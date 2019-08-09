5 Reasons why you should NOT go to a coding bootcamp

I went to a coding bootcamp 2 years ago. From my experience and people I met, these are reasons why someone should NOT go to a coding bootcamp.

You don’t like software and/or technical thinking

coding is not for everyone, it's really painful to do it if you don’t like it

you probably won’t perform well on the job if you don’t enjoy it

Influences from family & friends

do it for the right reasons (money should be a side effect, not a main purpose)

if your parents pay for it, you’ll most likely fail (internal motivation is needed)

You can’t take time off to devote yourself, build habits, handle stress

it really is 80 hours a week (if you do the 3 month programs)

you need to build a solid routine (if you can’t, you’ll fail)

lots of stress, if you don’t cope effectively you’ll fail

It’s really expensive

~$20k+ is a ton of money (yes, not all bootcamps are this expensive, but many are)

no guarantee for a job

job placement stats are bs (they’re usually manufactured / inflated)

You can learn on your own (Seriously)

you can find most of the material online for $50 or for free

FreeCodeCamp, OdinProject has the same and/or more material than the bootcamp

great inexpensive courses on Udemy, Coursera, Frontend Masters, etc

What are your thoughts on coding bootcamps? Yes, they have their flaws, and it’s not for everyone. But the high-quality ones are not completely terrible.

