11 Reasons To Build Your Next E-Commerce Websites On Shopify

Shopify is a popular platform for designing e-Commerce websites. It allows you to organize your products, accept payments, track orders and manage inventory with ease. It is perfect for low-budget e-commerce stores as it provides these useful services at a reasonable price.

The Shopify website design options are available in its theme store. With this, you can customize the look and style of your e-commerce store. You can choose one from the numerous available themes crafted by renowned website designers. Some of them are free, while others are paid. You can also convert websites to mobile app software to increase the visibility of your e-commerce store.

But that’s not all. Here are 11 more reasons you should build your next e-Commerce store on Shopify:

1. Shopify theme store

The Shopify theme store has a variety of unique templates to choose from. This allows you to add a personal touch to your store as the theme can be customized to match your business requirements. The theme store features 70+ amazing e-commerce templates to choose from. These have been carefully crafted to adhere to the appropriate aesthetic of an e-commerce store.

You can find templates for different types of products in diverse industries. For example, jewelry, arts, electronics, fashion and clothing, and photography, are just a few examples. This facilitates unique designs for all its users. Additionally, eight of these templates are available free of cost in the Shopify Theme Store. Each of these themes has multiple color presets to choose from.

Designers such as Pixel Union and Clean Themes have created templates in the Shopify theme store. These famous designers are known for their splendid work, and the theme store offers their templates at a reasonable price. After finalizing the basic layout, Shopify allows a free demo and encourages creative use of the templates and themes available in the store.

2. Ability to customize

The Shopify theme store allows customization of the settings of each available template. This can be done with ease and does not require coding or technical knowledge of HTML or CSS. However, some form of website design knowledge is necessary to create an aesthetically pleasing website. Above all, this modification is free of cost. In this manner, the e-commerce website design can be furnished specifically as per the requirements.

The services available include changing fonts, using customized colors, uploading your logo, and many other options. The theme store also facilitates customization of the layout of your homepage, including slideshows, or even adding banners. Shopify also allows you to create different sections of your products and categorize them however you like. You can include slideshows and hyperlink buttons to encourage more sales. This is one of the attractive features for website designers.

Not only does Shopify provide templates for diverse industries, but its website design also provides suggestions adhering to different criteria. For example, the templates are sorted into different categories labeled trending, large inventories, small inventories, minimalist styles, and many others. Since more and more users are accessing the internet through their mobile phones, Shopify allows a mobile preview while designing your website. It allows the Shopify web designer to see how the website will look on different screen sizes.

3. No technical knowledge required

Building your website on the Shopify platform does not require any specific technical knowledge or programming background. While other e-commerce platforms demand basic coding skills, this platform is developed using a language called Liquid. This template language is used to construct webpages by website designers and is the foundation on which the themes are built.

Liquid has the capacity to combine dynamic content and static content. The template language allows the re-use of static elements that are responsible for the layout of the webpage. Along with this, Liquid can dynamically populate the store data on the webpage simultaneously.

Not only is Liquid designer-friendly, but it is also well documented, which gives you all the support you need along the way. A basic understanding of HTML and CSS is sufficient to freely design the website best suited for your e-commerce store. Shopify allows you to sync the changes made in the design to your live store, and this makes it easy to test the new design.

4. Partner program for web designers

Shopify has a comprehensive partner program, which allows multiple opportunities for Shopify web designers to earn income. He/she can develop a theme and put it on the Shopify theme store, which results in revenue every time that theme is downloaded and installed. Also, he/she can develop a plugin or an app, which can also result in revenue every time it is downloaded. It also maintains a database of experienced Shopify web developers, which a store owner can browse and choose from for his/her website design needs.

On top of that, Shopify Partners receive 20% revenue for referrals. This means that they receive additional revenue for referring Shopify to online stores.

5. Worldwide access

Shopify web designers are free to create webpages in any language that the e-Commerce store owner requires. The designer has the flexibility to choosing any Shopify template and translate the content into 50+ languages. The most popular ones include Dutch, Italian, Swedish, French, Greek, Danish, and Japanese. So there aren’t any geographical or language constraints.

The Shopify web design platform also supports currencies of numerous countries. Local currencies can be used for individual e-commerce stores depending on the region of the establishment. The platform supports tax rates in local currencies as well. Thus, it’s is an ideal platform for multinational clients.

As a result of this feature, web designers are given the option to explore working with clients from different countries. In this way, Shopify facilitates a larger client base for independent Shopify web designers.

6. Minimal server issues

Being a hosted solution, Shopify puts a designer’s mind at ease regarding backups, installations, security updates, and any other such problems. With the server availability rate of almost 100%, the website never goes down due to outages or scheduled or unscheduled maintenance windows. That means the virtual store is serving customers 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

7. Full autonomy

It gives store owners the autonomy to modify the content on their website.

Since the clients themselves can alter the navigation, webpages, and product collections, it takes the burden off Shopify web designers. Therefore, it is the ideal platform for web designers as well as business owners.

8. Minimal limitations

When it comes to the Shopify platform, there aren’t any technical limitations for Shopify web designers. They have unlimited control over the designs for e-commerce websites. The necessity of using CSS and HTML is eliminated with the use of Liquid. Due to this, the designer can craft the look and feel of the website as they please. They can adequately enumerate the expectations of their clients with the help of this platform.

9. Numerous built-in features

Whether you are looking to design blog pages or product pages, set up inventory management, or set up a payment gateway, Shopify has built-in capabilities to allow easy setup and configuration without having to install any external plugins or programs. The built-in features offered by Shopify save time and money as it offers everything you need to get your web store up and running. The unique designs and extensive custom functionalities available on the platform rarely require any additional investment from the store owner.

10. Shopify Theme Kit

The theme kit offered by Shopify is another useful tool that can benefit Shopify web designers. The theme kit allows you to upload themes on multiple environments and enables fast upload and downloads. It also enables you to automatically upload local changes to Shopify and is available on Windows, Linux, and macOS.

11. Efficient branding and marketing

While designing a website using Shopify, images and font styles from the platform can be incorporated into the website. These free resources can improve the branding of your company without any additional cost. Also, Social media plugins can also be used to integrate your social media accounts with the website.

Also, Shopify has built-in SEO capabilities that allow you to optimize your website and improve its search engine ranking with minimal effort. For this reason, the platform not only makes your website visually appealing but also offers the appropriate tools and features to promote and expand your e-commerce business.

Final words

The Shopify theme store and other features offered by the platform are incredible. Whether you are a new or an experienced Shopify web designer, this is a quick and easy platform to develop an e-commerce website.

The excellent features and perks uncover the mystery of why the Shopify web designers love this platform so much. If you are looking to set up an e-Commerce business or set up an online version of your brick and mortar retail store for increased sales, then Shopify would be 1st choice.

