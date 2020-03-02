Elementor Page Builder Addons [15+ Picks]

Elementor Page Builder is the very ultimate tool that enables anyone to create a website. In fact, the website creator allows to build a professional website with no coding involved. So if you want to make a decent site in no time, then get on board!

Element X

Price: $11

This very plugin will equip you with dozens of widgets and templates that will make your website functional and pretty. The addon has such useful elements as Contact Form 7, Instagram, Price Menu, and many more. Besides, it is easy to work with, which is also a great advantage.

Circle Progress

Price: $17-39 (depending on the price plan you choose)

Circle Progress is a plugin that will help you create fancy animations on your website. Besides, this Elementor addon will also be useful while working on your site’s background. Finally, Circle Progress comes with 41 JetElements widgets, which altogether makes it a perfect choice.

JetElements

Price: $17

JetElements is the ultimate bestseller and for a good reason. The plugin will provide you with multiple elements such as Advanced Carousel, Pricing Table, Countdown Table, and many more. Also, it is WooCommerce integrated. What else do you need for building a cool website?

Animated Text

Price: $17

It’s not a surprise that Animated Text widget will help you animate your text. This very plugin will allow you to add fancy animation effects to the text on your website. So make your site fancy with Animated Text.

JetReviews

Price: $15

Would you like to add a product review section to your website? Then JetReviews is the very plugin you need. This addon will equip you with top-notch review widgets for all types of websites. In addition to that, JetReviews is quite easy in use, which means that you can work with it by yourself.

Smart Slider 3

Price: $35-250

Smart Slider 3 is a pretty useful Elementor plugin for those who want to make their website truly fancy. The plugin will help you create a unique and trendy design for your site. Besides, it has a lot of great customer reviews.

JetWooBuilder

Price: $15

JetWooBuilder is the way to go for those of you who need a decent e-commerce plugin. In fact, this very addon will allow you to create a decent online shop with no coding involved at all. The plugin comes with lots of WooCommerce widgets as well as various page layouts. What can be better for an online store?

Unlimited Elements

Price: $29.99-59.99

If you want to add more functionality to your website, Unlimited Elements is surely the way to go. The plugin comes with a great library that holds hundreds of useful widgets. Besides, all the elements are easy to customize according to your needs.

JetEngine

Price: $17

JetEngine is a perfect tool for adding and editing dynamic content. This very addon has such widgets as Dynamic Image, Dynamic Repeater, Dynamic Terms, and many more. So liven up your site with JetEngine plugin.

HT Mega

Price: free

HT Mega is a package that holds over 80 unique elements and a pretty decent set of features. For instance, it comes with 360 blocks, more than 80 widgets, over 15 landing pages, blog and portfolio layouts. To cut long story short, HT Mega has pretty much everything for building a professional website.

JetBlog

Price: $15

Every decent website must have a blog and JetBlog plugin is the way to do that. Whether you want to add a blog to your corporate site or create a personal blog website, this very plugin will work perfectly for you. Equipped with Text Ticker, Video Playlist, and Smart List, JetBlog will help you create a stunning blog.

Progress Bar

Price: $17-39

Progress Bar is a useful Elementor plugin that will help you show progress values on your website. So make your site stylish and informative with Progress Bar addon.

JetPopup

Price: $15

JetPopup is a plugin that has the power to make your site fancy. In particular, it will help you create cool popups with special deals, important notifications, or ads. Besides, the plugin is easy to work with and highly customizable, so the user experience is going to be fun.

Namogo

Price: 26-128€

Namogo is an Elementor compatible plugin that will equip you with lots of widgets for your website. For instance, the tool comes with such widgets as Slide Menu, Video Player, Age Gate, and many more. So build a fully functional website with Namogo addon.

JetBlocks

Price: $15

Last, but surely not least, JetBlocks plugin. This very Elementor addon will enable you to create unique headers and footers. Besides, it has a great set of widgets including Login Form, Site Logo, Registration Form, and many more. Create a perfect website with JetBlocks addon!

Final Thoughts

Creating a decent website is actually a lot of work. Luckily, Elementor Page Builder is here and always ready to back you up.

With Elementor you can easily and quickly build a professional website with no coding involved at all.

Besides, there is a vast variety of great Elementor Page Builder addons that will help you create a truly fancy site.

Disclaimer: I do not have a vested interest in any of the projects mentioned above.

