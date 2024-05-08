Search icon
    Publishing Interviews on HackerNoon? Here's What You Need to Know!

    by Editing Protocol
May 8th, 2024
    HackerNoon welcomes interviews with thought leaders and experts. Authors must provide a letter of authority from the interviewee or purchase business blogging credits to bypass this requirement. Submit your interviews following our guidelines for publication.
    Hey Hackers,

    We understand that budding authors and journalists want to publish interviews with thought leaders or experts in their fields.


    HackerNoon welcomes such posts. However, to ensure objectivity and real value for our readers,we require the authors to share a letter from the interviewee explicitly authorizing publication and confirming that no compensation was involved.


    Alternatively, the requirement for a letter of authority can be bypassed with the purchase of business blogging credits here: https://business.hackernoon.com/business-blogging#buy


    That's all the information you need to get started.


    We’re excited to read your interviews!


    Editing Protocol Index:

    1. Editing Protocol Overview

      1. Second Human Rule

        1. Verified Writers

      2. Time to Review

    2. Standards of Quality

      1. Originality Score
      2. 6 Ws Score
      3. Objectivity in ranked listicles
      4. Unranked listicles
      5. Actionable advice

    3. Red Flags

      1. Subject Matter

        1. Subject matter saturation

      2. Plagiarism

      3. Sources and Citations

      4. Formatting is bad or broken

      5. Grammar level: gibberish

      6. Story is Too Short

    4. Backlink Rules & Guidelines

      1. Backlink Limits

      2. Backlink quality and diversity

        1. Diversity of sources
        2. Internal linking
        3. Changing links

      3. Reposting and Canonical Linking

        1. Canonical links to company domain
        2. Canonical links to blog networks or social networks


