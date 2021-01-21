22 Top Tech Companies Hiring Remote Workers in 2021

@ FlexJobs FlexJobs FlexJobs is a premium online job service for professionals seeking flexible work (www.flexjobs.com).

FlexJobs just completed it's 8th annual list of the Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs and Computer & IT companies dominated this year’s list! Through an analysis of the remote job posting histories of approximately 57,000 companies in the FlexJobs database, we’ve pinpointed the companies that offered the most remote jobs from January through December 2020.

Below are the 22 tech companies that are known for hiring remote workers, as well as their respective rank on FlexJobs’ list. Software Engineer, Web Developer, Project Manager, and IT Consultant are also among the most common job titles for remote jobs!

13 Citrix

23 Oracle

25 Salesforce

36 VIQ Solutions

38 Twilio

41 Dell Technologies

42 CrowdStrike

45 Veeva

46 SAP

47 Red Hat

49 Shopify

50 Atlassian

54 NTT Group: NTT DATA

57 GitHub

59 Keywords Studios

60 Elastic

64 General Dynamics; General Dynamics Information Technology

69 Motorola Solutions

70 Tanium

73 Pega - Pegasystems, Inc.

81 ServiceNow

83 Cisco

92 Leidos

To view the entire 2021 Top 100 Companies for Remote Jobs list, please visit https://www.flexjobs.com/blog/post/100-top-companies-with-remote-jobs-2021/.

Share this story @ FlexJobs FlexJobs Read my stories FlexJobs is a premium online job service for professionals seeking flexible work (www.flexjobs.com).

Tags