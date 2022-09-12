Search icon
Start Writing
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    18 Female Tech Communities in Africa by@hackernoonthreads

    18 Female Tech Communities in Africa

    Read on Terminal Reader
    Open TLDR
    react to story with heart
    react to story with light
    react to story with boat
    react to story with money
    There's a huge gap in female gender inclusion in Tech space and that could be due to not knowing about available communities that support the growth of women in Tech. African Tech Communities for ladies are majorly Non - Profit and is free to join. They offer you lots of opportunities like: free laptops, free education, mentorship, social interaction, financial support, jobs etc.. They also offer you a chance to get free laptops and mentorship. Make sure you're part of any of these communities.
    image
    HackerNoon Threads HackerNoon profile picture

    @hackernoonthreads
    HackerNoon Threads

    A collection of the best threads on the internet curated by the People of HackerNoon.

    Credibility


    The following thread was originally written by


    I've come to discover that there's a huge gap in female gender inclusion in the Tech space and that could be due to not knowing about available communities that support the growth of women in Tech.

    Why do you need communities?

    African Tech Communities for ladies are majorly Non - Profit and are free to join.


    Meanwhile, They also offer you lots of opportunities like: free laptops, free education, mentorship, social interaction, financial support, jobs, etc.


    As a lady in the Tech space or newbie interested in Tech, Make sure you're part of any of these communities.


    Go alone and you go fast, Go with Communities, You go farrr!!!


    Here's a list for you:

    1. @hertechtrail - To support and inspire women to outclass and trail in Tech careers and businesses in Africa

      image

    2. @afrotechgirls - To inspire and equip girls and young women with STEM skills and education.

      image

    3. @wetechofficial - Preparing the next generation of Women in Technology

      image

    4. @FemcodeA - A Tech education company focused on training young females in Africa and helping them get employed

      image

    5. @baddiesintech - Baddies in Tech is a global community on a mission to advance the careers of black and brown women in tech through education and empowerment.

      image

    6. @empowerhercom - A female community seeing to the growth and progress of women in tech.

      image

    7. @devinvogue - an amazing community of African women who are passionate about using tech to revolutionize Africa and beyond.

      image

    8. @Divaloper1 - A community that trains and mentors the next generation of women in Tech.

      image

    9. @womentechafrica - Women in Tech Africa is a community of women/girls in Tech across Africa , breaking the glass ceiling. 😅

      image

    10. @TechHerNG - TechHer is a platform set up to demystify technology and provide support, learning and collaboration for women in an encouraging and conducive environment.

      image

    11. @DaoLadies - Kenyan Blockchain Ladies Decentralised Autonomous Organisation - @kagondu_yvonne

      image

    12. @WomenTechmakers - Google's Women Techmakers program provides visibility, community, and resources for women in technology.

      image

    13. @women_in_defi - aims to educate Women on the importance of Financial Independence using Decentralized Finance as a tool.

      image

    14. @codingblackfems - Growing, educating and supporting the community of Black women in Tech (UK).

      image

    15. @web3ladies et @ladiesdotech @koderHolic - a friendly and passionate eco-system of ladies on a mission to build the ideal African tech ladies.

      image

    16. @mywitin - Women In Tech In Nigeria - Advancing Women, Girls through tech. - @alademartha

      image

    17. @SheCodeAfrica - @Kolokodess ...celebrating and empowering Women in Tech across Africa.

      image

    18. @_SheDesigns - SheDesigns is a platform that aims to equip young females across Africa with skill in visual design.

      image

    Missing some community in this thread? Let us know in the comments below!



    react to story with heart
    react to story with light
    react to story with boat
    react to story with money
    imgix

    Encode, Stream, and Manage Videos With One Simple Platform

    Related Stories

    Article Thumbnail
    10 Podcasts that Will Boost Your Growth in Business & Life
    Published at Sep 13, 2022 by hackernoonthreads #podcast
    Article Thumbnail
    What is String Object Analysis in Chrome V8
    Published at Sep 15, 2022 by huidou #javascript
    Article Thumbnail
    An Intro to Algorithms and Data Structures (Javascript Edition)
    Published at Sep 15, 2022 by onyedika #algorithms
    Article Thumbnail
    Facebook Crypto Scammers are Imitating Zuckerberg, Musk, and Bezos
    Published at Sep 14, 2022 by TheMarkup #facebook
    Article Thumbnail
    Create a Full Autocomplete Search Application with Elasticsearch, Kibana, NestJS and React
    Published at Sep 14, 2022 by airscholar #elasticsearch
    Article Thumbnail
    A Closer Look at End-to-end Testing
    Published at Sep 14, 2022 by abhayit2000 #end-to-end-testing
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!