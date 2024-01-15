116 Stories To Learn About Noonies2021

Let's learn about via these 116 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Noonies2021 /Learn Repo Hacker Noon's Third Annual Noonies Awards are CURRENTLY Underway! Nominate Your Favourite Internet People and Things Until November 14th, 2021, over at noonies.tech! 1. Everything Started with a One-Way Ticket, a Suitcase, and Just $300 I quit my job as an investment banker and bought a one-way ticket from London to Beijing - a city where I had nothing, knew no one, and no one knew me. 2. "Only the Code Can Be Trusted," Says Atomex Co-Founder, Igor We're working on algorithms for automatic market-matching to allow users to provide liquidity to atomic swap exchange; without transaction confirmation. 3. Voting CLOSES in Less Than 6 Hours! Both the Noonies and Startups campaigns close in less than 6 hours. The time to vote is now! 4. How to Nominate Nominees in the HackerNoon Noonies 2021 Awards #Noonies2021 Nominations for Noonies 2021 have been extended! If you haven’t had a chance to nominate your favourite person, you still have the chance. Visit noonies.tech! 5. Your Voting Power Ends Next Week Voting for BOTH Noonies and Startups for 2021 will end next week. 6. "If You Have a Goal, You Can Reach it" Nominee Nominee Yan Tsishko Yan Tsishko is a chief software engineer at Oxagile. He believes Javascript/TypeScript is the most exciting technology & that frontend is the future of tech. 7. Noonies Voting Ends Next Week! Voting for BOTH Noonies and Startups for 2021 will end next week. 8. How to Vote in the HackerNoon 2021 Noonies Awards #Noonies2021 Voting will open today: Wednesday, November 17, 2021. Please stay tuned. 9. "We are all mad here." - 2021 Noonies Nominee "I was passionate about technology and gaming which led me to choose this path as my career and I love every bit about it." 10. Are We Offloading Too Many Conscious Thoughts into Algorithms? with Noonies Nominee: rhortx rhortx, Product Manager at Monogram Network was nominated for a 2021 Noonies award, Contributor of the year - Writing. 11. 'Digital Intuition Deprives Manipulators of Competitive Advantage': Aleksey Zaitsevsky About Zaitsevsky belongs to prototyping industry and has been nominated by the HackerNoon community for the award: HackerNoon's Regulation-Nation of 2021. 12. Data Aggregation and DeFi with Noonies Nominee Daniil Okhlopkov Hey Hackers! I’m Daniil Okhlopkov, and I’m the Data Lead @ Runa Capital. 13. Racial Discrimination in Facial Recognition is a Challenge - With Noonies Nominee Alesia Traichuk 2021 Noonies Nominee General Interview with Alesia Traichuk 14. 2021 Noonies Nominee Interview with Sarrah Pitaliya Who is she and what's behind her passion for technical writing? 15. Thrilled to be Recognized as the 2021 HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - AI Continuous self-improvement is the way! 16. On Memes, Bots, Humor, Tech Writing, and Life - Noonies Nominee Tomás Sirio Noonies Interview with Tomas Sirio, nominee for the HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - BOTS Award. 17. "The best advice I ever gave was the gift of a book on how to learn programming" #Noonies2021 We built Reintech to remove barriers between Ukrainian software developers and Western companies experiencing a lack of local engineering talent. 18. Duelist King Nominated as Blockchain Game Dev of the Year Nicole Nguyen is the co-founder of Duelist King, the first NFT game powered by Dual Launch via OccamRazer IDO and PancakeSwap IFO. 19. "At least until the metaverse has fully arrived, we still have only one body" #Noonies2021 ‘If you are not failing you are not trying hard enough.’ 20. Noonies Nominee Alex Cloudstar on His Love for JavaScript Alex Cloudstar has been nominated for a 2021 Noonies award for his work on React and Typescript. 21. Bringing Crypto Solutions to Life with Noonies Nominee Tran Hung Hey Hackers! I’m Tran Hung and I’m the CEO @ UQUID. 22. "I experienced firsthand how painfully long and intricate working with a bank can be" #Noonies2021 Learn about the pursuit to solve one of the most severe and long-prevailing problems in fintech. 