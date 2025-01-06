35 Product Management Books You’ll Actually Learn From

TL;DR I have a photographic memory and have read over 50 product management and business books in 2024. Here’s a list of my favorite. So basically, I hate all these generic “best of” product management lists because we all KNOW the writer hadn’t actually read them AND/OR isn’t a product manager. These lists always feel generic, as if it is the same 10 books recommended but in different orders. Well, yes, I will have some of those same product management books in here because, yeah, they actually are good, but I also have some great books that I bet you hadn’t considered. This is basically a curated list from my personal Kindle library, so, you’re welcome. Best Product Management Books (2024) 2024 has been a banner year for groundbreaking product management literature. These books, hot off the press (2023 or later), tackle emerging product trends, provide actionable frameworks, and inspire fresh ways of thinking. Whether you’re reimagining your leadership style or scaling product operations, these titles will help you level up. 1. Transformed: Moving to the Product Operating Model By Silicon Valley Product Group Transformed dives deep into the transition to a product-centric operating model. Drawing from years of industry experience, the authors unpack the strategies and challenges of adopting this game-changing approach (Trust me, it’s good, and this is coming from someone who completely disagrees with Marty Cagan’s product philosophies). Practical steps for moving away from project-based thinking.\nStories from companies that successfully transitioned to a product operating model.\nTools and frameworks for implementing product operations at scale. Support Marty Cagan\nListen on Spotify 2. Evidence-Guided: Creating High Impact Products in the Face of Uncertainty By Itamar Gilad This book is a guide to making bold product decisions when the stakes are high, using evidence and data to reduce risk. Frameworks for navigating uncertainty with confidence.\nInsights into leveraging customer feedback to drive innovation.\nCase studies of successful data-driven product launches. Support Iatmar Gilad 3. Elon Musk By Walter Isaacson This biography of Elon Musk delves into the mind of one of the most innovative product thinkers of our time. Musk’s first principles approach to building visionary products offers profound lessons for PMs. Deep insights into Musk’s iterative design philosophy (how the hell do you iterate hardware?).\n\n\nLessons from Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter on relentless product innovation.\n\n\nBehind-the-scenes stories of how Musk inspires teams to achieve the impossible. Listen on Spotify 4. The Product Momentum Gap By Dave Martin and Andrea Saez The Product Momentum Gap addresses the pitfalls that cause products to lose their edge. It provides actionable advice to keep your products innovative and competitive. Strategies for bridging the gap between product strategy and execution.\nTechniques to maintain momentum throughout a product’s lifecycle.\nFrameworks for adapting to shifting market conditions. Listen on Spotify\nSupport Dr. Andrea Saez 5. Product Operations: How Successful Companies Build Better Products at Scale By Melissa Perri Melissa Perri explains the critical role of product operations in scaling a successful product organization. Practical advice for setting up a product ops function.\nTools for optimizing processes, communication, and data flow.\nReal-world examples from companies that nailed product ops. Listen to Melissa Perri on Lenny’s Podcast\nSupport Melissa Perri 6. The Leader’s Journey: Transforming Your Leadership to Achieve the Extraordinary By Donna Lichaw Donna Lichaw combines storytelling with leadership transformation in this powerful book for PMs aspiring to lead with impact. Insights into using storytelling to inspire and guide teams.\nTechniques to overcome leadership challenges and inspire change.\nExercises for developing a leadership style tailored to your strengths. Listen to Donna Lichaw on Lenny’s Podcast\nSupport Donna Lichaw 7. Farther, Faster, and Far Less Drama: How to Reduce Stress and Make Extraordinary Progress Wherever You Lead By Janice Fraser and Jason Fraser This book offers pragmatic advice for leaders who want to achieve ambitious goals without burnout. Frameworks for making steady progress under pressure.\nMethods for reducing stress and increasing focus in teams.\nLessons on building resilience and adaptability in leadership. Support Janice & Jason Fraser\nListen to Jason Fraser on Product Coffee Podcast Top 10 Best Product Management Books 1. Product Management in Practice By Matt LeMay This isn’t just a book—it’s like sitting down with a no-BS product manager who’s been in the trenches. Forget abstract frameworks; this book is pure PM survival skills. “Saying ‘I’m too busy’ is the fastest way to lose your team’s trust.”\n\n\nPacked with real-world advice, like how to communicate through “back channels” and avoid failures that don’t need to happen.\n\n\nIf you only read one chapter, make it the one that mentions the legal department rejecting a product for a stupidly simple reason that was fixed with a 5-minute conversation. Support Matt LeMay\nListen to Matt LeMay on Product Coffee Podcast\nListen on Spotify 2. Thinking in Systems By Donella H. Meadows This book rewires your brain. Once you read it, you’ll stop seeing products (and the world) as standalone ideas and start seeing them as parts of interconnected systems. It’s not just about products; you’ll find yourself thinking about how cities are really just beehives for humans.\nSystems thinking is foundational for tackling big-picture PM challenges.\nYou’ll be the person in meetings who can say, “Actually, this is the result of a feedback loop” and sound dangerously intelligent. Support the late Donella Meadows’ legacy\nListen on Spotify 3. Sam Walton: Made in America By Sam Walton Not a traditional PM book, but this autobiography is basically a masterclass in MVPs, customer obsession, and scalability. Walmart’s early strategy was “stack it high, sell it cheap”—the MVP before MVPs were cool.\nIt’s a roadmap for PMs looking to balance scrappiness with vision.\nIf you ever feel lost, just remember Walmart started in a small town selling hula hoops. The Walton family probably doesn’t need your support, but you can listen to the audiobook on Spotify. 4. Wired for Story By Lisa Cron The PM job is storytelling—whether you’re convincing stakeholders or crafting customer journeys. This book teaches you how to hack the human brain’s addiction to stories. People will ignore your Jira ticket, but if you wrap it in a story, they’ll sprint to get it done.\nIt transforms how you frame your communication, making you unforgettable.\nStart meetings with, “You’ll never believe what I found in the breakroom…” and watch stakeholders actually pay attention. Support Lisa Cron\nListen on Spotify 5. Crossing the Chasm By Geoffrey A. Moore This is your guide to getting products out of the hands of early adopters and into the mainstream. The “chasm” is basically the awkward teenage phase of a product’s life.\nEvery product faces the adoption gap, and this book gives you the tools to bridge it.\nYou’ll finally understand why your mom still hasn’t downloaded your app (which is crazy because you have an app only a mother would love). Support Geoffrey A. Moore\nListen on Spotify 6. Inspired: How to Create Products Customers Love By Marty Cagan SIGH—The PM bible. I hate this theory trap of a book, but it’s important… I guess… Cagan lays down the fundamentals of product creation and leadership with unmatched clarity. Stop shipping junk. Seriously, read the chapter about testing ideas before wasting dev time.