You Don’t Need an Extraordinary Life to Write Compellingly

As an aspiring writer, you must’ve had moments questioning yourself and the whole meaning of existence, in the hope of finding just one idea to write about. Writer’s block is real, and it’s frustrating from time to time, having to squeeze your brain out for the next million-dollar idea. Well maybe I haven’t got enough life experience to write… Well maybe I haven’t got enough life experience to write… Well maybe I haven’t got enough life experience to write… Well maybe I haven’t got enough life experience to write… No, and let us be real, not everyone has the time or energy to live a wild, dramatic life that gives birth to stories worth telling. The truth is, some of the most memorable writing springs from the ordinary - those small, everyday moments that everyone experiences but only few truly notice. The solution? - Observational Writing The solution? - Observational Writing The solution? - Observational Writing The solution? - Observational Writing Already skilled at spotting stories in everyday life? Share your tech journey as an observational writer using this writing template! Already skilled at spotting stories in everyday life? Share your tech journey as an observational writer using this writing template! writing template! writing template! writing template! What Is Observational Writing? It’s the art of noticing: the way sunlight hits a chipped mug, the cadence of a stranger’s laughter, how today’s meeting is longer than ever before, how you couldn’t imagine a life without AI even though you’ve only recently used it daily… Ideas come from moments, and how you’re able to catch the right moments that spark is important. Why Observational Writing Works Social Proof: Everyone experiences daily routines and small frustrations. When you write about them with honesty, readers see themselves in your words.\n\n\nAuthenticity: Details from real life ring true, making your writing more believable and engaging.\n\n\nOriginality: No one else sees the world exactly as you do. Your perspective on the ordinary is inherently unique. Social Proof: Everyone experiences daily routines and small frustrations. When you write about them with honesty, readers see themselves in your words. Social Proof: Everyone experiences daily routines and small frustrations. When you write about them with honesty, readers see themselves in your words. Social Proof: Authenticity: Details from real life ring true, making your writing more believable and engaging. Authenticity: Details from real life ring true, making your writing more believable and engaging. Authenticity: Originality: No one else sees the world exactly as you do. Your perspective on the ordinary is inherently unique. Originality: No one else sees the world exactly as you do. Your perspective on the ordinary is inherently unique. Originality: Actionable Strategies For Practicing Observational Writing Daily Diary, Reflection, and Storytelling Writing is developed through habits, and one key habit that any avid blogger should adopt is daily tracking. Good ideas are brief moments; if you blink, you’ll miss it! We’ve all been there before - first, you told yourself that this eureka moment was too hard to be forgotten, but you ended up forgetting anyway. Track your moments. if you blink, you’ll miss it if you blink, you’ll miss it Track your moments Track your moments Practice instinctively journaling your daily life, whether it is an interesting conversation you overheard, a fleeting emotion, or oddities in your environment. Jot down those events on your note app, or if you like to go analog, get yourself a notebook. Remember: Observe and Journal, don’t Judge and Analyze. Keep your observations and tracking raw and authentic. Keep collecting, and you’ll be surprised what patterns and stories emerge over time. Remember: Observe and Journal, don’t Judge and Analyze. Keep your observations and tracking raw and authentic. Keep collecting, and you’ll be surprised what patterns and stories emerge over time. Remember: Observe and Journal, don’t Judge and Analyze. Keep your observations and tracking raw and authentic. Keep collecting, and you’ll be surprised what patterns and stories emerge over time. The next steps? Reflect and tell your story! After gathering your daily observations, reflect on what the most impactful and emotional moments are - those are your precious ideas! Finally, write away. Check out our guide for tips on writing with intention. Check out our guide for tips on