shadow. 283. Microsoft Orleans Gives Rise to Future-Ready Digital Banking Why MS Orleans? — Let's delve into the features that make it a good pick for banking and finance app development. 284. Everything That They Didn't Tell You About The Potential of Decentralized Finance or DeFi After the global economic crisis of 2008, the question of trust in the modern international financial system arose globally. The answer to this request was the emergence of the first decentralized Internet system — Bitcoin, which from “decentralized” money turned into a valuable financial asset by 2020. 285. The Oldest Industries Remain the Same 5 Tech Companies That Impacted My Life this Week 286. How to Secure Your Applications The CTO of a neo-brokerage FinTech shares tips on how to secure your app -from the front end to the backend. He also recommends tools to use in SDD lifecycle. 287. Is DeFi Now Dead? Inside the dForce / LendfMe 25 Million USD Hack! 288. The Upsurge Of FinTech And FinTech Trends To Watch Out For In 2021 The 6 technology trends we've discussed in this article cumulatively pave the way for greater efficiency and security for the FinTech world. 289. Should Traditional Finance Companies Adopt Crypto? The payments industry is evolving at a fast rate. 290. Top 20 Fintech Startups to Watch in 2022 Here is the list of top 20 fintech startups that are shaping the future of finance and transforming financial services. 291. Releaf: Evolution of African Agritech Releaf is Y-combinator African startup who are an agritech and supply chain startup. They do B2B work, digital banking, aid and geo-spatial tech for farmers. 292. How Fintech Companies Can Protect Data Privacy While Onboarding Taking advantage of these insights can empower fintechs to locate and approve new customers while mitigating friction and streamlining the customer journey. 293. 2020 is The Year Wall Street Could Take Over Cryptocurrency Fresh off the German government’s decision to let banks store and sell cryptocurrency, Deutsche Bank predicted cryptocurrency will go mainstream by 2022 and eventually replace cash. 294. Minimizing Risks With Blockchain Startups Financial technology (FinTech) is an evolutionary outgrowth of digital technology. Although it existed before, only since smartphones has it gathered steam and become omnipresent. FinTech is based around gathering and leveraging financial information and then automating it for the best user-end experience. 295. The Glorious Return of the Conference: Highlights from My First Tech Conference in 2 Years As the world reopens, it's becoming evident that the new Insuretechs don’t see what they are doing as disruption but as an evolution of their strategies. 296. From Utility to Security: The U2S Model for Converting Shitcoins into Securities During the ICO era, a countless number of projects managed to rapidly raise capital in a short period of time. You probably know about those that managed to raise capital and just disappeared, never building a product promised to investors while their utility tokens became a burden for investors. It’s hard to admit but there is nothing you can do to change the historical outcome. 297. Why I Think the S&P 500 Crashed Bitcoin in 2019 In this post we are going to see how: 298. Introduction to Account Aggregators: 8 Common Myths Debunked Just like UPI helps people share money between bank accounts seamlessly, the new Account Aggregator framework (AA) will help people share their financial data quickly and safely. 299. Neobanks Notwithstanding, Traditional Banks Are Not Going Away Traditional banks Vs. Neobanks 300. 4 Essential B2B Marketing Strategies in 2021 Know how your B2B business can do most of its marketing online 301. How to Generate Additional Streams of Revenue via Embedded Banking Wish to unlock new revenue paths for your business and that too from your existing products? Say hello to embedded banking & finance! 302. Sounding The Death Knell for Cash Money: How Far Is It? Crypto founders share their views on whether physical currency will disappear altogether 303. Stablecoin History: The Master of All AltCoins The histor of mastercoin is important to stablecoins and crypto in general. I hope you'll enjoy this overall unbiased guide from Alyze Sam's number one new book 304. 