461 Stories To Learn About Slogging

Here are some of the most interesting video game cutscenes we've enjoyed. 4. The 5 Best Video Games I Played in 2020 This Slogging post is about the 5 best video games of 2020 that helped me get through the year with my sanity in check. 5. Technical Debt and Prioritization This week Product School Slack's community members discussed issues regarding technical debt when it comes to prioritization. Check it out! 6. What is the Best Children's Book You've Ever Read? Some of the best children's books of all time voted on by Hacker Noon staff and contributors. 7. How Data Selection Impacts Model Performance: An AMA with SiaSearch SiaSearch is a Berlin-based AI startup on a mission to accelerate computer vision application development. 8. Robinhood x Gamestop for Dummies - A Conversation Between 2 GenZ This Slack discussion by Kien Dao and Hang occurred in slogging's official #introductions channel, and has been edited for readability. 9. "True Pain is the Inability to Breathe" - Muhammad Bilal, CEO of BreatheIO I find that work and personal life are just categoricals, that only come to play with respect to space, not even time. 10. What's the Most Pointless Technology You've Come Across? Our world is becoming more technological. In this slogging thread, the technology channel discussed the most pointless technology they've come across. 11. What's the Best Motivation Strategy? Startups aren't only built by ideas. There have to be motivated employees. In this slogging thread, the startup hustle community shared motivation strategies. 12. Should We Swipe Right for Tinder and Bumble? In this slogging thread, our community discusses their views on dating apps and their future. 13. Why Are Bosses Against Remote Work? 72% of managers prefer their subordinates to be in the office. Why are bosses so against remote work? Find out what our readers think might be the issues here. 14. Does Politics Improve Technology? In this Slogging post, the team at hackernoon discuss how politics is impacting technology and how political affairs may impact tech far into the future. 15. 4 Websites That Will Help You Work With Full Productivity By using these tools, you'll be able to focus on what you do best: writing high-quality code that gets the job done. 16. Interview with CEO of BreatheIO, Startup of the Year in Lahore Nominee BreatheIO is nominated in HackerNoon's Startups of the Year Awards for Best Startup in Lahore. 17. Cats, Computers, & Working From Home Fails Top writers and editors at Hackernoon share their working from home fails with fluffy individuals jealous for attention otherwise known as cats. 18. The Noonification: How to Create World Leading Databases (10/13/2022) 10/13/2022: Top 5 stories on the Hackernoon homepage! 19. The Noonification: Neuralink: Elon Pledges to Get a Brain Implant (12/14/2022) 12/14/2022: Top 5 stories on the Hackernoon homepage! 20. Voice Search Technology: Yay or Nay? Why, and Why Not? This Slack discussion by Sadia Mehmood, ronak (GraphCMS), Oliver N and kira leigh occurred in slogging's official #introductions channel, and has been edited for readability. 21. The Best Marketing Campaigns Of All Time Marketing Campaigns follow us wherever we go. In this thread, the slogging community discusses their favorite advertisements ever. 22. The Noonification: Are Insects The Future of Food? (9/11/2022) 9/11/2022: Top 5 stories on the Hackernoon homepage! 23. 5 Underrated Video Games Everyone Should Try What game do you consider underrated and why? We discuss the most underrated video games in gaming. 24. The Noonification: Bad Guys From the Future (9/1/2022) 9/1/2022: Top 5 stories on the Hackernoon homepage! 25. What Are Your Most Anticipated Games for the Rest of 2021? This Slogging thread by JeffreyHarris, Jose Hernandez, Nicolas Ng, Jack Boreham and Limarc Ambalina occurred in slogging's official #gaming channel, and has been edited for readability. 26. Talent for Tech? Job Tips From 5 Top Women in Tech As the technology sector expands, there are exponential opportunities for people from all backgrounds and disciplines to carve out new careers for yourself. 27. Software Development Outsourcing - Yay or Nay! If you’re an early-stage startup building your first product, using an outsourced team can be great to get your MVP product built and tested. 28. How to Handle Manage Feature Requests Product School community is where PMs discuss and navigate through hot topics in the Product world. Check out this take on handling feature requests 👀 29. What are the most essential tools for new tech entrepreneurs? This Slogging thread by Yuvraj Malik, Akshay M. Bharadwaj, Will Fang, Jiani wei, Evan Leong and Ansley Miller occurred in product-school's official #06_product_tools channel, and has been edited for readability. 30. What does your workstation setup look like? This Slack discussion by austin, Rianke Krugel, Limarc, Linh and Arthur occurred in hackernoon's official #slogging-beta channel, and has been edited for readability. 31. How do you track your Product Management OKRs? How do you track your Objectives and Key Results (OKRs) in product management? Read these suggested solutions from experienced product managers. 32. The Potential for Video Games as a Storytelling Medium: 6 Best Story-Driven Games In this article, we talk about the games that best illustrate how well video games can tell stories. 33. The New Year’s Resolutions Mega Thread This Slack discussion by austin, Linh and Limarc occurred in hackernoon's official #slogging-beta channel, and has been edited for readability. 34. Should $CRM Buy $WORK? This Slack discussion by me and Hang occurred in hackernoon's official #slogging-beta channel. 35. 6 Video Game Properties Overdue for a Hollywood Film or TV Adaptation Are flops such as Assassin's Creed and Warcraft well in the rearview mirror? What video game properties do you want to see as live-action films now? 36. Writing Your Own Slack App in 5 Steps If you already have a handy tool that you like to add to your daily environment, creating a slack app would be a great way to do it. 37. Slogging Insights: A Discussion About the Best Productivity Tools These are the best productivity tools that make your life a lot easier, as recommended by its everyday users. 38. 15 Most Memorable Co-op Games from the Sega Genesis to the Xbox These are some of the best multiplayer co-op games that stood out to us and left a lasting impression. 39. What's the Most Exciting Video Game Launch this Year? What's the most exciting video game launch this year? Looking forward to Elder Scrolls 6, After the Fall, and more. 40. Cloud Gaming: Will we Soon See a "Netflix" for Video Games? Cloud gaming is a very exciting prospect within the gaming industry. While we've seen the lukewarm reception of Google Stadia, the idea itself is relatively new. Just like Netflix was rejected at first, perhaps cloud gaming is the future of the game industry as a whole. 41. This Thread is Being Recorded This Slogging thread by David, Natasha, Amy and Limarc occurred in hackernoon's official #general channel, and has been edited for readability. 42. #Slogging: What is the Most Important Problem for the Blockchain Community to Solve in 2021? This Slack discussion by Shahmeer Khan, Utsav Jaiswal, Andrew Levine, Golda Velez, Sidra and Sadia Mehmood occurred in slogging's official #general channel, and has been edited for readability. 43. Is the Games as a Live Service Concept Still Valid in 2021? Over the last 10 years we saw the emergence of the idea of games as a live service concept. 44. 5 of the Best Boss Themes in Gaming History What is the best boss theme in gaming? We discuss 5 of the best boss battle tracks in video game history. 45. 6 Games That Everyone Should Play at Least Once There are some games that everyone should experience at least once. We discuss which games those should be and our reason why. 46. Why is Gaming Important to You? In this slogging thread, the team at Hackernoon discusses why gaming is important and how it can impact our lives. For all you like-minded gamers, you have to g 47. 5 of the Most Iconic Weapons in Gaming Weapons are easily some of the most iconic parts of gaming, being plastered all over covers and trailers and having their names said with reverence and disdain. 48. What's one popular game/franchise that you could never get into? Some games are great, but they just don't click with us for whatever reason. Here are the games we could never get into. 49. 5 Games We Didn't Expect to Love The HackerNoon community discusses the video games and franchises we didn't expect to like but ended up loving and the perfect entry points to these games. 50. What Do You Know About IoMT - Internet of Medical Things: A Slogging Thread This Slack discussion by Sadia Mehmood, BitcoinPetar, Rianke Krugel, anthony watson and Utsav Jaiswal occurred in slogging's official #introductions channel, and has been edited for readability. 51. How Should the Smartphone Evolve? This Slack discussion by David, Mario, Dane, and I occurred in Hacker Noon's official #slogging-beta channel, and has been edited for readability. 52. Some Good News: Election 2020 Edition Don't we all need some good news after last night? I don't know what we were thinking, hoping it be anything short of a nail biter... If 2020 had taught us anything, is is if there were such a record-breaking, poll-defying (again), nightmare-inducing Election Night, if would absolutely happen in 2020. 53. Does Love Exist? (Slogging Insights) Does love exist or is Nicolas Sparks full of it? Is it something beyond science and human understanding? Today, we dive into that very question. 54. 5 New Trending 🔥 "Slackys" - Apps to Make Your Slack Smarter in 2021 Slack is where the world’s conversations happen! Here are my top picks of hot🔥 new useful apps from innovative startups which are making waves on Slack. 55. 5 Gaming YouTubers That are Worth a Sub There are far too many people sharing their opinions about gaming on the internet but not all of them are for us. These are some people who we enjoy the most. 56. Why Slogging? Slack Work for Blogging Slogging is an app that makes Slack work for Blogging. You add it to your Slack community, and turn great conversations into timeless Hacker Noon stories. 57. 4 Intellectual Properties that Deserve a Proper Video Game Adaptation Plenty of intellectual properties have been adapted into successful video games or even their own game series. 58. What is your favorite video game movie? Video game movies have earned a reputation for being less than stellar, but are there any good ones? 59. Should EA or BioWare Revamp and Reboot Anthem? Should EA or BioWare revamp and reboot Anthem, or should they call it quits on the title? 60. Getting Into a Flow State and Bringing Your A-Game The flow state: A state of hyperfocus where you perform at an amazing level. Read about our different approaches to getting into this wellspring of focus. 