213 Stories To Learn About Writing Prompts

Let's learn about via these 213 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon.

1. "Success will be found because developers are lazy" Ever wonder why you are felling anxious about the Universe? Come here to find out why!

2. Celebrate Open Source with HackerNoon! [Writing Prompts] Hacktoberfest 2022 is a month-long celebration of open-source projects, maintainers, and the broader contributor community. Join us in this celebration!

3. Despite Her Mysterious Nature, People Couldn't Help but Be Drawn to Her This is a fairy tale about a mysterious girl named Alice who discovers a powerful tool called ChatGPT in an enchanted forest.

4. We’re Here to Hear About Your Hacktoberfest Contribution! Hacktoberfest is here, and this time we want to know everything about your open-source contributions to this season. So, what are you waiting for! 5. Are You Ready for Hacktoberfest 2022? Hacktoberfest 2022 is almost here. Are you ready with your open-source projects, issues, bug reports and feature requests for this season? 6. Cake DeFi has Given Out $317 Million in Rewards as of Q1 2022 CakeDeFi has paid around $317 million in rewards to its customers as of the end of Q1 2022 to become one of the fastest growing DeFi platforms in Asia. 7. Startup Interview: Questions for Nominees of Startups of the Year Hosted by HackerNoon Startups of the Year, hosted by HackerNoon, honors over 40k startups all over the world in cities with 100k+ population. Visit startups.hackernoon.com to vote. 8. [Writing Prompt] Decentralized Internet Interview Questions List Welcome to HackerNoon’s Writing Prompts program. Answer one today! 9. There's No Shortage of Drama in the NFT World with Contributor, Sam White I find the NFT niche way more fascinating than other areas, because it’s so volatile. it’s massively disruptive, unregulated, and undefined. 10. RE: "39 Web Developer Tools You'll Want to Take With You Into 2021" I think many people forget to appreciate how much complexity dev tools mitigate for us. I can't imagine code collaboration without Git 😄for example. 11. How Do You Hack Data Structures and Algorithms? Teach Us Sensei! Software Engineers are always on the lookout for better, more efficient ways to solve problems. 12. [Writing Prompt] Thrilled to be Recognized as [ ] Insert Award Title Name This list of questions is compiled for the Noonies or Startups campaign winners or runners-up. 13. DO NOT Keep Your Genius to Yourself Welcome to HackerNoon’s Writing Prompts! As part of this program, we will be creating an ongoing series of entertaining interview templates. 14. Startup Interview with Ato Kasymov, CEO & Co-founder of Zentist 15. An Interview with a Recovering Site Reliability Engineer I’ve been operating Linux systems in one form or another since before I had my drivers’ license. 16. 'Metaverse and Blockchain will Have a Parallel Future' The metaverse is the perfect union of different worlds, of different applications: web, internet, immersive technology, CGI. 17. The Metaverse: From Websites to 'Webspaces' With Charles Read I spend a lot of my time thinking about the emergence of "webspaces" on our existing internet, and how those webspaces will make up the metaverse. 18. Inside the Sensorium Galaxy Metaverse Sensorium implies leveraging some of the world’s top technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, and Blockchain 19. "You Can’t Build a Metaverse Without Blockchain Technology" The Metaverse is a 3D digital representation of the real world, of sorts. Users will be represented by ‘Avatars’, a digital version of themselves. 20. Enter the Metaverse v2021 A metaverse is an extended reality which may or may not resemble the physical world. A shared realm where we spend a lot of our time, energy and resources. 21. Are We in the Third or the Fourth Industrial Revolution? Thoroughly enjoyed reading "Automation, AI, and the Future of Jobs" but unlike the original author, I think we're still in the third industrial revolution. 22. [Writing Prompt] Please Share Your Opinion: List of Interview Questions Welcome to HackerNoon’s Writing Prompts program. Answer one today! 23. [Writing Prompt] What is the Metaverse? : Interview Questions List Welcome to HackerNoon’s Writing Prompts program. Answer one today! 24. Meet Joel Dietz, Founding Member of Ethereum, MetaMask Architect, and CEO of MetaMetaverse I first started programming games, but later my research interests focused on the confluence of blockchain network topologies and swarm intelligence. 25. There’s No Avoiding The Metaverse, It is the Next Chapter in Human History Summarizing the metaverse at the start of 2022 and the various tech advancements that are paving the way forward. 