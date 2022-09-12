18 Female Tech Communities in Africa

There's a huge gap in female gender inclusion in Tech space and that could be due to not knowing about available communities that support the growth of women in Tech. African Tech Communities for ladies are majorly Non - Profit and is free to join. They offer you lots of opportunities like: free laptops, free education, mentorship, social interaction, financial support, jobs etc.. They also offer you a chance to get free laptops and mentorship. Make sure you're part of any of these communities.

I've come to discover that there's a huge gap in female gender inclusion in the Tech space and that could be due to not knowing about available communities that support the growth of women in Tech.

Why do you need communities?

African Tech Communities for ladies are majorly Non - Profit and are free to join.





Meanwhile, They also offer you lots of opportunities like: free laptops, free education, mentorship, social interaction, financial support, jobs, etc.





As a lady in the Tech space or newbie interested in Tech, Make sure you're part of any of these communities.





Go alone and you go fast, Go with Communities, You go farrr!!!





Here's a list for you:

@hertechtrail - To support and inspire women to outclass and trail in Tech careers and businesses in Africa @afrotechgirls - To inspire and equip girls and young women with STEM skills and education. @wetechofficial - Preparing the next generation of Women in Technology @FemcodeA - A Tech education company focused on training young females in Africa and helping them get employed @baddiesintech - Baddies in Tech is a global community on a mission to advance the careers of black and brown women in tech through education and empowerment. @empowerhercom - A female community seeing to the growth and progress of women in tech. @devinvogue - an amazing community of African women who are passionate about using tech to revolutionize Africa and beyond. @Divaloper1 - A community that trains and mentors the next generation of women in Tech. @womentechafrica - Women in Tech Africa is a community of women/girls in Tech across Africa , breaking the glass ceiling. 😅 @TechHerNG - TechHer is a platform set up to demystify technology and provide support, learning and collaboration for women in an encouraging and conducive environment. @DaoLadies - Kenyan Blockchain Ladies Decentralised Autonomous Organisation - @kagondu_yvonne @WomenTechmakers - Google's Women Techmakers program provides visibility, community, and resources for women in technology. @women_in_defi - aims to educate Women on the importance of Financial Independence using Decentralized Finance as a tool. @codingblackfems - Growing, educating and supporting the community of Black women in Tech (UK). @web3ladies et @ladiesdotech @koderHolic - a friendly and passionate eco-system of ladies on a mission to build the ideal African tech ladies. @mywitin - Women In Tech In Nigeria - Advancing Women, Girls through tech. - @alademartha @SheCodeAfrica - @Kolokodess ...celebrating and empowering Women in Tech across Africa. @_SheDesigns - SheDesigns is a platform that aims to equip young females across Africa with skill in visual design.

