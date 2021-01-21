22 Top Tech Companies Hiring Remote Workers in 2021

FlexJobs is a premium online job service for professionals seeking flexible work (www.flexjobs.com).
FlexJobs just completed it's 8th annual list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs and Computer & IT companies dominated this year’s list! Through an analysis of the remote job posting histories of approximately 57,000 companies in the FlexJobs database, we’ve pinpointed the companies that offered the most remote jobs from January through December 2020.
Below are the 22 tech companies that are known for hiring remote workers, as well as their respective rank on FlexJobs’ list. Software Engineer, Web Developer, Project Manager, and IT Consultant are also among the most common job titles for remote jobs!
13 Citrix
23 Oracle
25 Salesforce
36 VIQ Solutions
38 Twilio
41 Dell Technologies
42 CrowdStrike
45 Veeva
46 SAP
47 Red Hat
49 Shopify
50 Atlassian
54 NTT Group: NTT DATA
57 GitHub
59 Keywords Studios
60 Elastic
64 General Dynamics; General Dynamics Information Technology
69 Motorola Solutions
70 Tanium
73 Pega - Pegasystems, Inc.
81 ServiceNow
83 Cisco
92 Leidos
To view the entire 2021 Top 100 Companies for Remote Jobs list, please visit https://www.flexjobs.com/blog/post/100-top-companies-with-remote-jobs-2021/.