61. Is the Gaming Metaverse Overrated? What is the metaverse, and what needs to be improved for mass adoption? 62. What's Your Favorite Handheld Portable Gaming System? This Slogging thread talks about the most-loved portable gaming consoles across multiple generations of gaming. 63. 5 Video Games that Should Get a Battle Royale As the battle royale genre becomes more popular, we discuss what game franchises we want to see have a battle royale in this slogging post. 64. Videos About Space We Shouldn't Undervalue ▶️ Ok, let's explore a few cool videos that I think a lot of addicted to space people should watch. 65. What is your favorite video game adjacent media? There are some video game stories that are so good, they seep into other mediums including comics, books, and tv shows. Here are our favorite examples. 66. 5 Gaming YouTubers That are Worth a Sub There are far too many people sharing their opinions about gaming on the internet but not all of them are for us. These are some people who we enjoy the most. 67. Should EA or BioWare Revamp and Reboot Anthem? Should EA or BioWare revamp and reboot Anthem, or should they call it quits on the title? 68. Why End a Sales Pitch Deck like the Dude Reading Disclaimers? This Slack discussion by David, Utsav Jaiswal, Natasha, Limarc and Linh occurred in hackernoon's official #only-at-hackernoon channel, and has been edited for readability. 69. Top Gadget Stories 2021 Looking for some cool gadget stories? Here are some interesting gadget stories from March 2021. Enjoy! 70. What Do You Think About a Price Increase for AAA Games? Is now the right time for a price increase on games? Also, will a price increase prevent some of the practices that have been criticized by gamers? 71. Crypto & the Whale: When Retail Investors Make Fish Food What does everyone think about whales in the crypto ecosystem? They seem to have diametrically opposed interests to the everyday small investor. 72. Easy Guide to Turn Slack Threads into Verdant Hackernoon Articles Slogging is a simple app that lets you turn conversation threads on Slack channels into beautiful drafts on Hackernoon ready for our 3 million monthly readers. 73. What Inspired us to Write About Games? Here at Hacker Noon, we love both games and writing. In this slogging post, we discuss what inspired us to write about games and our fondest gaming memories. 74. What if a 3D Printed Steak was on the Menu? In this slogging thread, our random channel discussed the news of a new 3D printed steak that is good for the environment as well as it is delicious. 75. The Noonification: Cryptos Vaporware Problem (9/19/2022) 9/19/2022: Top 5 stories on the Hackernoon homepage! 76. Days Gone Director John Garvin Says Gamers Should Pay Full Price Garvin seemed annoyed with gamers who maybe want a sequel to a newer game or IP, such as Days Gone, but don't want to pay full price. 77. Bosnian Man Chooses to Live as a 21st Century Ragnar In this thread, our community discusses Stipe Pleic's case and whether or not they'll go total immersion in a characters' lifestyle. 78. Will Future Bethesda Titles be Xbox Exclusives? The HackerNoon community discusses whether Xbox's acquisition of Bethesda means future game exclusivity. 79. Energy, Fuel, and Food Prices Soar - Cost of Living Hits 30-Year High In this slogging thread, we discuss the current living crises, facing most of the western world. As prices increase, wages have stagnated or at worst decreased. 80. Should Other Games Receive Director's Cut Treatments Similar to Ghost of Tsushima & Death Stranding? A director's cut of Ghost of Tsushima is in the works that will be released on both PS4 and PS5 with additional DLC content. 81. The OLED Nintendo Switch: Is it Worth It? In this slogging post, our gaming writers discuss the new OLED Nintendo Switch, whether it is worth the money and if its upgrades merit a purchase. 82. Superstore, Netflix, and VPNs: Should we Bring back the LaserDisc? This Slogging discussion is about Netflix via VPNs, DVD collecting in Japan, and Studio Ghibli. 83. How to identify if a crypto or blockchain project is a scam or not? This Slogging thread by shahmeer khan, Utsav Jaiswal and Ivy Fung occurred in slogging's official #blockchain channel, and has been edited for readability. 84. Should Google Continue Supporting the Google Stadia? Should Google continue supporting Google Stadia, and are they telling the truth when an executive said the console is alive and well?" 85. Snoop Dogg and Kelly Clarkson to Host Eurovision in the United States In this slogging thread, our community discusses whether it makes sense for the USA to replicate Eurovision and its impact on Eurovision fans. 86. Ye’s Online Warfare: Dangerous or Comical? In this slogging thread, we discuss whether or not we, as a society, enable violent behavior just because it is entertaining and trending. 87. Are Pigs the Future of Organ Transplants? In this slogging thread, the HackerNoon community channel discusses the possibility of receiving organ transplants from pigs. 88. The Highest Grossing Movie of All Time Is Set to Release a Sequel The Highest Grossing Movie of all time, Avatar: The way of life is set to release a Sequel. 89. What Are the Most Interesting Business Models? In this thread, we share a few of the most interesting business models ever seen, like a company that turns umbrellas into coats. 90. Is Pisces the Dumbest Star Sign? What does it take to get your article rejected by Hackernoon? A behind-the-scenes thread where our editors share their thoughts about ill-fated star signs. 91. Scientists Have Grown Plants in Lunar Soil for the First Time In this slogging thread, the space channel community discussed the new discovery about the moon and the possibilities it can bring to space exploration. 92. 9 Games We Wish We Could Experience Again for the First Time There are games so good that you wish you could relive it. We discuss what some of those games are for us. 93. Gaming Lingo for Dummies Gamers have their own language and jargon. In this thread, our community shared a concise guide on gaming lingo that will turn you from bot to pro in no time. 94. Chatbots: Yay or Nay? Why and Why Not? This Slack discussion by Sadia Mehmood, Alfredo de Candia, Klein, , Golda Velez, Linh Smooke, David Smooke, Shahmeer Khan and Sidra occurred in slogging's official #general channel, and has been edited for readability. 95. Exploring the Broadcasting Industry with James Mulvany In this Slogging AMA, we had the pleasure of being joined by the founder and CEO of Radio.co, Podcast.co and Matchmaker.fm, James Mulvany. 96. Pokemon Arceus is Out! What is Your Favorite Pokemon? To celebrate the release of Pokemon Legends Arceus, the team at Hackernoon discusses their favourite Pokemon and why! Spoilers it is definitely not Pikachu. 97. The UK’s Space Launch Goes Dark: Satellite Mission Fails Virgin Orbit, an American company, recently attempted to launch a satellite into space using a large airplane to carry the rocket LauncherOne. 98. My Favorite things about my pixelated teammates at Hacker Noon This Slack thread was auto-created from Hacker Noon's #slogging-beta channel, and has been edited for readability. Stay tuned to learn more about slogging in the upcoming weeks. 99. Introducing TL;DRs by HackerNoon Jeferson Borba talks about his work with AI-generated TL;DR snippets of HackerNoon stories. 100. HackerNoon and the Time We Talked About Pints? HackerNoon is trying to settle a debate: do the international (non-UK) folks order a “pint” of beer, or just generally connect a “pint” with drinking? 101. Cool Virtual Reality Stories 2021 This Slack discussion by and Marina Volkova occurred in slogging's official #random channel, and has been edited for readability. 102. Nostalgia for Nerds: What is your favorite game system of all time? My favourite game console of all time is the Nintendo DS, such a versatile machine with tons of games. 103. This is The Last Mars Photo A wide-angle snapshot obtained by InSight, depicted research devices lying on the Martian surface. 104. Businesses Have Messy Emails: The Relationship between Security and Sales Let's face it - email sucks. But they still important part of business development 105. What is Broken About the Internet? This Slack discussion with Utsav Jaiswal, richard-kubina, Natasha, Limarc, Linh, Adrian, Dane, Anna Bleker and me occurred in hackernoon's official #slogging-beta channel. 106. Keyboard vs. Controller: The Great Debate We asked the question that has kept us up at night about gaming. In this slogging thread, we discussed which device is better for gaming: keyboard or controller 107. Is Virtual Reality Still a Niche Within the Games Industry? The HackerNoon community discusses whether virtual reality is still a niche within the gaming space and how long it will take for VR to become mainstream. 108. Just Your Average HackerNoon Product Meeting Notes [Feb 2022] This Slogging thread by andemosa, richard-kubina, David and Kien occurred in HackerNoon's official #meeting-recap channel, and has been edited for readability. 109. Slogging About Adam Neumann, Robinhood IPO Access, and What's Next in FinTech UX? Slogging #only-at-hackernoon: we discuss Adam Neumann shoelss in NYC, Robinhood's IPO play play and what makes good UX in Fintech? 110. 13 of the Best Video Game Trailers of All Time In this slogging post, the writers at HackerNoon discuss the greatest video game trailers of all time. 111. Pocket-Sized Learning: 3 Mobile Apps to Master Coding With so many options available, there is no shortage of mobile apps to help you master coding. Check out these three apps. 112. The Best Moments in the Witcher 3 The Witcher 3's fame as a story-based RPG has persisted half a decade since it first came out. We talk about our favourite story moments from the game. 113. The Stories we Keep Coming Back to Every Year Whether it be a film, a novel, a tv show, a video game, these stories are the ones we keep coming back to at least once a year. 114. Is the New Spiderman Movie any Good? In this slogging thread, our community discusses their opinions on the new spiderman movie, the new Marvel generation, and the future of superhero movies. 115. Are Fish Robots Going to Save the Oceans? In this slogging thread, our community discusses the new robo-fish that comes to help us save the oceans from microplastic waste. 116. First-ever Image Of A Multi-planet System Around A Sun-like Star In this thread, the HackerNoon Community discusses their thoughts on scientific evolution, its consequences, and our favorite Hubble images. 117. 10 Best Slack Apps for Remote Work In 2021 Plus a bonus sneak preview at #11. 