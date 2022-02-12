10 WordPress Pricing Table Plugins that Rock

In this article we have gone through what features do we expect from a WordPress pricing table, some WordPress pricing table plugins, how to create pricing table without WordPress plugin and a conclusion. In short, from my point of view, the best option: For newbies and simple pricing table are Responsive pricing table, Pricing table plugin, Ninja Tables; For creating attractive & creative pricing tables are JetElements plugin, Essential Addons, Elementor Pro.

Each eCommerce website needs to have pricing information, and displaying prices via table can be the most suitable and visually attractive way. In this article, I would like to cover the features you need for creating a WordPress pricing table the best WP pricing tables plugins. Also, I’ll try out to build a WP table without a plugin.





WordPress Pricing Table: Features We Need WordPress Pricing Table Plugins with Cases How to Create Pricing Table Without WordPress Plugin? TL;DR: Which WordPress Pricing Table Plugin to Choose?

WordPress Pricing Table: What We Need?

Before we check WordPress pricing table plugins available on the market, let’s figure out what do we need for the pricing page:





Structure : Create the pricing page structure following your pricing policy (or plans you have). For instance, a subscription-based pricing model with three plans.

: If you want to highlight one of the pricing models/plans, don’t forget to focus on it. Styling: Of course, the pricing page should follow your brand guidelines, so don’t forget to style your pricing page too.

WordPress Pricing Table Plugins with Cases

Developer: Elementor team





Elementor Pro pricing table widget helps to stylish and build your pricing table. This plugin allows styling heading, pricing section, buttons, ribbons, etc.





✔ Pros:

Styling options

Editing without CSS or HTML

Sale mode available





✘ Cons:

High price

No options to buy widgets separately





💰 Pricing plans: The elementor pricing table is available only in Pro version, the prices start from $49 per year for one website, or you can opt for the Agency plan for $999 per year.





🎨 Usage examples:





Elementor pricing table

🌟Developer: Crocoblock team





JetElements plugin is one of Elementor's best addons, which gives you flexibility and creativity for building pricing pages.





✔ Pros:

Highlight each plan features

Tooltips, CTA buttons, badges, tags

40+ Elementor widgets





✘ Cons:

No pricing table templates





💰 Pricing plans: The free version is available, and you can download it from the WordPress repository . JetElements premium costs $24 per year or goes such subscriptions: All-Inclusive ($130-$265), Lifetime ($750)





🎨 Usage examples:





Developer: WP Darko

Responsive pricing table plugin is the free WordPress plugin created for simple pricing pages and has basic features.





✔ Pros:

11 fields available

Highlight any plan

Toggle, tooltips, skins in the Pro version



✘ Cons:

Can be too basic for Devs





💰 Pricing plans: This WordPress pricing table plugin is free and has Pro version plans: a single website for $19 per year or unlimited websites for $49 per year.





🎨 Usage examples:





Pricing table example

Responsive table example





🌟Developer: Supsystic

This WordPress pricing plugin allows creating a pricing table from the template with a drag and drop builder.





✔ Pros:

Preset templates

Custom header, features list, button

Import or export pricing table



✘ Cons:

Templates available only in the Pro version



💰 Pricing plans: You can use the Lite version from the WordPress directory or proceed with six premium plans starting from $46 for one website / per year.





🎨 Usage examples:





Pricing table example

Pricing page use case

🌟Developer: Kadence team

The Kadence pricing table plugin helps to create a pricing table from a template or start from scratch.





✔ Pros:

Table importer

Animation effects

Responsive design, translation-ready



✘ Cons:

No free version is available





💰 Pricing plans: Kadence pricing plugin costs $35 per year for unlimited websites. Also, Kadence's whole bundle for $219 includes the pricing plugin.





🎨 Usage examples:





Kadence pricing table example

Pricing table case

🌟Developer: Repute Info Systems

AR pricing table is a lightweight WordPress plugin with 300 table templates.