\nIt’s the go-to playbook for building customer-centric products (in theory…)\nCagan will make you feel guilty for every unvalidated feature you’ve ever shipped—because you’re supposed to live in an ideal PM world apparently. Support Marty Cagan (again) 7. Empowered: Ordinary People, Extraordinary Products By Marty Cagan and Chris Jones SIGH—another one. Think of this as Inspired’s sequel, but for leaders. It’s about empowering your teams to do great work (in theory…). Your job isn’t to tell your team what to do—it’s to ask the right questions.\nLeadership lessons are evergreen, and this book teaches you how to lead without micromanaging.\nIf your team isn’t “empowered,” you’re just playing whack-a-mole with their morale. Support Marty Cagan (I swear this is the last time) 8. Hooked: How to Build Habit-Forming Products By Nir Eyal This book explores the psychology behind why we can’t put our phones down. Perfect for PMs in the B2C space (bonus points if you can make an addictive B2B app). The “trigger-action-reward-investment” loop is basically why people binge TikTok.\nUnderstanding user behavior never goes out of style.\nUse this knowledge for good, not evil—unless you’re building a “guilty pleasure” app. Listen to Nir Eyal on Lenny’s Podcast\nSupport Nir Eyal\nListen on Spotify 9. Don’t Make Me Think By Steve Krug The ultimate UX guide, this book is all about simplicity and user-centric design. If your product makes users think, they’re already clicking away.\nUsability is everything, and this book teaches you how to nail it.\nEvery PM should read this and ask themselves, “Am I making users work harder than they need to?” Be Sensible and support Steve Krug 10. Zero to One By Peter Thiel A thought-provoking book that challenges you to build unique, revolutionary products. “Competition is for losers” might be the most controversial (and useful) advice you’ll ever read.\nIt inspires PMs to aim higher and think bigger.\nYou’ll feel both inspired and slightly like you’re in a Bond villain’s lair while reading this. Sorry Peter, your book is great but no support for you, mate.\nBUT—you can support me by reading my 4 step framework to becoming a 0-to-1 product manager 😉 Best Product Management Books (Reddit) Lists like this are always an SEO ploy written by some 22 year old marketing intern at an overpriced digital marketing agency. They’re not PMs, nor have they read any of these books. That’s why, in addition to my curated list from my personal Kindle library, I will be supplementing this list with none other than the oracle itself. When it comes to no-BS recommendations, where else can PMs look other than the internet’s singular source of truth? Reddit! These are the books that r/ProductManagement has been buzzing about—fresh, insightful, and full of actionable wisdom for today’s product challenges. 1. Product Leadership: How Top Product Managers Launch Awesome Products and Build Successful Teams By Richard Banfield, Martin Eriksson, and Nate Walkingshaw Redditors rave about this book for its real-world take on what makes great product leaders. It’s part leadership handbook, part “how-to” for navigating team dynamics. Offers a mix of practical advice and interviews with top PMs to give you a well-rounded perspective.\nFocuses on the people side of product management—how to build, motivate, and lead teams effectively.\nIf you’re struggling to balance strategy and execution, this book’s got your back. Support Richard Banfield\nListen on Spotify 2. Escaping the Build Trap: How Effective Product Management Creates Real Value By Melissa Perri This one gets Reddit love for tackling one of the biggest PM traps: focusing on shipping features instead of creating value. Helps you identify if you’re stuck in the “build trap” and how to escape it with customer-focused strategies.\nIncludes frameworks to shift from feature obsession to delivering true product impact.\nYou’ll never look at your backlog the same way again. Listen to Melissa Perri on Lenny’s Podcast (again)\nSupport Melissa Perri (again) 3. Lean Startup By Eric Reis If you’re looking for a detailed guide to applying lean principles, this book is Reddit-approved for its practical frameworks and clear examples. Breaks down the process of defining, testing, and iterating MVPs in a way that’s easy to follow.\nPacked with charts, diagrams, and actionable templates.\nGuaranteed to make you an iteration and experimentation mastermind. Listen to Eric Reis in one of the best episodes of Lenny’s Podcast 4. Product Roadmaps Relaunched: How to Set Direction while Embracing Uncertainty By C. Todd Lombardo, Bruce McCarthy, Evan Ryan, and Michael Connors Roadmaps can be a PM’s best friend—or worst enemy. Redditors love this book for its modern, flexible take on roadmap creation. Teaches you how to build roadmaps that are collaborative, adaptable, and actually useful.\nIncludes tips for communicating roadmaps to stakeholders without creating chaos.\nA lifesaver if you’ve ever been stuck explaining why “we can’t promise this feature by next Tuesday.” Support Todd Lombardo\nListen on Spotify 5. The Making of a Manager: What to Do When Everyone Looks to You By Julie Zhuo Julie Zhuo’s candid and relatable guide to stepping into leadership is a Reddit favorite, especially for new managers. Perfect for PMs transitioning into leadership roles or managing cross-functional teams.\nPacked with advice on giving feedback, setting team goals, and staying sane as a manager.\nYou’ll finish this book feeling like Julie’s been your mentor all along. Support Julie Zhuo\nListen on Spotify For Product Management Interviews The pressure of a product management interview is enough to make anyone sweat—luckily, the right books can prepare you to crush it. These aren’t just theory-filled tomes (*cough* Marty Cagan *cough*). They're packed with real examples to help you stand out. If you’re gearing up for that dream PM role, this list is your secret weapon. 1. Cracking the PM Interview By Gayle Laakmann McDowell and Jackie Bavaro The holy grail for PM interview prep, this book has been a go-to for years and continues to hold its ground. Covers everything from behavioral questions to technical problem-solving.\nIncludes frameworks for crafting answers that showcase your product sense and strategy.\nBonus: The section on breaking into PM from non-traditional backgrounds is gold. Support Gayle Laakmann McDowell 2. Decode and Conquer By Lewis C. Lin This book goes beyond the basics, diving into the nitty-gritty of how to tackle the most challenging PM interview questions. Features sample answers and breakdowns for questions like “Design a feature for LinkedIn.”\nProvides insights into what interviewers are actually looking for.\nYou’ll leave feeling like a storytelling pro, ready to wow with your “tell me about a time” anecdotes. Support Lewis Lin 3. The Lean Product Playbook By Dan Olsen Yes, it’s more than just an interview book, but the frameworks here are insanely useful for case studies and product strategy questions. Helps you articulate your approach to defining MVPs and solving customer pain points.\nGreat for showing off your structured thinking during whiteboard exercises.\nPro tip: Practice explaining the book’s frameworks as if you’re presenting to a stakeholder—it’s interview gold. Listen to Dan Olsen on the Product Podcast\nListen on Spotify 4. Think Like a Rocket Scientist By Ozan Varol Not a traditional PM book, but a killer resource for demonstrating creative problem-solving and critical thinking. Packed with unconventional strategies to approach big, ambiguous problems.