118. Shutterstock Unleashes the Power of AI With Cutting-Edge Image Generator Shutterstock's AI image generation can boost creativity by helping users generate images of their own. 119. Cool resources for sending emails Today, I found out that I have a lot of open tabs related to emails. Let's close them and collect some important notes 120. Here's How ChatGPT is Already Being Abused ChatGPT has been used for a variety of purposes, such as developing malware, academic dishonesty and sending unsolicited messages on dating apps etc. 121. HackerNoon Adds Synthetic Voice Transcription to Improve Reader Accessibility We've added full synthetic audio transcriptions to our stories. Our stories can now be read to you by one of our synthetic voices. 122. Unpopular Opinion: 10 Ways Asana Lowers your Productivity Abhor online project management tools? They are an unrelenting aspect of remote work. Meet Slack, Asana, and WhatsApp, the three horsemen of the WFHpocalypse. 123. Elon Musk: The Visionary, Risk-Taker After taking over as the new owner of Twitter, billionaire Elon Musk claims to have liberated the social networking and microblogging site. 124. The Best films of 2022 that Everyone Must Watch We are fast approaching the end of 2022 and this would be the best time to recap the best movies this year. 125. Hank the Tank: Should the Bear on the Run Be Adopted or Euthanized? Read the unbelievable story of Hank the Tank, the bear on the run from California Police. Just wait until you see the twist! 126. Who is the Best Comic Relief Character in the World of Sitcoms? There's always that one character that can make you laugh. In this slogging thread, our pop culture channel discussed the best comic relief character. 127. Can Satellites Help Combat Global Warming? In this slogging thread, our technology channel took the chance to discuss this news about the possibility of satellites helping fight global warming. 128. Can We Harvest Solar Energy from Space and Beam it Down to Earth? It sounds too good to be true: a plan to harvest solar energy from space and beam it down to Earth using microwaves. 129. Here are the Best Sites to Follow for US Election Coverage This Slack discussion by Natasha, Adrian (www.voiceblasts.fm), Dane, austin, David and Linh occurred in hackernoon's official #slogging-beta channel. 130. What was your favorite video game of 2020? 2020 was a good year for gaming. Among us blew up in popularity, Tony Hawk made a comeback, and Hades made waves. Here are some of our favorite games of 2020. 131. Is Jira Align worth it? Would you recommend Jira Align as a tool for product managers? Experienced product managers discuss the Jira onboarding process and alternatives. 132. Slogging #24: The Dentist Suicide Rate Myth and a Moment When Google Doesn't Autosuggest This Slack discussion by David Smooke and Utsav Jaiswal occurred in slogging's official #expert-interviews channel, and has been edited for readability. 133. What's Your Favorite Guilty Pleasure in Film, TV or Music? This Slogging thread by Zaeem Shoaib, Limarc Ambalina, Sara Pinto, Mónica Freitas and Jack Boreham occurred in slogging's official #pop-culture channel, and has been edited for readability. 134. Is Social Media Doing More Harm than Good? We rely on social media to stay in touch with loved ones around the world and run our businesses. But is this tech doing more harm than good? Let's discuss. 135. What are The Best Video Game Movie Adaptations? In this slogging thread, the gaming community discusses the best and worst video games movie adaptations, from the Tomb Raider to Detective Pikachu. 136. Snorlax Gets Two Los Angeles Police Officers Fired In this slogging thread, our community shares the time they've dodged a task or appointment so they could play Pokemon Go. 137. The Ministry of Defence is Exploring Applications for Quantum Technology in National Security In this thread, our community discusses quantum computers and their impactful uses. 138. What are the Vicious - and Breakable - Cycles of the Attention Economy? This Slack discussion by Mario Vasilescu, Linh and me occurred in hackernoon's official #slogging-beta channel. 139. The Rajkumari Ratnavati Girl’s School: An innovative,safe and playful study environment. This edifice rises from the sand to offer a safe and enjoyable learning environment.🔥 140. What Customers Want From EV Manufacturers This Slogging thread by Arthur and Richard-kubina occurred in hackernoon's official #slogging-beta channel, and has been edited for readability. 141. What is the Best Laptop Under $600 This Slogging thread by Jack Boreham, Mónica Freitas, Sara Pinto, Limarc Ambalina, Abeer, Adrian Morales and Melissa Brown occurred in slogging's official #technology channel, and has been edited for readability. 142. NASA Discovers Evidence of ‘Water Worlds’ in Deep Space Scientists have spotted two water worlds, Kepler-138 c and Kepler-138 d, that they think could be teeming with water. 143. "How Tall is Donald Trump?" and Other Weird Questions Online In this slogging thread, our community shares a few of the weirdest questions they've seen asked online. 144. Let's Talk About Sumire: Indie Game Storytelling at its Finest The premise of Sumire is beautifully simple: you have one day to change your life. 145. What It Feels Like to Close Two Marketing Campaigns on the Same Day Look, I may be a little biased, but I think HackerNoon has one of the best selections of humans working for them in the whole world (literally, we're remote). 146. How to Win the Velo Writing Contest: A Detailed Cheat Sheet In order to display a non-static website - you'll need to have a data source and connect it with Velo. For example, you can create some sort of "fake API". 147. Why Bitcoin Boomed and Dipped, and What's Coming Next Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies, although they are using high amounts of energy, create greater efficiency because they are taking out the middle man. 148. Is Daylight Savings Time Stupid? - Explain it Like I’m 5 This Slack discussion by richard-kubina, Dane, Linh, Arthur, and I occurred in Hacker Noon's official #slogging-beta channel, and has been edited for readability. 149. Job Hunting for Newbies Looking for work can be challenging, especially if you don't know where to start. Thinking of you, we decided to share a few hacks to help you nail the job. 150. Putin Says the United States is Trying to Draw Russia into War In this slogging thread, we chat about the recent geopolitical tensions between Ukraine and Russia. We analyse whether the Russo-Ukrainian war escalates further 151. Privacy Blockchains With Teeth | Panther Protocol This Slogging thread by Akasha Rose, Anish, Justin Roberti, Oliver Gale, Arthur Tkachenko and Ramadan Ameen occurred in slogging's official #amas channel, and has been edited for readability. 152. Artemis 1: NASA Makes History, Again Nasa makes history again. 153. What Makes a Story Immersive? This Slack discussion by David Smooke and Limarc Ambalina occurred in slogging's official #expert-interviews channel, and has been edited for readability. 154. Is "Ready Player One" a Foreshadowing of Our Future? If you could live in Halliday virtual world in 50 years, would you? 155. Who Will Win the Next-gen Console War? In this slogging post, we discuss who we think is winning the current next-generation console war. We agree to disagree. 156. #ellenBrain Turns a Long Weekend Into: HackerNoon Swag Around the World Am I allowed to consider myself a tech bro yet? I just want to be a tech bro. This hat is so stylin tho. It's like cool kid gear. 157. The Apple Watch’s Blood Oxygen Feature Faces Racial Bias Accusations A group of people from New York filed a lawsuit with claims that the Apple Watch's blood oxygen feature doesn’t work correctly for people with darker skin. 158. Antivax Campaigns, Glitches in the Matrix and Political Correctness in Comedy Sometimes, we find ourselves with some opinions that can be controversial. In this slogging thread, the unpopular opinion channel discussed some of them. 159. Movie Plot Holes Caught on Camera In this thread, our community shares a few plotholes and errors they've found in movies that left them shocked. 160. How to Improve Online Shopping (Slogging Insights) Technology has an impact in many fields. In this slogging thread, we approached this impact in shopping and discussed how it can be advantageous for us. 161. Is Technology an Ally for Social Movements? This Slogging thread by Mónica Freitas, Limarc Ambalina, Jack Boreham, Ellen Stevens and Amy Shah occurred in slogging's official #technology channel, and has been edited for readability. 162. Minecraft Chooses Classic Gaming Over NFT Hype Minecraft released a statement on its website emphasizing its lack of interest in integrating any form of NFTs into its games. 163. European User Data is Shared 376 Times Per Day on Average Violation of private data and its commercial exchange are recurrent issues in the online world. In this thread, our community discusses personal data share. 164. How to Write for Money: From Clickbait Listicles to Full-Time Gigs The VP of Growth at Hacker Noon answers questions about the writer's life, writing for the web, and finding content writing gigs. 165. Should Twitter Implement a Downvote Button? In this slogging thread, the technology channel took the chance to discuss the latest news about Twitter and how they're considering adding a downvote button. 166. Why Has NASA Stopped Exploring The Oceans? In this thread, we review the claim on the initial role of NASA in ocean exploration. 167. AI and Chill: 7 Growth Marketing Tools to Streamline Your Workflow 7 powerful AI tools that can help you streamline your workflow and achieve better results with less effort. 168. Do We Really Need a Like Button? - The Pros and Cons of Social Media Social media is here to stay. Yet, not everything is beneficial. In this slogging thread, the technology channel discussed the pros and cons of social media. 169. Chatting about GMO 🎃 This Slogging thread by Arthur Tkachenko and Mónica Freitas occurred in slogging's official #random channel, and has been edited for readability. 170. Should We Bring Extinct Species Back from the Dead? In this slogging thread, our community took this opportunity to discuss this news about how a donation could bring the Tasmanian tiger back to its ecosystem. 171. Obscure Historical Facts You Need to Know In this slogging thread, our community shares the coolest obscure historical facts they know, from presidential impersonations to princesses mysteries. 172. Ask Me How To Lose Your Company Without Losing Your Faith Was there a big risk trying a startup? Did you have any sort of security net to catch you if you fall? and other questions get answered 173. The Greatest Super Bowl Halftime Show of All Time This slogging thread discusses our opinion on 2022's Superbowl halftime show, our favorite concert ever, and who we'd like to see on that stage next year. 174. Recursively Finding Primes in js: A Slogging Thread This Slack discussion by , Oliver N and Arvin Kushwaha occurred in slogging's official #programming-challenges channel, and has been edited for readability. 175. The Black Swan: The Aircraft with No Pilots on Board The Black Swan is a cargo-hauling aircraft with no pilots on board. 