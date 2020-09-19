2020 Noonie Nominee Alyze Sam has Cheated Death Three times

@ noonies Noonies The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.

You know that feeling when you work really hard on something for really long and it feels like nobody really notices? Hacker Noon’s Annual Tech Industry Awards, the 2020 Noonies, are here to help with that.

Speaking of the best people in technology, here’s a quick (and interesting) introduction to 2020 Noonie Nominee, Alyze Sam from the United States.

Alyze has been nominated in the Future Heroes and Decentralization categories. Shockingly, Alyze has come close to death three times, and prevailed each time. She is currently trying to save the world by supporting children all over the globe. Let's hear was she has to say.

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?





2. About Alyze Sam

Alyze Sam is a refreshing blockchain strategist, a novel educator, and vehemently driven advocate. First, dedicating her life to her patients in hospice nursing, Sam passionately embraced the world of financial technology after nearly losing her own life, not once, but twice!

Sam feels her destiny lies within serving her community and assisting other ‘underdogs’ with love and education. She’s achieving these dreams with roles as; Co-Founder and Director for GIVE Nation, a non-profit children’s financial literacy AI/blockchain project which rewards altruistic behaviors.

She’s a Founder and Community Director of Women in Blockchain International and sits as an ‘Social Impact Advisor’ for blockchain nonprofits: Blockchance.eu & Women in Blockchain Foundation. Sam is a stakeholder and former Director at the ‘World Ethical Data Forum’.

Her advisory positions include; JustiFire, where they digitally track ammunition, PAC Global, a masternode transaction solution and is also PAC’s Chief Communications Officer. She just joined NewLife.Ai, a high-end fashion and Tumblr- like social media app with A.I. functions which generate digital rewards, and the Liberland Foundation Aide, a country based on the blockchain. Alyze works closely with The Illumnine Society, and Team McAfee concentrating on media intelligence, partnerships and tech events.

In her free time, Sam writes for 15+ Tech Magazines, while humbly sitting at the top 1% of the Blockchain industry as a FemSTEM mentor and influencer. She’s a proud Alliance of Blockchain Professionals member, since 2018. Sam wrote the first book on Stablecoins in 2017.

The unbiased text takes complex practices and simplifies concepts for most audiences. In February 2020 Sam and her partners ‘Complete 2020 Guide to Stablecoins’ sat as the #1 New Release in Business and Money on Amazon Books. *Visuals and self publishing done by a 16 year old Sam personally mentors: Koosha Azim, Silicon Valley, CA. Sam’s second book, ‘Stablecoin Economy,’ a university text, was released on May 14th 2020.





3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.



Linh & David inspired me. Dymitry Buterin gave me guides on everything one should know on blockchain: education and coding.



4. What are you most excited about right now?



I’m trying to save the world by supporting children. :)

My blockchain project is a financial literacy that rewards kids for altruism. :D

It’s my life’s purpose to save the kids, that’s why I’ve been blessed with a second chance at life.



5. What are you worried about right now?



Worrying is a waste of time. I try to spend my time changing problems. :) So far, so good. I overcame death three times! Lol!



6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

“Just breathe. If you’re breathing, you’re alive and that’s more than some people have.”

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

It hasn’t. I’ve been in quarantine for three years. When I got out in January and well in February, the world shut down. So, I’ve been trying to help others transition and provide support



8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

To the kids. To their education with a focus on soft skills, empathy, compassion, altruism & STEAM.



9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?



Science and technology are spiritual avenues.

10. Which apps can't you live without?

Signal. Oh, and Zoom. Now that everyone is at home!



11. What are you currently learning?

Everything I can, always. :) Currently, I'm learning master nodes for my tech work and legal aspects of stable coins for the expansion of my book.

For much the same reasons Hacker Noon decided not to put good ideas behind pop-ups or paywalls — nor abuse your personal data to target you with creepy ads — we also decided that you don’t have to be an influencer or have 50k followers on Twitter to earn the recognition that comes with a 2020 Noonie Nomination.

Make somebody’s day and nominate them to be recognized in the Internet’s most independent and community-driven awards: NOONIES.TECH.

Tags