\nHelps you shine in hypothetical interview scenarios or “moonshot” product questions.\nYou’ll learn how to channel your inner Elon (without being, you know, too Musky). Listen to Ozan Varol on the Jordan Harbinger Show\nSupport Ozan Varol\nListen on Spotify 5. Interviewing Users By Steve Portigal A standout for roles that emphasize customer discovery or user research, this book sharpens your ability to discuss customer insights in interviews (trust me, they will ask you UX research questions, and you will fail them without this book—speaking from experience). Shows you how to frame questions and synthesize user feedback.\nHelps you turn anecdotal data into actionable insights—a skill PM interviewers love.\nIf a panel asks, “How would you approach understanding customer needs?” This book has your answer. Listen to Steve Portigal on the Design Better Podcast\nSupport Steve Portigal\nListen on Spotify Best Product Management Books For Beginners Starting out in product management SUCKS—new jargon, countless frameworks, and wondering why every product management role is so different, yet no one prepared you for any of it. These books cut through the noise Founder-Mode CEO sounds and give beginners the foundation they need to thrive. 1. The Product Book: How to Become a Great Product Manager By Josh Anon and Carlos González de Villaumbrosia This book is a comprehensive crash course for aspiring PMs. Written by two seasoned professionals, it covers everything from landing your first PM role to navigating the day-to-day challenges of the job. Includes actionable advice for acing PM interviews and transitioning into the role.\nPacked with practical frameworks for product strategy, execution, and iteration.\nWritten in an approachable style, making it perfect for those starting from scratch. In addition to Product Management, Josh Anon is an exceptional wildlife photographer. 2. The Influential Product Manager By Ken Sandy This book focuses on the soft skills and organizational dynamics that every PM needs to master. It’s not just about building products—it’s about building trust and influence. Offers tools and techniques to navigate stakeholder relationships and drive alignment.\nTailored advice for thriving in different company environments, from startups to large enterprises.\nA must-read for anyone looking to hone their leadership and communication skills as a beginner PM. Support Ken Sandy\nListen on Spotify 3. Pivot to Product Manager By Irving Malcom Designed specifically for career-changers, this book is a step-by-step guide to transitioning into product management. Covers everything from PM fundamentals to creating a standout portfolio.\nIncludes interview preparation tips and practice questions tailored to entry-level roles.\nA great resource if you’re pivoting from a different career and need help navigating the shift. Support Irving Malcom Product Leadership Books For IC PMs stepping into leadership roles, these books offer powerful insights into motivating teams, fostering collaboration, and driving impactful outcomes. Whether you’re leading a product team or a cross-functional squad, these reads will equip you with the tools to inspire and excel. 1. Multipliers: How the Best Leaders Make Everyone Smarter By Liz Wiseman This book reveals the transformative power of leaders who amplify the talents of those around them. Explains how to identify behaviors that either multiply or diminish team potential.\nIncludes actionable strategies for becoming a Multiplier, from asking better questions to empowering decision-making.\nYou’ll rethink your leadership style and learn to unlock the full potential of your team. Listen to Liz Wiseman on the Dare to Lead with Berné Brown Podcast\nListen on Spotify 2. Drive: The Surprising Truth About What Motivates Us By Daniel H. Pink Pink explores the science of motivation, debunking myths about carrots and sticks in favor of autonomy, mastery, and purpose. Offers practical advice for creating an environment where teams feel intrinsically motivated.\nDiscusses the importance of aligning work with personal values and goals.\nPerfect for PMs trying to inspire teams beyond simple metrics like deadlines and KPIs. Support Daniel H. Pink\nListen on Spotify 3. The Culture Code By Daniel Coyle This book uncovers the secrets of building strong, high-performing teams through connection and culture. Uses examples from teams like Pixar and the Navy SEALs to show how belonging drives success.\nProvides actionable steps to foster trust, vulnerability, and collaboration.\nGreat for PMs looking to build a cohesive and resilient team culture. Support Daniel Coyle\nListen on Spotify 4. Radical Product Thinking: The New Mindset for Innovating Smarter By Radhika Dutt This book challenges leaders to move away from chasing short-term wins and focus on building vision-driven products. Introduces a step-by-step framework for crafting a strong product vision.\nTeaches leaders how to make tough prioritization decisions and avoid feature bloat.\nIdeal for PMs aiming to lead their teams with clarity and long-term purpose. Listen to Radhika Dutt on the Diary of a CLO Podcast\nSupport Radhika Dutt 5. Extreme Ownership: How U.S. Navy SEALs Lead and Win By Jocko Willink and Leif Babin Written by two former Navy SEALs, this book applies military leadership principles to the business world. Emphasizes taking responsibility for every aspect of your team’s success.\nExplains how to balance competing priorities and maintain discipline under pressure. A must-read for PMs navigating high-stakes projects and complex team dynamics. Listen to Jocko Willink on the Huberman Lab Podcast\nListen on Spotify Bottom Line Product management isn’t about memorizing frameworks, reading self-congratulatory blogs, or pretending you’ve got it all figured out. It’s about rolling up your sleeves, embracing the chaos, and maybe crying a little into your morning coffee before you get to work (We’ve all been there). This list? It’s not some SEO-fueled nonsense. These books are here to actually help you—whether you’re trying to stop micromanaging your team into oblivion (Multipliers), escape the dreaded “build trap” (plot twist: Radical Product Thinking has a lot to say about escaping “build traps” too), or just figure out why Karen from design still hates your guts (The Culture Code). Here’s the kicker: no book is going to magically make you a great product manager. But these will give you tools—real, practical ones—to cut through the BS, solve actual problems, and maybe even lead your team without looking like a total amateur. So pick a book, get reading, and start building something that doesn’t suck. And if it still sucks, congrats—you’re officially a product manager now. K bye. TL;DR I have a photographic memory and have read over 50 product management and business books in 2024. Here’s a list of my favorite. So basically, I hate all these generic “best of” product management lists because we all KNOW the writer hadn’t actually read them AND/OR isn’t a product manager. So basically, I hate all these generic “best of” product management lists because we all KNOW the writer hadn’t actually read them AND/OR isn’t a product manager. “best of” product management These lists always feel generic, as if it is the same 10 books recommended but in different orders. These lists always feel generic, as if it is the same 10 books recommended but in different orders. Well, yes, I will have some of those same product management