26. Hack Your Next Hacker Noon Top Story with these Writing Prompts Stuck on your next big tech story idea? 27. The 12 Most Read Stories Published on HackerNoon in 2021 (So Far) People always seem so surprised when they find out that anybody can submit a tech story for consideration to get published on HackerNoon.com. 🤷 28. [Writing Prompt] Women in Tech Interview Series We need more women in technology, and by sharing stories, we can encourage many girls to follow their dreams. Share your story today! 29. Roblox in Hot Water, Sony Buys Bungie, and Some More Stories to Get Those Writing Juices Flowing! Some food for thought. 30. [Writing Prompt] Data Structures and Algorithms This writing prompt series at HackerNoon is intended to help those who may be preparing for an interview or various other academic or personal projects. 31. The Facebook Business Model Might Die This article is in reply to "How Much Internet Regulation Does Facebook Support?" 32. Happy International Women’s Day From HackerNoon HackerNooon welcomes everyone to celebrate women, tech, and women in tech on our platform! 33. The Metaverse is Coming! The metaverse is quite possibly the future of the internet. To help our readers learn more about it, we've started this metaverse interview series. 34. [Writing Prompt] How to be a Better Data Scientist; Interview Questions List Welcome to HackerNoon’s Writing Prompts program. Answer one today! 35. [Writing Prompt] Philosophy Interview Welcome to Hacker Noon Prompts! If automation replaces 70 percent of all possible human jobs, what do you think people will spend their time doing? 36. [Writing Prompt] Tech Trends Interview Which of the following topics are you most excited by? Augmented humans, virtual reality, autonomous vehicles, quantum computing... 37. Announcing 3 New Writing Contests With Cash Prizes, on NOW In appreciation of the beautiful talents of our community, HackerNoon is expanding the number of writing contests we have open during the year. 38. Make Money by Writing About the Decentralized Internet! It’s time to guide those who ‘can't find Web3’ in the right direction. 39. "I’m a big advocate of Web3 and an anarchist at heart," says FinTech Entrepreneur, Julie Plavnik Julie is a content strategist and writer who helps Web3 projects rank higher on search engines by creating engaging, optimized content. 40. An Introduction to MaaS; Marketplace As a Service 41. Meet the Writer: HackerNoon's Contributor Emmanuel Awosika, Freelance Blockchain Writer 'I think the centralized internet has been useful, especially in the post-2000s era.' 42. Teylor has Been Named Startup of the Year 2021 in Zürich An interview with Patrick Stäuble, founder and CEO of Teylor, a Hackernoon startup of the year 2021 43. How Retail Tech Startups are Providing E-commerce Brands With a Competitive Advantage The rapid rise of retail tech has touched almost every part of shopping; from discovery apps like Yelp to Buy now pay later brands like Klarna and Afterpay. 44. Love and Black-History February is a very special month for many reasons, with the two stand-outs being Valentine’s Day and Black History. Write about them today! 45. The Main Challenge is to Start Writing: Interview with Noonies Nominee Maksym Mostovyi A short story about the journey in front-end development 46. The Noonification: Monsters of Mars (9/24/2022) 9/24/2022: Top 5 stories on the Hackernoon homepage! 47. "Girls only do pretty visual things" - a Women in Tech Interview Back and front with no end. 48. Why Do You Love Frontend Development in ReactJS? [Writing Prompt] Here are some writing prompts on web development using React. 49. [Writing Prompt] Life Hack Interview Welcome to HackerNoon's Writing Prompts! 50. Meet the Writer: Aditi Syal Pulls Inspiration From the Success of Renowned Companies Get to know more about this crazy content creator - Aditi Syal - a copywriter at Concurate and a HackerNoon contributor. 51. How the Krew Accelerator Program Will Support Blockchain Startups in Web3 Krew is a DeFi accelerator nested in the Klaytn ecosystem. It aims to develop, incubate, and promote DeFi products the EVM-compatible. 52. Take the Slow Boat in Life and Enjoy the Trip: Interview with Noonies Nominee Miguel Gosh! Got nominated three times for the noontime awards. 53. The Noonification: This Ain’t my First Rodeo! (9/26/2022) 9/26/2022: Top 5 stories on the Hackernoon homepage! 54. [Writing Prompt] How to Get a Job in Tech Interview: List of Questions Welcome to HackerNoon’s Writing Prompts program. Answer one today! 