176. Slogging Insights: Does Technology Improve Sports? Though many sports fans would like to see their sacred games untouched, the various developments brought by tech are undeniable. 177. If you could pick one video game to turn into a movie, what would it be? The Hacker Noon community discusses what video games we would want to be turned into a movie! 178. YSK about [Unix tools] This Slack discussion, featuring myself in some sleep-deprived rambling, occurred in hackernoon's official #protips channel, and has been [barely] edited for readability. 179. A Real Social Dilemma: Meta Threatens to Shut Down Facebook and Instagram in Europe In this slogging thread, our community took the chance to discuss this issue after reading the news that Meta may be shutting down Facebook and Instagram. 180. Gay Weddings for Russia: The Sims Edition In this slogging thread, our community discusses the gaming representation of marginalized communities and how games can bring awareness to such groups. 181. Which console do you think has better exclusives? Exclusives have been a thing in video games for decades, and there's been a constant debate on which console has the better exclusives. Here's our preferences. 182. Can AI Determine Your Best Skincare Routine? Revea uses hyperspectral imaging technology (HSI) to look deep into your skin. 183. ALL CAPS, New Teammates, and Canada's Murder Hotspots Is it cool to message your colleagues in ALL CAPS? What is Canada's murder capital of the world? Let's find out. 184. Is Technology the Future of Art? In this slogging thread, our technology channel discussed the latest news about artists who were challenged to create an immersive exhibition. 185. Nerds Talking About Fire Emblem: Three Houses 2019's Fire Emblem: Three Houses's branching storylines makes it hard for everyone to have experienced the same thing. Here, we all weigh in our experiences 186. Understanding Design with Typogram Founder Hua Shu In this slogging thread, we invited Hua Shu, the founder of Typogram. We took the chance to ask about design, marketing and writ 187. Will You Be Designing Your Wardrobe in the Future? In this slogging post, our community discussed their thoughts on the future of the fashion industry. 188. Behind the Scenes of Publishing Startups and Noonies Winners Members of the HackerNoon team worked in unison to deliver over a thousand individualized awards to our internet family for Valentine's Day. 189. How Can Tech Reshape the Post Pandemic World? In this slogging thread, we discussed what ways technology has helped the community get back to normal after dealing with the pandemic. 190. 18 Book Recommendations from the HackerNoon Team In this post, the HackerNoon staff and blogging fellows talk about some books they've been reading recently, as well as some of their favorite authors. 191. What are the Greatest Shows on TV at the Moment? This Slogging thread by Jack Boreham, Mónica Freitas, Sara Pinto, Ellen Stevens and Amy Shah occurred in slogging's official #random channel, and has been edited for readability. 192. Hungry for More | Supporting Women in Emerging Tech The Bigger Pie is an organisation supporting women in blockchain filled with inspiring & fascinating women. Founder Bridget Greenwood joins HN for an AMA. 193. If You’re an Aries, I Bet You Support Women in Tech On a mission to equalize the playing field, a diversity and education group in Web3 is launching a new way for people to learn about the space with focused education streams that will be completely free for all Unstoppable Women of Web3 members. 194. Who are The Best Video Game Villains? In this slogging thread, the team at Hackernoon discuss the best video game villains and why they are their favourite. 195. Coworking Bansko is a Haven for Digital Nomads In this slogging thread, our community discusses Zeitler's initiative, Coworking Bansko, and nomadic working. 196. Crypto Adoption in Europe Lags Behind Rest of the World In this slogging thread, our community discusses their thoughts on crypto adoption and the current European ranking on the topic. 197. What was your favorite childhood video game? This Slogging thread by Mónica Freitas, Katarina Andrejević, Limarc Ambalina, Zaeem Shoaib, Blake Cram, Jack Boreham and Connor C occurred in slogging's official #gaming channel, and has been edited for readability. 198. When The Dust Settles: Insights For The Future of Crypto & Blockchain Ultimately how do we see the state of the world of digital currencies in the future? Will everything be solely decentralized, centralized, or hybrid? 199. These are the Tech Concepts No One Understands Many tech concepts still leave people rather confused. In this thread, we relate to that. 200. Why 50% of podcasters fail. Here's how we fix this. This Slack discussion by Adrian, Linh and David occurred in hackernoon's official #slogging-beta channel, and has been edited for readability. Stay tuned for more infor on slogging (slack blogging). 201. The Future of Desktop AR and Holographic NFTs In this AMA, Sirisilp from Perception talks about Holo-SDK, desktop AR, and holographic NFTs. 202. Unpopular Opinion: 10 Ways Asana Lowers your Productivity Whether you loathe online project management tools a little or a lot, they are an unrelenting feature of remote work. Slack, Asana, WhatsApp (and/or Telegram) a 203. Slogging Editor Updates: New Formatting Added for Bullet Points, Bold, and Italics This Slogging thread by richard-kubina occurred in hackernoon's official #slogging channel. 204. Because Science Turns Electronic Waste Into Art Amanda Preske, the founder of Because Science turns electronic waste into art. 205. The Best Podcasts and Soundtracks to Listen to During Your Workday The HackerNoon staff and community talk about their favorite tech podcasts, playlists, and even video game soundtracks that get them through the day 206. How Much Money is Enough Money?🥲 This Slogging thread by Manas Goel, Valentine Enedah, GemInRubbles, Mónica Freitas and Sara Pinto occurred in slogging's official #random channel, and has been edited for readability. 207. Building Blockchain's Entrepreneurship Mindset | Slogging AMA with Lisk Founder Max Kordek Lisk software development and upcoming blockchain application platform have been spearheaded by Lisk founder Max Kordek. Join us for an interview with him. 208. What is The Sandbox Metaverse? We spoke to Gecho, a LAND owner and active member of the community to understand just what The Sandbox metaverse really is and what value it brings. 209. Twitter is a Mess, So Former Employees Are Creating Spill as an Alternative With Spill, you can create, comment, amplify or share a random thought with the public. 210. Getting Ready for The Oscars 2022 In this slogging thread, our pop-culture channel discussed the Oscars, mainly the movies we've watched and the ones we would like to watch. 211. Web3 Hustle isn't for the Faint Hearted - Tips from a Noonie Nominee It's easier than ever for Web2 people to pivot into Web3, but it might not be what you expected. Here's a list of tips so you won't get any nasty surprises! 212. Clearview AI Fined in UK for Illegally Storing Facial Images In this thread, our community discusses Clearview's endeavor and the backlash that followed. 213. How To Prepare Yourself For a Marathon [Part One] This Slack discussion by Arthur, David, Richard, Anna Bleker, Natasha and Linh occurred in hackernoon's official #slogging-beta channel, and has been edited for readability. 214. What Will be the Next Home Gadget to Drive Every Adult Insane? The HN team discusses the next big thing in smart home gadgets and what new technology they'd like to see available for purchase. 215. Redefining FPS Games with Shrapnel Head Don Norbury Don Norbury is the head of the studio at Shrapnel, a blockchain-enabled FPS game. We held a Slogging AMA for Don. 216. 22 Video Games that Got Us Through the Pandemic When lockdown restrictions came into effect, lots of people turned to gaming as an escape, or just simply a way to pass the time. 217. Are UX And UI Equally Important: What Experts Have To Say This Slack discussion by Sadia Mehmood, Muhammad Bilal, Akasha Rose, anthony watson and Shahmeer Khan occurred in slogging's official #introductions channel, and has been edited for readability. 218. What are the Best Comedy Movies of the 21st Century? In this slogging post, the team at Hackernoon discusses the best comedy movies of the 21st century. 219. What’s your Favorite Feature in The Sims Universe? The HackerNoon gaming community discussed The Sims world, our favorite features, versions, and what is coming next for this game 220. Cool Mobile Tech Stories 2021 I have some mobile tech stories to share with our slogging folks, hope you will like them. 221. Businesses Have Messy Emails Email sucks. What we can do about it? 222. Slogging #26: How Scared You Are Of Deepfakes? This Slack discussion by Arthur, Limarc, austin and richard-kubina occurred in hackernoon's official #slogging-beta channel. How scared you are of deepfakes? 223. Ignore Your Boss After Work: Belgium Now on a 4-Day Work Week In this slogging thread, our startup hustle channel took the chance to discuss the news of the most recent work conditions in Belgium. 224. Netflix Plans to Launch its Own Video Game Studio In this Slogging thread, our community discussed Netflix's move and how that'll impact the gaming industry. 225. What are the Best Video Game Controllers of all Time? The HackerNoon community discusses what our favourite video game controllers are and how third-party controllers compare. 226. Ask Me Anything About Japan Japan is home to many things and is one of the longest-lasting civilizations in the world. There are many things the country has to offer. 227. If you had infinite money, no job, and no responsibilities, what would you do... This Slack discussion by austin, Linh and Dane occurred in hackernoon's official #slogging-beta channel, and has been edited for readability. 228. Checkers vs. Chess Both are strategic games, but which one do you pick? Chess or checkers? In this slogging thread, the random community discussed which one they prefer. 229. Site Review: This Word Does Not Exist Dotcom This Slogging thread about "This Word Does Not Exist" dotcom occurred in hackernoon's official #random channel. 230. A Brief Look into New Year's Traditions Around the World (Slogging Insights) In our fellowship channel, a couple of us shared some insights on how we celebrate the new year in our parts of the world. 231. 9 Stories that Made us Cry (Slogging Insights) In this thread, we talk about the books, movies, or tv shows that were powerful enough to make us cry. 232. What is Slogging? - A New App by HackerNoon Have you heard about Slogging? What about Slack Blogging? If you have been hiding under a rock, worry not. In this article, you'll find all the information you need to know about Slogging and how it can save your company's conversations and repurpose them for your company’s content marketing efforts. 