books in here because, yeah, they actually are good, but I also have some great books that I bet you hadn’t considered. Well, yes, I will have some of those same product management books in here because, yeah, they actually are good, but I also have some great books that I bet you hadn’t considered. This is basically a curated list from my personal Kindle library, so, you’re welcome. This is basically a curated list from my personal Kindle library, so, you’re welcome. Best Product Management Books (2024) 2024 has been a banner year for groundbreaking product management literature. These books, hot off the press (2023 or later), tackle emerging product trends, provide actionable frameworks, and inspire fresh ways of thinking. Whether you’re reimagining your leadership style or scaling product operations, these titles will help you level up. 1. Transformed: Moving to the Product Operating Model By Silicon Valley Product Group By Silicon Valley Product Group Transformed dives deep into the transition to a product-centric operating model. Drawing from years of industry experience, the authors unpack the strategies and challenges of adopting this game-changing approach ( Trust me, it’s good, and this is coming from someone who completely disagrees with Marty Cagan’s product philosophies ). Transformed Trust me, it’s good, and this is coming from someone who completely disagrees with Marty Cagan’s product philosophies Practical steps for moving away from project-based thinking. Stories from companies that successfully transitioned to a product operating model. Tools and frameworks for implementing product operations at scale. Practical steps for moving away from project-based thinking. Stories from companies that successfully transitioned to a product operating model. Tools and frameworks for implementing product operations at scale. Support Marty Cagan\nListen on Spotify Support Marty Cagan Listen on Spotify Support Marty Cagan Support Marty Cagan Listen on Spotify Listen on Spotify 2. Evidence-Guided: Creating High Impact Products in the Face of Uncertainty By Itamar Gilad By Itamar Gilad This book is a guide to making bold product decisions when the stakes are high, using evidence and data to reduce risk. Frameworks for navigating uncertainty with confidence. Insights into leveraging customer feedback to drive innovation. Case studies of successful data-driven product launches. Frameworks for navigating uncertainty with confidence. Insights into leveraging customer feedback to drive innovation. Case studies of successful data-driven product launches. Support Iatmar Gilad Support Iatmar Gilad Support Iatmar Gilad Support Iatmar Gilad 3. Elon Musk By Walter Isaacson By Walter Isaacson This biography of Elon Musk delves into the mind of one of the most innovative product thinkers of our time. Musk’s first principles approach to building visionary products offers profound lessons for PMs. Deep insights into Musk’s iterative design philosophy (how the hell do you iterate hardware?). Lessons from Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter on relentless product innovation. Behind-the-scenes stories of how Musk inspires teams to achieve the impossible. Deep insights into Musk’s iterative design philosophy (how the hell do you iterate hardware?). Deep insights into Musk’s iterative design philosophy ( how the hell do you iterate hardware? ). how the hell do you iterate hardware? Lessons from Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter on relentless product innovation. Lessons from Tesla, SpaceX, and Twitter on relentless product innovation. Behind-the-scenes stories of how Musk inspires teams to achieve the impossible. Behind-the-scenes stories of how Musk inspires teams to achieve the impossible. Listen on Spotify Listen on Spotify Listen on Spotify Listen on Spotify 4. The Product Momentum Gap By Dave Martin and Andrea Saez By Dave Martin and Andrea Saez The Product Momentum Gap addresses the pitfalls that cause products to lose their edge. It provides actionable advice to keep your products innovative and competitive. The Product Momentum Gap Strategies for bridging the gap between product strategy and execution. Techniques to maintain momentum throughout a product’s lifecycle. Frameworks for adapting to shifting market conditions. Strategies for bridging the gap between product strategy and execution. Techniques to maintain momentum throughout a product’s lifecycle. Frameworks for adapting to shifting market conditions. Listen on Spotify\nSupport Dr. Andrea Saez Listen on Spotify Support Dr. Andrea Saez Listen on Spotify Listen on Spotify Support Dr. Andrea Saez Support Dr. Andrea Saez 5. Product Operations: How Successful Companies Build Better Products at Scale By Melissa Perri By Melissa Perri Melissa Perri explains the critical role of product operations in scaling a successful product organization. Practical advice for setting up a product ops function. Tools for optimizing processes, communication, and data flow. Real-world examples from companies that nailed product ops. Practical advice for setting up a product ops function. Tools for optimizing processes, communication, and data flow. Real-world examples from companies that nailed product ops. Listen to Melissa Perri on Lenny’s Podcast\nSupport Melissa Perri Listen to Melissa Perri on Lenny’s Podcast Support Melissa Perri Listen to Melissa Perri on Lenny’s Podcast Listen to Melissa Perri on Lenny’s Podcast Support Melissa Perri Support Melissa Perri 6. The Leader’s Journey: Transforming Your Leadership to Achieve the Extraordinary By Donna Lichaw By Donna Lichaw Donna Lichaw combines storytelling with leadership transformation in this powerful book for PMs aspiring to lead with impact. Insights into using storytelling to inspire and guide teams. Techniques to overcome leadership challenges and inspire change. Exercises for developing a leadership style tailored to your strengths. Insights into using storytelling to inspire and guide teams. Techniques to overcome leadership challenges and inspire change. Exercises for developing a leadership style tailored to your strengths. Listen to Donna Lichaw on Lenny’s Podcast\nSupport Donna Lichaw Listen to Donna Lichaw on Lenny’s Podcast Support Donna Lichaw Listen to Donna Lichaw on Lenny’s Podcast Listen to Donna Lichaw on Lenny’s Podcast Support Donna Lichaw Support Donna Lichaw 7. Farther, Faster, and Far Less Drama: How to Reduce Stress and Make Extraordinary Progress Wherever You Lead By Janice Fraser and Jason Fraser By Janice Fraser and Jason Fraser This book offers pragmatic advice for leaders who want to achieve ambitious goals without burnout. Frameworks for making steady progress under pressure. Methods for reducing stress and increasing focus in teams. Lessons on building resilience and adaptability in leadership. Frameworks for making steady progress under pressure. Methods for reducing stress and increasing focus in teams. Lessons on building resilience and adaptability in leadership. Support Janice & Jason Fraser\nListen to Jason Fraser on Product Coffee Podcast Support Janice & Jason Fraser Listen to Jason Fraser on Product Coffee Podcast Support Janice & Jason Fraser Support Janice & Jason Fraser Listen to Jason Fraser on Product Coffee Podcast Listen to Jason Fraser on Product Coffee Podcast Top 10 Best Product Management Books 1. Product Management in Practice By Matt LeMay By Matt LeMay This isn’t just a book—it’s like sitting down with a no-BS product manager who’s been in the trenches. Forget abstract frameworks; this book is pure PM survival skills. “Saying ‘I’m too busy’ is the fastest way to lose your team’s