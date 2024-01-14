64 Stories To Learn About Noonies Nominees

Let's learn about via these 64 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Noonies Nominees /Learn Repo 1. Noonies Nominee Bader is Obsessed with Web3 and Blockchain I’m a web3 developer, and content creator, and generally love creating ideas from nothing - even if they don’t make too much sense. 2. Noonies Interview: Meet Juni Nguyen, a Self-taught Web Developer 2021 Noonies Nominee General Interview with Juni Nguyen. 3. Noonie Nominee Luiz Rosa Can't Live Without PyCharm and Git Luiz Guilherme Fonseca Rosa from Brazil has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie as Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - ALGORITHMS. The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Luiz had to share. 4. Noonies Nominee Mike Shine on Career Pivot, Technical Writing, and the Influence of Big Tech Mike Shine, a technical writer based in Seattle, WA, was nominated for a Noonies award for his writing contributions in 2021. Please vote for Mike! 5. On Memes, Bots, Humor, Tech Writing, and Life - Noonies Nominee Tomás Sirio Noonies Interview with Tomas Sirio, nominee for the HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - BOTS Award. 6. Internet Heroes Nominee Lisa Shares Why Climate-Focused Technology is Exciting Lisa Gibbons nominated for a noonies hackernoon award as contributor to Climate Change. 7. From Sustainable Agriculture to Programming - with Noonies Nominee Akis Loumpourdis I am Akis Loumpourdis, a 2021 Noonies Nominee. This is a small interview to get to know me a bit better. 8. Our Most Significant Enhancements are Non-Technical: Interview with Noonies Nominee German Tebiev An Interview with 2022 HackerNoon Noonies nominee - German Tebiev. 9. In Love with Coding Puzzles: Interview with Noonies Nominee Abbey As a writer in the tech industry, I believe in documenting my growth. Learn more about me and my journey so far. 10. Hacking Synthetic Biology with Noonies Nominee Kahlil Corazo 2021 Noonies Nominee General Interview with Kahlil Corazo. Read for more on synthetic biology and genomics. 11. 2022 Noonies Programming Nominee Roy Derks on GraphQL, React, and More I’m Roy Derks! A tech speaker, writer and software developer from the Netherlands! I’ve been nominated for the categories below and if you've enjoyed anything 12. UX and Product Design Notes with Noonies Nominee, Jordan Bowman An interview with Jordan Bowman, Product Designer and Co-Creator of UX Tools; and 6x 2021 Noonies Nominee for Design Thinking, Product Design, UI; UX and more. 13. "Complaining only helps if you're prepared to do something about it" -Dawood Khan Masood Dawood Khan Masood from Pakistan has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the Back to the Internet category. The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Dawood had to share. 14. 2022 Noonies Nominee Veronika Vasileva on Programming, Python, and More Learn more about my views on my journey in the tech industry via the interview below. 15. 'I am Passionate About Implantable Brain-machine Interfaces': Noonies Nominee Altynbek Altynbek is nominated for Noonies award HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - Swift. 16. "Investors Expect a Company to Own Its IP," Josh Ephraim, Attorney (AMA) Josh Ephraim is startup attorney and associate at Gunderson Dettmer, where he specializes in the representation of emerging growth companies throughout the corporate lifecycle. In Ask Me Anything session with Hacker Noon community, Josh shared his expertise on startups scene, startups legal issues and more! 17. How To Review A Game Bryan Applegate, a nominee for several Noonies awards explains how he reviewed Darksiders III for HackerNoon and his thoughts on THQ Nordic's game in general. 18. Being 'Chief Geek' and Running 15 Websites with Noonies Nominee Mathias Hellquist So who TF is Mathias Hellquist and what is a "Chief Geek"? Read this interview to find out. 19. On the Love of Problem Solving & Programming: Noonies Nominee Sukhpinder Singh Noonies interview with Sukhpinder Singh, Senior Engineer at SourceFuse. 20. On Food Waste and Relevance of Privacy: Noonies Nominee Paran Sonthalia Noonies 2021 nominee, Paran Sonthalia, is still a Berkley student. But that didn't stop him on the mission of reducing food waste. Hear more from him here. 21. Think Big and Keep Growing: Interview with Noonies Nominee Vlad Gukasov First of all, a huge thanks to the HackerNoon community and staff for considering me worthy of this opportunity. 