4 Ways Startups Entered the Lending Space In times of social distancing, most people spend more time at home. A short series I can recommend for your next evening on your couch is Bad Banks. In the second season, the investment banker Jana Liekam and her team of trusted accomplices move to Berlin to take over a sustainable robo-advisor. The viewer is pulled into the power struggle between the incumbent Deutsche Global Invest with its fintech incubator in Berlin, and the rivalling robo-advisors fin21, and Jana’s Green Wallet. 305. "The Present Financial System Will be Replaced by DeFi" - Umar Farooq With DeFi trend steadily gaining momentum across the world, 2020 has been deservedly proclaimed as the year of “DeFi Renaissance”. Indeed, no other technological innovation shook up the world to the same extent as decentralized financial technology did earlier this year. Even in the face of such a major ground-shaking event as Covid-19, not only DeFi stood up to its position, but also magnified in value to an extent hardly envisaged half a year ago. The TVL index accurately reflects it – compared to the start of this year with $80 million, the total value has now augmented to the transcendental value of $11 billion. 306. "BTC or ETH Micropayments Are Still Not On The Same Level As VISA or Mastercard" - Rossen Yordanov This article talks about why fintech giants are entering the cryptocurrency industry. The article talks about crypto, payments and blockchain. 307. The Digital Yuan is China's Biggest Pushback Against Global AML Initiatives The digital yuan's impact on the world is undisputed; however, will its potential to act as a money laundering system for the PRC override its true benefits? 308. "Our magic is 360-degree Market Analysis, Trading Signals & Sentiment Analysis" - Spencer Randall Houston, Texas “Would you ever invest in something you don’t understand?” Spencer Randall asked me. It is a compelling question, one of the challenges preventing mass cryptocurrency adoption. “People don’t understand Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. That’s why we’re here to share our insights, analysis, and make more people aware of this asset class.” 309. SEC Commissioner ‘Crypto Mom’ Calls for Blockchain Safe Harbor SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce, nicknamed “Crypto Mom” by the blockchain community, has outlined a formal proposal to provide a three-year safe harbor for token projects. 310. The Next Consumer Apps and How to Build Them (3 Frameworks) Insights are builders’ best friends. They help you see opportunities, launch new products, and win the market before everyone else. 311. Mz Stability's Near-Death Experience Started her Blockchain Journey Alyze Sam was a hospice nurse that was plowed by a semi truck, jumped into blockchain and became an accidental award winning and best selling author. 312. Are Crypto Savings Accounts Safe to Use? Opening yourself up to the cryptocurrency market, a crypto savings account also allows for the benefits of a standard bank account. Learn the benefits of this. 313. The Awesome Duo: 6 Cases of How FinTech Benefits From AI Photo by Alice Pasqual on Unsplash 314. Brick-And-Mortar Banks are Losing the Battle to their Digital Counterparts Financial technologies are rapidly transforming from futuristic imaginings into an inextricable component of everyday life. Back in 2016, such services as Apple Pay and Samsung Pay were just entering the global market as newfangled inventions, while today, they are used to processing three times more transactions than those made using conventional plastic bank cards. Mobile apps have since largely replaced bank office branches, and the coronavirus pandemic has only accelerated the trend. Taking into account the rapid pace of development of the fintech sector and speed at which modern users adapt to innovations, our experience of interacting with financial institutions is likely to undergo radical changes over the next few years. 315. If You Want Bitcoin to Succeed, Then F&ck the Institutions Institutional investors don't hold the key to Bitcoin's growth. They're definitely not looking out for you or your interests. 316. "FinTech Wave-2 isn't Digital, It’s Hybrid." Lessons from Wave-1 and What’s Next? Fintech represents the collision of two worlds — Financial services and technology, and with this union comes, both disruption and synergies. Fintech came of age in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. New regulations and changing consumer demands began to emerge as the world tried to pick up the pieces of the “great recession”. 317. "The Biggest Challenge in Crypto is the Volume of Information Published Daily" In this Meet the Writer interview, Demetrios Zamboglou talks about his extensive career in fintech and the challenges of writing about crypto. 