trust.” Packed with real-world advice, like how to communicate through “back channels” and avoid failures that don’t need to happen. If you only read one chapter, make it the one that mentions the legal department rejecting a product for a stupidly simple reason that was fixed with a 5-minute conversation. “Saying ‘I’m too busy’ is the fastest way to lose your team’s trust.” “Saying ‘I’m too busy’ is the fastest way to lose your team’s trust.” Packed with real-world advice, like how to communicate through “back channels” and avoid failures that don’t need to happen. Packed with real-world advice, like how to communicate through “back channels” and avoid failures that don’t need to happen. If you only read one chapter, make it the one that mentions the legal department rejecting a product for a stupidly simple reason that was fixed with a 5-minute conversation. If you only read one chapter, make it the one that mentions the legal department rejecting a product for a stupidly simple reason that was fixed with a 5-minute conversation. stupidly simple reason Support Matt LeMay\nListen to Matt LeMay on Product Coffee Podcast\nListen on Spotify Support Matt LeMay Listen to Matt LeMay on Product Coffee Podcast Listen on Spotify Support Matt LeMay Support Matt LeMay Listen to Matt LeMay on Product Coffee Podcast Listen to Matt LeMay on Product Coffee Podcast Listen on Spotify Listen on Spotify 2. Thinking in Systems By Donella H. Meadows By Donella H. Meadows This book rewires your brain. Once you read it, you’ll stop seeing products (and the world) as standalone ideas and start seeing them as parts of interconnected systems. It’s not just about products; you’ll find yourself thinking about how cities are really just beehives for humans. Systems thinking is foundational for tackling big-picture PM challenges. You’ll be the person in meetings who can say, “Actually, this is the result of a feedback loop” and sound dangerously intelligent. It’s not just about products; you’ll find yourself thinking about how cities are really just beehives for humans. how cities are really just beehives for humans. Systems thinking is foundational for tackling big-picture PM challenges. You’ll be the person in meetings who can say, “Actually, this is the result of a feedback loop” and sound dangerously intelligent . dangerously intelligent Support the late Donella Meadows’ legacy\nListen on Spotify Support the late Donella Meadows’ legacy Listen on Spotify Support the late Donella Meadows’ legacy Support the late Donella Meadows’ legacy Listen on Spotify Listen on Spotify 3. Sam Walton: Made in America By Sam Walton By Sam Walton Not a traditional PM book, but this autobiography is basically a masterclass in MVPs, customer obsession, and scalability. Walmart’s early strategy was “stack it high, sell it cheap”—the MVP before MVPs were cool. It’s a roadmap for PMs looking to balance scrappiness with vision. If you ever feel lost, just remember Walmart started in a small town selling hula hoops. Walmart’s early strategy was “stack it high, sell it cheap” —the MVP before MVPs were cool. “stack it high, sell it cheap” It’s a roadmap for PMs looking to balance scrappiness with vision. If you ever feel lost, just remember Walmart started in a small town selling hula hoops. The Walton family probably doesn’t need your support, but you can listen to the audiobook on Spotify. The Walton family probably doesn’t need your support, but you can listen to the audiobook on Spotify. The Walton family probably doesn’t need your support, but you can listen to the audiobook on Spotify . listen to the audiobook on Spotify 4. Wired for Story By Lisa Cron By Lisa Cron The PM job is storytelling—whether you’re convincing stakeholders or crafting customer journeys. This book teaches you how to hack the human brain’s addiction to stories. People will ignore your Jira ticket, but if you wrap it in a story, they’ll sprint to get it done. It transforms how you frame your communication, making you unforgettable. Start meetings with, “You’ll never believe what I found in the breakroom…” and watch stakeholders actually pay attention. People will ignore your Jira ticket, but if you wrap it in a story, they’ll sprint to get it done. sprint It transforms how you frame your communication, making you unforgettable. Start meetings with, “You’ll never believe what I found in the breakroom…” and watch stakeholders actually pay attention . pay attention Support Lisa Cron\nListen on Spotify Support Lisa Cron Listen on Spotify Support Lisa Cron Support Lisa Cron Listen on Spotify Listen on Spotify 5. Crossing the Chasm By Geoffrey A. Moore This is your guide to getting products out of the hands of early adopters and into the mainstream. The “chasm” is basically the awkward teenage phase of a product’s life. Every product faces the adoption gap, and this book gives you the tools to bridge it. You’ll finally understand why your mom still hasn’t downloaded your app (which is crazy because you have an app only a mother would love). The “chasm” is basically the awkward teenage phase of a product’s life. Every product faces the adoption gap, and this book gives you the tools to bridge it. You’ll finally understand why your mom still hasn’t downloaded your app ( which is crazy because you have an app only a mother would love ). which is crazy because you have an app only a mother would love Support Geoffrey A. Moore\nListen on Spotify Support Geoffrey A. Moore Listen on Spotify Support Geoffrey A. Moore Support Geoffrey A. Moore Listen on Spotify Listen on Spotify 6. Inspired: How to Create Products Customers Love By Marty Cagan By Marty Cagan SIGH —The PM bible. I hate this theory trap of a book, but it’s important… I guess… Cagan lays down the fundamentals of product creation and leadership with unmatched clarity. SIGH Stop shipping junk. Seriously, read the chapter about testing ideas before wasting dev time. It’s the go-to playbook for building customer-centric products (in theory…) Cagan will make you feel guilty for every unvalidated feature you’ve ever shipped—because you’re supposed to live in an ideal PM world apparently. Stop shipping junk. Seriously, read the chapter about testing ideas before wasting dev time. It’s the go-to playbook for building customer-centric products ( in theory… ) in theory… Cagan will make you feel guilty for every unvalidated feature you’ve ever shipped—because you’re supposed to live in an ideal PM world apparently. Support Marty Cagan (again) Support Marty Cagan (again) Support Marty Cagan (again) Support Marty Cagan (again) 7. Empowered: Ordinary People, Extraordinary Products By Marty Cagan and Chris Jones By Marty Cagan and Chris Jones SIGH —another one. Think of this as Inspired’s sequel, but for leaders. It’s about empowering your teams to do great work ( in theory…). SIGH Inspired’s in theory…). Your job isn’t to tell your team what to do—it’s to ask the right questions. Leadership lessons are evergreen, and this book teaches you how to lead without micromanaging. If your team isn’t “empowered,” you’re just playing whack-a-mole with their morale. Your job isn’t to tell your team what to do—it’s to ask the right questions . ask the right questions Leadership lessons are evergreen, and this book teaches you how to lead without micromanaging. If your team isn’t “empowered,” you’re just playing whack-a-mole with their morale. Support Marty Cagan (I swear this is the last time) Support Marty Cagan (I swear this is the last time) Support Marty Cagan (I swear this is the last time) Support Marty Cagan (I swear this is the last time) 8. Hooked: How to Build Habit-Forming Products By Nir Eyal By Nir