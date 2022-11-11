Search icon
    Roadmap to Becoming a Badass Java Backend Developer
    772 reads

    Roadmap to Becoming a Badass Java Backend Developer

    This thread was originally published on Twitter by Vikas Rajput


    Java Backend Development is One of the Highly In Demand and Top Paying Jobs in Tech. Here's a simple and structured roadmap to becoming one:


    1. Core Java

    First comes the fundamentals of Java Programming, here you will understand OOP concepts, data types, loops, conditional statements, collection frameworks and many more.


    2. JDBC

    JDBC library helps you work with databases, nowadays frameworks have made jobs easy but you should still know how it works fundamentally.

    3. SQL

    You will need good SQL knowledge to work with JDBC to write queries.

    4. JSP + Servlet

    JSP+Servlet are fundamentals of Java Web development. Many would debate that after the Spring framework this is not required but I would still recommend this.


    5. Spring Framework

    5.1. Core Spring Framework


    5.2. Spring REST & Spring DATA



    5.3. Spring Security

    6. Hibernate Framework

    Hibernate is one of the Popular ORM frameworks to manage the Persistence layer and helps you work with a Database without advanced knowledge of SQL.

    7. Spring Boot

    Spring Boot is the ultimate framework and Makes Java Web Development less boilerplate, it can help you make production-ready applications in no time.

    8. Basic DevOps

    8.1. Learn to Use AWS & Deploy Java Apps


    https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVz2XdJiJQxxurKT1Dqz6rmiMuZNdClqv


    8.2. Learn Basic Docker


    8.3. Learn Basic Kubernetes:



    8.4. Deploy Spring Boot App on Kubernetes:



    That's a wrap! Get started with Java backend development with these resources!