233. 5 Things The Coronavirus Taught Me About Life Slogging has the potential to be a content writer's best friend. One use case I'm very interested in exploring is the creation of listicles at scale. With Slogging, maybe community conversations are just one side of the coin. 234. One of These Fonts is Not Like the Other This Slogging thread by David and richard-kubina occurred in hackernoon's official #techsupport channel, and has been edited for readability. 235. The Hermit Spyware: How to Protect Yourself From It Hermit Spyware is an advanced spyware designed to target iOS and Android mobile devices. 236. Building Enterprise-Grade Security Solutions For Web3 This Slogging thread by Jack Boreham, Rick, goldenwarrior, John Mercouris, Terry Jones, Valentine Enedah, Dan Tennery-Spalding, Jason Green, Marco Sullivan, Limarc Ambalina, Mónica Freitas, Sara Pinto and Andrew Ciaccia occurred in slogging's official #amas channel, and has been edited for readability. 237. What Google Thinks About You We've all ran to Google to research and checked the suggestions right after typing a few words. In this thread, our community shares their Google's suggestions. 238. On Writing: Hardships We Face and How to Overcome Them This week in The HackerNoon Blogging Fellowship, we discussed what we find most difficult about the writing process. 239. What's on your 2022 Bucket List? With the new year starting, everyone is thinking about their goals for the year. Here's what the HN community had to say. 240. Is AI the key to the Metaverse? In this slogging thread, we discuss whether the key to the Metaverse is AI. According to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, it is. However, the Hackernoon staff disagree 241. What is your favourite Nintendo first-party franchise? Nintendo has a plethora of games on its video game systems. The HackerNoon community discusses what our favourite first-party Nintendo franchises are. 242. The Everything App: Elon Has Great Plans for Twitter 2.0 The Everything App: Elon has great plans for Twitter 2.0 243. Last Remaining COVID Restriction in England Could be Gone in Weeks In this slogging thread, we discuss government policy surrounding Covid-19. We look at the UK governments recent policy to scrap isolation after a positive test 244. Android vs Apple: HackerNoon Debates In this slogging thread, the HackerNoon team weighs in on the Apple vs Android mobile phone debate. We discuss the benefits of both brands and which is better. 245. Protips for Building a New App From Scratch This Slack discussion by Dane, austin, Arthur and David occurred in hackernoon's official #slogging-beta channel, and has been edited for readability. 246. A Small Clinical Trial Brings Optimistic News for Rectal Cancer Patients In this slogging thread, our community discusses the impacts of the results of a recent cancer trial that had an optimistic ending. 247. Is The Matrix Resurrections Worth Watching? (Slogging Insights) In this slogging thread, our community discusses the Matrix saga and their expectations for the new movie. 248. Will Video Games Replace Film and TV? This Slack discussion by Patrick Lee, David, richard-kubina, Dane, Linh, and I occurred in Hacker Noon's official #slogging-beta channel. 249. No More Loud Chewers at the Movies! This slogging thread discusses a Swedish film festival's experiment with hypnosis, using this technique on spectators. The results have been quite interesting. 250. The Best of the Internet (Slogging Insights) In this thread, the slogging community shares the piece of content that has improved their day. 251. On Knowledge Graphs and Grakn, with Daniel from Grakn Labs This AMA featured Daniel Crowe at Grakn Labs - the inventors of Grakn, a database (knowledge graph) technology that serves as the foundation of intelligent sys. 252. Sony Introduces a PS5 Controller for Disabled Gamers Project Leonardo is an extremely configurable PlayStation 5 controller for disabled gamers. 253. Will Xbox Cloud Gaming be Successful? In this Slogging post, our staff and community discuss whether Xbox Cloud Gaming will be successful in the future and whether it will hit the mainstream. 254. Should the West Aid Ukraine? Geopolitics has been turned on its head. Russia is slowly conquering Ukraine. But should the west help? We answer this question in this slogging thread. 255. Highlights from E3 2021: Bethesda Rises Again and Nintendo Steals the Show In this article, we'll discuss what HackerNoon contributors thought about the E3 2021 online conference. 256. Halo Infinite: Will It Exceed Expectations? This Slogging thread by Jack Boreham, Blake Cram, Limarc Ambalina, Jose Hernandez and Nicolas Ng occurred in slogging's official #gaming channel, and has been edited for readability. 257. Is PHP a Dead Language [Part 2] This Slogging thread by Arthur Tkachenko, David Smooke, Limarc Ambalina and khunshan occurred in slogging's official #programming channel, and has been edited for readability. 258. Do Product Managers Need to Understand SQL and Python? We asked our Product Management community, ‘Do Product Managers Need SQL/ Python?' Read all about what they had to say. 259. Synthetically Generated Audio Ads on HackerNoon Have Dropped! NOT ONLY IS IT AUDIO ADS, THEY'RE SYNTHETICALLY GENERATED AUDIO ADS? 260. Central African Republic Adopts Bitcoin as Official Currency In this thread, our community discusses the potential impacts of Bitcoin adoption as legal tender in the Central African Republic. 261. Is PHP Really Dead? - Slogging Insights This Slogging post is a rebuttal to the idea that PHP is not dead and many websites still use it. 262. Twitter Stock Curiously Tanked as People Flock to the App while #InstagramFacebookDown Is Kanye responsible for Facebook going down?! A Hackernoon watercooler chat. 263. The Best Original Arcade Games (Slogging Insights) Arcade games were a big part of our childhood, filling our hours and memories with fun moments. In this slogging thread, we share our favorite arcade games. 264. Who's your favorite video game protagonist? Video games have had iconic protagonists since the beginning. Here are our favorite protagonists and our favorite thing about th 265. Japan's Biggest Airline Announces Plans to Build Flying Taxis In this slogging thread, the random channel discussed a piece of news where the main topic is flying taxis and how this could be managed. 266. Interoperability in Web3 In this slogging thread, our community discusses The Sandbox announcements and the Non-Fungible Convention. 267. What are the Best Battle Scenes in Movies? In this Slogging thread, the movie geeks at Hackernoon discuss the best battle scenes in movies. We talk about our favourite alongside our love for certain movi 268. I Really Struggled With Math Because My Teachers Were Horrible I really struggled with Math at a point cause my teachers were horrible. 269. Metaverse: The Troll's Playground In this thread, our community discusses the metaverse and online trolling. 270. 6 Innovative Startups to Follow in 2022 A few notable startups caught the HackerNoon community's attention this year: Cameo, Eden Life, Wonther, Kiwibot, TopUp Mama, and many others. 271. Do You or the Mewling Doppelganger Know What the Ship Emoji Means? It's also no secret that techies can periodically get hella philosophical. 272. Taking Auction Houses to the 21st Century With Portion CEO Jason Rosenstein Jason is the CEO and founder of Portion, a 21st-century auction house for rare, high-end NFT art, music, and collectibles. We interviewed Jason. 273. What is the Best Brunch? In this Slogging thread, the team at Hackernoon, discusses, what the best brunch is. We also talk about why Gordon Ramsay is heavily overrated. 274. What Did You Think of The HackerNoon Blogging Fellowship? The HackerNoon Blogging Fellowship is a free remote online writing program where you can get mentored by a seasoned Editor 275. First Impressions of Pokémon Legends: Arceus This Slogging thread by Limarc Ambalina, Jack Boreham, SuperSaiyanProgramming, Blake Cram, Adrian Morales and Sara Pinto occurred in slogging's official #gaming channel, and has been edited for readability. 276. What is the Best Pizza Topping? (Slogging Insights) In this slogging thread, the team at Hackernoon discusses the best pizza topping. The debate gets heated with the Hackernoon team heavily divided on the best. 277. Unpopular Opinions: Nicolas Cage is a Good Actor Nicolas Cage has gotta be the only actor who has been in a movie with Cher, Meg Ryan, AND Emma Stone. 278. Glossary for Non Technies This Slogging thread by and Arthur Tkachenko occurred in slogging's official #programming channel, and has been edited for readability. 279. On PNGs, Dark Mode, and Light Themed Text Editors: A Slogging Thread This Slack discussion by Amy Tom, richard-kubina, Utsav Jaiswal, Arthur and Linh occurred in hackernoon's official #techsupport channel, and has been edited for readability. 280. A Much-Needed Truce Between Uber Drivers and Taxis In this slogging thread, we discussed the possibility of an agreement between Uber and taxi drivers in NYC. 281. Our Uber Eats orders would soon start getting delivered by robots! Our Uber Eats orders would soon start getting delivered by robots! 282. Sprint Planning Minus Estimation Efforts This week Product School Slack's community members uncovered ways to properly plan product sprints. 283. Xbox Bought Activision: What this Means for Gaming (Slogging Insights) In this slogging thread, the team at Hackernoon discusses what we think of the recent acquisition of Activision by Microsoft. We discuss, why they bought them a 284. Could Contact Lenses be the Ultimate Computer Screen? In this thread, our community discusses Mojo's new product - smart contact lenses - and its potential benefits and downsides. 285. Educating Through Games with Professor Vanessa Haddad In this Slogging AMA, we had the pleasure of interviewing Vanessa Haddad, liberal arts professor and video game advocate. 286. A COVID Chronicle: How HackerNoon Dealt With Changes at the Onset of the Pandemic On the first anniversary of Covid, I share our company thread about how to deal with changes the pandemic brought 287. Why the EU Thinks Nuclear Energy and Natural Gas are Environmentally Friendly In this slogging thread, the random channel took the opportunity to discuss the latest news about the energies used in Europe. 288. 59 Best Video Games of All Time According to HackerNoon HackerNoon writers talk about their Top 10 list of best video games of all time, along with short descriptions of why each game made their list. 289. Yasser Jilani is Bringing Coding to Children Hackernoon talks to Yasser Jilani, the founder of Code With Us, an EdTech startup pioneering in coding education for children and teenagers. 290. Maxi Contieri on Clean Code, Refactoring, and Test-Driven Development I blog about clean code, refactoring and TDD. I have been working on the industry for the past 25 years 291. Why Does Music Have such an Emotional Effect on Humans? This Slack discussion by Richard, Austin, Arthur and Anna Bleker, and I occurred in Hacker Noon's official #slogging-beta channel, and has been edited for readability. 