Eyal This book explores the psychology behind why we can’t put our phones down. Perfect for PMs in the B2C space ( bonus points if you can make an addictive B2B app ). bonus points if you can make an addictive B2B app The “trigger-action-reward-investment” loop is basically why people binge TikTok. Understanding user behavior never goes out of style. Use this knowledge for good, not evil—unless you’re building a “guilty pleasure” app. The “trigger-action-reward-investment” loop is basically why people binge TikTok. Understanding user behavior never goes out of style. Use this knowledge for good, not evil—unless you’re building a “guilty pleasure” app. Listen to Nir Eyal on Lenny’s Podcast\nSupport Nir Eyal\nListen on Spotify Listen to Nir Eyal on Lenny’s Podcast Support Nir Eyal Listen on Spotify Listen to Nir Eyal on Lenny’s Podcast Listen to Nir Eyal on Lenny’s Podcast Support Nir Eyal Support Nir Eyal Listen on Spotify Listen on Spotify 9. Don’t Make Me Think By Steve Krug By Steve Krug The ultimate UX guide, this book is all about simplicity and user-centric design. If your product makes users think, they’re already clicking away. Usability is everything, and this book teaches you how to nail it. Every PM should read this and ask themselves, “Am I making users work harder than they need to?” If your product makes users think, they’re already clicking away. Usability is everything, and this book teaches you how to nail it. Every PM should read this and ask themselves, “Am I making users work harder than they need to?” Be Sensible and support Steve Krug Be Sensible and support Steve Krug Be Sensible and support Steve Krug Sensible support Steve Krug 10. Zero to One By Peter Thiel By Peter Thiel A thought-provoking book that challenges you to build unique, revolutionary products. “Competition is for losers” might be the most controversial (and useful) advice you’ll ever read. It inspires PMs to aim higher and think bigger. You’ll feel both inspired and slightly like you’re in a Bond villain’s lair while reading this. “Competition is for losers” might be the most controversial (and useful) advice you’ll ever read. It inspires PMs to aim higher and think bigger. You’ll feel both inspired and slightly like you’re in a Bond villain’s lair while reading this. Sorry Peter, your book is great but no support for you, mate.\nBUT—you can support me by reading my 4 step framework to becoming a 0-to-1 product manager 😉 Sorry Peter, your book is great but no support for you, mate. BUT—you can support me by reading my 4 step framework to becoming a 0-to-1 product manager 😉 Sorry Peter, your book is great but no support for you, mate. BUT—you can support me by reading my 4 step framework to becoming a 0-to-1 product manager 😉 me 0-to-1 product manager Best Product Management Books (Reddit) Lists like this are always an SEO ploy written by some 22 year old marketing intern at an overpriced digital marketing agency. They’re not PMs, nor have they read any of these books. That’s why, in addition to my curated list from my personal Kindle library, I will be supplementing this list with none other than the oracle itself. When it comes to no-BS recommendations, where else can PMs look other than the internet’s singular source of truth? Reddit! Reddit! These are the books that r/ProductManagement has been buzzing about—fresh, insightful, and full of actionable wisdom for today’s product challenges. r/ProductManagement 1. Product Leadership: How Top Product Managers Launch Awesome Products and Build Successful Teams By Richard Banfield, Martin Eriksson, and Nate Walkingshaw By Richard Banfield, Martin Eriksson, and Nate Walkingshaw Redditors rave about this book for its real-world take on what makes great product leaders. It’s part leadership handbook, part “how-to” for navigating team dynamics. Offers a mix of practical advice and interviews with top PMs to give you a well-rounded perspective. Focuses on the people side of product management—how to build, motivate, and lead teams effectively. If you’re struggling to balance strategy and execution, this book’s got your back. Offers a mix of practical advice and interviews with top PMs to give you a well-rounded perspective. Focuses on the people side of product management—how to build, motivate, and lead teams effectively. people side If you’re struggling to balance strategy and execution, this book’s got your back. Support Richard Banfield\nListen on Spotify Support Richard Banfield Listen on Spotify Support Richard Banfield Support Richard Banfield Listen on Spotify Listen on Spotify 2. Escaping the Build Trap: How Effective Product Management Creates Real Value By Melissa Perri By Melissa Perri This one gets Reddit love for tackling one of the biggest PM traps: focusing on shipping features instead of creating value. Helps you identify if you’re stuck in the “build trap” and how to escape it with customer-focused strategies. Includes frameworks to shift from feature obsession to delivering true product impact. You’ll never look at your backlog the same way again. Helps you identify if you’re stuck in the “build trap” and how to escape it with customer-focused strategies. Includes frameworks to shift from feature obsession to delivering true product impact. You’ll never look at your backlog the same way again. Listen to Melissa Perri on Lenny’s Podcast (again)\nSupport Melissa Perri (again) Listen to Melissa Perri on Lenny’s Podcast (again) Support Melissa Perri (again) Listen to Melissa Perri on Lenny’s Podcast (again) Listen to Melissa Perri on Lenny’s Podcast Support Melissa Perri (again) Support Melissa Perri 3. Lean Startup By Eric Reis By Eric Reis If you’re looking for a detailed guide to applying lean principles, this book is Reddit-approved for its practical frameworks and clear examples. Breaks down the process of defining, testing, and iterating MVPs in a way that’s easy to follow. Packed with charts, diagrams, and actionable templates. Guaranteed to make you an iteration and experimentation mastermind. Breaks down the process of defining, testing, and iterating MVPs in a way that’s easy to follow. Packed with charts, diagrams, and actionable templates. Guaranteed to make you an iteration and experimentation mastermind. Listen to Eric Reis in one of the best episodes of Lenny’s Podcast Listen to Eric Reis in one of the best episodes of Lenny’s Podcast Listen to Eric Reis in one of the best episodes of Lenny’s Podcast Listen to Eric Reis in one of the best episodes of Lenny’s Podcast 4. Product Roadmaps Relaunched: How to Set Direction while Embracing Uncertainty By C. Todd Lombardo, Bruce McCarthy, Evan Ryan, and Michael Connors By C. Todd Lombardo, Bruce McCarthy, Evan Ryan, and Michael Connors Roadmaps can be a PM’s best friend—or worst enemy. Redditors love this book for its modern, flexible take on roadmap creation. Teaches you how to build roadmaps that are collaborative, adaptable, and actually useful. Includes tips for communicating roadmaps to stakeholders without creating chaos. A lifesaver if you’ve ever been stuck explaining why “we can’t promise this feature by next Tuesday.” Teaches you how to build roadmaps that are collaborative, adaptable, and actually useful. Includes tips for communicating roadmaps to stakeholders without creating chaos. A lifesaver if you’ve ever been stuck explaining why “we can’t promise this feature by next Tuesday.” Support Todd Lombardo\nListen on Spotify Support Todd Lombardo Listen on Spotify Support Todd Lombardo Support Todd Lombardo Listen on Spotify Listen on Spotify 5. The Making of a Manager: What to Do When Everyone Looks to You By Julie Zhuo By Julie Zhuo Julie Zhuo’s