318. How to Prevent Fraudulent Credit Card Use A stolen credit card is unlikely to cost you huge monetary loss and will be a major hassle, which is why it’s critical to take precautions in the first place. 319. Meet Data: The Driving Power of Fintech Off late, “Fintech” has been and remains to be a buzzword. It is transcending beyond traditional banking and financial services, encompassing online wallets, crypto, crowdfunding, asset management, and pretty much every other activity that includes a financial transaction. Thereby competing directly and fiercely with traditional financing giants and their methods. 320. Crypto Advertising is Technology Driven with a Focus on Targeted Products Jim Walsh is the founder of CryptoDSP.io, a startup that helps micro-target web 3.0 innovations to people that are interested in it on Web 2.0. 321. How Blockchain Technology Is Aiding The Rise Of The Sharing Economy The sharing economy is fast transforming how we interact as people and work. Valued at around $15 billion five years ago, the sharing economy is predicted to be worth over $335 billion by 2025. The potential for the industry is massive. 322. Fintechs vs. Incumbents vs. COVID-19: Who Wins? Incumbent Banks and financial technology startups (Fintechs) face very different challenges as they navigate the COVID-19 crisis. Despite sharing customers and offering similar products, their business models, how they operate, their balance sheets and culture vary tremendously. Each one of these differences impacts how they will perform during and after the crisis. 323. FinTech’s New Normal - The Post Pandemic Landscape Want to find out what's next in FinTech and the importance of scalable, reliable technologies in the sector? Abstract from new 'FinTech Trends in 2021 Report'. 324. Did You Miss Bitcoin’s Most Revolutionary Feature Too? With bitcoin’s price gaining steam, you may think it’s about to go mainstream. 325. Community Governed Loans and Mobile Money in Nigeria with Adebola Adeniran on The HackerNoon Podcast In this episode of the HackerNoon Podcast, Amy Tom sits down with Adebola Adeniran to talk about Money; specifically, mobile money in Nigeria 326. HodlBot Launches on Product Hunt We just launched HodlBot on Product Hunt. We’re currently sitting at the #2 product of the day 🎉🎉🎉!!!! 327. Coinbase Innovator’s Dilemma: From Exchange to Broker This quote from Brian Armstrong holds the clue to an under appreciated threat to Coinbase. 328. The Impact of Blockchain-Based Solutions on Poverty In 2015, the United Nations passed a resolution titled Transforming our world: The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. 329. DAG vs Blockchain - More Similarities than Differences Have you heard about DAG protocols? Some say that they are the next level for blockchain. They’ll solve all of blockchain’s shortcomings and allow for mass adoption. But what are they, actually? And why can they be better? 330. Cryptocurrencies as Money: Evolution of Stablecoins and What's Next Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies that are backed by other assets to achieve a stable value, which creates untold opportunity for the way humans interact with money as they have the benefits of cryptocurrency (borderless, secure, low cost) while protecting the users from volatile price action. They often represent real money (GBP, USD etc) and for this reason are more easily understood by a global audience. 331. Why You're the Only One Who Cares About Bitcoin & Cryptocurrencies Cryptocurrency has an odd and insular community. 332. How does Fintech Decentralize Capital Markets? In 1899 American economist and sociologist Thorstein Veblen wrote a book called “The Theory of the Leisure Class”. The key takeaway of this study was that for people on top of social hierarchy spending their time on elite consumption - delicious food, rare clothing etc. - instead of working was a way to highlight their belonging to the higher class. 333. The Ascent of FinTech Society has always been hostile towards financiers. There has always been tension between the have-nots and have-yachts. For millennia people have sneered at ‘parasitic’ money lenders, while admiring more ‘honourable’ professions from farming to art. 334. How to Test Transactions From Visa and Mastercard in a Fintech App How to Test Fiat Transactions From Visa and Mastercard in Fintech App 335. Robinhood: Virality + Gamification + FOMO + Simplicity = Billion Dollar IPO Robinhood is leading the modernization of investments because it offers everyone an equal opportunity to participate in the financial markets. 