23. On Food Waste and Relevance of Privacy: Noonies Nominee Paran Sonthalia Noonies 2021 nominee, Paran Sonthalia, is still a Berkley student. But that didn't stop him on the mission of reducing food waste. Hear more from him here. 24. "I want people to be able to access content without too many restrictions" #Noonies2021 As someone in the tech industry, I believe that the most exciting open-source technology of the present is Kubernetes because of its general-purpose nature. 25. Breaking the Stigma of Mental Health with Amy Pravin Shah, Noonies Nominee 2021 Amy Pravin Shah has been nominated for Noonies 2021: HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - Mental Health. Here is her story. 26. How To Choose One Thing and Master It with Julie Smith, The Techie Teacher Interview with 2021 Noonies Nominee, blogger, and Instructional Technology Consultant Julie Smith, aka The Techie Teacher, on edtech and loving your work. 27. "I aggressively applied to hundreds of different startups" #2021Noonies Nominee Lomit Patel has been nominated in the 2021 Noonies Awards: The most #democra-tech awards system! The first step to choosing the right career is self-awareness. 28. Varun Sharma on Software Engineering, Climate Change, and Taking Inspiration From Movies Varun Sharma has been nominated for a 2021 Noonies Award for Architecture. 29. "Small Successes Lead to the Biggest Significant Achievements." Hey Hackers! I’m Sagar and I’m the Team Leader @ Linclogy SEO Services. Check my interview for HackerNoon Contributor of the Year! 30. From Sustainable Agriculture to Programming - with Noonies Nominee Akis Loumpourdis I am Akis Loumpourdis, a 2021 Noonies Nominee. This is a small interview to get to know me a bit better. 31. Tran Hung is HackerNoon's Altcoin Champion of 2021 Tran Hung is the CEO of Uquid, He has been named Hackernoon's Altcoin Champion of 2021. 32. Voting for the 2021 HackerNoon Noonies Awards is OPEN! #Noonies2021 It's time to 'head to the polls' and make possibilities into reality. #Noonies2021. 33. Digital Marketing and Web Design with Noonies Nominee, Elizabeth An interview with Elizabeth, Chief Editor at Evrone.com, a web design and development company. 34. ‘I’m Concerned About People Who Blame Technology for Their Problems’: Davit Ayvazyan I believe that the most exciting technology of the present is generative design because it takes the design process to the next level. 35. Ho, Ho, Ho, HackerNoon: Clever Holiday Gift Ideas From HackerNoon Sometimes a small gesture can go a long way in creating genuinely positive emotions for both gift giver, and gift receiver. 36. Noonies Interview: Daria Leshchenko on the Role of Tech in Customer Support Daria Leshchenko from SupportYourApp shares her entrepreneurial journey and her vision of the future of customer support for startups. 37. ‘Data Science Is Not a Math Skill but a Life Skill’: Noonies Nominee Kirk Borne From astrophysics to data science, here's a story of a lifetime journey with modeling the Universe and other dynamic things that move through space and time. 38. Working in a Startup Is More Rewarding Than a Career in Big-Tech: Karim Fanous Noonies interview with Karim Fanous, and I’m the VP of Engineering at strongDM. 39. Noonies Nominee Sergey Golubev on the Future of Metaverse Sergey Golubev is the project manager at Crynet Marketing Solution. He has been nominated for a 2021 Noonies award for Best Crypto-Journalist in 2021. 40. Cloud Services Will Take Over the World, says Noonies Nominee and Python Teacher, Veronika 2021 Noonies Nominee General Interview with Veronika. Read for more on cloud services, data engineering, and python. 41. Noonies Nominee Vivek Tank on the Need of Creativity for Effective SEO 2021 Noonies Nominee General Interview with Vivek Tank. 42. Why Software Development Is A Lot Like Building With Unlimited Legos "After work is where the real fun begins, because I do a lot more dabbling with DevOps, DevOps and applications to automate simple tasks." 43. 2021 Noonies Nominee General Interview 44. Rooting for No-Code and Community-Led Startups: Noonies Nominee Ritika Noonies interview with Ritika Mehta. She runs Ritika’s newsletter & is building Marked, a new tool for creators. 45. Comment Like it is HOT, and Other HackerNoon Product Updates A big thank you to our team of uber-talented developers who use their superBrain skills to make HackerNoon a better place. 