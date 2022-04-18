17 Highest-Paying Cities in the San Francisco Bay Area for Software Engineers

1,158 reads 0 A list of the best cities in the San Francisco Bay Area for Software Engineers to work. This was compiled following an in-depth analysis of base salaries and total compensation packages for software engineers by Blind, with input from over 5 million verified professionals on its platform. Where applicable stock-based options and cash bonuses were also considered, as reported by verified professionals on Blind, the professional social network.

@ rickchen Rick Chen Rick Chen is the director, head of public relations at Blind. He writes about tech culture and the workplace. About @ rickchen

As the world becomes increasingly digital, nearly every company is looking for software engineers to code—no matter the industry. The phenomenon has been great news for software engineers and programmers who can now command high salaries for their hot, in-demand talent.

Perhaps it is no surprise that software engineers in the San Francisco Bay Area, home to Silicon Valley and its many tech giants, can command an even higher premium with their pay packages.

According to the more than 5 million verified professionals on the professional social network Blind, these are the top 17 best-paying cities for software engineers in the San Francisco Bay Area. Blind considered the annual base pay and the total compensation package, including the annual salary and any stock-based compensation or bonuses a company might offer.

1. Los Gatos, California

Average Total Compensatio n: $500,449

n: $500,449 Median Total Compensation : $475,000

: $475,000 Average Salary : $470,015

: $470,015 Median Salary: $451,000

Los Gatos is the best-paying city for software engineers in the U.S., according to Blind.

The small town is home to Netflix, which prefers to hire more senior or experienced professionals and pays accordingly. The video-streaming giant typically pays large salaries and gives few employees stock-based compensation.

2. Menlo Park, California

Average Total Compensation : $328,423

: $328,423 Median Total Compensation : $297,000

: $297,000 Average Salary : $167,004

: $167,004 Median Salary: $165,000

Menlo Park might be home to only 34,000 people, but its population can swell in size with tech workers during the workweek.

Menlo Park is home to the headquarters of Meta, the owner of Facebook and one of the highest-paying technology companies. Google and Roblox were also founded in the city.

3. Cupertino, California

Average Total Compensatio n: $279,391

n: $279,391 Median Total Compensation : $255,850

: $255,850 Average Salary : $165,753

: $165,753 Median Salary: $165,000

Cupertino is home to Apple and its futuristic Apple Park corporate campus. Software engineers at Apple have enjoyed large paychecks recently, as the iPhone maker briefly topped a jaw-dropping $3 trillion market cap early in 2022.

4. San Bruno, California

Average Total Compensation : $278,368

: $278,368 Median Total Compensation : $225,900

: $225,900 Average Salary : $161,269

: $161,269 Median Salary: $149,500

YouTube moved its headquarters to San Bruno in 2007 and has become the city’s largest employer. The Google-owned video streaming service employs more than 2,000 professionals.

5. Mountain View, California

Average Total Compensation : $275,181

: $275,181 Median Total Compensation : $242,000

: $242,000 Average Salary : $160,790

: $160,790 Median Salary: $156,000

Mountain View is synonymous with Silicon Valley. Long before startups were birthed in San Francisco Bay Area garages, the city was home to silicon semiconductor producers, which gave the region its name.

Of course, the city is now well-known as the headquarters of Google, but other tech companies with prominent presences include 23andMe, Intuit, Mozilla and Synopsys.

6. Oakland, California

Average Total Compensation : $266,869

: $266,869 Median Total Compensation : $197,750

: $197,750 Average Salary : $192,240

: $192,240 Median Salary: $168,750

Oakland has become a hub for many financial-technology companies. Credit Karma moved its headquarters from San Francisco to downtown Oakland in 2020. Block and Marqeta also have major offices in “The Town.”

7. San Francisco, California

Average Total Compensation : $265,050

: $265,050 Median Total Compensation : $225,000

: $225,000 Average Salary : $165,042

: $165,042 Median Salary: $160,200

San Francisco might be the crown jewel of the technology industry, as the home of too many tech startups and companies to count.