55. RE: [LA blockchain conference 2021] LA blockchain conference impressions - living in a bubble, healthy and unhealthy areas in crypto, reasons of being skeptical of DeFi... 56. HackerNoon Contributor Celine “Oibiee” Aju on Tech, HackerNoon, and the Arts As a tech writer, I believe that the most exciting technology of the present is ED-TECH because it gives us the opportunity to move from the assembly line appro 57. More AAA-Studios will be Bought for Absurd Cash Deals in the Next 3 years The future of moblie, desktop, and web 3 gaming. We discuss our predictions for where the market is headed. What I love about advergaming and marketing games. 58. "Don’t Get Lost in the Metaverse: Follow the White Rabbit" The metaverse is a set of digital objects and avatars, presented in code of virtual space as objects and actors, having their own digital identity. 59. Think Big and Keep Growing: Interview with Noonies Nominee Vlad Gukasov First of all, a huge thanks to the HackerNoon community and staff for considering me worthy of this opportunity. 60. Noonies Nominee and Lead Product Designer Avrora Shuhalii on Writing, Tech, and More 61. Meet the Writer: Interview Questions for Hacker Noon Top Contributors Interview Questions for HackerNoon's Top Contributing Writers 62. Meet the Writer: HackerNoon Contributor Maria Serkova, a Model and AI Researcher My name is Maria. I am a model and actress transitioning into AI. 63. Fedor Yaremenko, Senior Software Engineer on Programming, the Internet, and More HackerNoon asked readers to share their favorite and least favorite things. The answers were written by a senior software engineer Fedor Yaremenko. 64. Russian Politicians Want To Take Back Alaska…and Other AI-Generated Jokes A fun, quick summary of recent research around ML-generated humor and why everyone should be watching this space. Laugh, earthlings. 65. Blockchain Gaming Developers Can Build Products with Lasting Ownership in the Metaverse The metaverse is the persistent online digital identity that will be likely on various platforms. There will be more ownership, control and benefit to the user. 66. The Most Exciting Part of Technology is That Everything is Possible - Interview With Tobi Ogundele I’m Tobi Ogundele and I’m an Online Marketing Consultant and content creator. I am glad to announce that I have been nominated for the 2022 Noonies Award. 67. Is Crypto Worth the HODL? How High Should You Stack Your Stocks? We Place Our Bets on Your Wisdom Let’s enjoy some weekend writing shenanigans! 68. Meet the Writer: HackerNoon Contributor Artem Sutulov, Full-Stack Software Engineer Artem Sutulov is a Full-Stack Software Engineer, currently working for Revolut. 69. How to Become a Published Writer in 3 Easy Steps New Year, new writing opportunities. Start this one off right! 70. Building a Startup that Lets you Stake on the Future - Interview with Noonies Nominee Lucien This is my testimony, my deep soul dive into who I am and where I stand for, being nominated for the 2022 NOONIES. Makes me proud. Vote for me to get more of me 71. ZigiWave's Emilia Petkova on Learning New Technologies, Work, and Noonies Nomination Read the story of Emilia, a Tech Marketing Specialist @ZigiWave. See what tech is most exciting to her, and what are her biggest challenges in writing. 72. Tackling Privacy Management with Aline Deparis, CEO of Privacy Tools I’m Aline Deparis and I’m the CEO of Privacy Tools, which aims to solve the global needs of transparency and compliance when talking about privacy matters. 73. Russian Invasion, Gas Prices, the Metaverse, and Other Stories For Inspiration There is something on your mind. Come release it with us! 74. Deep Dive Into Metaverse Technology- An Interview With Arpita Karmakar A couple of months ago, friends and business contacts started asking me for a crash course on my professional research studying virtual environments. 75. [Writing Prompt] Your Home Gadget/ DIY Project Interview Welcome to HackerNoon’s Writing Prompts! Please describe a home gadget that you have made. 76. Cutting Through Hype and Speculation with Growth Strategist & Blockchain Entrepreneur, Tib Palin I try to cut through the hype and speculation, bringing visibility to those that deserve support through my writing. 77. Building Inclusive Tech: Interview with HackerNoon Contributor of the Year IOT 2021 78. "I experienced firsthand how painfully long and intricate working with a bank can be" #Noonies2021 Learn about the pursuit to solve one of the most severe and long-prevailing problems in fintech. 79. Self-Compassion and the Hacker This article describes why hackers should consider self-compassion. 80. How I Curate Experiences For the Web - Interview with Noonies Nominee Marvin Kweyu 81. Artificial Intelligence: How AI is Transforming Traditional Industries Artificial Intelligence (AI) revolution has been unfolding for decades, but we're now seeing the technology enter into more traditional industries. 