336. Account Aggregators: What Are They and How Will They Change the Fintech Ecosystem? Account Aggregators (AAs) are about to take the fintech market by storm. Remember how UPI completely changed how people send money? No more awkwardly splitting restaurant bills, or digging for exact change to pay off that friend who's been bugging you for months. 337. Helicopter Money, Inflation, and the Bitcoin Standard Bitcoin was created in the midst of the 2008 financial crisis, and the economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic are setting the stage for Bitcoin’s greatest test yet. 338. 5 Ways Bitcoin Trading Bots are More Reliable than Humans Quite opposite to stock markets, the cryptocurrency markets never sleep, which can be a highly stressful scenario for traders and for investors as well. Those familiar with crypto trading will know the feeling of waking up in the morning to a joyful or an unpleasant surprise when they check their portfolio and see large losses or gains. 339. The Secret Guide To Choosing Between Monolith And Microservices Monolith or microservices? Both architectures have pros and cons, and each particular case should be investigated. UppLabs had a project with a concrete goal — optimization of application performance by migration from a monolithic system to the new microservices’ infrastructure. We came up with a solution that we’re happy to share with you in detail. 340. Peer-To-Peer Lending And How It Can Benefit Entrepreneurs and Small Businesses In this article, I talk about how Peer-to-Peer (P2P) lending is transforming the future of fintech companies and for smaller entities like entrepreneurs 341. When Messenger Apps Adopt Fintech: Privacy Issues and Implications There are many ways in which the world is divided up: borders, differing cultures, and even vast masses of water serve to partition the globe. Preference per region for Messenger apps is one of the less initially visible ways this is done. 342. [Roundup] $4 Billion in BTC, Binance launches Lending, and EthHub 09/01/2019 343. AI Resolutions for the New Year Artificial intelligence has become a serious buzzword, and for great reason. AI can mean a lot of different things, from algorithms that analyze vast amounts of data to machine learning that learns and adapts. There are a multitude of applications for this technology in business, and over 60% of business leaders today recognize they have an urgent need for a strategy to deploy AI in their business. One in three business leaders believe that AI will have the greatest impact of all the new technologies they deploy over the coming year, so why isn’t your business on board yet? 344. Top Benefits of Crypto to Fintechs in 2022 The crypto revolution has helped out fintech startups in ways other than one. Here are some of the top benefits of crypto to fintech companies in 2022. 345. On Bringing the Change to Financial Education, with Ivan Muck, CEO at ff.next An interview with the Co-Founder and CEO of the Hungarian mobile banking firm, Ivan Muck about how he and his startup got started and some lessons learned. 346. DeFi has a lot of room to Disintermediate TradFi Morphware is a decentralized approach to deep learning. The main problem that Morphware aims to address is the computational complexity required to train. 347. How to Measure Performance in FinTech Apps Understand the mechanics of performance in FinTech and learn a few patterns that can maintain users’ attention and engagement. 348. J.P. Morgan Chase’s Stablecoin has it’s Beta Users Learning Crypto Success 349. WTF is Decentralized Finance or DeFi? Well kept billion dollar secret at your fingertips 350. Venture Report: How to Monetize This Year's Big 3 Market Opportunities In this 2021 venture report, I break down 3 startup ideas or monetization opportunities, starting with private wealth management and family offices. 351. Financial Services for Gamers: A Rising Paradigm? Virtual economies have become increasingly intertwined with the physical world. How could this change how we approach our in-game finances? 352. How to Embed Credit Card Offerings Into Your Technology Product Creating a card program can be challenging. Find out how Marqeta’s RiskControl portfolio mitigates risk and satisfies compliance needs. 353. 6 Security Tips for Non-profits That Process Donors' Credit Card Payments Credit card payment processing is a game-changer in the digital landscape. These six security tips are things to consider for non profits needing payments. 