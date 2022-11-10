2001: A Hacker's Odyssey

Too Long; Didn't Read

Richard M. Stallman, founder of the Free Software Foundation, delivers speech in rebuttal to Microsoft's recent campaign against the free software license. Stallman's speech is the subject of the history and future of free software movement. In simplest terms, the license locks software programs into a form of communal ownership- what today's legal scholars now call the "digital commons"-through the legal weight of copyright. Even companies that once laughed off it as software socialism have come around to recognize its benefits.