82. Who is Going to Win the CPU War Between AMD and Intel? With the end of the year coming around, it is time for new technology and hardware releases! And we want to know how you plan to spend this tech season. 83. Facebook Owning The Metaverse Poses a Threat to User Privacy Facebook is interested in the metaverse because it presents a chance to become a tech leader in the coming decades. 84. How AI Serves as a Cognitive Collaborator to Employees AIs are becoming entrenched in everyday business operations, serving as cognitive collaborators to employees 85. [Writing Prompt] 'Things I Wish Existed' Interview Welcome to HackerNoon Writing Prompts! What is a technology you wish existed but doesn’t? 86. Meet the Writer: HackerNoon Contributor Marinsborg, Web Developer I am Marinsborg, I am a web developer for more than 5 years, and I like to write about programming and career, mostly to help people to start working in IT. 87. Procure-to-pay: Innovation in P2P 2.0 Infrastructure It is amazing to see new innovations in the P2P field (Procure-to-pay). 88. How Big is BIG DATA Really? If you have an answer, we’d love to hear from you. 89. Move Over Apple, There's a New Robber Baron in Town and it's Meta Meta (formerly Facebook) plans to take a whopping 47.5% of sales made in their upcoming metaverse called Horizon Worlds. 90. Metaverses Aren't Subjected to the Rules of Physics, says Elena Obukhova Metaverse isn’t subjected to the rules of physics that we have to follow in the real life. It is free from regulations and other rules in the physical world. 91. How to Vent in Eight Languages Take inspiration from one of the 50+ writing templates to start writing your next story. Aim to create a top story that's also evergreen content. Good luck! 92. What to do With All This Change? [Writing Prompt] Interested in writing about new and emerging technology? Use this writing prompt to get some inspiration and pointers. 93. My Wish For a Gyroscopic Floating Table An invention I would like to create would be a gyroscopic floating table. 94. “A robot army isn’t an ideal opponent, but I would have a water gun” Naturally, another good portion of the population would be trying to destroy everything around them for stupidity’s sake. 95. How Smart are our Homes Getting? Smart spaces will become an essential part of our lives, he says. Smart homes are changing our lives in the same way as wearable devices. 96. 'I Made a Small RPG in Two Weeks' An Interview w/Game Developer Joana Almeida Joana is a programmer, hobbyist game developer, and technical writer. She grew up in a household where tech was always present. 97. The Future of Web3 With Vitalii Vinogradov, Noonies 2022 Nominee Hey HackerNoon Readers! I’m Vitalii Vinogradov and I’m a Product Manager at Revolut and a Founder of liveapp. 98. Decentralized Blockchain Voting System: Unraveling a Chapter in America’s Book of Secrets Russia could have infiltrated those infrastructures, then decide to cover tracks! Could that be the explanation for the Republican’s Victory in Wisconsin? 99. [Writing Prompt] Cool Tech Abroad Interview Welcome to HackerNoon Writing Prompts! What is the coolest technology that you have seen while traveling? Where did you see it? 100. Are You a Better Gamer Than I? Prove It. Turns out money is a key player. 101. Write A Letter Your Future Self Will Thank You For Four reasons to write a letter to your future self, plus the biggest work-life balance lessons I'll be taking note of for mine. 102. Why Are We Here? - Musings on The Future of the Human Race A fellow earthling's musings on how humanity exist in future. I think tech may work in our favor and we need better decision-making to protect our resources. 103. Bracing Ourselves for an Uncertain Future in the World of AI & Automation Should workers worry about automation and AI? Many workers, policy makers, and researchers are asking themselves exactly this question. Let's read this story. 104. The Metaverse is Coming and There Will be Millions of Them The metaverse will change the Internet as we know it today. It will let us socialize, play, and work online in new, more immersive ways than ever before. 105. Ghost Recon: Breakpoint's NFT Push was a Terrible Move for the Industry The Future of Gaming is complex. Here are my thoughts. 106. Sadly, 'This' is America #StopAsianHate The comment that my team had received on a post/ad that we ran to drive awareness about our brand EQUO. 107. NEW Gaming and Debugging Contests Announced With Awesome Cash Prizes Check out these two NEW writing contests ON NOW! 108. It’s Not Over Until It’s Over Take inspiration from one of the 50+ writing templates to get started writing your next story. Remember to create a top story that's also evergreen content! 