candid and relatable guide to stepping into leadership is a Reddit favorite, especially for new managers. Perfect for PMs transitioning into leadership roles or managing cross-functional teams. Packed with advice on giving feedback, setting team goals, and staying sane as a manager. You’ll finish this book feeling like Julie’s been your mentor all along. Perfect for PMs transitioning into leadership roles or managing cross-functional teams. Packed with advice on giving feedback, setting team goals, and staying sane as a manager. You’ll finish this book feeling like Julie’s been your mentor all along. Support Julie Zhuo\nListen on Spotify Support Julie Zhuo Listen on Spotify Support Julie Zhuo Support Julie Zhuo Listen on Spotify Listen on Spotify For Product Management Interviews The pressure of a product management interview is enough to make anyone sweat—luckily, the right books can prepare you to crush it. These aren’t just theory-filled tomes ( *cough* Marty Cagan *cough* ). They're packed with real examples to help you stand out. If you’re gearing up for that dream PM role, this list is your secret weapon. *cough* Marty Cagan *cough* 1. Cracking the PM Interview By Gayle Laakmann McDowell and Jackie Bavaro By Gayle Laakmann McDowell and Jackie Bavaro The holy grail for PM interview prep, this book has been a go-to for years and continues to hold its ground. Covers everything from behavioral questions to technical problem-solving. Includes frameworks for crafting answers that showcase your product sense and strategy. Bonus: The section on breaking into PM from non-traditional backgrounds is gold. Covers everything from behavioral questions to technical problem-solving. Includes frameworks for crafting answers that showcase your product sense and strategy. Bonus: The section on breaking into PM from non-traditional backgrounds is gold. Support Gayle Laakmann McDowell Support Gayle Laakmann McDowell Support Gayle Laakmann McDowell Support Gayle Laakmann McDowell 2. Decode and Conquer By Lewis C. Lin By Lewis C. Lin This book goes beyond the basics, diving into the nitty-gritty of how to tackle the most challenging PM interview questions. Features sample answers and breakdowns for questions like “Design a feature for LinkedIn.” Provides insights into what interviewers are actually looking for. You’ll leave feeling like a storytelling pro, ready to wow with your “tell me about a time” anecdotes. Features sample answers and breakdowns for questions like “Design a feature for LinkedIn.” Provides insights into what interviewers are actually looking for. actually You’ll leave feeling like a storytelling pro, ready to wow with your “tell me about a time” anecdotes. Support Lewis Lin Support Lewis Lin Support Lewis Lin Support Lewis Lin 3. The Lean Product Playbook By Dan Olsen By Dan Olsen Yes, it’s more than just an interview book, but the frameworks here are insanely useful for case studies and product strategy questions. Helps you articulate your approach to defining MVPs and solving customer pain points. Great for showing off your structured thinking during whiteboard exercises. Pro tip: Practice explaining the book’s frameworks as if you’re presenting to a stakeholder—it’s interview gold. Helps you articulate your approach to defining MVPs and solving customer pain points. Great for showing off your structured thinking during whiteboard exercises. Pro tip: Practice explaining the book’s frameworks as if you’re presenting to a stakeholder—it’s interview gold. Listen to Dan Olsen on the Product Podcast\nListen on Spotify Listen to Dan Olsen on the Product Podcast Listen on Spotify Listen to Dan Olsen on the Product Podcast Listen to Dan Olsen on the Product Podcast Listen on Spotify Listen on Spotify 4. Think Like a Rocket Scientist By Ozan Varol By Ozan Varol Not a traditional PM book, but a killer resource for demonstrating creative problem-solving and critical thinking. Packed with unconventional strategies to approach big, ambiguous problems. Helps you shine in hypothetical interview scenarios or “moonshot” product questions. You’ll learn how to channel your inner Elon (without being, you know, too Musky). Packed with unconventional strategies to approach big, ambiguous problems. Helps you shine in hypothetical interview scenarios or “moonshot” product questions. You’ll learn how to channel your inner Elon (without being, you know, too Musky). too Listen to Ozan Varol on the Jordan Harbinger Show\nSupport Ozan Varol\nListen on Spotify Listen to Ozan Varol on the Jordan Harbinger Show Support Ozan Varol Listen on Spotify Listen to Ozan Varol on the Jordan Harbinger Show Listen to Ozan Varol on the Jordan Harbinger Show Support Ozan Varol Support Ozan Varol Listen on Spotify Listen on Spotify 5. Interviewing Users By Steve Portigal By Steve Portigal A standout for roles that emphasize customer discovery or user research, this book sharpens your ability to discuss customer insights in interviews (trust me, they will ask you UX research questions, and you will fail them without this book—speaking from experience). will will fail Shows you how to frame questions and synthesize user feedback. Helps you turn anecdotal data into actionable insights—a skill PM interviewers love. If a panel asks, “How would you approach understanding customer needs?” This book has your answer. Shows you how to frame questions and synthesize user feedback. Helps you turn anecdotal data into actionable insights—a skill PM interviewers love. If a panel asks, “How would you approach understanding customer needs?” This book has your answer. Listen to Steve Portigal on the Design Better Podcast\nSupport Steve Portigal\nListen on Spotify Listen to Steve Portigal on the Design Better Podcast Support Steve Portigal Listen on Spotify Listen to Steve Portigal on the Design Better Podcast Listen to Steve Portigal on the Design Better Podcast Support Steve Portigal Support Steve Portigal Listen on Spotify Listen on Spotify Best Product Management Books For Beginners Starting out in product management SUCKS—new jargon, countless frameworks, and wondering why every product management role is so different, yet no one prepared you for any of it. These books cut through the noise Founder-Mode CEO sounds and give beginners the foundation they need to thrive. 1. The Product Book: How to Become a Great Product Manager By Josh Anon and Carlos González de Villaumbrosia By Josh Anon and Carlos González de Villaumbrosia This book is a comprehensive crash course for aspiring PMs. Written by two seasoned professionals, it covers everything from landing your first PM role to navigating the day-to-day challenges of the job. Includes actionable advice for acing PM interviews and transitioning into the role. Packed with practical frameworks for product strategy, execution, and iteration. Written in an approachable style, making it perfect for those starting from scratch. Includes actionable advice for acing PM interviews and transitioning into the role. Packed with practical frameworks for product strategy, execution, and iteration. Written in an approachable style, making it perfect for those starting from scratch. In addition to Product Management, Josh Anon is an exceptional wildlife photographer. In addition to Product Management, Josh Anon is an exceptional wildlife photographer. In addition to Product Management, Josh Anon is an exceptional wildlife photographer. Josh Anon 2. The Influential Product Manager By Ken Sandy By Ken Sandy This book focuses on the soft skills and organizational dynamics that every PM needs to master. It’s not just about building products—it’s about building trust and