292. 5 Most Profitable Industries in Tech in 2022 (Slogging Insights) In this slogging thread, our community shared their guesses on the most profitable industries at the moment. 293. Great News: WhatsApp Finally Let’s You Text Yourself Great news: WhatsApp released a new update that allow's users text themselves. 294. Have Scientists at Baylor and Stanford Found a Magic Weight Loss Pill? In this thread, our community discusses their thoughts on weight loss pills, their repercussions, and the new finding by Baylor College and Stanford School. 295. Pros and Cons of Facial Recognition Facial recognition is an upcoming feature. We see it in marketing and in our devices. In this slogging thread, we discussed the pros and cons of this feature. 296. Are Nordic Nations Happier than Others? The Nordic countries are known for the benefits they provide to their citizens for the sake of their happiness 297. Cool Newsletters for developers [Part 1] Here we'll explore cool newsletters for developers for developers 298. A Russian Painting was Vandalized by Bored Museum Security Guard In this slogging thread, our random channel had the opportunity to discuss the latest news about vandalism in an art gallery. 299. Should You Enable Your Camera on Zoom Calls? I have a simple question: 📽 Should you enable your camera on Zoom calls? There is a lot of evolving etiquette around this. A #slogging water-cooler style story 300. WolfPanda: He lost his pack, and he fell in love with bamboo. I've launched the long awaited WolfPanda.com as a part of Wix's writing competition with Hacker Noon. It is: 301. 5 Video Games that Desperately Deserve a Sequel Games come and go, but there are titles that are so good that we need more of it. Here are games that should have a sequel. 302. Why are Games About Mundane Tasks so Much Fun? In this slogging thread, our community discusses why mundane tasks in games are so fun. 303. The Dark Side of Food Delivery: Inside Uber Eats, Zomato, and Deliveroo In this thread, the slogging community discusses their thoughts on food delivery services, their impact on the food industry, and the main perks and drawbacks. 304. BattleTabs Proves the Potential of Browser-Based Games BattleTabs is a video game that started as a Chrome plugin, which shows the potential of browser-based games in today's market. 305. What are the Best Video Game Collectables? The Hacker Noon community discusses what our favourite video game collectables are and why. 306. Why is Writing Important? (Slogging Insights) Writing, in a sense, is a way to help you understand the world, understand concepts and help others to understand those concepts too. 307. Are Digital Doppelgangers the Future of Digital Identities? In this slogging thread, our tech community discussed the possibility of having a digital doppelganger and how it can impact our lives. 308. Providing Kids in Need With Access to Games: An Interview w/Samantha Robertell from Gamers Outreach In this Slogging AMA, the team at Hackernoon talks to Samantha Robertell, a marketing manager at Gamers Outreach. 309. Art is Dead Dude: AI-Generated Image Wins State Art Fair In this Sloggin thread, our community discusses the role of AI in art and how it influences human creation and jobs. 310. The Neverending Climate Change Conundrum In this slogging thread, our community discusses the climate crisis and their views on worldwide measures. 311. Where Do We Draw the Line in Social Media? In this slogging thread, the technology channel discussed the pros and cons of Social Media. We covered how it's helpful but can have a negative side effect. 312. 9 Games We Love on Mobile: From Angry Birds to Occidental Heroes The rise of mobile games converted many non-gamers into gamers, within the past decade. 313. How to Successfully Invite Yourself to a Meeting That Was Unsuccessfully Rescheduled Below is a glimpse of how creative people try and schedule a meeting. 314. What Programming Language Should I Learn First? As an absolute beginner, which programming language should I learn first? 315. 6 Things We're Learning at Hacker Noon At Hacker Noon, one of the goals of our platform is to help people learn new things online. This is a major reason why we have a Learn tab on the homepage and a partnership with Udemy. But just what are some of the things the Hacker Noon team and community are learning today? 316. The Pros and Cons of Uploading your Mind Online Mind Uploading is a technology that could digitally duplicate your mind. Some people believe that it will be closer to reality in the near future 317. What are the Best Indie Games on Switch? Nintendo is one of the biggest video game publishers in the world. In this Slogging thread, the team at Hackernoon discuss the best indie games on Switch. 318. Open AI Images on HackerNoon: The Conundrum HackerNoon and the time the team compared Open AI Image Generators for in-house use. Read and follow along our journey. 319. Beware of Huge Rise in LinkedIn Bogus Boss Scams In this thread, our community discusses their thoughts on the latest scams, including the LinkedIn Bogus Boss scam on the rise. 320. Egalitarian Investing & Fair Launch 4 All | Launchpool AMA Been rekt aping into a new token only to watch helplessly as early whales cash out their 100x or 1000x gains? Pre-IDO launchpads may be your solution. 321. The Battle for DeFi & Owning Your Game| Splinterlands AMA NFT based games and games are some of the fastest ways to get people into crypto. As players experience asset ownership, it changes the way they look at games. 322. What is the Best Pokémon Fusion? In this slogging thread, the gaming community discovered a website where we could experience Pokémon fusions, and we discussed which one was the best. 323. The Lord of the Rings TV Show Releases First Trailer In this slogging thread, we analyse the recent trailer for the lord of the rings TV show on Amazon. 324. The Past, Present and Future of Virtual Reality Gaming This Slogging thread by Jack Boreham, Adrian Morales, Limarc Ambalina, Ellen Stevens, Mónica Freitas, Zaeem Shoaib and Nicolas Ng occurred in slogging's official #gaming channel, and has been edited for readability. 325. #Together4Victory: List of Email Marketing Tools Today I'm collecting a list of email marketing service providers 326. What's Your Favorite Fictional Universe? We've grown up with amazing stories, and we can't help but have a soft spot for their universes. In this thread, we discussed our favorites fictional worlds. 327. Making Games More Accessible With Accessibility Specialist Ian Hamilton In this AMA, Ian talks about his role in the gaming industry, what games he has worked on and how he sees the future of accessibility in gaming. 328. 16 Apps and Technologies that Make our Remote Working Lives Easier In this Slogging thread, the HN team dives into the apps and tools we use on a daily basis. 329. Famous Memes from Around the World Outside of the globally famous memes, each nation has its gems. In this slogging thread, our community shares their country's most famous memes. 330. The Best Childhood Cartoons We've grown with so many cartoons, but there are ones that have a special place in our hearts. In this slogging thread, we discussed which ones were the best 331. How Can Technology be Sustainable? We live in a world where tech waste and climate change are a reality. In this slogging thread, we couldn't help but wonder how can technology be sustainable. 332. Pioneering NFTs with the Co-Founder of Enjin Witek Radomski In this slogging AMA, Witek Radomski, the Co-Founder & CTO of Enjin, talks to us about Blockchain, NFTs, Games, and where Enjin fits in. Join us to learn more! 333. Should We Gene-Edit Our Fruits and Vegetables? In this slogging thread, our community discussed the benefits of gene editing, and how it is different from GMOs. 334. Explaining the Blockchain with Axelar CEO Sergey Gorbunov In this slogging ama, we chatted with Sergey Gorbunov about his blockchain network Axelar, his background, and the basics of blockchain. 335. What are the Most Overrated Games Out There? With so many games available to us, some don't deserve the same praise. In this slogging thread, the gaming channel discussed what are the most overrated games 336. Are We Close to Abolishing Physical Money and Bank Cards? In this slogging thread, our tech community discussed how implementing a microchip on our hands can be an innovative option instead of our bank cards. 337. Bungie Joins Sony in Surprise Acquisition Bungie announced that they've joined the biggest name in gaming, Sony Interactive Entertainment. 338. COVID-19: How the Pandemic has Impacted HackerNoon Staff In this slogging post, the team at HackerNoon discuss how the Covid-19 Pandemic has not only impacted our work life but our lives in general. 339. What 2021 Scientific Discovery Excited You the Most? In this slogging thread, our community shared their favorite scientific discoveries of the year. 340. Technology Saved Our Quarantine The HackerNoon community discussed how technology kept people connected when quarantine was trying to disconnect them. 341. Women in Blockchain Talks, NFTs, and Financial Wellness with Lavinia Osbourne This Slogging thread by Akasha Rose, Limarc Ambalina, Lavinia Osbourne and Michiel Mulders occurred in slogging's official #amas channel, and has been edited for readability. 342. Horror Movies For the Weak (and Not So Weak) Hearted The spooky season is around the corner and we couldn't let it pass without sharing some horror movie suggestions, even for the weak-hearted. 343. Which video game weapon made you feel like a god? This Slack discussion by Dane, richard-kubina and austin occurred in hackernoon's official #slogging-beta channel, and has been edited for readability. 344. On Games as a Service Streaming Platforms & nerdytec w/ CEO Chris Mut In this Slogging thread, we talk about nerdytec, Netflix, and the future of the gaming industry, considering the growing impact of GaaS platforms. 345. Exploring Substack for Building Your Newsletter This Slogging thread by and Arthur Tkachenko occurred in slogging's official #random channel, and has been edited for readability. 346. Pitch the World's Most Misbegotten Podcast A listicle of unfeasible, unpleasant, and unproduceable podcast concepts, as nominated by the Hacker Noon top writers and editors Slogging community. 347. Is Cryptocurrency the Salary of the Future? In this slogging thread, our technology channel talked about companies starting to pay their employees with cryptocurrency and how this can be a new reality 348. Building a Design System for Email Templates (React) Arthur Tkachenko is releasing a React component-based design system for email templates. 