354. Levelling the Playing Field for Retail Investors How a Fintech startup levels the playing field for investors by providing analyst accountability and simplified research tools. 355. Buy Now, Pay Later: What is it, and Should You Offer it to the Customers? Buy now pay later also known as BNPL is an eCommerce trend. It allows customers to buy products easily and pay for them later easily. 356. How Banks Can Strategically Counter the FinTech Disruption in 2023 and Beyond Let's explore how banks and credit unions can strategically counter the FinTech disruption in 2023 and beyond. Read on. 357. 'I Launched Uplinq in the Hope of Seeing More SMBs Financially Viable': Ron Benegbi An interview with Ron Benegbi, founder of the Toronto-based Fintech startup Uplinq about his company, experiences and lessons learned as a startup founder. 358. Will The New Wave of Data Laws Affect Fintech? Fintech, otherwise known as the financial technology market, is on a very strong growth trajectory, having already disrupted the banking world in a powerful way. From mobile payments, to artificial intelligence, insurance and investment services, Fintech has gradually transformed the way we bank since the day the US Federal Reserve introduced the Fedwire Funds Service back in 1918, which used morse code and telegraph to transfer funds electronically. 359. Can AI Investing Solutions Outperform the Stock Markets? Ours Did. Around the world stock markets have been recording historic losses, with Market Economists now warning that the hit to the global economy is likely to be worse than the financial crisis of 2008 or the Great Depression. 360. Understanding the Payments Industry with Alon Rajic: Founder of MoneyTransferComparison Alon Rajic is the founder of Money Transfer Comparison, Finofin. He says the biggest story of the year in UK Fintech, at least in his view is the IPO of Wise. 361. 15 Wall Street Institutions Bullish On Bitcoin If you were a CEO of a large financial institution three years ago, publicly stating support for Bitcoin would be suicidal. 362. The Opinion Economy What yours is worth and why it matters 363. How Devops Fits In the Fintech World In this article, we’ll explore how DevOps fits into a FinTech world. We’ll look at the approach you should take in developing your unique DevOps culture. 364. How to Navigate Disasters in Tech (Part 1) Here is a short collection of tech horror stories, their underlying causes, and ideas on how to build better more ethical tech products and services. 365. Empowering Startup Employees: Equitybee Launches Equity Value Finder to Help Navigate Stock Options Equitybee’s proprietary model uses multiple streams of information from trade data, valuations, and market sentiment. 366. Fintech: The Main Attractions of This Bustling Industry Financial technology, or Fintech for short is a relatively avoided topic among tech enthusiasts, developers, programmers and etc. The reason is very simple actually. Developers don’t necessarily refer to their software as Fintech even though it’s quite literally associated with the financial industry. 367. Q&A with Brendan Playford, Founder of Masa Finance 368. Fintech: How COVID Affected Payments and the Underbanked The COVID-19 pandemic was a disruptor in the purest startup sense. The immediate shift to remote work, school, and socially distanced ways of life accelerated innovation by an estimated five years. 369. Best Legal Billing Software: What's Right for You? It used to be that those involved in the legal profession had no choice but to draft their own bills of cost. Preparation and taxation of bills used to be an extremely time-consuming process required as a major part of law firms daily working procedures. 370. Financial Data Aggregator Review: Zabo Vs. Yodlee Vs. Plaid An in depth look at the leading financial data aggregators for fintech apps. We analyze Plaid vs Yodlee vs Zabo - advantages, disadvantages, pricing and more. 371. Preventing Fraud in Fintech The fintech industry is a prime target for fraudsters. Here are 4 methods of fraud prevention in the industry. 372. Cryptocurrency Exchanges, FTX Collapse, Regulation and Bank Runs: A Summary A look at crypto exchanges, regulation and bank runs. 373. How Open Banking Can Revolutionize Dated Banking Systems in the US Open banking is on everyone's minds now – and for a good reason. In Latin America, open banking is gluing society together to achieve greater social inclusion. In Africa, fintech companies are engineering a new hub for economic activity, and the latest EU regulations on open banking are provoking an inevitable face-off between challenger banks and traditional financial institutions. 