46. "My manager gave me detailed instructions on what to do, but I kept asking why" #Noonies2021 Don't wait for an invitation to do product strategy, because you won't get it. 47. Understanding Management in Software Technology With Noonies Nominee Oleg Oleg is nominated for HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - Management, in the technology category. 48. Shaping Tomorrow’s Product Teams: Noonies Nominee Timoté Geimer Read the backstory behind Timoté Geimer's career and the growth of dualoop, a product management consulting firm. 49. Henry Kissinger vs. Artificial Intelligence Henry Kissinger about AI: ‘You work on the applications, I work on the implications.’ 50. Developing Web Apps on Product Hunt with Nima Owji, 2021 Noonies Nominee Hey Everybody! I’m Nima Owji. I’m a web developer and app researcher. 51. On the Love of Problem Solving & Programming: Noonies Nominee Sukhpinder Singh Noonies interview with Sukhpinder Singh, Senior Engineer at SourceFuse. 52. ‘It’s Important to Always Maintain Perspective and Empathy During Development’: Rao Vinnakota Rao Vinnakot has been nominated as HackerNoon contributor of the year - branding. 53. Thrilled to be Recognized as Contributor of the Year - Data Science & Data Analytics Hooray! We have made it to the Hackernoon Awards. Xtract.io, the data provider's company is happy and elated to be part of #noonies2021. Join us in our victory! 54. How I Became a CTO with Noonies Nominee Sonny Alves Dias As someone both in the crypto and the gaming industry, I believe that the most exciting technology of the present is Bitcoin because it has the power to change 55. Noonies Nominee Mike Shine on Career Pivot, Technical Writing, and the Influence of Big Tech Mike Shine, a technical writer based in Seattle, WA, was nominated for a Noonies award for his writing contributions in 2021. Please vote for Mike! 56. UX and Product Design Notes with Noonies Nominee, Jordan Bowman An interview with Jordan Bowman, Product Designer and Co-Creator of UX Tools; and 6x 2021 Noonies Nominee for Design Thinking, Product Design, UI; UX and more. 57. Noonies Interview with Stefano Pavone, the Retrogaming Reporter Meet Noonies Nominee Stefano Pavone, the retrogaming reporter on HackerNoon. 58. "There is no Failure, only Feedback" - 5x Noonies Winner Christian Kameir Interview with Noonies Nominee Christian Kameir 59. How and Why Modern Criminals Still Use Obsolete Technology Dumb Phones, Smart Criminals, and Email "Drafting" 60. Why I Think Insurance Will be Big with Web 3: Interview With Noonies Nominee Markos Check out my interview about the Noonie nomination 61. On Creativity, Starting Out on My Own, and My 2021 Noonies Nomination Hua is a designer and entrepreneur based in New York City. She shares her journey in founding her startup below. 62. Web Assembly, Automation and Cooking With Noonies Nominee Stanley Lim Stanley Lim is nominated for 2 awards (Angular and Webdev) for the 2021 Noonies. He is a software engineer at Snap and author of Cirrus CSS. 63. Behzad Sharifi is HackerNoon's Contributor of the Year in Remote Teams & Business Strategy Hey Hackers! I’m Behzad Sharifi and I’m Recognized as Contributor of the Year in Remote Teams & Business Strategy Categories. 64. I Live for People and Ideas Check out my HackerNoon interview about my Noonie award nomination! 65. Hacking Synthetic Biology with Noonies Nominee Kahlil Corazo 2021 Noonies Nominee General Interview with Kahlil Corazo. Read for more on synthetic biology and genomics. 66. Banking, Finance and More with Noonies Nominee Radley 2021 Noonies Nominee General Interview with Rad Sidwell-Lewis. Read for more on Investments, Finance, Tech, Entrepreneurship, Travel and Startups. 67. Noonies Interview: Luke Calton On Product Management and Writing Luke Calton is Noonies Nominee and a Product Manager at a start-up. 68. 9 Questions for Four-Time Noonie Nominee and SDE-1 Shravan Kumar B 69. New Hybrid Models for Multiplayer Games and More with Noonies Nom, DoubleX A general interview of DoubleX, one of those being nominated for HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - architecture, which is one of the Noonies award. 