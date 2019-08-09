5 Reasons why you should NOT go to a coding bootcamp
I went to a coding bootcamp 2 years ago. From my experience and people I met, these are reasons why someone should NOT go to a coding bootcamp.
You don’t like software and/or technical thinking
- coding is not for everyone, it's really painful to do it if you don’t like it
- you probably won’t perform well on the job if you don’t enjoy it
Influences from family & friends
- do it for the right reasons (money should be a side effect, not a main purpose)
- if your parents pay for it, you’ll most likely fail (internal motivation is needed)
You can’t take time off to devote yourself, build habits, handle stress
- it really is 80 hours a week (if you do the 3 month programs)
- you need to build a solid routine (if you can’t, you’ll fail)
- lots of stress, if you don’t cope effectively you’ll fail
It’s really expensive
- ~$20k+ is a ton of money (yes, not all bootcamps are this expensive, but many are)
- no guarantee for a job
- job placement stats are bs (they’re usually manufactured / inflated)
You can learn on your own (Seriously)
- you can find most of the material online for $50 or for free
- FreeCodeCamp, OdinProject has the same and/or more material than the bootcamp
- great inexpensive courses on Udemy, Coursera, Frontend Masters, etc
What are your thoughts on coding bootcamps? Yes, they have their flaws, and it’s not for everyone. But the high-quality ones are not completely terrible.