influence. Offers tools and techniques to navigate stakeholder relationships and drive alignment. Tailored advice for thriving in different company environments, from startups to large enterprises. A must-read for anyone looking to hone their leadership and communication skills as a beginner PM. Offers tools and techniques to navigate stakeholder relationships and drive alignment. Tailored advice for thriving in different company environments, from startups to large enterprises. A must-read for anyone looking to hone their leadership and communication skills as a beginner PM. Support Ken Sandy\nListen on Spotify Support Ken Sandy Listen on Spotify Support Ken Sandy Support Ken Sandy Listen on Spotify Listen on Spotify 3. Pivot to Product Manager By Irving Malcom By Irving Malcom Designed specifically for career-changers, this book is a step-by-step guide to transitioning into product management. Covers everything from PM fundamentals to creating a standout portfolio. Includes interview preparation tips and practice questions tailored to entry-level roles. A great resource if you’re pivoting from a different career and need help navigating the shift. Covers everything from PM fundamentals to creating a standout portfolio. Includes interview preparation tips and practice questions tailored to entry-level roles. A great resource if you’re pivoting from a different career and need help navigating the shift. Support Irving Malcom Support Irving Malcom Support Irving Malcom Support Irving Malcom Product Leadership Books For IC PMs stepping into leadership roles, these books offer powerful insights into motivating teams, fostering collaboration, and driving impactful outcomes. Whether you’re leading a product team or a cross-functional squad, these reads will equip you with the tools to inspire and excel. 1. Multipliers: How the Best Leaders Make Everyone Smarter By Liz Wiseman By Liz Wiseman This book reveals the transformative power of leaders who amplify the talents of those around them. Explains how to identify behaviors that either multiply or diminish team potential. Includes actionable strategies for becoming a Multiplier, from asking better questions to empowering decision-making. You’ll rethink your leadership style and learn to unlock the full potential of your team. Explains how to identify behaviors that either multiply or diminish team potential. Includes actionable strategies for becoming a Multiplier, from asking better questions to empowering decision-making. You’ll rethink your leadership style and learn to unlock the full potential of your team. Listen to Liz Wiseman on the Dare to Lead with Berné Brown Podcast\nListen on Spotify Listen to Liz Wiseman on the Dare to Lead with Berné Brown Podcast Listen on Spotify Listen to Liz Wiseman on the Dare to Lead with Berné Brown Podcast Listen to Liz Wiseman on the Dare to Lead with Berné Brown Podcast Listen on Spotify Listen on Spotify 2. Drive: The Surprising Truth About What Motivates Us By Daniel H. Pink By Daniel H. Pink Pink explores the science of motivation, debunking myths about carrots and sticks in favor of autonomy, mastery, and purpose. Offers practical advice for creating an environment where teams feel intrinsically motivated. Discusses the importance of aligning work with personal values and goals. Perfect for PMs trying to inspire teams beyond simple metrics like deadlines and KPIs. Offers practical advice for creating an environment where teams feel intrinsically motivated. Discusses the importance of aligning work with personal values and goals. Perfect for PMs trying to inspire teams beyond simple metrics like deadlines and KPIs. Support Daniel H. Pink\nListen on Spotify Support Daniel H. Pink Listen on Spotify Support Daniel H. Pink Support Daniel H. Pink Listen on Spotify Listen on Spotify 3. The Culture Code By Daniel Coyle By Daniel Coyle This book uncovers the secrets of building strong, high-performing teams through connection and culture. Uses examples from teams like Pixar and the Navy SEALs to show how belonging drives success. Provides actionable steps to foster trust, vulnerability, and collaboration. Great for PMs looking to build a cohesive and resilient team culture. Uses examples from teams like Pixar and the Navy SEALs to show how belonging drives success. Provides actionable steps to foster trust, vulnerability, and collaboration. Great for PMs looking to build a cohesive and resilient team culture. Support Daniel Coyle\nListen on Spotify Support Daniel Coyle Listen on Spotify Support Daniel Coyle Support Daniel Coyle Listen on Spotify Listen on Spotify 4. Radical Product Thinking: The New Mindset for Innovating Smarter By Radhika Dutt By Radhika Dutt This book challenges leaders to move away from chasing short-term wins and focus on building vision-driven products. Introduces a step-by-step framework for crafting a strong product vision. Teaches leaders how to make tough prioritization decisions and avoid feature bloat. Ideal for PMs aiming to lead their teams with clarity and long-term purpose. Introduces a step-by-step framework for crafting a strong product vision. Teaches leaders how to make tough prioritization decisions and avoid feature bloat. Ideal for PMs aiming to lead their teams with clarity and long-term purpose. Listen to Radhika Dutt on the Diary of a CLO Podcast\nSupport Radhika Dutt Listen to Radhika Dutt on the Diary of a CLO Podcast Support Radhika Dutt Listen to Radhika Dutt on the Diary of a CLO Podcast Listen to Radhika Dutt on the Diary of a CLO Podcast Support Radhika Dutt Support Radhika Dutt 5. Extreme Ownership: How U.S. Navy SEALs Lead and Win By Jocko Willink and Leif Babin By Jocko Willink and Leif Babin Written by two former Navy SEALs, this book applies military leadership principles to the business world. Emphasizes taking responsibility for every aspect of your team’s success. Explains how to balance competing priorities and maintain discipline under pressure. Emphasizes taking responsibility for every aspect of your team’s success. Explains how to balance competing priorities and maintain discipline under pressure. A must-read for PMs navigating high-stakes projects and complex team dynamics. Listen to Jocko Willink on the Huberman Lab Podcast\nListen on Spotify Listen to Jocko Willink on the Huberman Lab Podcast Listen on Spotify Listen to Jocko Willink on the Huberman Lab Podcast Listen to Jocko Willink on the Huberman Lab Podcast Listen on Spotify Listen on Spotify Bottom Line Product management isn’t about memorizing frameworks, reading self-congratulatory blogs, or pretending you’ve got it all figured out. It’s about rolling up your sleeves, embracing the chaos, and maybe crying a little into your morning coffee before you get to work (We’ve all been there). This list? It’s not some SEO-fueled nonsense. These books are here to actually help you—whether you’re trying to stop micromanaging your team into oblivion ( Multipliers ), escape the dreaded “build trap” (plot twist: Radical Product Thinking has a lot to say about escaping “build traps” too ), or just figure out why Karen from design still hates your guts ( The Culture Code ). Multipliers Radical Product Thinking has a lot to say about escaping “build traps” too The Culture Code Here’s the kicker: no book is going to magically make you a great product manager. But these will give you tools—real, practical ones—to cut through the BS, solve actual problems, and maybe even lead your team without looking like a total amateur. So pick a book, get reading, and start building something that doesn’t suck. And if it still sucks, congrats—you’re officially a product manager now. K bye.