349. #FreeYakutia: Ukraine Plans to Help Yakutia to Become an Independent Country in 2022 This Slogging thread by Arthur Tkachenko occurred in slogging's official #random channel, and has been edited for readability. 350. Engaging to Earn with AdLunam Co-Founder Nadja Bester In this Slogging AMA, we chat to Nadja Bester, the cofounder of AdLunman, an IDO launchpad that uses the principles of engage to earn 351. Learning About Financial Sovereignty and Privacy with Heliax Founders In this slogging thread, we're joined by the founders of Heliax, a blockchain research, development & product company bringing financial sovereignty and privacy 352. Ukraine Wins A Meme War Against russland This Slogging thread by and Arthur Tkachenko occurred in slogging's official #random channel, and has been edited for readability. 353. What Movie or TV Show has the Best CGI? In this Slogging thread, we discuss the best CGI in movies, tv shows and video games. 354. The Greatest Film and Video Game Soundtracks of All Time We chatted about the best movie and video game soundtracks that spoke to us and will forever be in our all-time favorites. 355. Informative Blogs to Follow in 2022 In this slogging thread, our community shares their best suggestions on tech, financial, work, travel, gaming, and pop-culture-themed blogs to follow. 356. The Pros and Cons of an Import Stories Function This Slogging thread by Limarc Ambalina, Nesha and David Smooke occurred in slogging's official #software-development channel, and has been edited for readability. 357. When Your Name is a Pun Sometimes, we just gotta slog these low hanging fruits. 358. Understanding B2B Marketing with Jessica Moller In this AMA, Jessica Moller tells us all about personal branding, marketing trends, wellness, and her own company, Aligned Practitioner. 359. Democratizing Crypto Trading with Trade Fighter Robin Janaway and David Fabiyi are here for a Hackernoon AMA about their new startup Trade Fighter. Trade Fighter is a crypto-asset price prediction platform. 360. How to Adjust the Blue Yeti Microphone Settings For Podcasting Over the past year, I've made many audio mistakes and it has been fabulous for my career and growth. Here are the lessons I've learned from using the Blue Yeti. 361. Speed Dating Singles with Filteroff CEO Zach Schleien In this slogging AMA we chat to Filteroff CEO Zach Schleien. Filteroff is a dating app that speed dates singles. It uses video to help bring like-minded people 362. 'Doe a Deer' or 'Do a Dear?': How to Sing During Your Business Meetings Yesterday my husband entered the room while Ellen was singing 'Do a Deer' [during the virtual editorial meeting]. He looked at me with such surprise. 363. Unbound: Worlds Apart was Inspired by Hollow Knight, Ori, Portal, and Diablo 2 Since 2016, Sergiu & the team at Alien Pixel Studios have been working on the new game Unbound; Worlds Apart which recently launched on Steam & Nintendo Switch 364. Is the United States the Best Democracy in the World? In this Slack discussion, Dane, Austin, Linh, and Jamie Finney educate me on the intricacies and faults of the US democratic system. 365. Memestocks for the Masses & the Redistribution of Wall Street Wealth "Apes Together Strong" is a popular saying in Reddit's WallStreetBets forum, a subreddit with nearly 11 million users. The Mulligan Brothers join us in this AMA 366. Universal Basic Income: "Threat or Menace?" This Slack discussion by austin, Dane and Patrick Lee (Mentor) occurred in hackernoon's official #slogging-beta channel, and has been edited for readability. 367. X, The Everything App! This Slogging thread by Manas Goel, Valentine Enedah, Hephzibah Adejumo, Mónica Freitas, Sara Pinto and elizabeth modupe occurred in slogging's official #random channel, and has been edited for readability. 368. You Are What You Believe: Self-Fulfilling Prophecy in Action This Slogging thread by Limarc, Hang, Linh, David, Sidra Ijaz and Zaeem Shoaib occurred in hackernoon's official #only-at-hackernoon channel, and has been edited for readability. 369. What are the Best Telltale Games? Wolf Among Us, The Walking Dead Season 1, and Game of Thrones are among the best games from acclaimed developer Telltale Games. 370. Point-E Enables Users to Create a 3D Object From Simple Text Input OpenAI, the artificial intelligence research organization that created the incredibly intelligent bot ChatGPT and the text-to-image creator DALL-E 371. Procrastination is a Form of Emotion Regulation In this Slogging thread, our community discusses their experience with procrastination, coping mechanisms, and Sirois' take on procrastination. 372. Spotify’s Joe Rogan Problem isn’t Going Away This slogging thread discusses Joe Rogan's case and misinformation online, particularly through Spotify. 373. I Want to Know How Tall Everyone is Since We are a Remote Company Our Podcast Manager Amy Tom hopped on Slack to learn more about her remote colleagues. This is the conversation that ensued... 374. The Tech We Wish Santa Had Brought us Last Christmas The Hacker Noon Tech Christmas Wishlist: What Tech do you want Santa to Bring? 375. Hungry for More | Supporting Women in Emerging Tech The Bigger Pie is an organisation supporting women in blockchain filled with inspiring & fascinating women. Founder Bridget Greenwood joins HN for an AMA. 376. Home Gadgets that Drive Adults Crazy The HN team discussed their favorite smart home gadgets and what developments they wish to see available on the market. 377. Duelist King is a New NFT Blockchain Card Game with Promising Gameplay Duelist King is a blockchain-based card game where players own the NFTs of the cards they play with. 378. AMA About The Future of Virtual Desktops Shells.com lets anyone access their cloud computer from any device with a browser so you can have a Linux desktop on your Apple iPad or your Windows machine. 379. Web Design Mistakes that Just Won't Die In this thread, the Slogging community discusses the most common web design mistakes that just won't die. 380. I was today years old when I found out... We know there's still a lot to discover, and in this slogging thread, you can find some random facts that we discovered the real truth later than we expected. 381. Bringing Augmented Reality to the Tourism Industry with Social Bee Join us in our chat with Jason Labaw, the CEO and founder of Social Bee, an augmented reality platform that brings the tourism experience to the next level. 382. Meet the Writer: David Deal This Slogging thread by David Deal and Mónica Freitas occurred in slogging's official #amas channel, and has been edited for readability. 383. What are the Best Google Searching Tips and Tricks? Google has many hacks that most of us are not aware. In this slogging thread, the tech channel covered tips that can be useful for searching a specific topic. 384. On Game Development with Salvatore Calì from Rise of Cultures (InnoGames) In this slogging AMA, we chat with Salvador Calì about the Rise of Cultures, Innogames, game development, the metaverse, and leadership in gaming. 385. What's the Point of Facebook's New Meta Name? This Slogging thread about Facebook's name change by Amy, David, Kien, Linh and Limarc occurred in hackernoon's official #podcast channel. 386. Are Insects The Future of Food? In this slogging thread, our random channel community discusses Japan's vending machines' new snack: insects! 387. Empowering Creators with Tealfeed Co-founder Sourabh Kaushik In this slogging AMA, we were joined by Tealfeed Cofounder Sourabh Kaushik, we discuss everything Tealfeed, including future ambitions for the platform. 388. What Era of History Should Assassin's Creed Tackle Next? The Hacker Noon Community discusses the era of history we want the Assassins creed franchise to visit next and the perfect entry point. 389. Slogging Insights: Why Did You Become a Writer? I became a writer because, from a young age, stories (in many forms) captivated me in ways nothing else could. 390. Introducing a Simple NPM Module for Food Measurements Hello! I've created a simple JavaScript module for food measurements. 391. Den of Equality | The Social Media Crypt The Den social platform rewards quality content. Denizens vote, reply, & post content to individual communities called Lairs. This is their AMA on Slogging. 392. Headphones: The Secret to Intimacy In this slogging thread, our community discusses their thoughts on the connection between headphones and intimacy and possible uses for this strategy. 393. The Universe is So Big, Aliens Must Exist This Slack discussion by Utsav Jaiswal, Arthur, Patrick Lee (Mentor) and Limarc occurred in hackernoon's official #slogging-beta channel. 394. About Orderly Desks, Disorderly Desks, The Gorillaz, and Mensa Does an orderly work station make you more productive? The HackerNoon team debates and provides evidence that confirms the Gorillaz are awesome. 395. No More Cable Hunting: EU Sets Date for Common Phone Charge Cable In this thread, the Slogging community discussed EU regulation on charging cable equalization and its impacts on innovation. 396. The Ultimate Interview Tips for Product Managers by Product People We asked our community for their pro tips on how to crush a PM interview and this was their take! Check it out 👀 397. Exploring Blockchain, Crypto and NFTs with Venly CMO Yan Ketelers In this AMA slogging thread, Yan Ketelers, the CMO of Venly, joined us, and we got the chance to ask him about blockchain, cryptocurrency, gaming, and NFTs. 398. Dissecting the World of Cryptocurrency with Coder Anthony Watson In this Slogging AMA, we talk to Anthony Watson a writer, coder and respected member of the Hackernoon community. We discuss with him all things writing, coding 399. Staring into the Black Mirror with The Most Connected Man on Earth All throughout his day, Chris is connected to numerous sensors that collect the data that make up his life. 400. Open-Sourcing Regular Expressions for Markdown Syntax Module Arthur Tkachenko describes this process of open-sourcing a npm package for working with regular expressions: https://github.com/atherdon/markdown-to-email 401. What is Ethermore? (Explained by the Community) Ethermore is a TTRPG blockchain game and an emerging fantasy world built by the community on the Ethereum blockchain. 402. Elon, I'm Bored [Part One] This Slogging thread by Arthur Tkachenko and Mónica Freitas occurred in slogging's official #random channel, and has been edited for readability. 403. Who's the Best Comedian Actor? Who doesn't like a good laugh? We've seen comedians in series and movies, and in this slogging thread, we discussed which one has made us laugh the most. 404. How to Create World Leading Databases Jason Repp is the SVP of HarperDB, a world-leading database and development platform that is leading the charge in terms of performance, flexibility, and ease. 405. Meet HackerNoon's Reigning 'Most Controversial' Writer of the Year Nebojsa Todorovic is GoLancer's Marketing and Business Analyst, and "Noonies2020" Award Winner for the Most Controversial Writer of the Year. 406. Building Blockchain's Entrepreneurship Mindset | Slogging AMA with Lisk Founder Max Kordek Lisk software development and upcoming blockchain application platform have been spearheaded by Lisk founder Max Kordek. Join us for an interview with him. 407. 