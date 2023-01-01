Sam Williams
@samwilliams
Sam Williams (born 1969) is an American journalist.
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @samwilliams's 17 stories for 20 hours and 54 minutes.
hackernoon-top-story
software-development
startup
technology
Alessandro Diaferia, Senior Technology Manager | DevOps advocate | Passionate about startups and continuous improvement pursuer
Research agency, Tech. Research. Startups. Biomedicine
Sarath C P , Digital Strategist and Consultant, Growth Hacking Specialist worked for both startups & big brands.
Nick Maletsky, 1st software startup in high school. To study the university earned in game dev and math modeling.
Cuttles, Cuttles helps dreamers and entrepreneurs develop ideas and build startups.