5 Reasons to Learn HTML & CSS

HTML (HyperText Markup Language) is a basic tool to design web pages that complements itself with CSS (Cascading Style Sheets). So everyone who wants to join the web design world has to learn this tools, but even if you want to be a web back-end developer it would be nice to learn this, therefore we are going to list a few good reasons to do it:

1. Logic without vision is like an equation without answer

It doesn't matter if you know exactly what you want your app to do, without a visual perspective you are trying to make an Airplane fly with only maths. You need buttons (always), wings (like images in web pages), a tail (like a HTML structure) and of course a good looking (at least if you want to sell it to make money ;) ).

2. Sometimes you will only need to create an HTML or CSS instead creating a back-end function

Why would you waste time creating more classes or functions, when sometimes you only need an easy visualization thing.

Save time coding important things and life will be better.

3. Internet is written down in HTML and CSS

If you want to know the secrets of pages and understand the bases of most of them, don't doubt to learn HTML and CSS.

Back-end can always change, but visualization will never if you do it right. Who knows, maybe the saying is wrong and "the important things are outside"

4. Include content from other web sites

I mean, every single company that works with internet services talks in HTML and CSS, at least in the view, so if you want to communicate and take advantage of the real internet power you better talk the same language.

5. Everything is evolving

Everything is evolving very fast, so if you want to stay up to date, you better hurry up and learn the basics before technology leaves you behind in the past.

I hope you guys enjoyed the reading.

Best Regards

Tags