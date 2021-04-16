3 New Street Fighter 5 Characters Coming Soon

Street Fighter 5 was released over 5 years ago, but they’re still going strong as ever. And it doesn’t seem like they’re going to stop anytime soon, as they’re planning to add 3 new characters to their roster. With 41 unique characters already in the game, the roster continues to impress. Here’s what you need to know about the new Street Fighter 5 characters.

List of New Street Fighter 5 Characters

Oro Rose Akira

Oro

Street Fighter 5 director Takayuki Nakayama, and producer Shuhei Matsumoto, gave a run down on these characters with an update video on the official Street Fighter YouTube channel.

They state that Oro is not a newcomer to the Street Fighter franchise, his first appearance was in 1997, almost 25 years ago. A hermit, who’s well above a 100 years old, Oro is still spry enough to be a threat to his opponents.

He carries his pet turtle in one hand, and smacks fighters with the other, and manages to stand out within the Street Fighter 5 characters. Nakayama and Matsumoto explain that Oro doesn’t use one of his hands to fight because he is too powerful and doesn’t want to accidentally kill his opponent. They also go into detail about his moves and abilities.

A double jump and a slow-moving projectile called the Onibi are in his arsenal. And they also make it a point to state that his special moves from his first appearance also return in Street Fighter 5. We don’t know the exact release date of Oro, but we know it’ll be sometime in the summer.

Rose

Rose is also no stranger to fans of Street Fighter, making her first appearance in the franchise’s Street Fighter Alpha, which was released in 1995. A fortune teller, Rose already has a connection to Street Fighter 5, with her protege, Menat also being a DLC character. Rose puts her fortune telling skills to good use as she uses them against her opponents.

Nakayama And Matsumoto explain that some of these abilities increase her power, while others weaken her opponent. Her teleportation ability makes her an unpredictable character, as you don’t know where she’ll appear to attack you. And as always she has her iconic scarf which channels her power. Rose will be available on April 19th.

Akira

Riding into Street Fighter 5 in her motorcycle is Akira, from Rival Schools, another fighting game franchise developed by Capcom.

This isn’t the first time the franchises have had a crossover, with Street Fighter character Sakura being a playable character in the first Rival Schools game.

Although much footage wasn’t shown as she’s still in development, we did see enough of Akira in action to get hyped. She looks like she’ll fit right along with the rest of the Street Fighter 5 characters.

Street Fighter 5 already has a cast of fun and creative characters, and we think these three will be a great addition to the roster.