The city by the bay is home to Airbnb, DoorDash, Lyft, Twitter, Uber and more, but its top employer is Salesforce. The cloud giant employs more than 9,000 employees, and its headquarters has made a permanent contribution to the downtown skyline.

8. Sunnyvale, California

Average Total Compensation : $260,048

: $260,048 Median Total Compensation : $238,000

: $238,000 Average Salary : $160,499

: $160,499 Median Salary: $160,000

Sunnyvale maintains its Silicon Valley roots as home to the chip-maker AMD and advanced technology and networking companies, including Juniper Networks, Microsoft-owned LinkedIn and NetApp.

9. Palo Alto, California

Average Total Compensation : $234,739

: $234,739 Median Total Compensation : $200,000

: $200,000 Average Salary : $157,488

: $157,488 Median Salary: $154,000

The tony city of Palo Alto is one of the major cities of Silicon Valley. Cloudera and VMware are some of the largest technology companies based in the city.

10. San Mateo, California

Average Total Compensation : $234,066

: $234,066 Median Total Compensation : $187,875

: $187,875 Average Salary : $158,629

: $158,629 Median Salary: $155,500

Companies that call San Mateo home include Coupa, Roblox and Snowflake. Before being acquired by Zendesk, Momentive, which was founded as SurveyMonkey, was headquartered in the city.

11. Pleasanton, California

Average Total Compensation : $225,058

: $225,058 Median Total Compensation : $202,000

: $202,000 Average Salary : $150,887

: $150,887 Median Salary: $150,000

Pleasanton is home to many business parks, but the suburb’s top employer is the HR-technology giant Workday.

12. Foster City, California

Average Total Compensation : $220,293

: $220,293 Median Total Compensation : $190,000

: $190,000 Average Salary : $158,319

: $158,319 Median Salary: $148,500

Foster City is the headquarters site of the biopharmaceutical giant Gilead Sciences and the enterprise software company Zuora, among other companies.

13. Fremont, California

Average Total Compensation : $218,913

: $218,913 Median Total Compensation : $180,000

: $180,000 Average Salary : $144,638

: $144,638 Median Salary: $142,500

Notable companies with headquarters in Fremont include Corsair, Synnex and more, although the city’s No. 1 employer is Tesla.

14. Santa Clara, California

Average Total Compensation : $214,168

: $214,168 Median Total Compensation : $197,000

: $197,000 Average Salary : $153,885

: $153,885 Median Salary: $150,000

AMD, Intel, NVIDIA and Palo Alto Networks are some of the most well-known tech companies headquartered in Santa Clara.

15. San Jose, California

Average Total Compensatio n: $210,801

n: $210,801 Median Total Compensation : $183,000

: $183,000 Average Salary : $153,390

: $153,390 Median Salary: $145,000

The largest city by population in the San Francisco Bay Area, San Jose is home to Adobe, Cisco, eBay, PayPal, Zoom and more.

16. Redwood City, California

Average Total Compensation : $207,955

: $207,955 Median Total Compensation : $190,000

: $190,000 Average Salary : $156,248

: $156,248 Median Salary: $151,000

Redwood City is the headquarters location for several global technology companies, such as Box, Carbon, Electronic Arts and Informatica.

17. Milpitas, California

Average Total Compensation : $188,146

: $188,146 Median Total Compensation : $165,750

: $165,750 Average Salary : $154,073

: $154,073 Median Salary: $138,000

Some of the top employers in Milpitas are tech employers, including Cisco, FireEye, SanDisk and more.

Methodology

Blind analyzed the base salaries and total compensation of software engineers in the San Francisco Bay Area on its platform. Cities were ranked by the average total compensation, including annual base salary and, if applicable, stock-based compensation and cash bonuses. All data is self-reported by verified professionals on the professional social network Blind.

Also published on Teamblind's blog

0

@ rickchen. by Rick Chen Rick Chen is the director, head of public relations at Blind. He writes about tech culture and the workplace. Advance your career on Blind