✔ Pros:

Compatible with most popular WordPress page builders

Live preview

Custom CSS guidelines



✘ Cons:

Limited free version





💰 Pricing plans: Free version is accessible through WordPress.org, or the premium starts at $27 on codecanyon.





🎨 Usage examples:





Example

Example

🌟Developer: WP Table Builder team





This plugin allows creating pricing tables, comparison tables, etc. The Wp Table Builder pricing table is built with this plugin, and it’s always a good tone to develop your pages with your plugins.





✔ Pros:

Responsive tables

7 elements for creating simple tables

Import & export tables





✘ Cons: Can be too simple for advanced pricing tables





💰 Pricing plans: Among the free WP Table Builder plugin version, there are three plans available: Starter ($49), Pro ($99), Lifetime ($299).





🎨 Usage examples:





🌟Developer: Themeisle





Visualizer is a handy tool for creating tables and charts, including pricing tables.





✔ Pros:

Cross-browser compatibility

Responsiveness

Live editing



✘ Cons: More about creating charts than pricing tables





💰 Pricing plans: Visualizer Pro plans vary from Personal ($99) to Agency ($399) options.

Developer: WPDeveloper





Essential Addons tool is one of the well-known Elementor plugins. This is not only a pricing table widget but includes more than 50+ free widgets, inclusively a pricing table widget.





✔ Pros:

Lots of styling options

Easy of use

Lots of widgets



✘ Cons:

Works only with Elementor page builder



💰 Pricing plans: As the pricing table widget is available in the free version, I don’t want to stop in pricing plans. Essential Addons Pro starts from $40 for one website.





🎨 Usage examples:





🌟Developer: WPManageNinja





Ninja Tables plugin is one of the top WordPress plugins on the market.





✔ Pros:

100+ tables styles, frontend editing

Responsiveness

Easy-to-use



✘ Cons: Tables exporting is available only in the premium version.





💰 Pricing plans: There are 6 pricing plans (wow!), so please check the pricing page to choose the fitting one. Pricing starts from $49 annually.





🎨 Usage examples:





Use Case

How to Create Pricing Table Without WordPress Plugin?

If you are not a plugin lover and think additional plugin affects your website speed, I want to create a pricing table with clean WordPress (5.9 version).





To start with, I have deactivated all plugins I have and want to Add New page. So, go to Pages > Add New:





Name your page as you wish:

Press plus icon and search for table block:





Then you’ll see two options available: Table block and Pricing table pattern:





Let’s try each option.

Creating a pricing table with a Table block

Firstly, let’s choose Table block and configure how many columns and rows my table will have:





I want three columns (pricing plans titles) and five rows (prices and features). Now I have the table created and want to turn on the heading section in the settings:





Adding some text before proceeding:

I also want to add the button with the email address so that the user can contact me for payment details:





And add minimum styling to my table and button:





So, my simple pricing table is ready:





Creating pricing table with WordPress pattern

Choose the pricing table pattern instead of the block to build a pricing table from the pattern. And you’ll see a ready-made pattern with columns and text. You can edit columns, text, buttons, delete unnecessary things, etc.





I’ve changed the text, chose the gradient background, and my results were something like that :D





Not encouraging, I suppose. The problem was in my WordPress theme, I was using Hello by Elementor (I forgot about this), so I think it’s just breaking my styling. It’s not a problem, I’ve changed the theme to Twenty Twenty-Two, and everything seems to look clean now:





Final verdict:

Creating the pricing table without plugins in WordPress is suitable for simple websites (maybe personal/blogging), but still, there is a lack of “no-coding” customization and styling.

TL;DR: Which WordPress Pricing Table Plugin to Choose?

Thank you for reading till the end. To sum up, I want to share my thoughts about which WordPress pricing table plugin to choose. From my point of view, the best options are:





What do you think?

I hope this pricing table plugins list was helpful for you, and you’ve decided which one you’d like to choose for your next project. Don’t hesitate to share any thoughts or suggestions with me.