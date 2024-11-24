ReadWrite
paint-brush
13 Years Later - 13 Reasons Why Remote Work Wasn't Worth Itby@nebojsaneshatodorovic
468 reads
468 reads

13 Years Later - 13 Reasons Why Remote Work Wasn't Worth It

by Nebojsa "Nesha" TodorovicNovember 24th, 2024
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow
en-flagENes-flagESja-flagJAsi-flagSIuz-flagUZhu-flagHUxh-flagXHaf-flagAFlt-flagLTca-flagCAln-flagLNzu-flagZUky-flagKY
EN

Too Long; Didn't Read

Does remote work still matter 13 years later?
featured image - 13 Years Later - 13 Reasons Why Remote Work Wasn't Worth It
Nebojsa "Nesha" Todorovic HackerNoon profile picture
0-item
1-item
2-item


My story is honest, but not perfect. What you like, take. What you don't, neglect.


No. 1 - Spend more time working from home than office. All the things I could've done, ppl seen, places been.


No. 2 - Remote hype, down the wrong pipe. Ignored rumors about lack of glamours.


No. 3 - Drew a line. Did the math. Volatility vs. stability. More money. Even more time without work. Net negative.


No. 4 - Pandemic times two. Used to say welcome to my world. More inside than outside even after it was safe.


No. 5 - Had a blast, but it didn't last. Returning to the office you must. (Yoda)


No. 6 - In tech we trusted. Busted. AI makes me wanna cry.


No. 7 - So tragic all major freelance platforms went public. Shareholders more important than clients and projects.


No. 8 - So frustrated that the market became oversaturated.


No. 9 - Future of work is a pitchfork. Skillful hands in demands. So many streamers, very few plumbers.


No. 10 - To be everywhere is to be nowhere. Digital nomads with fastfood or Zoom friends.


No. 11 - Mental health is wealth. Reality is the only thing that is real (Ready Player One).


No. 12 - Kiss me like you miss me (Deadpool). How could I miss you when you're always around, dear.


No. 13 - Home sweet home. Under the dome.


"If I could turn back time

If I could find a way

Then maybe, maybe, maybe..." (Cher)

Miro-Leaders
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Nebojsa "Nesha" Todorovic HackerNoon profile picture
Nebojsa "Nesha" Todorovic@nebojsaneshatodorovic
Eight-Time "Noonies" Award Winner
Read my storiesLearn More

TOPICS

purcat-imgremote-work #remote-work #future-of-work #remote-work-advice #remote-working #working-remotely #freelancing #freelancers #hackernoon-top-story

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Permanent on Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Also published here
Hackernoon
X
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
10 Reasons Why I Sucked At Growth Marketing
by nebojsaneshatodorovic
Jan 03, 2023
#growth-marketing
Article Thumbnail
Wall Street (Probably) Doesn't Want You to Know About Duck Code
by professor0
Dec 06, 2024
#investment
Article Thumbnail
How to Hack Facebook Accounts: 5 Common Vulnerabilities in 2023
by jtruong
Aug 05, 2021
#facebook-hacking
Article Thumbnail
Mapping Negative Effects of Gamification in Education
by gamifications
Jan 11, 2025
#gamification
Article Thumbnail
126 Stories To Learn About Freelancing
by learn
Jan 22, 2024
#freelancing
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas