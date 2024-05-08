Publishing Interviews on HackerNoon? Here's What You Need to Know!





Hey Hackers,



We understand that budding authors and journalists want to publish interviews with thought leaders or experts in their fields.



HackerNoon welcomes such posts. However, to ensure objectivity and real value for our readers,we require the authors to share a letter from the interviewee explicitly authorizing publication and confirming that no compensation was involved.





Alternatively, the requirement for a letter of authority can be bypassed with the purchase of business blogging credits here: https://business.hackernoon.com/business-blogging#buy





That's all the information you need to get started.





We’re excited to read your interviews!





Editing Protocol Index:



