10 Best WordPress Theme Builder Plugins

I’m falling in love with beautiful web design. I like to share my experience and explore something new.

As I’m not a WordPress developer, I’ve got confused with theme builder, page builder, and editor terms. Thus, before we discover available WordPress theme builders, let’s clarify this first.

What’s the Difference? WordPress Theme vs. Page vs. Site Builders

WordPress theme builderhelps edit website parts, like header, footer, single pages, archive pages, etc.



WordPress page builder allows adding widgets, blocks, or elements to a particular page.





The site builder combines theme and page builders, which helps create websites using drag-n-drop elements or blocks.





WordPress editor is the core functionality for publishing posts and pages.





Now, let’s discover the top 10 best WordPress theme builders for my view.



Best for beginners, “no-code” fans.





Elementor is the most popular WordPress website builder, consisting of a theme builder and page builder. In this article, I want to look only at Elementor theme builder functionality.



So, you can create a website structure by creating a header and footer, single pages from scratch, or using ready-made sections/elements.



✔ Key features:

Inutiative dashboard;

Drag-n-drop functionality;

No coding skills;

WooCommerce builder;

Header & footer;

Single-post, archive page templates;

Pre-made templates.





💰Price:

Elementor Pro pricing is divided into two parts: Cloud website (includes hosting;$99 per year) and plugin (includes four subscription plans from $49 per year). No lifetime plan.



✘Cons:

Can slow down your website ;

; Users are arguing about the features that should be implemented first.





Best for Gutenberg & Elementor fans (beginners and advanced Web Developers).





JetThemeCore site builder plugin provides a clean dashboard for creating new pages and site structure.



Earlier, the JetThemeCore plugin was compatible only with the Elementor page builder. Still, after the recent update, it got refactored, so now it’s compatible with the WordPress block editor, which allows you to create page templates directly in Gutenberg.



✔Key features:

Header & footer;

Single & archive templates;

Ability to add the template from the theme library;

Simplify the creation of complex websites;

Set up the template conditions (show templates based on user roles, device, URL);

Import and export templates;

Render content parts in any WordPress themes;

Search and filter created templates by type.





💰Price:

JetThemeCore plugin costs $23 for 1 year/1 website, or it’s also included in the Crocoblock subscription plans (All-inclusive from $199 or Lifetime $999).



Cons:

Pre-made templates are available only in synergy with Elementor page builder.

Best for beginners, “drag-n-drop” fans.





Source: Brizy blog post





Brizy theme builder allows customizing each template part as others. This plugin consists of blocks to create headers, footers, 404 pages, single post pages, etc.



✔Key features:

All templates types for building website structure;

Configure templates conditions;

Styling options available;

Layouts for theme parts.





💰Price:

Brizy builder also has divided pricing into Cloud (hosted platform; starts from 8 EUR per month) and plugin (starts from 45 EUR per year).





✘Cons:

Absence of premade templates;

No ability to import/export templates.

Best for WordPress advanced users/coders.





Oxygen can’t be named only theme builder or page builder; this is WordPress site builder. This site builder is an Elementor alternative for coders.



✔Key features:

Design library;

Advanced conditions;

Single and archive pages;

Reusable templates/blocks;

WooCommerce product pages.





💰Price:

Oxygen builder prices start from a $129 one-time payment or a $349-lifetime option.





✘Cons:

This site builder is suitable for advanced web developers; it means a long learning curve and complexity for beginners.

Best choice for marketers.









Not too famous, Thrive theme builder was created with marketing in mind. This is a good option for marketers to create pages and website structures for lead generation.





✔Key features:

Drag and drop functionality;

Customizable header/footer, blog post templates, category pages, etc.

404 and search pages creation;

Mobile responsive;

Integration with top marketing tools;

Pre-made sections and templates.





💰Price:

Thrive theme builder costs $97 per year with one website license.





✘Cons:

It can be too simple for complex tasks, and I haven’t found information about the ability to set template conditions and dynamic features.





Best for web developers.





Visual Composer was created 11 years ago and was known as a shortcode-based theme builder and site editor. After years ahead, this theme builder is still on the market and continues the development of its products.



✔Key features:

Create page, post, archive templates layout;

Drag-n-drop;

Responsiveness;

Headers/footers and sidebars;

Templates conditions (set templates for the entire website or depending on the page);

Global templates.



💰Price:

Visual Composer has six subscription plans, starting from $49 per year for one website. The lifetime option is available for $149 per 1 website.



✘Cons:

It can be confusing for beginners.

Best for advanced developers.









Divi is one of the best-known WordPress site builders. Their theme builder comes with advanced features, allowing you to build a website structure and customize it for your needs.



✔Key features:

Create custom pages: single, archive, 404, etc.;

Headers/footers;

Theme builder packs (you can create something like a theme library to import/export into a website);

Templates conditions available;

Dynamic features.





💰Price:

Divi costs $89 per year or $249 for one-time lifetime access.



✘Cons:

Long learning curve.





Which WordPress Theme Builder To Choose?

Most WordPress theme builders are included in site builders and WordPress themes.









⚡If you need to create a website structure, I recommend proceeding with the JetThemeCore plugin as it’s the lightweight, clean dashboard, Gutenberg, and Elementor compatible.





⚡For visual learners, you might stick with the Elementor theme builder or Brizy.





⚡If you are searching for an advanced site builder with coding features, look at Oxygen or Divi.





Please let me know your thoughts about each WordPress theme builder. Which one are you using for web development?