109. Saving the Future with A New 'Meta' Universe: An Interview I pin my hopes on the metaverse, hope that it will create a truly new digital society, where freedom of speech is more important than advertising or subscribers 110. I Followed Hiro Protagonist into the Metaverse and Now I’m Stuck I thought the metaverse was stupid at first, but I was wrong. The metaverse is going to have a huge impact on our world and I’m excited for what comes next. 111. Meet the Writer: OneRep CEO Dimitri Shelest on Writing and Online Privacy OneRep CEO and Hackernoon contributor Dimitri Shelest shares his views on online privacy, his entrepreneurship experience, and the reasons that made him write. 112. Goodtalent is the Startup of the Year in Lagos, Nigeria Goodtalent wins best startup, Lagos, Nigeria 2021 113. 2022 Noonies Nominee Annica Lin on Building Resilience And Doing Hard Things I’m Annica Lin, and I’m the VP of Growth at Sable. I am glad to announce that I have been nominated for the 2022 Noonies Award. 114. The Metaverse From A Content Creator's Point Of View Samiran Mondal is a content creator of blockchain-related works and the CEO and founder of News Coverage Agency. 115. Near-Life is Bolton's Top Startup of 2021 Near-Life, the first interactive video and VR authoring tool, recognised as top startup... 116. Make Money While Helping Out the HackerNoon Community Take inspiration from one of the 50+ writing templates to get started writing your next story. Remember to create a top story that's also evergreen content! 117. What Kind of Scientist Are You? Data science came a long way from the early days of Knowledge Discovery in Databases (KDD) and Very Large Data Bases (VLDB) conferences. 118. Meet the Writer: HackerNoon Blockchain Contributor Olayimika Oyebanji I’m Olayimika from Kwara State, Nigeria. I bagged a law degree from Ahmadu Bello University in 2017 and I was called to the Nigerian bar in 2018. 119. Noonies Nominee Futuristic Lawyer is Excited for Web3 Potential to Offer Creators Fair Compensation As a tech writer, I believe that one of the most exciting technologies of the present is blockchain and the boom of innovations in Web 3.0. 120. Facebook has 10,000 People Trying to Make a VR World “In the early months of 2021, Facebook reportedly had 10,000 people -- one-fifth of its workforce -- working on AR and VR.” 121. Invest With Purpose: Interview with Arian Adeli, CEO at Rivo Trading Uppermost on my mind is launching an investment platform that I believe will revolutionize how people invest their capital. 122. Cash Rules Everything Around Me [Writing Prompts For Startup Founders] Are you a startup founder? Consider filling out these writing prompts so readers can get to know your company better, and it's a great way for others to learn. 123. Interview with The Zensory: Mindfulness for Cybersecurity Yvonne Eskenzi is the owner of a cybersecurity PR agency in London. She and her daughters, Jasmine and Jade, are building a new app called The Zensory. 124. Doja Cat and the Metaverse: An Interview with Sergey Golubev - Best Crypto Journalist of 2021 Thrilled to be Recognized as Best Crypto-Journalist in 2021 125. New Year, New Me-morable Stories Take inspiration from one of the 50+ writing templates to get started writing your next story. Remember to create a top story that's also evergreen content! 126. Meet Me in the Metaverse: An Interview With Krishna Gope Krishna Gope is a PR Specialist of News Coverage Agency, a full-service digital marketing agency. 127. Meet the Writer: Michael Brooks, Founder/CEO at goLance An award-winning entrepreneur, speaker, and author guides you through the new remote world. 128. Games Must Empower Users to Acquire Skills for the Real World As gamers are more and more exposed to digital assets, they will build up an expectation of being able to own all their in-game items, virtual land, and more 129. Thrilled to be Recognized as the 2021 HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - AI Continuous self-improvement is the way! 130. ‘Web3 Mass Adoption is Changing the World for Good,’ says Lakshmi Devan Lakshmi Devan, the Marketing Director of WOW Summit, shares her thoughts on the Web3 marketing trends in 2023. 131. "The Biggest Challenge in Crypto is the Volume of Information Published Daily" In this Meet the Writer interview, Demetrios Zamboglou talks about his extensive career in fintech and the challenges of writing about crypto. 132. The Metaverse Can Make You Less Anxious About Social Rejection In this interview, we spoke to Daniel Jimenez about all things Metaverse and Blockchain. 133. The Future Of Tech With An Excel Expert How someone went from a financial analyst far too familiar with Excel to the solutions architect at a tech company specialising in productivity apps. 134. Getting a Job in Tech: The CTO Experience Crypto, blockchain and KISS, what have this terms in common? What it means being a CTO of a startup? 135. Meet the Writer: HackerNoon's Onyawoibi Aju, Script Writer & Tutor Experience Designer Onyawoibi is documenting principles, theories and analyzing trends necessary for education system transformation, on hackernoon. 136. How to Get a Job in Tech: Alyze Sam's Experience as a Female Tech Co-Founder If a disabled nurse can make it in tech, why can't YOU!? 137. Seth Flora on Entrepreneurship, HackerNoon, and His Least Favorite Thing About the Internet Seth Flora is the owner of LEO Digital Marketing. In his spare time, he helps founders create business plans, form strategies, and more. 138. Please Enjoy Some Brain Candy This Weekend! Food for thought is delicious. 139. The Metaverse Is Already Here The metaverse is here already. The metaverse is where the internet was at the dawn of the 21st Century. 140. RE: "Automation, AI, and the Future of Jobs" Innovation in artificial intelligence influences the labour market. 141. Calling All Linux Lovers: Answer These Simple Questions to Win from $3,000! Take a moment to think of everything you love about Linux, and answer some of these questions we have curated for you. 142. Meet the Writer: HackerNoon's Contributor Karen Shidlo, CMO at Fiat24 Meet the Writer: HackerNoon's Contributor Karen Shidlo, CMO at Fiat24, a web3 banking concept based in Switzerland. 143. "Let the market decide what it wants," says Jeremy Britton, Co-founder and CFO of Bostoncoin I will give you three guesses as to why we chose to call the fund "Bostoncoin". 144. Kindness is a Gift that Should Always be Paid Forward - Interview With Samiran Mondal 145. Physical Proximity Will no Longer be Necessary For Social Interaction with the Metaverse The metaverse feels like a natural adjacent experience to the real world. Why should we be limited by distance and space of the physical world. 146. Share All Your Cool Tricks and Tips for Using Git and GitHub Effectively [Writing Prompt] If you’re interested in writing about Git as in the process of learning, developing the code and the job interviews, feel free to use these writing prompts. 147. Thrilled to be Recognized as a Trending Startup in Jaipur, India Emizentech is recognized as one of the trending startups in Jaipur India in 2022 by Hackernoon. 148. Writing About Crypto Will Make You Youtube Famous Crypto is on everyone's lips, but we want to put it in writing! HackerNoon's new video series exposes the week's best stories, and you might just get featured. 149. Meet the Writer: HackerNoon's Contributor Pragati Verma, Software Developer Meet the Writer: Pragati Verma is a software developer and a Junior Editor at HackerNoon. 150. Contest Prompt Questions: Debugging [Sample 2] Bugs, like code, can be baffling and intricate. Why is there a random part of the screen glitching for no apparent reason? Is it the Matrix, your code, both? 151. Admitad ConvertSocial CEO Speaks Social Media, #Noonies'22 Nomination, and Running Her Organization I’m Ksana Liapkova and I’m Head of Admitad ConvertSocial. 152. Thrilled to be Recognized as Startup of the Year in New York City From a personal perspective, I have leveraged quite a few tools to grow into a CEO. These range from therapists and coaches to SSRIs and budgeting exercises. 153. "Can we all stop killing each other and just recycle?" Governance in a world where most people work remotely from home will need to be inventive in order to engage individuals into communities. 154. Ukraine-based CEO Vasiliy Ivanov on Solving Problems, Productivity, And Taking Charge Vasiliy Ivanov is the CEO of KeepSolid, an international tech company with most of our team based in Odesa, Ukraine. 155. Shaping Tomorrow’s Product Teams: Noonies Nominee Timoté Geimer Read the backstory behind Timoté Geimer's career and the growth of dualoop, a product management consulting firm. 156. Thrilled to be Recognized as #1 Startup in Budapest We’re really proud that we can be in a group of like-minded technologists and be acknowledged by them. 157. My Thoughts on the Evolution of Live Streaming The pandemic created a need to feel more connected through the digital world. Being able to listen and communicate directly has become more essential. 158. Innovative Caregiver Startup Wins Startup of the Year in Union, New Jersey Thrilled to be recognized because I-Ally is a labor of love. 159. Splinterlands and Play to Earn Blockchain Based Games: Noonies 2022 Interview A brief introduction to Splinterlands and the philosophies it's founded on. 160. Outlining Blog Posts: A 5-Step Strategy Geared for Speed To write a blog post outline you need to determine all relevant subtopics that cover your main-topic thoroughly. 