5 Reasons why you should go to a coding bootcamp

@ mattupham Matt Upham Web Developer

I went to a coding bootcamp recently. These are the reasons why I went and considerations I took when deciding to go.

There are many reasons why someone should (or should not) go to a coding bootcamp, if they want to break into tech. It’s ultimately dependent upon their situation, but here are some reasons why someone should go.

1. They didn’t have chance to study software / They wanted to try something new

not everyone gets a chance to go to college

not everyone gets a chance to study software in school

It’s a reasonable way to make a change (regarding time / monetary costs)

2. They want to learn in demand skills

how much one gets paid generally reflects how much their skills are worth

job security is arguably a lot better in an industry where the skill is in demand

3. If they enjoy software (make sure to try it out first)

software can be fun, but it’s not for everyone

try it out on a platform (like FreeCodeCamp) for a few weeks, see if you enjoy it

4. They enjoy learning new things

this is an industry where every day you have to continuously learn!

learning on the fly is an important and transferable skill

5. They can sustain themselves for up to 12 months after the bootcamp

it can take up to a year to get a job after the coding bootcamp

make sure they have a fallback plan in case they run out of money

Are you considering going to a coding bootcamp? If so, make sure you do your due diligence, not all are created equally. What considerations are you taking into account when trying to decide?