22. AMA with Lina Survila, Women in Tech awards nominee Lina Survila is Founder and Editor in Chief of an online magazine "Abstract Stylist" and Noonies nominee in Women in Tech award. 23. Breaking the Stigma of Mental Health with Amy Pravin Shah, Noonies Nominee 2021 Amy Pravin Shah has been nominated for Noonies 2021: HackerNoon Contributor of the Year - Mental Health. Here is her story. 24. Noonie Nominee Lane Wagner Wants to Gamify Education In these unprecedented times, people build unprecedented products, and contribute to the internet in unprecedented ways. One such impressive Hacker Noon contributor is Lane Wagner from the United States. 25. Meet Mark Helfman: #Noonie2021 Nominee, Crypto Writer, Owner of "Crypto is Easy" Newsletter From a career in politics to book publishing and crypto writing, Noonie nominee Mark Helfman shares his insights on crypto, finance, business, & more. 26. Noonies Interview: Khamisi Hamisi on Decentralization of Social Media Khamisi Hamisi is the Founder of Khamisi Digital and nominee of 3 HackerNoon Noonies awards. 27. Ax Sharma's Top 5 AMA Answers: from Black Mirror to Governmental Attacks Ax Sharma is Senior Security Researcher at Sonatype and engineer, who is passionate about perpetual learning. He is an expert in vulnerability research, software development, and web app security. 28. Hackernoon Editors Gave A Voice To My Writing - Noonies Interview with Samiran Mondal Hackernoon editors gave importance to my writing skills and today, I am doing this Interview 29. “I’m Tigerchops and I’m the CEO of me.” Contributor of the Year - GAME DEVELOPMENT. An Interview with Tigerchops 30. Carlo Occhiena, 2020 Noonie Nominee, is Interested in No-Code Solutions Carlo Occhiena from Italy has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories. The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Carlo had to share. 31. Noonies Nominee Vivek Tank on the Need of Creativity for Effective SEO 2021 Noonies Nominee General Interview with Vivek Tank. 32. Full Stack and True Black: Interview with 2022 Noonies Nominee Alexey Shepelev An interview with 2022 HackerNoon noonies nominee Alexey Shepelev 33. Teamwork, Humor and Fintech: Interview with 2022 Noonies Nominee Valerie Ejegi An interview with 2022 HackerNoon Noonies nominee, Valerie Ejegi. 34. "It's not necessary to be No. 1 in everything" - Nibu P Rajoo, 2020 Noonie Nominee You know that feeling when you work really hard on something for really long and it feels like nobody really notices? Hacker Noon’s Annual Tech Industry Awards, the 2020 Noonies, are here to help with that. 35. "Coffee is overrated" - William Kwan, 2020 Youtuber Noonie Nominee William Kwan from Canada has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the Technology category. The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what William had to share. 36. "We will mostly live in virtual worlds in the future." - Timmu Tõke, 2020 Noonie Nominee Timmu Tõke from the United States has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories. The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. 37. HackerNoon Contributor Celine “Oibiee” Aju on Tech, HackerNoon, and the Arts As a tech writer, I believe that the most exciting technology of the present is ED-TECH because it gives us the opportunity to move from the assembly line appro 38. Eko Simanjuntak, 2020 Noonie Nominee, Loves to Explore Cloud Native Technologies Go on, make a fellow human’s day and nominate the best YOUR best of 2020’s tech industry for a 2020 #Noonie, the tech industry’s most independent and community-driven awards: NOONIES.TECH. 39. "We are repeating history faster and at a greater scale" - Stacey Schneider, 2020 Noonie Nominee Stacey Schneider from the United States has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories. The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Stacey had to share. 40. 2021 Noonies Nominee Interview with Sarrah Pitaliya Who is she and what's behind her passion for technical writing? 41. Matt Hartley, 2020 Noonie Nominee, is Learning About React Hooks The 2020 Noonies are here and they are both much greener and much bigger than last year. Among the 2,000+ deserving humans nominated across 5 categories for over 200 award titles, we discovered Matt Hartley from the United Kingdom, who’s has been nominated for a Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories. Without further ado, we present to you, our big techy world, from the perspective of Matt. 42. Brian Wallace AMA on Infographics, Startups and LinkedIn Optimization Brian Wallace is the Founder and President of NowSourcing , an industry leading infographic design agency based in Louisville, KY and Cincinnati, OH which works with companies that range from startups to Fortune 500s. Brian has been named a Google Small Business Advisor for 2016-present and joined the SXSW Advisory Board in 2019. 