161. How to Get a Job in Cybersecurity Good mentors, and a willingness to take opportunities that come up (and abandon those that aren't working out) can take you a long way in a career. 162. Importance of Accessibility Tech and the Tech Trends Helping Millions of People Why Accessibility Tech Is So Important and what Tech Trends Are Helping Millions Of People 163. Thrilled to be Recognized as The HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - MATHEMATICS Merlyn is the teacher’s digital assistant, a multimodal solution built to give time back to teachers. 164. 3 eCommerce Tech Trends to Keep an Eye On The B2C landscape is heavily affected by eCommerce and online shopping 165. Tell Us Why Django is Everyone’s Favorite Backend Web Framework [Writing Prompt] Draw some inspiration from the list of topics in this article and start writing about your experience with web development in Django. 166. Thrilled to be Recognized as 'HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - WORK' You are the only one responsible for your life. 167. Meet the Writer: Contributor Nicolas Fränkel, Head of Developer Advocacy on Apache APISIX Nicolas Fränkel is the Head of Developer Advocacy working on the Apache APISIX project. 168. RE: Are Paywalls Worth It? - Here's What You Need to Know Authors need to be motivated to write, but the content must be available for those who can’t afford to pay. 169. How I Built a Technical Writing Company: An Interview with Karl Hughes. CEO, Draft.Dev Learn how Karl went from startup CTO to full-time technical writer in 2020. 170. KYC, Neobanks and More: An Interview with Vitaliy Dyachenko, CEO and Founder of UppLabs 171. Writing Hacks: Target the 22 Most Trafficked Tag Pages on Hacker Noon Tagging is the internet's indexing system. If you want to maximize the value of tags for both SEO and content distribution, here's how. 172. Fortuitapps Founder on Applying Imagination to Solving Problems And Noonies 2022 Nomination Hey HackerNoon Readers! I’m Nicolas and I’m the founder of Fortuitapps. 173. The Good Company Interview: Questions for HackerNoon Sponsors & Brands Interview Questions for HackerNoon Sponsors, Partners and Brands. 174. Autonomous APIs are the Future - Interview with Jean Machuca, Founder, QCObjects QCObjects recognized as Startup of the Year 2021 175. Be Inspired by Nature - How Biomimicry is an Amazing Natural Process When dealing with a challenge, we could look at how nature approaches it. We might find inspiration for sustainable solutions to our problems! 176. Thrilled to be Recognized as the 2021 HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - React How does it feel to be a winner of Noonies 2021 as the React.js Contributor? Fantastic. Read how we intend to keep the title, our goals for 2022, and more. 177. Thrilled to be Recognized as Contributor of the Year - Data Science & Data Analytics Hooray! We have made it to the Hackernoon Awards. Xtract.io, the data provider's company is happy and elated to be part of #noonies2021. Join us in our victory! 178. Stocks will be More Profitable than Crypto - Interview With Bryan Applegate Here's my interview with HackerNoon. 179. Crypto.com Funds University of Pennsylvania’s Research Laboratory to Promote Research on Web3 Penn's new Crypto Research Laboratory Fund will help address real-world issues in enhanced privacy, reliability, and scalability of blockchains. 180. Meet the Writer: Matthew Proffitt, ESG & Disruptive Tech Consultant Background info about a Hackernoon Top Story author's life, interests, and career. 181. Is Inherently Intellectual Social Media a Pipe Dream? Social media platforms moderate a global conversation. It's time to re-think what kind of a moderator we want for our well-being and for better progress. 182. Love Code and Write Words - Viacheslav Aksenov 2022 Noonies Nominee Writer Interview Hi! This is a small interview about my path in tech and some advice to beginners. 183. Understanding What the Metaverse Offers - An Interview With Tarun RAMA The Metaverse has plenty to offer if it's new experiences you're after. You can create worlds in which nothing is impossible, and no limits exist. 184. Using User Data After Google's Third-party Cookies Ban Google announced that it would ban the usage of third-party cookies; it has made a lot of publishers afraid that they won't be able to utilize user data. 185. Meet the Writer: HackerNoon Contributor Ksana Liapkova, Head of Admitad ConvertSocial Ksana is a head of Admitad ConvertSocial and is an expert in affiliate marketing and content monetization. 186. Meet the Writer: "I hope to help people with my writing," says Contributor Amy Shah, Physician Amy Shah is a physician-writer whose latest Hacker Noon Top story was an interview with a blind software developer. 187. He/Him/Master of Discovery "Ditch the ‘we love working!’ narrative. It’s unattractive." 188. Get Your Story Template Mode On Take inspiration from one of the 50+ writing templates to get started writing your next story! 189. "People are Looking for Freedom in the Online World" “Life is too short so always keep it in mind. If you think of doing something good, do it immediately.” 190. Write on Web Development, Win From $3k Monthly Prize Pool! Now is the chance to share your knowledge and expertise on anything & everything on web-dev. Publish your story on HackerNoon for a chance to win form $$$! 191. Women in Tech: An Interview With a Crypto Enthusiast It is critical for the firm and its employees to be well-informed in order to thrive in today's competitive marketplace. 192. HN Editor Picks: Top Tech Stories of March 2023 Take a look at all the best HackerNoon stories, handpicked for your reading pleasure and education on trending tech topics. 193. Becoming an Influential Voice with Futuristic Lawyer and IT Law Expert, Tobias Jensen Tobias has a law degree from the University of Copenhagen where he specialized in IP, contracts, GDPR, and IT law. He is a legal advisor with sales experience. 194. I Want To Know How The Metaverse Will Change Our Wellbeing Psychiatrist and tech enthusiast points out the effect of the metaverse on mental health and well-being like how social media has already affect our health. 195. Meet Code Daddy and Full Stack Developer, Clint Veasey My latest HackerNoon Top Story was about my most pressing concern in life and the giant that towers over my internal psychological geography: my firstborn Son. 196. On The Metaverse with Anndy Lian The metaverse is a virtual digital world that exists alongside the real world. This is how I see it, what about yours? 197. Being A Better Coder With Serhii Rubets How to become a good software engineer? How to learn from scratch? Why I share my knowledge? Why is Javascript so popular? And what would I do with money? 198. Tran Hung is HackerNoon's Altcoin Champion of 2021 Tran Hung is the CEO of Uquid, He has been named Hackernoon's Altcoin Champion of 2021. 199. An Interview with an Oil Painter Writing For HackerNoon I threw away the box a long time ago! 200. We Need to Hear Both the Good and Bad Sides of Tech - Interview with Charlie G An Interwith with Charlie G, the winner of “2021 HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - ALGORITHMS”. 201. Explore Some of the Latest (Major) HackerNoon Product Updates! At HackerNoon, our developers are busy. 202. Equispheres Recognized as HackerNoon's Startup of the Year in Ottawa HackerNoon recognizes Equispheres as the winner of Startups of the Year for Ottawa. 203. Meet the Writer: Bakir Djulich, Marketing Manager and Gaming Specialist Bakir Djulich is a marketing manager, a gaming specialist, and a HackerNoon writer. Find out more about him here! 204. The Journey From Creative Writer To Software Writer Meet Hackernoon contributing writer and noonies 2022 award nominee Oliver_Emeka, a recent computer science graduate from the University of Benin, Nigeria. 205. Behzad Sharifi is HackerNoon's Contributor of the Year in Remote Teams & Business Strategy Hey Hackers! I’m Behzad Sharifi and I’m Recognized as Contributor of the Year in Remote Teams & Business Strategy Categories. 206. It's Your Turn, Cowboy! Stuck with writers' block? No problems. Answer these writing prompts and share with us your expertise as a dev, gamer, or business analyst! 207. "We need to crowdsource the Metaverse Bill of Rights" A widely accepted metaverse bill of rights can persuade the metaverse companies to play fair in the hope of gaining more market share. 208. Meet the Writer: HackerNoon Contributor Michael Faith Loves Playing Chess A writer is someone who communicates ideas through written words in various writing styles and techniques. 209. Have You Ever Struggled with a Performance Issue For Your Web App? Stuck with writers' block? No problems. Answer these writing prompts and share with us your expertise as a dev, gamer, or business analyst! 210. Exit the Internet, Enter the Metaverse : an Interview With Baban Mahato The Metaverse is the next generation of the Internet.

211. Meet the Writer: Priya Kumari - Having a Reliable Community is the Actual Superpower A reliable community is your actual superpower that inspires audacity and innovation. Constructive community support will uplift you to success. Read more.

212. Content Marketer Deb on Writing, Impostor Syndrome, and #Noonies Nomination Content marketer Debashri M Dutta speaks to HackerNoon about her nomination to #Noonies 2022.

213. Metaverse to Reframe Human-centered Experiences Governments of different nations and private sector companies are flowing the cash to create the best-suit Metaverse because they have understood its value.