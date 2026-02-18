Zircuit Finance Launches Institutional-Grade Onchain Yield Platform Targeting 8–11% APR

George Town, Cayman Islands, February 17th, 2026/Chainwire/--Zircuit, a security-first digital asset company backed by YZiLabs, Dragonfly, and Pantera, today announced the launch of Zircuit Finance. Zircuit Zircuit Finance Incubated by a team from Quantstamp, Zircuit Finance is a secure platform for institutional-grade strategies, a stablecoin vault designed to generate yield on USDC and USDT, with a stated target range of 8–11% APR, subject to market conditions and variability. Historically, access to professional asset managers and institutional strategies required significant minimum investments and long lockups. Zircuit Finance removes those barriers with a simplified, cross-chain interface that provides access to institutional-grade yield strategies through a single interface, enabling deposits and withdrawals across multiple chains while supporting diversified exposure. “The future of DeFi isn’t about chasing the highest yields, it's about building the most secure foundation for capital to grow,” said Dr. Martin Derka, Co-Founder of Zircuit.\n“Zircuit’s vault is part of a broader shift to create a more stable, transparent, and trusted on-chain economy where users can move large sums of capital efficiently and safely.” “The future of DeFi isn’t about chasing the highest yields, it's about building the most secure foundation for capital to grow,” said Dr. Martin Derka, Co-Founder of Zircuit. “Zircuit’s vault is part of a broader shift to create a more stable, transparent, and trusted on-chain economy where users can move large sums of capital efficiently and safely.” Zircuit Finance vaults allocate a portion of assets to Monarq Asset Management, which manages regulated institutional-grade arbitrage and delta-neutral strategies. Monarq has a proven track record managing the Monarq Digital Asset Opportunities Fund, and the team includes professionals from Tower Research, LedgerPrime, BlockTower, UBS, and Bank of America. Monarq Asset Management Zircuit Finance also integrates Fidelity’s tokenized money market fund, Aave, and Morpho for diversified exposure across both regulated and decentralized venues. Complementing this institutional framework, Zircuit Finance is partnering with Forteus, an FCA-regulated asset management division of the Numeus Group, which is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland, with offices in London and New York. Forteus The partnership develops digital asset investment portfolios focused on generating risk adjusted returns on Ethereum and Bitcoin, leveraging Forteus’ investment strategies and institutional risk management capabilities. Zircuit Finance will also integrate with FalconX as its prime broker and infrastructure provider, enabling institutional-grade execution, custody, and risk management. FalconX, a digital assets prime brokerage, provides a globally recognized institutional platform trusted by leading hedge funds and asset managers. Its infrastructure supports efficient capital deployment and compliance-aligned operations across multiple venues. FalconX The core features of Zircuit Finance include: Targeting 8–11% APR on USDC and USDT, with multi-chain deposits and withdrawals. The vault maintains a portion of capital for fast withdrawals (often within 24 hours for smaller requests) while deploying the rest to generate yield. Larger requests may take up to 14 days as capital is being withdrawn from deployed strategies.\nCross-chain messaging infrastructure provided by LayerZero technology. This architecture enables secure, omnichain access to vaults and partner strategies across multiple chains, all from a single interface. Targeting 8–11% APR on USDC and USDT, with multi-chain deposits and withdrawals. The vault maintains a portion of capital for fast withdrawals (often within 24 hours for smaller requests) while deploying the rest to generate yield. Larger requests may take up to 14 days as capital is being withdrawn from deployed strategies. Cross-chain messaging infrastructure provided by LayerZero technology. This architecture enables secure, omnichain access to vaults and partner strategies across multiple chains, all from a single interface. LayerZero technology "As liquidity flows into DeFi at scale, the platforms that will lead are those delivering both performance and safety while bringing institutional-grade strategies accessible on-chain. Our collaboration with Zircuit Finance reflects Monarq’s commitment to powering that next phase of growth, anchored in deep liquidity, disciplined risk, and operational transparency," said Shiliang Tang, Managing Partner of Monarq Asset Management. "As liquidity flows into DeFi at scale, the platforms that will lead are those delivering both performance and safety while bringing institutional-grade strategies accessible on-chain. Our collaboration with Zircuit Finance reflects Monarq’s commitment to powering that next phase of growth, anchored in deep liquidity, disciplined risk, and operational transparency," said Shiliang Tang, Managing Partner of Monarq Asset Management. Zircuit Finance is built by cybersecurity veterans who secured more than $200 billion in assets and conducted over 1,100 audits. The team behind Zircuit Finance brings unmatched security expertise to DeFi, with $3 billion in TVL previously staked through the Zircuit Staking program. Zircuit Finance is now open for deposits. Additional information on depositing USDC and USDT is available at finance.zircuit.com. finance.zircuit.com ABOUT ZIRCUIT Zircuit is a security-first digital asset company founded in 2022 by experts from Quantstamp. Zircuit builds secure onchain products designed to help users deploy capital safely and efficiently. Zircuit Backed by deep cybersecurity expertise, the team has secured over $200 billion in assets and conducted more than 1,100 audits. Zircuit Finance is the company’s institutional-grade platform offering yield on stablecoins and major digital assets. Users can visit zircuit.com and follow @Zircuit on X. zircuit.com @Zircuit Disclosure: Zircuit Finance vaults are not bank accounts or insured deposits. Yields are variable and not guaranteed. Participation may be subject to digital asset risk, including smart contract and market volatility. Users should conduct their own due diligence before investing. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Contact Head of Communications Jennifer Zheng Zircuit jen@zircuit.com This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program Program Program Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Cryptocurrencies are speculative, complex, and involve high risks. This can mean high prices volatility and potential loss of your initial investment. You should consider your financial situation, investment purposes, and consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions. The HackerNoon editorial team has only verified the story for grammatical accuracy and does not endorse or guarantee the accuracy, reliability, or completeness of the information stated in this article. #DYOR