43. Liyas Thomas, 2020 Noonie Nominee, is the Creator of Postwoman.io Liyas Thomas from India has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie Award in the Software Development and Technology categories. The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Liyas had to share. 44. Being Told I Could Not Write Inspired Me to Publish on HackerNoon - Noonies Nominee no-name-c3po I want to thank the HackerNoon community and staff for their nomination in the Web 3 category. 45. DevPool, #Noonies2021 Nominee: “I would invest in the next generation of new developers.” Learn more about Artem- the developer behind DevPool via this Noonies interview 46. "There is no Failure, only Feedback" - 5x Noonies Winner Christian Kameir Interview with Noonies Nominee Christian Kameir 47. "I aggressively applied to hundreds of different startups" #2021Noonies Nominee Lomit Patel has been nominated in the 2021 Noonies Awards: The most #democra-tech awards system! The first step to choosing the right career is self-awareness. 48. Meet Derek Lim - #Noonie2021 Nominee, Founder of Crypto Research Community Fincade "Blockchain, Blockchain, Blockchain" - CEO of Verse. 49. Aremu Adebisi on Tech Writing, the Future of Finance, and 2022 Noonies Nomination 2022 Noonies Nominee Interview with Aremu Adams Adebisi on Tech Writing & the Future of Finance 50. Racial Discrimination in Facial Recognition is a Challenge - With Noonies Nominee Alesia Traichuk 2021 Noonies Nominee General Interview with Alesia Traichuk 51. Our Ancestors Could Have Solved Food Scarcity With AI - Noonies Nominee TRex 52. Koushik Pal: 'Knowledge Should Be Free' An interview of a great cybersecurity leader. 53. CodeBucks, #Noonies2021 Nominee: I would not invest in cryptocurrency Self taught developer CodeBucks is most excited about Jam Stack anc Web3.0 54. Noonie Nominee Jimmy Song is Excited About The Prospect of Bitcoin Changing Civilization Jimmy Song from the United States has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the Decentralization and Back to the Internet categories. The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Joseph had to share. 55. Web3, Blockchain, and DAO: An Interview With 2022 Noonies Nominee Olayimika Oyebanji A web3 tech writer who loves keeping it S & S. 56. "Buy Bitcoin" is the Best Advice #Noonies2021 Nominee Sergei Khitrov Has Ever Received Hey Hackers! I’ve been nominated in these two following categories : HackerNoon's DeFi Degen of 2021 and HackerNoon's NFT Wizard of 2021. 57. Adadot Founder Alex on Building a Analytics Tool and being Nominated For #Noonies 2022 I’m Alex and I’m the Founder at Adadot. 58. Maritime Service and Full Stack JS: Interview with 2022 Noonies Nominee, Serhii Rubets This short story is about me, and how I become a software engineer. Why I'm sharing my knowledge and why I create educational content. 59. Blue is Happiness: Interview with 2022 Noonies Nominee Anastasios 60. Technology Keeps Changing with Noonies Nominee Aswin Barath 61. Vasily Sumanov, 2020 Noonie Nominee, is a Crypto Enthusiast and Material Sciences Academic Vasily Sumanov from Russia has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the Future Heroes category. The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. 62. "I would rather feel machine judging me, than people judging me" - Jeremy Morgan during AMA Jeremy Morgan is 5x Noonies nominee and an author for Pluralsight focused on Software Development and Integration. 63. Vasily Sumanov, 2020 Noonie Nominee, is a Crypto Enthusiast and Material Sciences Academic Vasily Sumanov from Russia has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories. The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Vasily had to share. 64. Hacker Noon Awards: #Noonies 2019—Full Nominees List The world’s most independent tech publication, Hacker Noon—where hackers start their afternoons, just partnered with Stream.io to present the inaugural Noonies 2019: The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Thank you for checking out the 64 most read stories about Noonies Nominees on HackerNoon. to find the most read stories about any technology. Visit the /Learn Repo