writing with intention. our guide our guide our guide Be Mindful, and Have a Plan A good way to deepen your observational writing is to honor special occasions in life. By aligning your writing practice with these days, you become more attuned to the emotional tone and shared experiences of your audience. This mindfulness not only boosts relevance and emotional connection but also helps you notice the unique stories unfolding around these moments. Check out our guide on leveraging Red Letter Days in content writing here: Red Letter Days Red Letter Days Red Letter Days https://hackernoon.com/honor-your-red-letter-days-and-keep-them-holy?embedable=true https://hackernoon.com/honor-your-red-letter-days-and-keep-them-holy?embedable=true Mindfulness alone isn’t enough; you need a plan to turn observations into impactful writing. That’s where a content calendar comes in; a well-structured calendar helps you answer what, where, and when you’ll publish, ensuring you never run out of ideas or miss key moments for observation. It’s not just about scheduling; it’s about creating space for regular reflection and capturing inspiration as it strikes. Here’s our guide on creating your own content calendar! creating your own content calendar creating your own content calendar creating your own content calendar https://hackernoon.com/why-content-calendars-are-non-negotiable?embedable=true https://hackernoon.com/why-content-calendars-are-non-negotiable?embedable=true Keeping It Real - Avoid Being Far-Fetched One common mistake when practicing observational writing is that people are prone to fall into the trap of their own vanity. It is hard to accept that ideas don’t come quickly, and sometimes they are not as good as you imagined. In these times, don’t try to exaggerate, it’ll make your ideas feel forced. Anchor your stories in authentic emotions, and even if you embellish, let the core emotion remain honest. If you felt embarrassment, joy, frustration, or awe, let that guide the story’s tone. The core of Observational Writing is Social Proof, Authenticity, and Originality. Stick to them as much as you can! The core of Observational Writing is Social Proof, Authenticity, and Originality. Stick to them as much as you can! The core of Observational Writing is Social Proof, Authenticity, and Originality. Stick to them as much as you can! Ready to start writing? Apply Observational Writing and draft a story today using this writing template! Ready to start writing? Apply Observational Writing and draft a story today using this writing template! writing template writing template Top Stories of the Past Two Weeks 1. AI Ethics and the Algorithm: Why You Should Choose Chaos Over Marketing Perfection by Josh Weaver AI Ethics and the Algorithm: Why You Should Choose Chaos Over Marketing Perfection Josh Weaver https://hackernoon.com/ai-ethics-and-the-algorithm-why-you-should-choose-chaos-over-marketing-perfection?embedable=true https://hackernoon.com/ai-ethics-and-the-algorithm-why-you-should-choose-chaos-over-marketing-perfection?embedable=true 2. What to Do While I Wait for Claude by Tech Roasts What to Do While I Wait for Claude Tech Roasts https://hackernoon.com/what-to-do-while-i-wait-for-claude?embedable=true https://hackernoon.com/what-to-do-while-i-wait-for-claude?embedable=true 3. Your Phone Can Find Coffee, But Not a Dying Man on the 15th Floor by Jack Borie Your Phone Can Find Coffee, But Not a Dying Man on the 15th Floor Jack Borie https://hackernoon.com/your-phone-can-find-coffee-but-not-a-dying-man-on-the-15th-floor?embedable=true https://hackernoon.com/your-phone-can-find-coffee-but-not-a-dying-man-on-the-15th-floor?embedable=true 4. Claude's Choice: Read Claude's Default Text Prompts in Full For: Write, Learn, Code, and Career Chat by Decentralize AI, or Else Claude's Choice: Read Claude's Default Text Prompts in Full For: Write, Learn, Code, and Career Chat Decentralize AI, or Else https://hackernoon.com/claudes-choice-read-claudes-new-default-prompts-in-full-for-write-learn-code-and-career-chat?embedable=true https://hackernoon.com/claudes-choice-read-claudes-new-default-prompts-in-full-for-write-learn-code-and-career-chat?embedable=true 5. Behind the Scenes of Self-Hosting a Language Model at Scale by Shimovolos Stas Behind the Scenes of Self-Hosting a Language Model at Scale Shimovolos Stas https://hackernoon.com/behind-the-scenes-of-self-hosting-a-language-model-at-scale?embedable=true https://hackernoon.com/behind-the-scenes-of-self-hosting-a-language-model-at-scale?embedable=true