374. What NOT TO DO As A Cryptocurrency Trading N00B With the advent of global equity and digital currency markets, trading has become more accessible to ordinary individuals than ever before. While there is no denying that effective trading can be immensely rewarding and profitable, most asset classes are known to be unforgiving to even the tiniest of mistakes. The good news, however, is that most of these mistakes can be easily avoided with some prior knowledge and determination. 375. What Does Apple’s Stock Split Mean? A stock split is not a new thing. Hundreds if not thousands of companies have appealed to it to keep the price in the desired trading range and, theoretically, to make the stock more affordable. One of the most recent examples was Apple, announcing the division of its share price by four. It will be achieved by giving three additional shares to each investor. 376. Best Practices of Cloud Networks Usage in Fintech Making good use of a could network first requires firms to consider if they would be meeting their regulatory obligations before ensuring network resilience. 377. How AI and Machine Learning are Reshaping SaaS FinTech AI and Machine learning are awesome pieces of technology. With applications in many fields, find out how AI and ML are reshaping the Saas fintech landscape. 378. The Future of Finance in the Era Of Shadow Banking and Decentralized Exchanges In an era where shadow banks and decentralized payments have become the new cool, this article looks at what could be the future of traditional finance. 379. How Banking APIs Can Help Businesses Launch Quickly Any company, be it a startup or an enterprise, that needs to collaborate with a legacy financial institution has several hurdles to overcome on the way. 380. How COVID-19 is Accelerating the Move to Branchless Banking The only valid and safe method of banking left is digital banking. As the world shuts down and we brace for our new normal, one reality still exists. We still need our money. And the way we need to access and use it now relies on digital banking more than ever. 381. The Insurers' Dilemma: Balancing Consumer Demands and Legacy Conventions In an era of rapidly changing technology, the greatest challenge facing the insurance industry is its ability to keep up with consumer demand. 382. The Fintech CTO's Guide To Remote Team Tools and Reviews Remote culture has never been so in demand before. The pandemic has changed the way we thought the world was likely to evolve in the nearest future. However, changes always go hand in hand with opportunities. 383. Growing a Fintech Unicorn: Alex Tonelli's Anthology of Lessons Learned Whether you’re thinking of launching a startup or in the trenches of your first entrepreneurial venture, any morsel of advice from someone who’s been in your shoes can be like gold. 384. FinTech Cybersecurity: How 'Capital One' Could Have Avoided a Data Breach Even after investing heavily in securing IT infrastructure and developing security tools with AWS, Capital One failed to avoid data breaches. Here's why. 385. Is the New Wave of Digital Banking Putting Pressure on Traditional Institutions? Over the past few years, the online digital banking industry has exploded, growing from a budding community into a force with which to be reckoned. What was once a collection of small tech startups desperate for investors is now a billion-dollar industry that challenges traditional financial institutions. 386. FinTech: A 2020 Retrospective, and 5 Finance Trends for 2021 FinTech is a growing industry at the intersection of technology and financial services. This is a powerful incentive for technological progress, which expands its influence on different sectors of the economy, allowing them to develop. For example, FinTech has been most active in consumer services, banking, money transfers, payments, insurance, asset and capital management. The industry is revolutionizing the way businesses and consumers conduct financial transactions. 387. Could Fintech Play A Role In Undermining Systemic Racism Or Will It Exacerbate It? Fintech is often proclaimed as the great leveller. The WEF proclaimed it as financially key in uplifting Muslim businesswomen and fintech lending algorithms have been found to discriminate less than traditional in-person lenders. 388. 5 Ways Open Finance is Changing Money Forever What if your money was intelligent and could lend itself out to the highest interest rate or how about a no-loss lottery where you always get your initial money back, or perhaps you'd like to receive your paycheck on a daily basis rather than monthly. Well, this is all possible today. 389. Top 6 Types Of Finance Technologies To Grow Your Business Finance technology has a broad scope of application that keeps revolutionizing the field. Here is an overview of the main 6 ones that enable business growth. 390. On the Future of NFT, Play 2 Earn: Meet the Writer Sergey Baloyan Sergey Baloyan, a Hacker Noon contributor and a fintech expert on the future of play to earn, podcasting, and what to expect from the gaming-crypto mix. 391. Data Reduction in Preparation for Lightweight Machine Learning: Applied in Foreign Exchange Trading Introduction 392. Are APIs the Real Banking Revolution? Application programming interfaces (APIs) have been around for 20 years,\nbut, as Ron Shevlin points out, just one in five community banks in the USA had deployed APIs before 2020, and they aren’t even on the radar of at least 20% of the banks. 393. DeFi, Mobile-first, and Biometrics will Change the Shape of Finance in 2022 Read about the most important trends coming to Fintech in 2022. DeFi, mobile-first and biometrics are one of them. 394. Decentro Launches India’s First-ever Fintech Fellowship Program Decentro is thrilled to announce the country’s first-ever fintech fellowship program for young developers & final-year graduates. Apply now! 395. Amplifying Fintech And Artificial Intelligence: FinTech is the largest and fastest-growing industry around the globe, fighting against fraudsters by associating itself with artificial intelligence. 396. Harnessing Indonesia’s Muslim population for Fintech Growth A specific opportunity that has significant growth potential in Indonesia is Islamic fintech. If successful, this form of fintech can greatly impact the world. 397. Why are Cryptocurrencies and Blockchain Finding Increased Acceptance by the People? Similar to the Internet in its early days, the cryptocurrency and the blockchain industries have experienced massive shifts in acceptance and maturity within a short span of time. While the initial half of the last decade witnessed the first-ever large scale security breach at crypto exchange Mt. Gox, and the fall of darknet marketplace, Silk Road, it also laid the groundwork for wider adoption and general awareness of the technology. 398. The Real Take on Real Estate Crowdfunding Challenges in 2020 Could crowdfunding be the new frontier for real estate investing? Crowdfunding is an emerging industry alternative to property investment trusts for modern investors looking to gain exposure to real estate. 399. RuPay: The Indian Card Payment Alternative Rivals Visa and Mastercard Story of how RuPay, an Indian alternative for Visa and MasterCard became a giant in the plastic card industry within a span of a decade. 400. Integrating STACS with Project Ubin V - A Client-First Approach to Technical Design Event-Driven Architecture with Real-time UI 401. Should Financial Institutions and Retail Investors Manage their own Cryptocurrency? Apart from revolutionizing the payment industry, cryptocurrency is destined to make investing available to everyone. In 2017, it was the biggest investment opportunity for retail investors. In 2019, not only is the number of retail investors increasing rapidly, but hedge funds, banks, and large financial institutions are also joining the market. 402. UX Design Patterns: Hacks For Better Transparency And Feedback In FinTech Apps What are the problems regarding transparency and feedback in FinTech applications? Which UX design patterns can be used to address them? Find out! 403. Consumer Risks in Fintech and Their Regulatory Approaches This article takes you through the risks in fintech and how they can be identified and avoided based on the example of three popular fintech concepts. 404. Building a Web Vulnerability Scanner In May this year I was part of a team that launched SecAlerts, a free security product that sends subscribers a customised weekly report of vulnerabilities and security news relevant to their software stack. The service was deliberately made a low-barrier of entry way to keep users informed and, as it nears 1,000 subscribers, the decision to 'keep it simple' appears to have merit. 