70. An Intro to DisCO by the DisCO CAT: Color me Hopeful DisCO is a cooperative, feminist economic, commons-oriented and P2P way of working and an alternative to DAOs. 71. Meet #Noonies2021 Nominee Pavel Demeshchik: Ex-Engineer, Founder CEO, & Amateur Carpenter Interview with the CEO of datarockets Pavel Demeshchik for the Noonies award in the funding and fundraising categories. 72. Notes On Data-Driven Value Creation with Noonies Nominee Ryan Dawson Noonies nominee Ryan Dawson is Principal Data Consultant at Thoughtworks. He works with clients to get the most value out of data. 73. Technology Keeps Changing with Noonies Nominee Aswin Barath 74. Being 'Chief Geek' and Running 15 Websites with Noonies Nominee Mathias Hellquist So who TF is Mathias Hellquist and what is a "Chief Geek"? Read this interview to find out. 75. Deep Learning, Protein Folding Algorithms, Computer Vision, Math, and AI Research #Noonies2021 Emil Bogomolov has been nominated as the Hackernoon Contributor of the Year - Computer Vision. 76. Everything from Crypto to Blockchain and NFTs with Noonies Nominee Crypto Badger I’m Andy, also known as Crypto Badger. I create content about various aspects of crypto and NFTs - technical analysis, market commentaries, tutorials, etc. 77. #Noonies2021 Awards: Winners in the Decentralization Category For 2021, Hacker Noon went all out for its annual Noonies Awards, making it the biggest Noonies to date. 78. Car-Free Spaces Bring Me Joy with Noonies Nominee Konstantin Sokolov In addition, I have been interested in the functioning of our brain for a year now and have read a lot about it. That's how I came across the cognitive biases. 79. "The Perfect Internet Tech Award Does Not Exi..." Make one! This year, the Hacker Noon team won't be the only one making the decisions about award titles! You can help! 80. #Noonies2021 Awards: The List of Winners in the Gaming Category HackerNoon went all out for its annual Noonies Awards in 2021, making it the most exciting Noonies to date. 81. Noonies Interview: Meet Juni Nguyen, a Self-taught Web Developer 2021 Noonies Nominee General Interview with Juni Nguyen. 82. CodeBucks, #Noonies2021 Nominee: I would not invest in cryptocurrency Self taught developer CodeBucks is most excited about Jam Stack anc Web3.0 83. 'I Build Software to Solve Problems': Noonies Nominee Amr Hesham Amr Hesham has been nominated as HackerNoon contributor of the year, Kotlin. 84. Noonies Interview: Khamisi Hamisi on Decentralization of Social Media Khamisi Hamisi is the Founder of Khamisi Digital and nominee of 3 HackerNoon Noonies awards. 85. DevPool, #Noonies2021 Nominee: “I would invest in the next generation of new developers.” Learn more about Artem- the developer behind DevPool via this Noonies interview 86. Reach out and Nominate Your Hero of the Internet #Noonies2021 I think it’s time, once more, for you and I to recognize the fabulous tech creatures that entertain, inspire, enlighten, and amuse us on the internet. 87. The Myriad Benefits of Contributing to Open Source Projects with Piyush Badkul Piyush Badkul's work involves designing, deploying, scaling, and optimizing the core IMS network for the Indian Government's Telecom Technology Centre. 88. This Self-Proclaimed Art Illiterate Person Builds Web3 Products for Coinbase Meet Noonies 2021Nominee Gagan Gehani 89. From the Bottom of Our Hearts, Congratulations to the #Noonies2021 Winners The Noonies were created to celebrate the best of the best. Here are the winners of Noonies 2021! 90. “I’m Tigerchops and I’m the CEO of me.” Contributor of the Year - GAME DEVELOPMENT. An Interview with Tigerchops 91. Blockchain can Impact Human Behaviour in a Positive way #Noonies2021 Our platform is already managed and governed as a decentralized entity, and we are quickly expanding those capabilities to all communities on the platform. 92. What are the Noonies? The Noonies are the tech industry’s most democratic awards - presented by HackerNoon. Visit noonies.tech to nominate a worthy candidate before Nov 14, 2021. 93. 'If We Don’t Systematically Re/Up-Skill, We're Condemned to Become Irrelevant': Roxana Murariu It is remarkable how Alvin Toffler predicted in the 1970s this trend of reinventing ourselves periodically through learning, unlearning, and relearning: Roxana. 