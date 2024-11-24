13 Years Later - 13 Reasons Why Remote Work Wasn't Worth It





My story is honest, but not perfect. What you like, take. What you don't, neglect.





No. 1 - Spend more time working from home than office. All the things I could've done, ppl seen, places been.





No. 2 - Remote hype, down the wrong pipe. Ignored rumors about lack of glamours.





No. 3 - Drew a line. Did the math. Volatility vs. stability. More money. Even more time without work. Net negative.





No. 4 - Pandemic times two. Used to say welcome to my world. More inside than outside even after it was safe.





No. 5 - Had a blast, but it didn't last. Returning to the office you must. (Yoda)





No. 6 - In tech we trusted. Busted. AI makes me wanna cry.





No. 7 - So tragic all major freelance platforms went public. Shareholders more important than clients and projects.





No. 8 - So frustrated that the market became oversaturated.





No. 9 - Future of work is a pitchfork. Skillful hands in demands. So many streamers, very few plumbers.





No. 10 - To be everywhere is to be nowhere. Digital nomads with fastfood or Zoom friends.





No. 11 - Mental health is wealth. Reality is the only thing that is real (Ready Player One).





No. 12 - Kiss me like you miss me (Deadpool). How could I miss you when you're always around, dear.





No. 13 - Home sweet home. Under the dome.





"If I could turn back time

If I could find a way

Then maybe, maybe, maybe..." (Cher)