405. How IoT Context Awareness & The Catapult Blockchain Solve the menace of ATM Skimming About a week ago, I stopped by my local bank’s ATM machine. As I lined up behind a couple of other customers, I felt an air of tension and unease. The woman at the ATM machine was glancing cautiously at people behind her through the mirrors placed on the machine. Although I understood her caution, I wondered if she knew that a more threatening thief might not be directly behind her. Rather, the thief could be sitting comfortably at home reading the sensitive data off of her ATM card through a magnetic strip skimmer while obtaining her PIN number with a tiny, thermal camera placed on the ATM machine. 406. Fintech 2021: How Fintech Companies Use Big Data Effectively? According to a study, 90% of the whole world’s data was created in the last two years. This sounds quite cool but what does the world do with all that data? How does one analyze it? 407. [Announcement] Wise Raises $12M To Accelerate Embedded Banking Partnerships Wise, the leading embedded banking FinTech, that offers business banking via partnerships, announced today that it has closed a $12M Series A. 408. Building a Successful Fintech by Listening to the Market (Founder Interview) When serial entrepreneur Illit Geller started telling me her story, I could instantly see why the fintech startup she founded, TradAir raised $11M in its latest funding round. 409. Crypto Exchange Trade. Remember Psychology! Crypto Exchange is a high-tech platform in which all trade transactions are conducted using modern software created based on the latest IT solutions. The emergence of new types of currencies, in particular, cryptocurrencies, gives a chance for the rapid development of the world economy as a whole. In turn, structural changes in the international economic system gave impetus to the emergence and development of new types of exchange technologies. 410. We're Making Lending and Borrowing of Any ERC20 Asset Easier Decentralised protocol Umbria Network launches into the DeFi universe 411. Here’s Why It Is Easier For Startups To Set Up Shop in Singapore and Hong Kong Hong Kong and Singapore have emerged as the epicenters for startups and tech in Asia and worldwide. Both locations have attractive tax regimes for foreign companies and have invested heavily in government-backed startup programs, fostering positive growth and support in the region. Southeast Asia’s internet economy has more than tripled its size over the last four years, soaring to a US$100 billion for the first time in 2019 with expectations to reach US$300 billion by 2025. 412. 5 Fintech Firms that Have Disrupted the Payments Industry in 2020 Innovations in fintech are usually given much attention because of the massive impact they have on everyone. The advent of smart payment solutions and digital financial products have helped both big businesses and average consumers in streamlining financial transactions. These days, machine-learning models, AI, and other similar technologies are paving the way for even more innovation and convenience in the financial services domain. 413. The Ultimate Guide to Building Efficient and Secure Fintech Apps This is a guide on how to create fintech applications that are efficient and secure; and what exactly you need to consider during the development process. 414. Cryptocurrencies for Payment: The Twain Series As the second article of “The Twain Series” (deep dive of consumer fintech & crypto), this article aims to have a closer look at the to-consumer payment vertical 415. BTC TESTS $50K, TRUSTLESS DEFI VS. TRUSTED FINTECH, SOLANA SOARS (Week 35): The 5-minute newsletter on the important stuff in finance — reporting what's going on and why. Let’s see what's going on this week. 416. What Is Being a FinTech CEO like? Big money, get paid. Tom Sosnoff, Co-CEO of tastytrade, and Sean Salas, CEO of Camino Financial, join Amy Tom this week to discuss FinTech startups. What is Wal 417. "I quit university and put all my time and energy into getting the MVP finished", says Sean Yu Making the jump into entrepreneurship, and building a startup, is rarely a rational decision. A good example of this comes from entrepreneur Sean Yu. 418. Startup Journey: From Aviation To Fintech The ninth interview in the Startup Journey series: Building an airline out of necessity & an innovative fintech product out of passion Thank you for checking out the 418 most read stories about Fintech on HackerNoon. to find the most read stories about any technology. Visit the /Learn Repo