94. Moneyball Inspired Me to Become a Data Scientist: Noonies Nominee Otávio Silveira Read about the career journey of Noonies Nominee Otávio Silveira. 95. Meet Derek Lim - #Noonie2021 Nominee, Founder of Crypto Research Community Fincade "Blockchain, Blockchain, Blockchain" - CEO of Verse. 96. Meet Sergei Golitsyn: #Noonies2021 Nominee, Game Developer, & Lifelong Learner Sergei Golitsyn is the Senior Software Engineer @ ZillionWhales. He has been nominated for several 2021 Noonies award. 97. An Insider View of Mesh: Microsoft's Entry Into Mixed Reality Applications Hi there! I'm an Engineer currently building Mixed Reality 🥽 on the Cloud ☁️ at Microsoft; and a community leader at unStackAfrica and VRARA Nigeria. 98. "Buy Bitcoin" is the Best Advice #Noonies2021 Nominee Sergei Khitrov Has Ever Received Hey Hackers! I’ve been nominated in these two following categories : HackerNoon's DeFi Degen of 2021 and HackerNoon's NFT Wizard of 2021. 99. #Noonies2021 Awards: The List of Winners in the Internet Heroes Category Not all heroes wear capes. Some heroes are somewhere out there in our vast universe behind a computer screen. 100. Koushik Pal: 'Knowledge Should Be Free' An interview of a great cybersecurity leader. 101. "As a founder, I am looking for risk-takers" #Noonies2021 I am scared that more and more people are captivated by networked systems (and their tricks) that push them to move faster but not to become better thinkers. 102. Your Resident McAfee Engineer on Cybersecurity, AI, and Career Growth Hey! I'm a Software Dev Engineer at McAfee Enterprise; nominated for four 2021 Noonies by writing about Authentication, Remote work, Covid, and Remote Teams. 103. Elon Musk for Time's Person of the Year is Controversial to Say the Least When was the Last Time We had an Entrepreneur For TIME's POY? 104. Read Quotes From the Brilliant Minds of the #Noonies2021 Nominees “My joy comes from building and inspiring people to become the best version of themselves.”- Lomit Patel 105. Meet John Jardin - #Noonies2021 Nominee, Full Stack Developer, CEO of Agilit-e Through his 21 year journey as a developer, John Jardin has managed over 350 projects for various companies. Learn more via this exclusive interview. 106. [Writing Prompt] Noonies Nominee Interview Questions List Welcome to HackerNoon’s Writing Prompts program. Answer one today! 107. Our Ancestors Could Have Solved Food Scarcity With AI - Noonies Nominee TRex 108. 'I am Passionate About Implantable Brain-machine Interfaces': Noonies Nominee Altynbek Altynbek is nominated for Noonies award HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - Swift. 109. A True Story About Fake Social Media Followers The great lengths all wannabe influencers are willing to go to make their fake dreams come true are surreal. Sadly, that's just the tip of the fake iceberg. 110. #Noonies2021 Awards: The List of Winners in the Software Development Category HackerNoon went all out for its annual Noonies Awards in 2021 making it the most exciting Noonies to date! 111. Invest in Yourself. It’ll Pay Dividends For You and Those Around You I don’t know if this is the best advice I’ve ever given someone, but for most people I’d say: INVEST IN YOU 112. On Investing In People Over Ideas or Apps with AI YouTuber Louis Bouchard An interview with Louis, an AI YouTuber known as What’s AI, and a research scientist at designstripe. 113. #Noonies2021 Awards: The List of Winners in the Internet Category The #Internet award category honors the true internet artists of our time. 114. Meet Mark Helfman: #Noonie2021 Nominee, Crypto Writer, Owner of "Crypto is Easy" Newsletter From a career in politics to book publishing and crypto writing, Noonie nominee Mark Helfman shares his insights on crypto, finance, business, & more. 115. #Noonies2021 Awards: The List of Winners in the Technology Category HackerNoon loves to celebrate tech! 116. Behind the Scenes of Publishing Startups and Noonies Winners Members of the HackerNoon team worked in unison to deliver over a thousand individualized awards to our internet family for Valentine's Day. 116. Behind the Scenes of Publishing Startups and Noonies Winners Members of the HackerNoon team worked in unison to deliver over a thousand individualized awards to our internet family for Valentine's Day.