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Your Startup Deserves Better Than AI’s Pattern-Matching Pitches

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byStefan K@stefank

Ex-web and linux distro guy. Currently helping technical founders pitch at Superslates.

December 8th, 2024
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Stefan K
    byStefan K@stefank

    Ex-web and linux distro guy. Currently helping technical founders pitch at Superslates.

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    Opinion piece / Thought Leadership

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Stefan K@stefank

Ex-web and linux distro guy. Currently helping technical founders pitch at Superslates.

Read my storiesAbout @stefank

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tech-stories#llms#fundraising#pitch-deck#venture-capital#pitching#ai-pitch-deck#startups-pitch-deck#hackernoon-top-story

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