10 Games from 2022 to Check Out in 2023 2022 featured far too many fun video games for anyone to play, as it does every year. 408. How Clubhouse Pioneered the Social Audio Space In this slogging AMA, we had the pleasure of chatting with Clubhouse's Android and iOS engineers, Mopewa Ogundipe and Kate Findlay. 409. Life Hacks You Wish You Knew Growing Up In this thread, our community shared the main lessons they've learned throughout lo life - from exercising to investing in education and seizing the day. 410. Privacy Blockchains With Teeth | Panther Protocol AMA An early-stage Ripple advisor, CBDC inventor, and Air Force Major walk into a bar. What happens next is a conversation about the impact of privacy. 411. The Most Controversial Inventions of All Time In this thread, the slogging community discusses the most controversial inventions of all time. 412. Neuralink: Elon Pledges to Get a Brain Implant Breaking news: Elon pledges to get a brain implant. 413. Clever Financial Hacks You Need to Try In this thread, our community shared a few clever financial hacks you need to start using today. 414. Are These Really Cheapest Places to Live in 2023? Traveling is crucial in life and these are the 10 cheapest places to live in 2023. 415. When You Accidentally Send Your Note-to-Self to the CEO While in a frazzled state, I completely forgot this little bit of information. 416. Organizing Student Finances With Abhinov Balagoni In this AMA, Abhinov shares his insights on student loans, steps toward financial stability, the birth and growth of his company, and university applications. 417. How Chintai is Making the Trading Life Cycle More Efficient The HackerNoon community talked to Ryan Bethem from Chintai about Chintai's position in the market and what sets them apart from their competitors. 418. Revolutionizing Language Learning with Dreaming Spanish Creator, Pablo Román In this slogging AMA, Pablo Román of Dreaming Spanish shows us a revolutionary way to learn and acquire languages. Join us to see how this method works. 419. Onboarding Billions of Users into the Metaverse is 'Inevitable' with Web 3.0 In this slogging AMA, we had the pleasure of chatting to the cofounders of Inevitable Media, Tiago Amaral and Kaynã Rodrigues. 420. Slogging Definition: Publish Remote Watercooler Moments This Slogging thread by David, Linh, Ellen, Hang, Utsav Jaiswal, Bruno Molteni and Sidra Ijaz occurred in hackernoon's official #only-at-hackernoon channel, and has been edited for readability. 421. Walter Haas is Bringing Trust to Online Product Discovery with GIST GIST is a social network built around what you and your friends buy. It's the digital version of the ultimate product recommendation: social proof at scale. 422. Understanding AI-Powered Simulated Worlds with Christopher Entwistle In this slogging AMA, we chat with Christopher Entwistle about the Improbable, his career, the future of the metaverse and how to make money in it, and gaming. 423. Exploring Mental Health and UX Design with Jennifer Wong Jennifer Wong is the Founder of a UX design boot camp called Product Design Fam and the CEO of Empathie, an app dedicated to empowering racial minorities. 424. The Hacker Noon Diaries: 8 Books that Changed Our Lives This Slack discussion by Natasha, Linh, Dane, Anna Bleker, Michael Ulrich, Austin, Nataraj, David and I occurred in Hacker Noon's official #slogging-beta channel. 425. Revolutionizing the Value of Data with cheqd In this Slogging AMA, the team at Cheqd joined us to explain why and how their platform enables the average user and business to take control of their data. 426. Launching Your UX Career with Joe Natoli Joe Natoli is a UX consultant, author and speaker. Everything he does is born from nearly three decades of consulting 427. How to Digitally Market your Content with Khamisi Hamisi Khamisi Hamisi is the founder and social media strategist at Khamisi Digital, a platform that connects brands to social media. 428. Exploring the Future of Finance in 2022 We speak to Bricktrade Founder Guv Kang about how his company is contributing to the future of real estate, defi, and more. 429. How Can We Democratize Publishing Online? This Slack discussion by Anna Bleker, Linh, David, Dane and Austin occurred in hackernoon's official #slogging-beta channel. 430. Building and Managing IPs with Jeff McKinnon Jeff is the founder of The.com. In this slogging AMA, Jeff shares the origins of The.com, web3 design, programming, and much more. 431. Exploring the Metaverse with MultiNFT CEO Guy Goldenberg In this AMA, we had the pleasure of being joined by Guy Goldenberg, the CEO of MultiNFT. 432. Introducing a Simple Module for Parsing CSV Files This Slogging thread by and Arthur Tkachenko occurred in slogging's official #programming channel, and has been edited for readability. 433. Exploring JavaScript and Smart Contracts with Agoric CEO Dean Tribble In this slogging thread, we had Dean Tribble, the CEO of Agoric, with us to participate in the AMA. We discussed JavaScript, smart contracts, and defi. 434. WhatsApp Lets You Ghost Your Group Chats Silently Meta has announced new privacy features for WhatsApp users. Zuckerberg claims these features will help keep WhatsApp messaging private and secure. 435. How Jay Wey Amassed Millions of Followers on TikTok while Maintaining a Full-Time Job In this Slogging thread, we talk to Jay Wey the Co-founder of Ubiik and social media influencer behind jayandsharon. 436. Simplifying API with Tyny.dev Founder Patrick Pittich-Rinnerthaler Totally Nerdy Cofounder Patrick Pittich-Rinnerthaler joins us in this Slogging AMA to talk about his API technology tyny.dev. 437. Duelist King Releases its Closed Alpha with Win2Earn Game Mechanics In this slogging thread, we chat to Nicole Nguyen, the co-founder, and CMO of Duelist King, an NFT card game that has recently released its closed alpha. 438. What is your Favorite Holiday Movie? The holidays are just around the corner! In this slogging thread, the random channel discussed our all-time favorite movies for this time of the year. 439. How to Stay Safe Online: Cybersecurity Tips from the HackerNoon Community In this thread, the slogging community shares their online security hacks for peaceful and safe web surfing. 440. Is DALL-E Groundbreaking Technology or Not? Costs ≈0.13$ Per Image and More DALL-E 2 Access Details This Slogging thread is about is about the first couple hundred images we generated with DALL-E. 441. #StopAAPIHate: Asians of Hacker Noon Talk About Their Experiences With Racism Hacker Noon team (1/3 Asians)shared our love for our Asian families, discussed our experiences with anti-Asian racism and what we can do about it. 442. Slogging Insights: Let's Talk About NFTs NFTs have blown up in the past year. Are people using NFTs the wrong way? Also, should NFTs have a use case? 443. Exploring Ancient Egypt with Egyptologist Chris Naunton In this Slogging AMA, the team at Hackernoon talks to Egyptologist Chris Naunton. Chris is an authority in the study of Ancient Egypt and is one of the leading 444. Discovering NFTs and Economics with Anderson Mccutcheon In this slogging AMA, we hosted the CEO of Chains, Anderson Mccutcheon. We discussed DeFi, CeFi, crypto, market economics and the future of Chains. 445. The Enslavement of an Icon - Who Will Free Britney Spears Britney Spears' rise to fame is a modern fairy story turned Brothers Grim. She is locked in her tower, spinning royalties, forced to use an IUD & perform. 446. Let's Explore Cyberattacks on Russia That are Helping Ukraine Win the War This Slogging thread by and Arthur Tkachenko occurred in slogging's official #programming channel, and has been edited for readability. 447. Does Canva Hurt or Help Graphic Designers? Hacker Noon on Design Do time-saving apps like Canva help or hinder freelancers and digital creatives? Tell us what you think in a Tweet! 448. Learning About Crypto with Nicholas Gregory from Mercury Wallet In this AMA, Nicholas Gregory, creator of Mercury Wallet, tells us about bitcoin, wallets, privacy, open-source, technology and entrepreneurship. 449. The Worst Gift Ever? What to Avoid this Holiday Season The HN team reveals all their bad holiday experiences and talk about the worst gifts they've ever received. 450. Memorable Photos from Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup With an estimated cost of over $220 billion, the FIFA World Cup 2022 was the most expensive World Cup to date. 451. Making Influencer Marketing Seamless with Web3 Creator Platform Edge We host the founders of Edge, a web3 creator platform that makes it easy to hire an influencer for your web2 and web3 project. 452. On Improving Security with Steve Wilson In this AMA, Steve Wilson tells us about serverless security, application security in the JAVA ecosystem, SBOMs, and best practices. 453. Putting Value back in the Data Economy with Pool Data CEO Shiv Malik In this slogging AMA, we host the CEO of Pool Data, Shiv Malik. Shiv walks us through Pool Data and how it supports data unions. 454. On Multichain and Interoperability with Maciej Baj and Jacobi Kowalewski In this Slogging AMA, we welcome Maciej Baj and Jacob Kowalewski from t3rn, a smart contracts platform. 455. Investing in Web3 with Midas Investment CEO Iakov Levin Iakov Levin is the CEO of Midas.Investment, a custodial CeDefi investment platform offering yields on cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. Iakov joined us in this Slogg 456. Inside the Life of a Criminal Defense Lawyer with Norman Spencer In this interview, we talk to Norman about the real lives of criminal defense lawyers and his opinion on the current state of the US judicial system. 457. Interoperability in NFT Games with Adrian Krion In this slogging AMA, we hosted Adrian Krion, the CEO of Spielworks. Adrian explained the purpose of Spielworks, and we discussed tokens, gaming and NFTs. 458. Building the Next Metaverse with Metropolis World In this slogging AMA, we hosted the team from Metropolis to talk about their metaverse. 459. The Crypto Industry Needs to Solve Custody and UX Problems In this Slogging AMA, we had the pleasure of receiving David Schwed, the COO at Halborn, an award-winning blockchain cybersecurity firm. 460. HackerNoon Writing Contests: How Editors Vote for the Winners 🗳️ This Slogging thread by Utsav Jaiswal, David, Limarc, and Linh occurred in HackerNoon's official #writing-contests channel on the web3 writing contest poll. 461. Discovering Web3 Gaming with Long Do and Laura Cullell In this exciting AMA, we're joined by Long Do and Laura Cullell from Anomura, an NFT pixel art play-and-earn gaming experience. Thank you for checking out the 461 most read stories about Slogging on HackerNoon. to find the most read stories about any technology. 