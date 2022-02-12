10 WordPress Pricing Table Plugins that Rock

I’m falling in love with beautiful web design. I like to share my experience and explore something new.
Each eCommerce website needs to have pricing information, and displaying prices via table can be the most suitable and visually attractive way. In this article, I would like to cover the features you need for creating a WordPress pricing table the best WP pricing tables plugins. Also, I’ll try out to build a WP table without a plugin.
Table of Contents:
Before we check WordPress pricing table plugins available on the market, let’s figure out what do we need for the pricing page:
Elementor Pro pricing table widget helps to stylish and build your pricing table. This plugin allows styling heading, pricing section, buttons, ribbons, etc.
✔ Pros:
✘ Cons:
💰 Pricing plans: The elementor pricing table is available only in Pro version, the prices start from $49 per year for one website, or you can opt for the Agency plan for $999 per year.
🎨 Usage examples:
🌟Developer: Crocoblock team
JetElements plugin is one of Elementor's best addons, which gives you flexibility and creativity for building pricing pages.
✔ Pros:
✘ Cons:
💰 Pricing plans: The free version is available, and you can download it from the
🎨 Usage examples:
Responsive pricing table plugin is the free WordPress plugin created for simple pricing pages and has basic features.
✔ Pros:
11 fields available
Highlight any plan
Toggle, tooltips, skins in the Pro version
✘ Cons:
💰 Pricing plans: This WordPress pricing table plugin is free and has Pro version plans: a single website for $19 per year or unlimited websites for $49 per year.
🎨 Usage examples:
🌟Developer: Supsystic
This WordPress pricing plugin allows creating a pricing table from the template with a drag and drop builder.
✔ Pros:
Preset templates
Custom header, features list, button
Import or export pricing table
✘ Cons:
Templates available only in the Pro version
💰 Pricing plans: You can use the Lite version from the WordPress directory or proceed with six premium plans starting from $46 for one website / per year.
🎨 Usage examples:
🌟Developer: Kadence team
The Kadence pricing table plugin helps to create a pricing table from a template or start from scratch.
✔ Pros:
Table importer
Animation effects
Responsive design, translation-ready
✘ Cons:
💰 Pricing plans: Kadence pricing plugin costs $35 per year for unlimited websites. Also, Kadence's whole bundle for $219 includes the pricing plugin.
🎨 Usage examples:
🌟Developer: Repute Info Systems
AR pricing table is a lightweight WordPress plugin with 300 table templates.
✔ Pros:
Compatible with most popular WordPress page builders
Live preview
Custom CSS guidelines
✘ Cons:
💰 Pricing plans: Free version is accessible through WordPress.org, or the premium starts at $27 on codecanyon.
🎨 Usage examples:
🌟Developer: WP Table Builder team
This plugin allows creating pricing tables, comparison tables, etc. The Wp Table Builder pricing table is built with this plugin, and it’s always a good tone to develop your pages with your plugins.
✔ Pros:
✘ Cons: Can be too simple for advanced pricing tables
💰 Pricing plans: Among the free WP Table Builder plugin version, there are three plans available: Starter ($49), Pro ($99), Lifetime ($299).
🎨 Usage examples:
🌟Developer: Themeisle
Visualizer is a handy tool for creating tables and charts, including pricing tables.
✔ Pros:
Cross-browser compatibility
Responsiveness
Live editing
✘ Cons: More about creating charts than pricing tables
💰 Pricing plans: Visualizer Pro plans vary from Personal ($99) to Agency ($399) options.
Essential Addons tool is one of the well-known Elementor plugins. This is not only a pricing table widget but includes more than 50+ free widgets, inclusively a pricing table widget.
✔ Pros:
Lots of styling options
Easy of use
Lots of widgets
✘ Cons:
Works only with Elementor page builder
💰 Pricing plans: As the pricing table widget is available in the free version, I don’t want to stop in pricing plans. Essential Addons Pro starts from $40 for one website.
🎨 Usage examples:
🌟Developer: WPManageNinja
Ninja Tables plugin is one of the top WordPress plugins on the market.
✔ Pros:
100+ tables styles, frontend editing
Responsiveness
Easy-to-use
✘ Cons: Tables exporting is available only in the premium version.
💰 Pricing plans: There are 6 pricing plans (wow!), so please check the pricing page to choose the fitting one. Pricing starts from $49 annually.
🎨 Usage examples:
If you are not a plugin lover and think additional plugin affects your website speed, I want to create a pricing table with clean WordPress (5.9 version).
To start with, I have deactivated all plugins I have and want to Add New page. So, go to Pages > Add New:
Name your page as you wish:
Press plus icon and search for table block:
Then you’ll see two options available: Table block and Pricing table pattern:
Let’s try each option.
Firstly, let’s choose Table block and configure how many columns and rows my table will have:
I want three columns (pricing plans titles) and five rows (prices and features). Now I have the table created and want to turn on the heading section in the settings:
Adding some text before proceeding:
I also want to add the button with the email address so that the user can contact me for payment details:
And add minimum styling to my table and button:
So, my simple pricing table is ready:
Choose the pricing table pattern instead of the block to build a pricing table from the pattern. And you’ll see a ready-made pattern with columns and text. You can edit columns, text, buttons, delete unnecessary things, etc.
I’ve changed the text, chose the gradient background, and my results were something like that :D
Not encouraging, I suppose. The problem was in my WordPress theme, I was using Hello by Elementor (I forgot about this), so I think it’s just breaking my styling. It’s not a problem, I’ve changed the theme to Twenty Twenty-Two, and everything seems to look clean now:
Final verdict:
Creating the pricing table without plugins in WordPress is suitable for simple websites (maybe personal/blogging), but still, there is a lack of “no-coding” customization and styling.
Thank you for reading till the end. To sum up, I want to share my thoughts about which WordPress pricing table plugin to choose. From my point of view, the best options are:
What do you think?
I hope this pricing table plugins list was helpful for you, and you’ve decided which one you’d like to choose for your next project. Don’t hesitate to share any thoughts or suggestions with me.